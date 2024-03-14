First-Ever National Conference for Women Held Today, Marking Women's History Month

BOSTON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's largest network of women's conferences hosted its first-ever National Conference for Women today.

In recognition of Women's History Month–and the importance of women supporting women –the virtual gathering featured Margaret Atwood, America Ferrera, Carla Harris, Kristen Kish, Michelle Zauner, and dozens more.

Over 55,000 women attend conferences in California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Texas annually. This year, the organization that produces these events decided to bring together all four regional communities, along with women who purchased tickets from various states and countries.

The Conferences for Women made this decision based on the historic challenges facing women – and the opportunity for women to express power in numbers.

Carla Harris, Senior Client Advisor at Morgan Stanley, named one of Fortune Magazine's 50 Most Powerful Black Executives in Corporate America, spoke about career success and leadership in a rapidly changing environment and the "commercial imperative" around diversity.

"We are all competing around innovation, which means you need a lot of ideas to get to that one innovative idea that will allow you to lead and compete in your industry," said Harris, author of the new book Lead to Win: How to Be a Powerful, Impactful, Influential Leader in Any Environment.

"If we need a lot of ideas, you need a lot of perspectives because ideas are born from perspectives," she added. And "you need a lot of experiences because perspectives are born from experiences. So, you've got to have a lot of different people because experiences are born from people."

The Conferences for Women also launched a free, year-round career development resource this month. The complimentary, 24/7 Career Connections Program was created to support women in their career growth, whether advancing in their current organization or making the leap to a new opportunity. Resources are designed to help provide the coaching, guidance, skill-building, community, and support women need to reach the next level.

Tickets for the 2024 in-person conferences in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Texas–which historically sell out quickly–go on sale in May. The California event will go on sale this summer.

Learn more and sign up for news alerts at https://www.nationalconferenceforwomen.org.

