First-Ever Vintage of La Marca® Prosecco Rosé Hits Shelves in December

La Marca Prosecco Rosé is an effervescent and refreshing alternative to still Rosé, offering the same appealing flavor profile with a sparkling twist. It's a perfect choice for fans of still Rosé who want to add a little sparkle to their day or a playful splash of pink to everyday occasions.

"We know Rosé consumers are looking to add something fresh and innovative to their wine repertoire," says Joyce Chen, Director of Marketing for La Marca. "We are also finding that consumers are looking for new ways to celebrate moments big and small. That's why we are excited that America's favorite Prosecco now pops in pink — it's an elevated yet accessible way for our fans to make every day sparkle."

La Marca Prosecco Rosé offers the crisp fruit and floral essence of traditional Prosecco with the delicate elegance of Pinot Noir. The strawberry and red fruit notes of Pinot Noir complement the hallmark peach, citrus and honeysuckle characteristics of La Marca Prosecco.

"We are very happy to introduce the world to Prosecco Rosé," says Claudia Manetta, Export Manager at La Marca. "This is the culmination of a tremendous amount of thought and dedication to making this idea a reality. Thanks to the strong partnership of our cooperative growers, we had immediate access to the finest grapes to craft our Prosecco Rosé."

Prosecco Rosé is a brand-new style of wine that was formally permitted in May 2020, when the Italian National Wine Committee approved changes to the Prosecco D.O.C. regulations that allowed production of the wine.

Vintage-dated, the 2019 La Marca Prosecco Rosé is crafted from a blend of 89% Glera — the traditional grape of Prosecco —and 11% Pinot Noir. Using the Charmat method, La Marca Prosecco Rosé spends a minimum of 60 days undergoing secondary fermentation, developing fine, lively bubbles and giving the wine more depth and roundness than traditional Prosecco. The proprietary La Marca Rosé blend will change every vintage, ensuring the most vibrant expression of the fruit is captured each growing season.

The 2019 La Marca Prosecco Rosé is set to release in December 2020 in select U.S. markets and online at TheBarrelRoom.com in states where permitted. Vintage 2020 will release in the spring of 2021.

ABOUT LA MARCA

Founded more than 50 years ago, La Marca is a cooperative representing 5,000 local winegrowers who farm 35,000 acres in the Veneto region of northern Italy. From La Marca's home in Treviso, Italy's Prosecco capital, La Marca Prosecco elevates the everyday with a crisp, refreshing style that pairs beautifully with a variety of foods.

An elegant and luxurious sparkling wine, La Marca Prosecco Rosé D.O.C. is made from some of the highest-quality Glera and Pinot Noir grapes grown by the cooperative. With vineyards throughout Treviso's coveted hillside vineyards along the Piave River, the region's moderate climate and well-drained clay and chalk soils yield exceptional, expressive grapes.

1 © IRI, Total US MULO, 52 weeks ending 11/1/20, Total Wine, Dollar Sales, Prosecco, Dollars Sales & Volume Sales

Media Contact: Sara Roberts

332-208-2525

[email protected]

SOURCE La Marca Prosecco