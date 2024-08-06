First-Ever Report on Fractional Industry Released

Survey of 250 Fractional Leaders Shows Flexible Work Challenges, Highlights

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FRAK, the Fractional Conference, released the first and most comprehensive report on fractional work on Thursday. The State of Fractional Report shares insights on the current state and future outlook of this rapidly growing model of work. The findings were gathered from a survey of 250 fractional workers across the U.S. in varying industries.

A fractional, defined as "a part-time, fully embedded leader" in the State of Fractional Report, is a rapidly growing title and model of work. There are now more than 140,000 professionals on LinkedIn who list "fractional" in their job title. Fractional leadership is being embraced across disciplines and industries, with marketing and tech leading the way, respectively, according to the report.

While professionals are embracing the model, the report highlighted the need for education among business owners. "Many business owners have a need for senior talent but don't need someone full-time. Fractional leaders are providing a great solution for them," says John Arms, CRO of FRAK. "And it's not just cost-control for them. Fractional professionals are very, very independent, and very, very wise. Business leaders get an ally in fractional talent they simply cannot have with a full timer."

Because the fractional movement is still so new, the landscape is rapidly growing and changing.

"Our goal is that The State of Fractional Report becomes the way for us to detect trends over time. As the fractional executive movement continues to grow, we want to build on the sense of community and gain insights from what our fractional pros are seeing in the field so we can better serve them," says Robert Smith, CEO of FRAK.

Fractional workers and fractionally curious can download a copy of the report at fractionalconference.com. Additional conversation about what the Report findings mean for those embracing this form of flexible work will be had at FRAK 2024, a conference for fractional pros, held in Minneapolis on October 21-22. Select early bird tickets are still available for the event. Visit https://fractionalconference.com/registration/ to register.

About FRAK: FRAK is an in-person conference for Fractional Executives (CxO's) where experienced CxO's can come and learn how to optimize their business, network, and share their experience and expertise. Where new Fractionals or "Fractionally Curious" can explore the world of solopreneurship and see if it is for them and learn the skills that will help them build a successful CxO business.

