First-Ever "MOSAIC" To Launch In The Palm Beaches

In order to take advantage of these deals, visitors can pick up their own "Culture Coupon Card" at any participating hotel, or from one of the 12 visitor information centers located throughout the destination.

For a full listing of MOSAIC deals, please visit www.MOSAICPBC.com.

A sampling of special offers for MOSAIC Culture Coupon Card holders includes:

South Florida Science Center & Aquarium – West Palm Beach

Free child admission with the purchase of an adult admission. Offer valid from May 1-31.­­

Old School Square – Delray Beach

Free admission to the Cornell Art Museum for card holder (plus guest). Offer valid from May 1-31 .

. Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society – West Palm Beach

$5 discount on any regular admission (limit four per party). Offer valid from May 1-31 .

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts – West Palm Beach

50 percent discount on select seats to choice of " Terry Fator " ( May 12 ) or "Always and Forever: An Evening of Luther Vandross Featuring Ruben Studdard" ( May 13 ).

Palm Beach Dramaworks – West Palm Beach

Two-for-one tickets to "Equus." Offer valid from May 18-31.

A sampling of special hotel offers during the month of May includes:

Jupiter Beach Resort – "Stay and Save the Sea Turtles"

Guests who book a minimum three-night stay will receive a $50 resort credit, souvenir "Loggy the Turtle" plush toy and have one of Florida's native sea turtles adopted in their name. The package is offered in conjunction with the renowned Loggerhead Marinelife Center.

DoubleTree by Hilton Executive Meeting Center Palm Beach Gardens

Guests who book in May will receive a 15 percent discount off their stay, a Palm Beach Gardens Welcome Bag with additional discounts to area attractions, complimentary parking and Wi-Fi, and two complimentary bottles of water.

Tideline Ocean Resort & Spa – "Do a Free Night Oceanfront in Palm Beach "

Guests who book the best available rate for three nights will receive the fourth night free. Offer excludes Wednesday arrival.

The Breakers Palm Beach – "Sixth Night Free"

Guests who stay six consecutive nights will receive the last night complimentary. Offer can be combined with hotel's Complimentary Daily Benefits, and includes free daily breakfast and a range of other amenities.

Delray Sands Resort – "Do an Extra Night Beachfront"

Guests who stay two nights will receive the third night free. Offer is available weekdays only.

Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa – "More Beach Time with a Free Night"

Guests who stay three consecutive nights receive the fourth night free. Offer is valid for "Ocean View" room category and higher.

Boca Raton Resort & Club – "Another Day in Paradise"

Guests who stay three consecutive nights receive the fourth night complimentary. Offer must be booked 60 days prior to arrival, and guests must use promo code "PBADPA."

About Florida's Cultural Capital®

The Palm Beaches is a collection of 39 cities and towns stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter, with 47 miles of pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches and sophisticated art and culture. The destination has more than 200 cultural organizations that produce 42,000 events, exhibitions and performances annually.

The Cultural Council of Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida's Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council's complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, custom itineraries and enhanced access to local events and venues.

