First-Ever ROUSH CleanTech Propane Bus Efficiently Transporting Children Over a Decade Later

LIVONIA, Mich., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boys and Girls Club of Martin County continues to prove the long-term value and reliability of propane bus transportation by operating the original Blue Bird Vision bus equipped with ROUSH CleanTech propane fuel system. This first of its kind propane school bus has continually operated in the organization's daily operation since 2014.

"Our decision to invest in propane technology stemmed from our commitment to environmental responsibility and economic efficiency," said David Jones, facility manager of Florida's Boys and Girls Club of Martin County. "We purchased our first propane bus from Florida Transportation Systems in 2014, and it has served as a critical component of our mission to provide after-school and summer programs for area youth."

The 2012 model year bus, which first served as a demo bus for FTS, has accumulated 65,000 miles while maintaining performance. Due to the success of the first bus, the Boys and Girls Club purchased a second Blue Bird Vision Propane bus in 2015. Both propane buses operate daily, transporting up to 70 students per trip from local schools to club facilities throughout Martin County.

"Since the inception of ROUSH CleanTech 15 years ago, we've been working to create safe, reliable and environmentally friendly propane systems for school buses," said Todd Mouw, executive vice president of ROUSH CleanTech. "Seeing the enduring success of the Boys and Girls Club's propane buses is a testament to the durability and value of propane technology in school transportation."

The Boys and Girls Club maintains its propane buses through general maintenance protocols, with mechanical work performed at FTS. Propane fuel costs remain competitive, with on-site fueling provided through a contract with Palmdale Como.

Including this first propane bus off the production line, there are more than 23,000 propane school buses equipped with ROUSH CleanTech fuel systems operating across North America. These propane buses are saving school districts and operators more than $100 million annually in fuel costs while also significantly reducing harmful emissions for children, drivers and surrounding communities.

About ROUSH CleanTech: ROUSH CleanTech, an industry leader of advanced clean transportation solutions, is a division of the global engineering company Roush Enterprises. ROUSH CleanTech develops propane autogas technology for medium-duty Ford commercial vehicles and school buses. With more than 50,000 vehicles on the road, the Livonia, Michigan-based company delivers economical, emissions-reducing options for fleets across North America. Learn more at ROUSHcleantech.com or by calling 800.59.ROUSH.

