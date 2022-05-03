First-Ever National Report: 80 Israeli-Founded Unicorns Now Have Headquarters in U.S.

May 03, 2022, 14:00 ET
California (32), New York (26), Massachusetts (10), and New Jersey (4) top the list
NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There are currently 80 Israeli-founded unicorns based in the United States, according to the United States – Israel Business Alliance. Each of the companies has at least one Israeli founder and its global or regional headquarters in the United States. A unicorn is a privately held company with a valuation of $1 billion or more. This is the first time that a comprehensive list of U.S.-based Israeli-founded unicorns has been compiled.
"On the surface, Israeli innovation is a flashy red Corvette that draws considerable capital investment on the strength of exciting game-changing solutions," USIBA president Aaron Kaplowitz said. "But underneath the hood, Israeli innovation is a Ferrari: a powerful economic engine that employs tens of thousands of Americans and generates billions of dollars in local economies."
The 80 Israeli-founded unicorns mark the most ever to exist in the United States at one time. The nine states with Israeli-founded unicorn headquarters are California (32), New York (26), Massachusetts (10), New Jersey (4), Florida (2), Illinois (2), Texas (2), Oregon (1), and Washington (1).
"Five years ago, the number of Israeli-founded unicorns around the world peaked at 18," Kaplowitz said. "Today, in the U.S. alone, there are two states with more."
The combined total valuation for all 80 unicorns amounts to $224.8 billion. That puts the average value for the Israeli-founded unicorns in the U.S. at $2.81 billion. Rapyd, located in California, tops the list with a $15 billion valuation, followed by Washington-based Tanium at $9 billion. Snyk, in Massachusetts, and Pagaya, in New York, both carry $8.5 billion values. Nineteen companies hold a $1 billion valuation.
The 80 companies have collectively raised more than $36.2 billion in private capital. Five unicorns have individually raised $1 billion or more: TripActions (California, $1.5 billion), Snyk (Massachusetts, $1.4 billion), Trax (California, $1 billion), Fireblocks (New York, $1 billion), and Tanium (Washington, $1 billion). OrCam, in contrast, has raised roughly $100 million, the least of any Israeli-founded unicorn. Based in New York, OrCam's technology assists people with visual impairments and was founded by some of the co-founders of Mobileye. In 2017, Intel acquired Mobileye for $15.3 billion – the largest exit in Israel's history.
"While Manhattan and Silicon Valley are generating Israeli-founded unicorns at an unprecedented clip, the real story here is that Israeli founders are identifying states beyond New York and California as viable options to grow their companies," Kaplowitz said. "And unicorns don't just fall from the sky, so these states with one or two unicorns could serve as effective ambassadors to the next batch of up-and-coming Israeli founders looking to source local talent and establish a robust U.S. presence."
Israeli-Founded Unicorns Based in the United States
|
Company
|
Valuation
|
Unicorn Date
|
State
|
Solution
|
Exabeam
|
$2.4B
|
June 2021
|
CA
|
Security automation
|
Placer.ai
|
$1.0B
|
Jan. 2022
|
CA
|
Foot traffic analytics
|
Sunbit
|
$1.1B
|
May 2021
|
CA
|
Buy now, pay later
|
Rapyd
|
$15.0B
|
Dec. 2019
|
CA
|
Payments platform
|
Redis Labs
|
$4.0B
|
Aug. 2020
|
CA
|
Database management
|
BigPanda
|
$1.2B
|
Jan. 2022
|
CA
|
IT software solution
|
Next Insurance
|
$4.0B
|
Oct. 2019
|
CA
|
Insurance for small businesses
|
Armis
|
$3.5B
|
Jan. 2020
|
CA
|
Agentless device security
|
Gong
|
$7.25B
|
Aug. 2020
|
CA
|
Revenue intelligence
|
Houzz
|
$4.0B
|
Sept. 2014
|
CA
|
Home design and decorating
|
Salt Security
|
$1.5B
|
Dec. 2021
|
CA
|
API security
|
TripActions
|
$7.25B
|
Nov. 2018
|
CA
|
Corporate travel management
|
Wiz
|
$6.0B
|
Mar. 2021
|
CA
|
Cybersecurity for cloud
|
Wiliot
|
$1.0B
|
July 2021
|
CA
|
IoT Platform
|
Cloudinary
|
$2.0B
|
Dec. 2021
|
CA
|
Media experience platform
|
Dremio
|
$2.0B
|
Jan. 2021
|
CA
|
Big data curation
|
AppsFlyer
|
$2.0B
|
Jan. 2020
|
CA
|
Mobile marketing analytics
|
At-Bay
|
$1.35B
|
July 2021
|
CA
|
Cyber insurance
|
Deel
|
$5.5B
|
Apr. 2021
|
CA
|
Payroll and compliance
|
Firebolt
|
$1.4B
|
Jan. 2022
|
CA
|
Data warehousing
|
Fundbox
|
$1.1B
|
Sept. 2019
|
CA
|
Cash flow optimization
|
Gusto
|
$9.5B
|
July 2018
|
CA
|
Payroll, benefits, and HR
|
Hailo
|
$1.1B
|
June 2021
|
CA
|
AI chipmaker
|
HoneyBook
|
$2.4B
|
May 2021
|
CA
|
Workflow platform
|
RapidAPI
|
$1.0B
|
Mar. 2022
|
CA
|
API marketplace
|
SpotOn
|
$3.2B
|
May 2021
|
CA
|
Restaurant & retail payment
|
Trax
|
$3.0B
|
July 2019
|
CA
|
Retail analytics
|
Viz.ai
|
$1.2B
|
Apr. 2022
|
CA
|
AI disease detection & care
|
Cato Networks
|
$2.5B
|
Nov. 2020
|
CA
|
SaaS platform
|
Noname Security
|
$1.0B
|
Dec. 2021
|
CA
|
API security
|
Tipalti
|
$8.3B
|
Oct. 2020
|
CA
|
Accounts payable
|
Veev
|
$1.0B
|
Mar. 2022
|
CA
|
Home-building tech
|
Augury
|
$1.0B
|
Oct. 2021
|
NY
|
Machine health diagnostics
|
Axonius
|
$2.6B
|
Mar. 2021
|
NY
|
Cybersecurity asset management
|
BigID
|
$1.25B
|
Dec. 2020
|
NY
|
Data privacy & protection
|
Capitolis
|
$1.6B
|
Mar. 2022
|
NY
|
Tech for global capital markets
|
Cheq
|
$1.0B
|
Feb. 2022
|
NY
|
Go-to-market security
|
Claroty
|
$1.95B
|
June 2021
|
NY
|
Industrial cybersecurity
|
Fabric
|
$1.0B
|
Oct. 2021
|
NY
|
Micro-fulfillment tech
|
Fireblocks
|
$8.0B
|
July 2021
|
NY
|
Digital assets platform
|
Forter
|
$3.0B
|
Nov. 2020
|
NY
|
Fraud detection for retailers
|
Gett
|
$1.1B
|
June 2018
|
NY
|
Corporate transportation management
|
Hibob
|
$1.65B
|
Oct. 2021
|
NY
|
HR tech
|
Immunai
|
$1.0B
|
Oct. 2021
|
NY
|
Hi-Res profiling of immune system
|
K Health
|
$1.5B
|
Jan. 2021
|
NY
|
Telemedicine
|
Melio
|
$4.0B
|
Jan. 2021
|
NY
|
Accounts payable tool
|
Oosto
|
$1.0B
|
July 2021
|
NY
|
Facial recognition
|
OpenWeb
|
$1.1B
|
Nov. 2021
|
NY
|
Online community engagement
|
OrCam
|
$1.0B
|
Feb. 2018
|
NY
|
Device for visually impaired
|
Pagaya
|
$8.5B
|
June 2020
|
NY
|
AI underwriting solution
|
Papaya Global
|
$3.7B
|
Mar. 2021
|
NY
|
Workforce management
|
Selina
|
$1.2B
|
Dec. 2021
|
NY
|
Hospitality
|
Sisense
|
$1.0B
|
Jan. 2020
|
NY
|
Business analytics
|
Vast Data
|
$3.7B
|
Apr. 2020
|
NY
|
Storage software
|
Veho
|
$1.5B
|
Dec. 2021
|
NY
|
Last mile delivery
|
Verbit
|
$2.0B
|
June 2021
|
NY
|
Transcription & caption platform
|
Via
|
$3.3B
|
Mar. 2020
|
NY
|
On-demand transit & software
|
Yotpo
|
$1.4B
|
Mar. 2021
|
NY
|
E-commerce marketing
|
Aqua Security
|
$1.0B
|
Mar. 2021
|
MA
|
Cloud native security
|
Cybereason
|
$5.0B
|
Aug. 2019
|
MA
|
Cyber detection & response
|
Earnix
|
$1.0B
|
Feb. 2021
|
MA
|
Critical systems for banks & insurers
|
Formlabs
|
$2.0B
|
Aug. 2018
|
MA
|
3D printing & manufacturing
|
Infinidat
|
$1.6B
|
Oct. 2017
|
MA
|
Data storage
|
Lusha
|
$1.5B
|
Nov. 2021
|
MA
|
B2B sales & marketing
|
Pentera
|
$1.0B
|
Jan. 2022
|
MA
|
Cyber penetration tests
|
Snyk
|
$8.5B
|
Jan. 2020
|
MA
|
Platform for securing code
|
Tomorrow.io
|
$1.2B
|
Dec. 2021
|
MA
|
Weather intelligence platform
|
Transmit Security
|
$2.2B
|
June 2021
|
MA
|
Passwordless Authentication
|
Celsius Network
|
$3.5B
|
Sep. 2021
|
NJ
|
Crypto lender
|
DriveNets
|
$1.0B
|
Feb. 2021
|
NJ
|
Telecommunications service provider
|
eToro
|
$8.8B
|
Dec. 2020
|
NJ
|
Social trading and multi-asset brokerage
|
OwnBackup
|
$3.35B
|
Jan. 2021
|
NJ
|
Data management & analytics
|
Insightec
|
$1.0B
|
Mar. 2020
|
FL
|
Focused ultrasound equipment
|
Memic
|
$1.0B
|
Aug. 2021
|
FL
|
Robotic-assisted surgery
|
Bringg
|
$1.0B
|
June 2021
|
IL
|
Delivery logistics
|
Landa
|
$2.0B
|
June 2018
|
IL
|
Digital printing & nanotech
|
Island
|
$1.35
|
Mar. 2022
|
TX
|
Secure browser for enterprise
|
NextSilicon
|
$1.5B
|
June 2021
|
TX
|
Semiconductor processing
|
Orca Security
|
$1.8B
|
Mar. 2021
|
OR
|
Cybersecurity for cloud
|
Tanium
|
$9.0B
|
Mar. 2015
|
WA
|
Endpoint management & protection
About the United States – Israel Business Alliance The mission of the United States – Israel Business Alliance is to strengthen the economic relationship between individual states and Israel. Learn more about the impact Israeli companies are having on local communities at www.nyisrael.org.
SOURCE United States - Israel Business Alliance
