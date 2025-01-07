Reimagining Boundaries: A groundbreaking fusion of Japanese rope artistry and haute couture sets new precedent for contemporary art and fashion.

MIAMI , Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an unprecedented collaboration at Art Basel Miami 2024, contemporary rope artist Julian Ties, fashion designer Niccola Folk, creative director Kevin Raich, and performance artist Rhyme transformed traditional Japanese Shibari into a live sculptural fashion narrative, marking the first time this ancient art form has been elevated to haute couture in a major art world setting.

First-Ever Shibari Couture Performance Makes Historic Art Basel Miami Debut

This pioneering art piece, "BOUND BY FREEDOM™," merged centuries-old rope techniques with contemporary fashion in a mesmerizing live performance, as a one-of-a-kind couture dress was crafted before a captivated Art Basel crowd. The concept emerged from the collaborative vision of Niccola Folk , designer and founder of Night & Day Swim; contemporary rope artist Julian Ties , renowned for his pioneering Shibari approach; and Kevin Raich , the project's award-winning creative director and Burning Man installation artist.

"This performance marks a pivotal moment in Shibari's evolution from ancient practice to contemporary art form. By bringing these traditions into dialogue with haute couture, we're creating entirely new possibilities for artistic expression," says Julian Ties, whose rope installations and performances have gained international recognition.

"We're taking a fashion staple–the woman's dress–to explore the boundary between expression and expectation within the world of women's fashion. This one-of-a-kind garment, rooted in the tradition of Shibari, explores the line where restraint and freedom can coexist beautifully," said fashion designer Niccola Folk.

The groundbreaking piece emerged from the collaborative vision of these four artists, with Rhyme's powerful performance artistry, original verse, and musical composition weaving together the physical and auditory elements into a cohesive artistic statement. The dress itself integrates Shibari rope techniques with intricate wirework, beads, and roses, creating a pioneering fusion of traditional craft and contemporary design. Supporting the vision for the dress design was dressmaker Antonimo Anonimo and wire artist Ariana Richiez.

This historic creation, along with the captured essence of its dramatic unveiling, will be preserved as a singular collectible bridging physical couture and digital art, marking a new chapter in both contemporary art and fashion history.

About BOUND BY FREEDOM™

BOUND BY FREEDOM™ is a collaborative artistic initiative exploring the intersections of vulnerability, empowerment, and artistic expression through contemporary Shibari-inspired creations. This inaugural event at Art Basel Miami marks the beginning of an ongoing artistic dialogue challenging traditional boundaries in art and fashion.

