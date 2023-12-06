FIRST-EVER NATIONAL STEM FESTIVAL TO SHOWCASE AMERICA'S STUDENT INNOVATORS

U.S. Department of Education in partnership with EXPLR will recognize outstanding student science and engineering solutions to pressing global issues.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EXPLR and the U.S. Department of Education announced their public-private partnership in co-hosting the first-ever National STEM Festival in April 2024, a nationwide effort to identify and encourage the next generation of innovators in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, the Department has prioritized high-quality STEM education for the nation's students to ensure 21st-century career readiness and global competitiveness. EXPLR and the Department are committed to creating equitable opportunities for STEM learning for students from all backgrounds.

"The Biden-Harris Administration is thrilled to have the U.S. Department of Education team up with EXPLR to host the first-ever National STEM festival," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "To Raise the Bar in education, we must provide all students with rich and engaging STEM learning experiences that unleash their love of learning and problem-solving skills. This event is an exciting opportunity to celebrate our future scientists, creators, and innovators, and to help more students recognize they too belong in STEM."

"EXPLR is passionate about helping kids realize their potential," said EXPLR CEO and National STEM Challenge Co-Director Jenny Buccos. "Through the National STEM Challenge and Festival, we are shining a spotlight on this nation's brilliant young minds, including those from underrepresented backgrounds. Genius should never go overlooked."

