First-Ever Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter To Launch

To celebrate people's love of beer and their love of chocolate, Yuengling, America's #1 craft brewery, and Hershey's , America's iconic chocolate, have joined forces to bring the best of both worlds to consumers with a limited-edition Chocolate Porter. A uniquely, delicious collaboration, the new beer combines over 300 years of their respective mastery and rich heritages rooted in Pennsylvania. Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter will be here just in time for beer lovers and loyal fans to enjoy this fall and holiday season. The pairing promises to deliver a premium drinking experience for consumers to toast to life's most special occasions from Halloween through Valentine's Day.

"As the 6th Generation of the Yuengling family, we have a 190-year history of listening to our fans and looking for new ways to deliver quality and memorable drinking experiences," said Jennifer Yuengling, Vice President of Operations and 6th Generation Brewer, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. "We saw a unique opportunity to partner with Hershey's, a brand known worldwide for its iconic, delicious tasting chocolate, to deliver fans our first-ever beer collaboration. We spent nearly a year developing our Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter and are excited for the world to indulge in the classic taste of Yuengling Dark Brewed Porter blended with the unmistakable taste of Hershey's chocolate."

At a 4.7% ABV, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter is a new spin that combines Yuengling's nearly 200-year old Dark Brewed Porter recipe with the world-famous taste of Hershey's chocolate. The limited-edition beer uses Yuengling's unparalleled brewing experience to artfully blend Hershey's chocolate with caramel and dark roasted malts for a smooth, rich and delightfully chocolaty finish. The liquid pairs well with everything from barbequed and smoked meats, to cheeses and desserts.

"Bringing together over 300 years of craft and experience is quite rare in 2019; however, that's exactly what we did bringing together the Yuengling brewing masters with the chocolate-making expertise of Hershey. This Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter is sure to surprise and delight the chocolate fans and the avid beer-lovers among us that are looking to try something new and delicious," said Ernie Savo, Senior Director, Global Licensing and Business Development, The Hershey Company.

Starting in mid-October of 2019, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter will be available via draft only, in bars and restaurants throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, New York, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Washington D.C., Delaware, Indiana and Kentucky, while supplies last. Fans can find the closest location that serves Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter by visiting the "Find Our Beer" link at www.yuengling.com.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

Celebrating its 190th anniversary, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Now sold in 22 states, production is supported by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest and the new Golden Pilsner. Get news, updates and access media images at https://www.yuengling.com/news.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2019, is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and community impact. Hershey has approximately 16,500 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive more than $7.8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, KIT KAT®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop and Pirate's Booty.

For 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

