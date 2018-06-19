First Evolution Dual Play Roulette streaming from the USA, live from Resorts Casino Hotel, Atlantic City

Resorts Casino Hotel, a Mohegan Sun Property, is a luxury ocean view gaming destination offering the best in casino games, online casino and entertainment on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Resorts Casino Hotel made history as the first American casino outside of Nevada and celebrate a major milestone this May – their 40th anniversary.

Resorts' new Evolution Dual Play table will be a five-camera installation with a customized rig and large screens designed to create a buzz around what will be a unique on-the-gaming-floor attraction. The rig-mounted screens will feature the live-streamed game feed from the table and promotional messaging designed to engage with visiting patrons.

The Dual Play table is scheduled to go live in Q3 and will be made available as a B2B service to Evolution's network of European licensees. Players of participating Evolution licensees will be able to play at the Resorts Casino's Dual Play American Roulette table from virtually anywhere in the world on desktop, tablet or smartphone — playing alongside on-premise players in the same games at the same Resorts table.

James Stern, Director of Business Development & Land-based Sales at Evolution, said: "This is a landmark installation for Evolution, which gives online players across Europe the chance to experience the thrill of playing live at a pioneering Atlantic City casino."

Mark Giannantonio, President and CEO of Resorts Casino Hotel commented: "I am delighted that Resorts will be working with the market leader in Dual Play tables. Evolution Gaming has a reputation for providing the very best Live Casino and Dual Play solutions which is second to none. I believe that Dual Play will be a key attraction on our casino floor and a great way to expand our gaming product. Evolution also has an enviable track record in attracting and retaining Europe's leading operators, which will allow players to enjoy the experience of playing online at a real live American Roulette table here at Resorts."

ABOUT RESORTS CASINO HOTEL

Resorts Casino Hotel brought gaming to Atlantic City in 1978, Resorts Casino Hotel is at the top of its game today, offering world-class casino action in a relaxed environment that keeps the focus on fun. Resorts Casino Hotel made history as the first American casino outside of Nevada and celebrated its 40th anniversary in May 2018.

Mohegan Gaming Advisors assumed management of Resorts Casino Hotel in Fall 2012 – a move that has set the stage for its return as the most exciting gaming destination in Atlantic City. Boasting a prime location spanning 11 acres at the northern end of the famed Atlantic City Boardwalk, the resort features 942 guest rooms and suites in two hotel towers, a 80,000 square-foot casino, two theaters, six restaurants, two VIP slot and table player lounges, a casino bar, indoor-outdoor swimming pool, health club and spa, salon, and retail shops. Its 39,000 square feet of sophisticated meeting space includes seven meeting rooms and a 13,000-square-foot ballroom. For more information, visit http://www.resortsac.com.

