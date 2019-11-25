First Ever World University Rankings Based On MOOC Performance Unveiled

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The overall MOOC offering in global higher education has grown considerably in recent years. Since 2015, the number of universities across the world delivering MOOCs has increased by over 85%, with over 70 million people taking courses across the three main MOOC platforms, Coursera, edX and FutureLearn.

MoocLab's World University Rankings by MOOC Performance (WURMP) evaluate universities on 5 performance indicators that measure an institution's performance across the number of MOOCs provided, the provision of learning pathways, micro-credentials, degrees and the institution's average world ranking.

The WURMP 2020 includes over 200 universities across the world that offer courses on the three leading MOOC platforms - Coursera, edX and FutureLearn. The WURMP are the first ever world university rankings based on MOOC provision.

The Netherland's Delft University of Technology tops the 2020 edition of MoocLab's World University Rankings by MOOC Performance, while the US have two universities in the top three with the University of Pennsylvania ranked in second place and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in third. The United Kingdom and Australia also each have a university in the top 10 with the UK's Coventry University ranked #4 and Australia's Deakin University ranked #8.

Top 10 Universities ranked by MOOC performance

Delft University of Technology – Netherlands University of Pennsylvania - USA University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign - USA Coventry University - GBR University of Michigan - USA University of Washington - USA Massachusetts Institute of Technology - USA Deakin University - Australia Harvard University - USA University of California, Berkeley - USA

While 20 countries feature in the top 100, US universities dominate with 38 institutions listed, 7 of which are ranked in the top 10. The United Kingdom and Australia both account for 11% of the top 100 universities for their MOOC provision.

After North America (42%) and Europe (31%), Asia is the third strongest region for universities providing MOOCs, representing 14% of all universities listed in the top 100 with Latin America tailing the league table with just 2 universities.

MOOC platform Coursera boasts the highest number of universities in the top 100, with 10 in the top 20 and 3 in the top 5. Not-for-profit course provider edX has also partnered with 3 of the top 5 including the #1 ranked Delft University of Technology, and offers courses from 51 universities ranked in the top 100 and 6 in the top 20. The UK's MOOC platform FutureLearn currently partners with 18 universities listed in the top 100 including 2 in the top 20 and 2 in the top 5. The University of Michigan, ranked #5, is the only university to offer courses on all three platforms.

"The World University Rankings by MOOC Performance aim to provide performance information and comparisons to potential students across the core areas of university MOOC activity," said Carolyn McIntyre, founder of MoocLab.

Ms McIntyre added: "MoocLab's mission is to support online learners and promote affordable high quality online education to all. With the increasing number of higher education institutions delivering MOOCs and MOOC-based credentials and degrees, I am excited about the opportunities these rankings will provide in supporting universities to evaluate their MOOC performance, set strategic goals and enhance their MOOC-based offering."

The complete list and detailed methodologies can be found on MoocLab's website: https://www.mooclab.club/pages/wurmp-full-list/

MoocLab is an education resource website supporting online learners to succeed in every aspect of their learning. It focuses on promoting high quality online education that is both affordable and accessible to all, and provides guides, course provider and course directories, study tools, news and forums for people to interact around online learning.

