First Farmers Financial Corp. Declares Record Dividend

First Farmers Financial Corp.

Jun 11, 2019, 14:53 ET

CONVERSE, Ind., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Farmers Financial Corp. (OTCQX Banks; FFMR), the parent company of First Farmers Bank & Trust Co., announced that on June 11, 2019 the Board of Directors approved a record quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, payable on July 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of June 28, 2019. This quarterly dividend represents a 15.4% increase over the $0.26 dividend declared in June 2018.  First Farmers Bank & Trust has again been named to the annual Top 200 Community Banks by American Banker Magazine.  The bank ranked 14th in the nation with a 3-year Return On Average Equity (ROAE) of 14.35%.  This is the 5th consecutive year the bank has placed in the top 20.  

First Farmers Financial Corp is a $1.8 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana.  First Farmers Bank & Trust has 30 offices throughout Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and 6 offices in Coles, Edgar and Vermilion counties in Illinois.

