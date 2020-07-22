First-Ever Monster Jam® Virtual Camp Set for July 27 - 31

ELLENTON, Fla., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Feld Entertainment, Inc., owners of Monster Jam®, the larger than life sport that leaves fans on the edge of their seats, announced today they will launch Monster Jam Virtual Camp on Monday, July 27. The free week-long curriculum will provide daily activities for a wide range of ages that will run through Friday, July 31.

Monster Jam Virtual Camp allows fans to experience some full-throttle family fun from home until it's time to get back to the track. Fan-favorite Monster Jam drivers, including members of the Anderson family, will play an integral part in many of the driver demonstration videos.

Monster Jam features the most technologically advanced trucks in the world that thrill audiences on custom-built dirt tracks constructed by master craftsman who are experts in their field. As parents can expect, Monster Jam Virtual Camp uses this same type of expertise to lay out a week's worth of engaging activities that lets kids design their own Monster Jam truck, workout like a driver, create stories by using fill-in-the-blank story creators and hone their math skills for the fall by using Monster Jam fun facts to complete not-so-serious math worksheets.

The five-day curriculum combines art, math, science, writing, puzzle solving, physical activity and even kitchen pantry items that will let children create, use their imaginations and sharpen their skills while interacting with one of the world's most beloved brands.

Monster Jam Virtual Camp Curriculum Themes:

Day One - This is Monster Jam! Virtual Camp

Day Two - Monster Jam Trucks

Day Three - Dirt

Day Four - In the Driver's Seat

Day Five - Champion's Preparation

Each day's activity comes complete with instructions and a full tool kit that are parent-friendly and easy to implement. Tool kit items include driver demonstration videos, printable activity sheets, instruction sheets for recipes and supplies (if applicable) and step-by-step guides for physical activities.

Parents can learn more about Monster Jam Virtual Camp by visiting here; no sign up required. All activities will be posted via the website each day of the virtual camp. Fans should share the fun with #MonsterJam and #MonsterJamAtHome.

For more information on Monster Jam, please log onto MonsterJam.com.

About Feld Entertainment

Feld Entertainment® is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney On Ice, Disney Live!, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live!, DreamWorks Trolls The Experience and Jurassic World Live Tour. Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com for more information.

About Monster Jam

Unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable, Monster Jam features world-class athletes competing for championships on perfectly engineered dirt tracks that push these ever-evolving, state-of-the-art trucks to the limit. Beyond the 350 global live events each year, the Monster Jam brand extends off the track into the home through products, content and merchandise that keeps the fun alive year-round.

