First-Ever World Solitaire Championship - Showcasing One of the World's Most Beloved and Timeless Games - to be held in Miami this February!

Papaya, through its iconic title 'Solitaire Cash', is bringing the historic and iconic card game back to center-stage by launching its biggest competition to date, doling out $300,000 in total prizes for the most skilled players.

MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, Solitaire will take the world stage with the launch of the World Solitaire Championship (WSC), an international competition celebrating one of the most iconic and beloved games.

The First-Ever World Solitaire Championship is launching in Miami, bringing a skill-based twist to a timeless classic to the global stage. Organized by Papaya — a leader in skill-based mobile gaming with 37M+ downloads and hundreds of millions of daily competitions — the event turns Solitaire into a truly social world-stage competition.

Papaya, a global leader in skill-based mobile entertainment, pairs players of similar skill levels to ensure every match is both fair and thrilling. Across its hit titles — including Solitaire Cash — Papaya powers hundreds of millions of daily competitions, giving players of all levels the chance to compete and win in a truly social, skill-based gaming experience.

Papaya announced today that the event, produced by Estars Studios and Executive Producer David Lee, will take place in February 2026 at Temple House Miami, South Beach's premiere event venue. Players from around the globe will compete for prestige, the title of World Solitaire Champion, and a share of $300,000 in prizes.

For decades, Solitaire has been a cultural staple, played in living rooms, office cubicles, and on countless mobile devices. Papaya has transformed that solo pastime into a shared experience by connecting millions of real players through live, skill-based tournaments. The World Solitaire Championship adopts the same social format for the global stage, bringing players together in Miami for a weekend of competition, community, and celebration.

The World Solitaire Championship offers more than just gameplay. The 400 finalists will be flown to Miami for an all-expenses-paid weekend at the Fountainebleau, which includes five-star accommodations, exclusive entertainment, and the chance to connect with a vibrant community of players and fans. In addition to being crowned the first-ever World Solitaire Champion, the winner will take home $150,000, with total prizes of $300,000 up for grabs by Miami finalists.

"We believe play has the power to create meaningful connections that go far beyond the screen. Our vision is to bring people together through competition, community, and shared experiences - and the World Solitaire Championship is another step in making that vision a reality," Says Oriel Bachar, Co-Founder and CEO of Papaya.

At the heart of the World Solitaire Championship is Papaya's mission to champion the power of play. The event reflects the company's belief that play has the power to bring people together, transforming everyday play into moments of competition, joy, and shared community.

ABOUT PAPAYA

Papaya (formerly known as Papaya Gaming) is redefining the future of mobile play by building one of the world's most exciting player communities. Papaya specializes in transforming traditional single-player casual games into competitive, skill-based tournaments with real-money rewards. With 37M+ downloads worldwide, Papaya leads in skill-based tournaments, hosting hundreds of millions of daily social competitions through hit titles like Solitaire Cash, Bingo Cash, and Bubble Cash. With new innovations soon to launch, Papaya shapes the frontier of mobile gaming. For more information, visit: https://www.papaya.com/ , https://www.papaya.com/world-solitaire-championship

