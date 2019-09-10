First Farmers Financial Corp. Declares Record Dividend

CONVERSE, Ind., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Farmers Financial Corp. (OTCQX Banks; FFMR), the parent company of First Farmers Bank & Trust Co., announced that on September 10, 2019 the Board of Directors approved a record quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share, payable on October 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2019. This quarterly dividend represents a 14.8% increase over the $0.27 dividend declared in September 2018. Last month, the board of directors announced the next steps in the bank leadership succession plan, approving the appointment of Mark A. Holt as President of First Farmers Bank & Trust and as a Director of both First Farmers Financial Corp. and First Farmers Bank & Trust. These appointments were effective September 1, 2019. Gene Miles will remain the President and Chief Executive Officer of First Farmers Financial Corp., the Chief Executive Officer of First Farmers Bank & Trust, and a Director of both.

First Farmers Financial Corp is a $1.9 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana. First Farmers Bank & Trust has 29 offices throughout Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and 6 offices in Coles, Edgar and Vermilion counties in Illinois.

