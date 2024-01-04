First-Ever Religious Violence Database Launches, Tracking Reports of Violent Persecution by Date, Country, Religion and Perpetrator

Religious persecution watchdog Global Christian Relief releases open-sourced database in cooperation with the International Institute for Religious Freedom

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, incidents of violent religious persecution are searchable through a new database that records violent attacks on Christians and people of faith around the world. Unveiled by Global Christian Relief, America's leading watchdog of Christian persecution, the Global Christian Relief Violent Incidents Database (VID) is the first and only events-based global religious freedom dataset.

Accessible to anyone, the database tracks more than a dozen categories of violence including killings, arrests, abductions and forced marriages; and users can search by country, religion and perpetrator. In addition to providing a level of verification like never before, the database will serve as a resource for journalists, advocacy groups, government officials, and anyone concerned with data on violent religious persecution. The database contains global reports of violent attacks beginning in 2022, and is currently tracking more than 6000 incidents.

"This database helps give a voice to the voiceless by recording and sharing details of specific attacks suffered by Christians and other people of faith globally," said David Curry, CEO of Global Christian Relief. "Our hope is that this remarkable resource will be utilized by anyone advocating and reporting on behalf of the persecuted church."

Funded by Global Christian Relief, the ongoing research for the GCR Violent Incidents Database is conducted by the International Institute for Religious Freedom (IIRF), one of the oldest thinktanks specializing in religious freedom.

"We live in a world where the violent persecution of Christians and other religious groups is rampant and increasing," said Ronald Boyd-MacMillan, Chief of Global Strategy and Research for Global Christian Relief. "This database not only helps us track the violence but helps us better understand what persecuted Christians really need from their brothers and sisters around the world."

The GCR Violent Incidents Database will be highlighted during the International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington D.C., January 30-31. The database will be a key contributor to the GCR Global Religious Freedom Index, an even more sophisticated tool launching this spring that will measure religious freedom around the world by tracking every element of persecution, not only violence.

About Global Christian Relief
Global Christian Relief (GCR) is America's leading watchdog organization focused on the plight of persecuted Christians worldwide. In addition to equipping the Western church to advocate and pray for the persecuted, GCR works in the most restrictive countries to protect and encourage Christians threatened by faith-based discrimination and violence. Dr. David Curry, president of GCR, currently serves on the United States Commission on Religious Freedom. For more information, visit globalchristianrelief.org

Global Christian Relief

