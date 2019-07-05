First Ever PRIDE Festival in South LA at Compton College July 6th

LOS ANGELES, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The first annual Compton PRIDE Festival will be held on Saturday, July 6th, from noon to 8 p.m. on the Compton College campus at 1111 East Artesia Boulevard. It is the first ever PRIDE festival in south Los Angeles.

The free event will be an inclusive, family-friendly festival for people of all ages with live performers, entertainment, carnival games, food trucks, a DJ, and 150 resource vendors. This first annual event is designed to create a safe, accepting celebration for the LGBTQIA community. (LGBTQIA refer to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or questioning, intersex and asexual.)

News of the event has inspired an enthusiastic response in and around Compton. A few dozen rappers, comedians, and singers will take the stage, including DJ T-LA STORM, Bre-Z from the All-American, BRITT-J from American Idol, the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles, TV personality/singer James Wright, singer/songwriter Lunalovebad, and even Tommy the Clown. Speakers include celebrated activist Jewel Thais-Williams, who has promoted gay identity since she founded the first African-American gay nightspot in Los Angeles which was one of the first black discos in the U.S.

"Compton is an area often devoid of resources for the LGBTQIA community, and yet it's an ideal place to highlight and recognize the benefits of diversity," says Tina Binda, Administrator of Star View TEAMMATES, a non-profit mental health/social services organization serving youth and their families. "Compton is easily underestimated and even marginalized much like the LGBTQIA community, so we wanted to celebrate gay rights as well as the anniversary of the Stonewall riots 50 years ago."

Compton PRIDE Festival sponsors include L.A. Care Health Plan, the Office of Supervisor Mark-Ridley Thomas, Kaiser Permanente, UCLA Health; SoCal Club, Charles Drew University, Cedars-Sinai; APLA Health; LA Gender Center; Martin Luther King, Jr. Hospital; Pride & Promote, and many others. The event is organized by Star View TEAMMATES, a provider of social and mental health services in Los Angeles.

For more information about Compton's first PRIDE festival, visit www.comptonpridefestival.com or contact Princess Murray at (310) 868-5379 x112.

