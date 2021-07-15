First Ever Tourism Bond Announced for Costa Rica

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The spotlight will be on Costa Rica this month as the country launches its first of many lifestyle Tourism Bonds for private investors into existing successful tourism projects.

Costa Rica has one of the strongest tourism brands & economies in the Americas. However, its access to capital for development within the industry is limited and expensive. This makes it difficult and slow to improve existing infrastructure such as hotels, resorts, and vacation rentals.

Millions of tourists visit Costa Rica yearly, and many look to invest in this amazing, stable, and sustainable country. Their only options until now were to buy Real Estate or Land.

Costa Rica's Tourism Bonds were developed out of the need for tourism to access better capital markets for investors wanting to diversify their portfolio. They offer investors returns, usage of the property, VIP perks, and in most cases, residency in Costa Rica.

"This is something that tourists, investors and the industry have been waiting for. A product that blends a lifestyle with an investment while helping sustainability grow successful tourism projects." Hans Pfister, Owner, The Cayuga Collection

Costa Rica Tourism Bonds has made an additional investment option available! Their tourism bonds offer a balance between a sustainable lifestyle and steady returns in some of Costa Rica's finest luxury resorts and developing enterprises.

A tourism bond is a secure investment in a tourism project offering both financial and lifestyle returns. You invest into a tourism project, receive an annual return, and at the end of the term, you receive your original investment back, all while having enjoyed ownership benefits, and the most valuable of all - the intangible asset of memories with your loved ones.

Choosing to diversify your portfolio by investing in tourism bonds means that you are essentially becoming part-owner/investor of a high-profile, reputable organization that has been carefully selected by their team of experts. Each venture only has a limited number of bonds available, and there will be a minimum investment level.

Costa Rica Tourism Bonds is committed to working with and developing tourism projects that have strong ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) directives or are part of the Certification of Sustainable Tourism program. In fact, the very first step of the selection process is a thorough investigation into the ESG practices of the prospective project and this process is taken very seriously. Costa Rica has a genuine commitment to being a very sustainable country.

The perfect symbiosis between Five Star luxury and Five Leaf Sustainability, Arenas Del Mar is the first of several Private Placement Bonds to be announced with the reveal of the remaining Bonds in the coming months. More details can be found at www.tourismbonds.com .

"I believe anyone that joins us on this adventure will go beyond seeing a monetary return, finding an oasis of relaxation and enjoyment for themselves and their family. After all, what's important in life are our memories," David Callan, President, Arenas Del Mar Luxury Beach Resort

