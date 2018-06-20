First-Ever SEC Town Hall Meeting Around Cryptocurrency To Take Place At Blockchain World Conference, Largest Blockchain Event In History

"The cryptocurrency industry has tremendous growth potential and the capacity to revolutionize the economy as we know it, yet it is very complex and can be challenging to understand," said Alex Falcone, BWC COO. "This is exactly why the BWC was created—to serve as a platform to educate, increase awareness and culminate thought-leaders in the blockchain sector, aimed to amplify the professionalism and credibility to the industry to a whole new level."

As the largest crypto event in the world, with over 12,000 square feet of exhibit space, this three-day conference will bring together over 8,000 members of the international blockchain community, 200 speakers, 120 exhibitors, 5,000 accredited investors, 1,000 developers and 250 ICOs to drive progress within the blockchain space.

Attendees can expect to hear from a compelling lineup that includes venture capitalist and entrepreneur Founder of Overstock.com and tZERO Dr. Patrick Byrne, Managing Director of Comcast Venture Gil Beyda, Microsoft CTO, Azure Engineering and Blockchain Specialist Graham Mosely, Cambridge Analytica's Brittany Kaiser, Crypto-pioneer and founder of Mt. Khalifa Ezekiel de Jong, Founder & CEO of Celsius Network, Alex Mashinsky and Eric Moe, Advisor, Founder & CTO of Open Table. John McAfee, computer programmer, champion of blockchain technologies and a fierce advocate of cryptocurrencies, will serve as the keynote speaker for BWC. Each one of BWC's 150+ highly regarded speakers has been handpicked to deliver the most current and up to date information available anywhere in the blockchain arena.

"Never before has an event in the Blockchain industry succeeded in bringing together more titans, experts, scientists, analysts, educators and business leaders on one stage," said Mahesh Chand, BWC representative, author & CEO of Mind Cracker, Inc. "The Blockchain World Conference will enable attendees to learn more over the course of three days than any other industry event."

During the conference, attendees will have the opportunity to build relationships with leading blockchain investors and developers, invest in blockchain-startups and businesses utilizing crowdfunding, increase the security of their cryptocurrency assets and learn about the future of blockchain development.

Attendees will also have the ability to participate in the SEC town hall meeting, during a question and answer portion of the meeting, that will take place on July 12 at 2:00 p.m. During the meeting, pressing regulatory and compliance issues around evolving Blockchain technology will be addressed.

For more information on the Blockchain World Conference, or to purchase tickets, visit www.bwcevent.com or call (657) 464-7195. The conference will also be broadcast live, and available to stream. To schedule an interview with a representative from the Blockchain World Conference, please contact Jessica Olenik at Neff Associates at (267) 457-2045 or jo@neffassociates.com.

