First Farmers Financial Corp. Declares Record Dividend

CONVERSE, Ind., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Farmers Financial Corp. (OTCQX Banks; FFMR), the parent company of First Farmers Bank & Trust Co., announced that on December 16, 2019 the Board of Directors approved a record quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, payable on January 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2019. This quarterly dividend represents a 14.3% increase over the $0.28 dividend declared in December 2018.

First Farmers Financial Corp is a $1.9 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana. First Farmers Bank & Trust has 29 offices throughout Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and 6 offices in Coles, Edgar and Vermilion counties in Illinois.

