First Ever Story-Creating And Storytelling Bear Safely Uses AI To Turn Kids' Ideas into One-Of-A-Kind Stories

Skyrocket Licensed OpenAI GPT-4o and ElevenLabs' AI Voice Technology to Create PLAi: Poe the Ai Story Bear And Put the Power of Storytelling in Children's Hands

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyrocket, a leading toy company known for producing award-winning and innovative tech toys, is excited to introduce PLAi: Poe the Ai Story Bear, the first and only cuddly plush friend that creates and tells custom stories using world-leading AI platforms, OpenAI and ElevenLabs. Poe the Ai Story Bear makes up completely original and elegantly crafted tales based on mix-and-match story ideas that kids select from the Poe Ai Bear: Story Creator app. Once created, Poe tells the adventure in an expressive and captivating storytelling voice that engages kids and magically brings every story to life.

PLAi: Poe the Ai Story Bear is the first ever plush friend that securely creates and tells custom stories in 30 languages using world-leading AI platforms and based on ideas that kids input in the Poe Ai Bear: Story Creator app.

Poe the Ai Story Bear is the first in a series of revolutionary new toys from PLAi (pronounced 'play'), Skyrocket's AI-focused brand that harnesses the vast knowledge base and processing capabilities of AI in a closed environment, designed to be safe for kids. There are no cameras, active microphones, or access to the internet. No personal information is required, and no inappropriate themes or content are ever exchanged. Robust family content monitoring ensures that every story Poe tells is safe and secure. With the ability to tell stories in 30 languages, Poe can engage with kids around the world. Poe the Ai Story Bear is available at major retailers now for $49.99. It is a Toy Insider pick for their coveted 'Hot 20' list for 2024, a Best Products 'Toy of the Year' 2024 award winner and one of Kohl's Top Holiday Toys of 2024.

"Poe the Ai Story Bear empowers kids with the ability to create amazing, personalized stories that they'll love listening to again and again," said Nelo Lucich, Co-Founder and CEO of Skyrocket. "We're excited to safely integrate AI into a toy in a meaningful way that significantly expands and improves the playing experience. It's always been a dream to have toys that come alive and now it's possible with AI!"

Lucich continued, "Poe the Ai Story Bear embraces the positive aspects of AI technology and makes it accessible to all types of consumers from diverse backgrounds and languages, and at a budget-friendly price point. We believe Poe the Ai Story Bear is a strong contender for toy of the year!"

Creating stories with Poe the Ai Story Bear is fun and simple. First connect Poe to any smart device, then use the free Poe Ai Bear: Story Creator app to select fun ideas for a story, choosing from hundreds of predefined family friendly icons that can be tailored for age and preferences. Kids can choose as little or as many ideas as they want and Poe will magically 'make up' a completely original, whimsical tale of adventure…and it's never the same story twice! Poe the Ai Story Bear uses advanced technology to draw listeners in with a warm and charismatic voice, evoking emotion and perfectly matching the mood of the stories.

The storytelling possibilities are endless, from bedtime stories and fairy tales to sci-fi stories and superhero adventures. Personalize any story by adding family members as characters and continue favorite adventures by creating a sequel story. Every story created can be saved to the app for Poe to tell again whenever kids want, and it is easy to download several favorite stories directly to Poe to listen to without a device. Whatever kind of stories kids like to hear, it is exciting to create them with Poe the Ai Story Bear!

Visit PoeAiBear.com for more information and to watch Poe in action. Hi-res images and b-roll available at tinyurl.com/SkyrocketPressKit.

ABOUT SKYROCKET

Skyrocket is a leading toy and entertainment company defining the future of play. Leveraging the latest innovations in the industry, our groundbreaking product portfolio is changing the way consumers engage and interact across generations. Our team of entrepreneurs, product developers and design engineers pioneer new ideas in toys, retail and entertainment to elevate play and advance the industry. With offices in Los Angeles and Hong Kong, Skyrocket creates products sold under the proprietary brands including PLAi, Sky Viper, Faction, My Fuzzy Friends, Blume, Real Cooking Chocolate Pen and Pomsies. Skyrocket LLC Los Angeles, CA 90292 USA / Skyrocket is a trademark of Skyrocket LLC

