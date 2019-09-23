First Ever National Air Fry Day Presented by Frigidaire To Be Held Sept. 28

"About 4 million Americans bought air fryers in the past year – a tenfold increase in two years," said Amie Guy, Vice President of Marketing for Frigidaire, citing research from Consumer Reports . "It underscores how consumers are focusing more on health, but they want to do it without giving up their favorite foods or compromising on taste. Frigidaire celebrates this by producing the only range with Air Fry right in the oven, and by sharing timely recipes that allow you to deliver that perfect taste – crispy-on-the-outside, juicy-on-the-inside."

Consider the health benefits: Information cited by the Cleveland Clinic – which U.S. News & World Report ranks as one of the nation's top hospitals – shows that, on average, most people reduce their calorie intake by 70 to 80 percent when air frying instead of using a traditional deep fryer.

Frigidaire slated National Air Fry Day in late September, because it helps busy families prepare healthier versions of a variety of foods that are especially popular in fall – everything from tater tots and avocado fries to deep-fried turkey and crispy brussel sprouts. For instance, if you need to prepare something at the last-minute before friends and family come over to watch football games, you can make nearly two pounds of chicken wings with the touch of a button in a Frigidaire Air Fry range using only two tablespoons of oil. Conventional frying, in comparison, could require as much as 6 cups depending on the size of the pan.

Frigidaire recently reached a new milestone in the air fry revolution, introducing the first air fryer built right in the range. While conventional air fryers are bulky and make small portions that feed only one or two people; Frigidaire's range makes family-sized meals without taking up valuable counter space.

The award-winning product has been praised by the trusted review site of USA Today. In addition, Frigidaire's new range was named a leading innovative product at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), and was featured on I Want That, a show on DIY Network that spotlights "the coolest products to just hit the market."

Frigidaire's first ever National Air Fry Day celebrates the innovative benefits of its new range while enabling families to enjoy their favorite crispy and juicy Air Fried meals.

Find recipes Frigidaire recommends for football fans, holiday meals or those unlikely to crave vegetables at Frigidaire.com.

