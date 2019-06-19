First-Ever Overwatch League™ Trading Cards Available Today

Overwatch League card packs available globally on Upper Deck e-Pack™; free bonus set promotion live now through July 8

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Upper Deck, the premier worldwide sports and entertainment collectibles company, announced today the global release of Overwatch League™ trading cards, the first-ever esports league-licensed trading card product. The new trading card set is available for purchase via Upper Deck e-Pack™, the patent-pending platform that allows fans to purchase and open packs of trading cards at any time, from anywhere in the world, using a mobile device or computer.

The new product commemorates the Overwatch League's inaugural season with a comprehensive 125-card base set, combined with multiple insert sets that celebrate key player and team moments throughout the season. Insert sets include Season 1 Highlights, League Leaders, Team Leaders, and unique Holo F/X cards featuring Overwatch League All-Stars on a layered holographic background.

Fans can also find foil parallels of the base set and Infra-Sight cards with player images printed directly onto clear acetate. Rare single, duo, and trio Inks and Fragment cards feature one, two, or three player autographs, or swatches of player jerseys ­­that are embedded into the cards.

For those who seek more exclusive items or super rare cards and enjoy a challenge, Upper Deck's e-Pack platform offers an extensive achievement program that gives fans the opportunity to obtain printing plates, player and team autographed memorabilia and '1 of 1' Shadow Box Relic cards, which capture player-used mice, pieces of match-used keyboards, or CPU chips encased in an oversized trading card. All-Star Ink achievement booklet cards feature up to six signatures from top players across the league. Collectors who are first to complete specific insert sets can even earn an autographed jersey from New York Excelsior support player Seong-Hyun "Jjonak" Bang, the Overwatch League inaugural season MVP, or London Spitfire damage player Jun-Young "Profit" Park, Grand Finals 2018 MVP.

To celebrate the new release, Upper Deck is offering a special bonus to fans who register for a free UpperDeckEpack.com account between now through July 8, 2019. All fans who register will receive a free Overwatch League digital 1-card pack every day through July 8, 2019, just for logging on. The 1-card packs feature one player from each of the 20 Overwatch League teams, so users can continue opening packs or trade with other users on the system to complete the exclusive 20-card promotional set.

Fans can now purchase Overwatch League trading cards for $3.99 plus tax per 6-card pack, exclusively on www.UpperDeckEpack.com. For more details about the trading card set, including a downloadable base set checklist poster, visit www.UpperDeck.com/OWL. More information about how to buy, open, collect, and trade Overwatch League cards with fans around the world can be found at www.UpperDeckEpack.com.

About Upper Deck

The Upper Deck Company is a worldwide sports and entertainment company built on the pillars of quality craftsmanship, authenticity and innovation, with a dedication to creating products that turn memorable moments into collectibles. Upper Deck is home to the world's greatest athletes, including Michael Jordan, Serena Williams, Wayne Gretzky, Tiger Woods, Connor McDavid, LeBron James and Ben Simmons.

About Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

Best known for blockbuster hits including World of Warcraft®, Hearthstone®, Overwatch®, the Warcraft®, StarCraft®, and Diablo® franchises, and the multi-franchise Heroes of the Storm®, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (https://www.blizzard.com), a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), is a premier developer and publisher of entertainment software renowned for creating some of the industry's most critically acclaimed games. Blizzard Entertainment's track record includes twenty-two #1 games* and multiple Game of the Year awards. The company's online gaming service, Blizzard Battle.net®, is one of the largest online-gaming services in the world, with millions of active players.

*Sales and/or downloads, based on internal company records and reports from key distribution partners.

OVERWATCH, and OVERWATCH LEAGUE are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. The OVERWATCH LEAGUE team names are the properties of their respective owners.

