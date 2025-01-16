First FDA-Approved Mesenchymal Stromal Cell Therapy Ushers in a New Era of Regenerative Medicine

Transformative Scientific Breakthrough Pioneered by Spencer Trask & Co. Venture Osiris Therapeutics

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) therapy, RYONCIL®, indicated for steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (SR-aGVHD) in children two months and older. This milestone in regenerative medicine was developed and patented by Osiris Therapeutics (Osris), a venture founded by Kevin Kimberlin and Dr. Arnold Caplan, and first backed by Spencer Trask & Co.

From left: Dr. Arnold Caplan (the "father of MSCs") and Kevin Kimberlin, co-founders of Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

Kimberlin, who previously collaborated with Dr. Jonas Salk to develop the first FDA-approved cell-based immunotherapy, partnered with Dr. Caplan to conduct the first human clinical trials with mesenchymal stromal cells. This work was instrumental in establishing the safety and feasibility of MSC therapies, directly contributing to the development and eventual FDA approval of treatments like RYONCIL. To complete the necessary Phase 3 trials, Osiris licensed the intellectual property in exchange for milestone payments and royalties, and sold the product, originally called Prochymal, to Mesoblast Limited (Mesoblast), creating a powerhouse at the forefront of regenerative medicine.

"When we started with Dr. Caplan, we envisioned a future where this living cell would be the medicine," said Kimberlin, Spencer Trask & Co. Chairman. "This FDA action validates our pioneering work and sets the stage for MSCs to treat or cure some of the most challenging unmet needs."

Originally thought to be a stem cell, the MSC was characterized by Osiris scientists in a seminal paper published in Science that has been cited 29,925 times since 1999. There are over 1,700 filings at ClinicalTrials.gov to test mesenchymal stromal or mesenchymal stem cell treatments for more than 1300 different medical conditions. Today, the scientific consensus is that the MSC acts primarily by orchestrating the body's response to injury and many infections.

"MSCs are to healing what antibiotics are to bacterial infection," Kimberlin stated. "They augment our natural mechanisms to treat and heal once unhealable, untreatable conditions."

RYONCIL is the latest in a series of landmark MSC innovations by Osiris which include Osteocel®, the first product marketed in the U.S. containing adult MSCs, and Grafix®, the standard-of-care today for treating chronic diabetic foot ulcers, the leading cause of amputation. RYONCIL will be available to children in the immediate future at transplant centers and hospitals around the United States. Mesoblast is advancing late-stage clinical trials with MSCs for healing cardiovascular conditions and treating lower back pain.

