First Fashion Gala: Exclusive Highlights and Photos

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 12, Diplomacy and Fashion hosted the "First Fashion" Gala at the Conrad Hotel in Washington, D.C. The First Fashion Gala was the first black-tie affair of its kind in honoring the designers of First Ladies, Gentlemen and royalty across the globe. Founded by Indira Gumarova, Diplomacy and Fashion advocates for sustainable fashion, educates emerging diplomats and designers about the role of fashion in diplomacy and promotes designers.

Rudi Brook modeling a dress designed by Jan Taminiau. The dress was designed for and worn by Queen Maxima of the Netherlands. Yana Ziolkowski modeling a dress created by Armenian designer Vahan Khachatryan. The dress was designed for and worn by the wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Anna Hakobyan.

"My vision came true at the First Fashion Gala. It was a great feeling to see the models presenting creations from more than 30 First Ladies from around the world. And most importantly, the audience loved it. It gave a completely new perspective on how to dress like a woman of power," Gumarova said.

Acclaimed designers like Naeem Khan, who dressed Michelle Obama in her time as First Lady, presented the dresses at the gala. Other designers like Maltese designers Charles and Ron, who have dressed the spouse of Malta's Prime Minister, Dr. Lydia Abela; Polish designer Dorota Goldpoint who dressed the First Lady of Poland Mrs. Ágata Kornhauser-Duda, and Guatemalan designer Anita Lara who dressed former First Lady of Guatemala Mrs. Patricia De Morales attended the Gala.

An original dress and pair of shoes worn by former Philippines's First Lady Imelda Marcus, original dress worn by US First Lady Edith Wilson, original dress and jewelry worn by Ethel Kennedy, an original kaftan worn by Princess Reema Bint Bandar Al Saud of Saudi Arabia were displayed at the gala.

An original Chanel coat was exhibited that was worn by First Lady of France Brigitte Macron, and original dress worn by former president of Estonia, Mrs. Kersti Kaljulaid.

In addition to the designers, 30 participating embassies sent representatives to attend. The Minister of Environment of Ecuador, Mr. Gustavo Manrique and The First Lady of Serbia, Tamara Vučić made appearances at the gala.

Diplomacy and Fashion, founded by the Czech Ambassador's wife, Indira Gumarova, celebrates nations and global cultures, bringing diplomacy, fashion, history, and philanthropy together. Diplomacy and Fashion envisions creating an exclusive network, emphasizing fashion and the fashion industry's future in the vibrant center of world diplomacy in Washington, D.C. The program educates emerging diplomats and designers about the role of fashion in diplomacy, and promotes designers. In 2021, Diplomacy and Fashion collaborated with Events DC, the premier host of cultural events in Washington DC, on a mini tv series about the role of diplomacy and fashion and gave the first ever award to former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

For more inf ormation: https://www.diplomacyandfashion.com/first-fashion-gala

