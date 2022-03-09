First-ever Southeast Tourism Unity Summit Mar 22-25 to be hosted by Explore Brookhaven, Georgia

"We are excited to host the 2022 Travel Unity Summit and help the tourism industry build towards a responsible future," said Renee Areng, Executive Director of Explore Brookhaven. "The City of Brookhaven is very welcoming and believes everyone belongs here which makes Brookhaven the perfect backdrop for this year's discussion on embracing community diversity to expand tourism."

For more information on the 2022 Travel Unity Summit Southeast, visit TravelUnity.org/summit.

Press can apply here for tickets: bitly.com/TUS2022SEPress

About Travel Unity| Founded in 2016, Travel Unity is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on increasing diversity in the world of travel through individual and community empowerment. Travel Unity works with organizations within the world of travel to broaden their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts through certifications, education, training, DEI audits and other services. Additionally, Travel Unity connects community groups and individuals with travel, cultural, and educational experiences to promote personal and professional growth.

About Explore Brookhaven| Explore Brookhaven is a nonprofit, 501(c)6 organization, contracted by the City of Brookhaven, that serves as the destination marketing organization for Brookhaven, Georgia. Explore Brookhaven provides professional tourism leadership and expertise for the destination by enhancing the image, perception and success for tourism activities and economic opportunity in the city of Brookhaven. Explore Brookhaven is directed by a board of civic and business leaders within the community that represent lodging, food service, and arts and culture.

SOURCE Explore Brookhaven