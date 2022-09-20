First Fashion Gala: The First Ever Gathering to Celebrate First Lady/Gentleman Fashion to be Held in Washington D.C.

Celebrate the designers who dress political figures from over 30 countries.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " First Fashion" Gala , hosted by Diplomacy and Fashion in Washington, D.C. on October 12, is the first black-tie affair of its kind in celebrating the designers of First Ladies and Gentlemen. Founded by Indira Gumarova, Diplomacy and Fashion advocates for sustainable fashion, educates emerging diplomats and designers about the role of fashion in diplomacy and promotes designers.

First Fashion Gala: The First Ever Gathering to Celebrate First Lady/Gentleman Fashion Indira Gumarova, Founder of Diplomacy and Fashion.

Designs from Naeem Khan, whose dresses have been worn by Michelle Obama and Kate Middleton; Pedro Ferriero, a jewelry designer whose pieces have been worn by Letizia, the Queen of Spain; Fred Eboka, whose work has dressed the the First lady of South Africa Dr. Tshepo Motsepe, and more will be displayed at the event.

Annie Simonian Totah, a DC-based philanthropist and Chair of the gala says, "Diplomacy and Fashion has created a niche in the fashion world, with its new First Fashion Gala for the global fashion community to enjoy."

Partners: Embassy of the State of Qatar, Embassy of the State of Kuwait, Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Diplomacy and Fashion, Marlene Malek, UNESCO, Lancôme, Total Wine & More, Fédération de la Haute, Couture et de la Mode, Hyde Closet

Indira Gumarova says, "We are thrilled to honor the legacy of First Ladies and Gentlemen and Royals at this Gala which highlights the key role fashion plays in upholding national ideals."

Indira Gumarova, the spouse to the Ambassador of the Czech Republic, discovered that there is a wide gap between the New York and Washington lifestyles. Her past events include an exhibition of Monolo Blahnik shoes and a fashion show hosted in the U.S. State Department building, the first on the premises in 23+ years. Diplomacy and Fashion offered her a way to bridge that gap, while promoting the interests and bolstering the reputation of the Czech Republic in the United States. She was also involved in the creation of "The Pins of Madeleine Albright" that was nominated for a Capital Emmy award.

For more information: https://www.diplomacyandfashion.com/event-details

