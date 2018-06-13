First Farmers Financial Corp. Declares Record Dividend

CONVERSE, Ind., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- First Farmers Financial Corp. (OTCQX Banks; FFMR), the parent company of First Farmers Bank & Trust Co., announced that on June 12, 2018 the Board of Directors approved a record quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share, payable on July 13, 2018 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2018. This quarterly dividend represents a 52.9% increase over the $0.17 split-adjusted dividend declared in June 2017. The cash dividend is in addition to the previously announced 2-for-1 common stock split for shareholders effective June 15, 2018 for shareholders of record on June 8, 2018.