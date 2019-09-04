First Ever Progressive Jackpot In Pennsylvania's Online Gaming History Hits For $196,209…Within Minutes Second Progressive Winner Hits

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Not one, but two players hit the Divine Fortune Jackpot on PlaySugarHouse.com over Labor Day weekend, making the back to back wins the first and second ever progressive online jackpots won in Pennsylvania.

On September 1 at 7:30am, a woman from Selinsgrove, PA hit for $196,209 on a $4 bet after only playing Divine Fortune for 17 minutes. Then, just 39 minutes later, a man from Warrington, PA hit for $57,349 on a $30 bet after playing for nearly an hour. He had just signed up for an account on PlaySugarHouse.com 10 days earlier. Both winners were playing on their desktop computers when they won big. Other PlaySugarHouse.com players were stunned that the first ever progressive jackpot hit for almost $200,000, and were still congratulating that winner in the Chat Room…when the second jackpot hit.

"Our Chat Room exploded with excitement when these players won," said Richard Schwartz, President of Rush Street Interactive, the site's operator. "When a Mega Jackpot hits it's good for us, and the entire online gaming industry, as it shows anyone can easily make a few bets and change their life forever."

While these are the first progressive Jackpots won in Pennsylvania, Divine Fortune is responsible for more mega jackpot payouts than any other progressive slot in neighboring New Jersey, with more than $3 million paid out to Garden State players since its release in 2017. The video slot game set in the days of ancient Greece, has hit Mega Jackpots for New Jersey PlaySugarHouse.com players 12 times, paying out more than $1.5 million to players.

"We are thrilled to have made online progressive jackpot history in Pennsylvania with the first hit," Schwartz added. "It was then incredibly exciting to see the second mega jackpot winner hit minutes later. It proves that anyone, anytime and anyplace can go online and win these life-altering amounts of money."

Divine Fortune is a 5-reel, 3-row, 20-line (fixed) video slot game with 3 different jackpots including the progressive Mega Jackpot. It's the first online slots game with a progressive jackpot for Pennsylvania Online Casinos. SugarHouse Online Casino went live in the state on July 17th, offering a fully-integrated experience that seamlessly merges casino games with sports betting.

Rush Street Interactive was named "Mobile Operator of the Year" in North America at the EGR North America Awards 2019 and "American Operator of the Year" & "Casino Operator of the Year" at the American Gambling Awards in 2019.

