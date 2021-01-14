First Ever National Bakers Crafters Makers Days Celebrates Handmade Artisans Worldwide

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing those individuals who invest so much time and energy to make one-of-a-kind items for consumers and friends, the first ever annual National Bakers Crafters Makers Day on January 21st focuses on thanking handmade product creators around the world for their sacrifice and work in bringing consumers pieces that are truly unique. An event organized by Gift Biz Unwrapped, a company that helps women turn their handmade product hobbies into thriving and profitable businesses, there will also be a week-long celebration prior to National Bakers Crafters Makers Day that calls on handmade creators to support their fellow makers during a time of rejuvenation and growth for the coming year. National Bakers Crafters Makers Day will include a virtual party live stream in the Gift Biz Breeze Facebook Group on January 21st at 11:30pm CST.

"People who have chosen to make handmade products as a small business often miss out on holidays and personal time in order to fill the requests of others. National Bakers Crafters Makers Day was born to honor and thank these hardworking individuals who give so much of themselves so that we can have products and items made by hand that bring us comfort and joy," said Sue Monhait, CEO of Gift Biz Unwrapped. "We're also excited to bring handmade creators together for an entire week of celebration of their work and also encourage them to show some love and support to fellow creators during this time."

For National Bakers Crafters Makers Day, handmade creators can show support for their fellow makers through the following ways:

Give a compliment: Call a friend who makes or bakes as a hobby and tell them how much you enjoy their creations. Consider gifts: Think of friends who are handmade product creators when you have a gift to give. Support other handmade businesses: Purchase products from small businesses that make their own products. Support your peers: If you're part of a makers group, such as a quilting guild, do something special to highlight each other, or start a special charity project in honor of your organization to pay it forward. Treat yourself: Do something special for yourself today in recognition of the beauty, comfort and value you put out into the world.

Those interested in joining the National Bakers Crafters Makers Day celebrations can download free badges to use on social media, newsletters, websites, and other forms of digital media here. Additionally, the official hashtag for the event is #NationalBakersCraftersMakersDay.

