NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, uniphi space agency, a division of uniphi good, LLC, is proud to announce new Astronauts and special guests added to The Virtual Astronaut™ Live Event Series. A first-of-its-kind ongoing livestream event series of memorable talks, events and uplifting keynotes with real Astronauts, all in a Virtual setting and accessible to all around the Globe. Tickets are available for purchase for $20 (USD), with an additional Astronaut Meet 'N' Greet package available for $75 (USD). Virtual Meet 'N' Greet packages include a one-on-one virtual time with an Astronaut and a personalized, autographed signed Astronaut photo keepsake. Bulk pricing is available for school groups and charity organizations. For more information and to purchase tickets please visit www.TheVirtualAstronaut.com .

FIRST-EVER VIRTUAL ASTRONAUT EVENT SERIES ADDS TO LINEUP THE VIRTUAL ASTRONAUT™ SERIES PROVIDES ONLINE SPACE INSPIRED LEARNING & INSPIRATION FOR ALL TICKETS & MEET N GREETS AVAILABLE FOR UPCOMING VIRTUAL EVENTS WITH ASTRONAUTS STEVE SMITH, JOHN "DANNY" OLIVAS, PAM MELROY, DOTTIE METCALF-LINDENBURGER & LEROY CHIAO NEW ASTRONAUTS ADDED INCLUDING JACK FISHER, SUSAN HELMS, NICOLE STOTT & SPECIAL GUESTS INCLUDING CARA SANTANA. THE VIRTUAL ASTRONAUT™ SERIES

The Virtual Astronaut™ Live Event Series continues with:

10/6/2020 (Tues) @7PM (E), STEVE SMITH, NATIONAL COACHES DAY: An Astronaut's Guide to Coaching at 17500 Miles Per Hour

Strong leadership is a cornerstone of the human space program where individuals and teams must operate effectively in a complex, dynamic, and dangerous environment. Space leaders must be able to coach their team - organize, guide and motivate them - in a business where part of the team is traveling at 17500 miles per hour. Billions of dollars of equipment and lives are at risk. Astronaut Steve Smith will describe the parallels between his experience as a coach, elite champion athlete, and member of the Positive Coaching Alliance with those experiences as a veteran astronaut and spacewalker. In support of Positive Coaching Alliance, donate here: https://positivecoach.org/donate/

10/14/2020 (Wed) @ 7PM (E), JOHN "DANNY" OLIVAS, DIVERSITY: Embracing Our Past to Launch into the Future

Join Astronaut John "Danny" Olivas, with Special Guests Cara Santana , and moderated by Robert Moore , as they discuss the power of diversity, equity, and inclusion as the building blocks of our nation's space program and the foundation of our country. The human endeavors which allow our society to progress are a result of the range of contributions which leverage from varied cultures, perspectives, and experiences. Opportunities for our future will rely heavily on the combined effort of our unique American melting pot. In support of El Paso Matters, donate here: https://epcf.org/epmatters

10/24/2020 (Sat) @ 1PM (E), PAM MELROY, TRAILBLAZING: Building the ISS - STS-92 to STS-120.

Join Astronaut Pam Melroy on the 20th anniversary of the landing of STS-92 which was Astronaut Melroy's first flight, and when she became one of only three women ever to Pilot the Space Shuttle. Also on this day in 2007, STS-120 was in Space with Astronaut Melroy as Commander, when she became the second and final woman to Command the Space Shuttle. In support of Association of Space Explorers, donate here: https://www.space-explorers.org/page-18112

10/27/2020 (Tues) 7PM (E), DOTTIE METCALF-LINDENBURGER, HALLOWEEN: Space Stories & Astronaut Outfits

Join Astronaut Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger for a special Space inspired Halloween virtual event. Space Attire & Astronaut Costumes Welcomed! Additional information to come. In support of Challenger Learning Center, donate here: https://www.challenger.org/donate/

10/30/2020 (Fri) @ 7PM(E), ASTRONAUT PANEL: 20 YEARS OF HUMANS ON THE ISS: SPACEFARERS: Two Decades of Continuous Human Occupancy in Space

Join a special panel of International Space Station crew members, including Astronauts Jack Fischer , Susan Helms , Nicole Stott , and more TBA, for a look back at the past 20 years of humans living and working in space. Moderated by journalist Robert Pearlman , co-author of Space Stations: The Art, Science, and Reality of Working in Space and the editor of collectSPACE.com

11/2/2020 (Mon) @7PM (E), LEROY CHIAO. WORKING REMOTELY (IN SPACE): Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the ISS & Voting in Space

2020 caught everyone off guard, with an unprecedented scale of stress and social isolation. Astronauts are trained experts in living and working remotely. Join ISS Commander Dr. Leroy Chiao for this special virtual event celebrating 20 years of ISS operations. During his cumulative 229 days in Space, Dr. Chiao did everything remotely, including being the first American Astronaut to vote in a Presidential election. As you and your organization continue to adapt to the evolving situation, Chiao offers lessons from spaceflight, including practical tools, coping mechanisms and inspiration for thriving in our new world! In support of HASSE, donate here: www.thehasse.org

Other confirmed Astronauts with events to be announced include:

GREG CHAMITOFF, FRANK CULBERTSON, GREG H. JOHNSON, MARK POLANSKY, GARRETT REISMAN, STEVE SWANSON & MORE TBA. Past events include Clayton Anderson & Wendy Lawrence.

www.uniphigood.com | www.uniphispaceagency.com | www.NationalAstronautDay.com | www.uniphigoods.com

Contact:

Annie Balliro

917-674-1249

[email protected]

SOURCE uniphi good

Related Links

https://uniphigood.com

