First-Ever State of Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM) Report Highlights the Urgent Need for GRC Modernization

According to Insights from RegScale and The CISO Society, 94% of CISOs Believe CCM Could Transform Compliance and Security

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RegScale, in collaboration with The CISO Society, released its 2025 State of Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM) Report, a first-of-its-kind research study offering critical insights from hundreds of CISOs about governance, risk, and compliance (GRC).

According to the report, 94.2% of CISOs believe CCM has the potential to significantly enhance both compliance and security outcomes. As organizations struggle with manual workflows, data silos, and limited integrations, CCM provides an effective way to improve visibility, automate processes, and better align security and compliance efforts.

"CISOs are signaling a growing need for scalable, automated solutions to address inefficiencies and risks posed by outdated processes," said Dale Hoak, Senior Director of Information Security at RegScale. "Continuous Controls Monitoring is helping bridge the gap between compliance and security teams, offering the tools to automate workflows, streamline operations, and stay ahead of evolving regulatory demands. This approach empowers organizations to achieve greater efficiency and build resilience in an increasingly complex GRC environment."

Key Findings from the 2025 Report

Persistent Challenges in GRC: Over half of CISOs (51.6%) struggle to mature their compliance programs, with 42% citing data and system silos and 40.4% highlighting the lack of centralized systems as key barriers. 95% of CISOs do not consider their programs optimized for continuous improvement.

Over half of CISOs (51.6%) struggle to mature their compliance programs, with 42% citing data and system silos and 40.4% highlighting the lack of centralized systems as key barriers. 95% of CISOs do not consider their programs optimized for continuous improvement. Budgetary Concerns: Cost remains a critical factor for CISOs, with 71.8% prioritizing it when selecting compliance solutions, 46.2% identifying insufficient budgets as a barrier to adopting GRC tools, and more than half (55.8%) viewing security and compliance as cost centers rather than business enablers.

Cost remains a critical factor for CISOs, with 71.8% prioritizing it when selecting compliance solutions, 46.2% identifying insufficient budgets as a barrier to adopting GRC tools, and more than half (55.8%) viewing security and compliance as cost centers rather than business enablers. Automation and Emerging Technologies: While 79.8% of CISOs see automation as an opportunity to reduce manual processing, only 17.9% and 13% have started adopting Generative AI (GenAI) and Compliance-as-Code tools, respectively.

"Delivering trusted, actionable insights is essential for today's CISOs as they navigate the relentless challenges of GRC," said Jason Cenamor, CEO & Founder of The CISO Society. "Unlike other industry studies, this report draws directly from our community of CISOs who live these realities every day. Partnering with RegScale on the importance of Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM) in the GRC space allowed us to co-create a resource that helps security leaders tackle the complexities of today and prepare for the challenges ahead in 2025. The results of this collaboration are truly invaluable."

The report demonstrates that CCM is a key solution for organizations seeking to streamline GRC processes, reduce risks, and improve cost efficiency. While challenges such as budget limitations and cultural resistance remain, the findings clearly indicate a strong push for modernization and strategic progress.

To explore the full findings of the 2025 State of Continuous Controls Monitoring Report, please download the full report or attend an exclusive webinar on January 28, 2025, where industry experts discuss actionable strategies for overcoming GRC challenges and implementing CCM solutions.

