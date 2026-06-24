LAKE CITY, Fla., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Federal Bank has been named one of the Top 10 Mortgage Companies in the Medium Division for the First Federal Bank has been named one of the Top 10 Mortgage Companies in the Medium Division for the 2025 Top Performers in Customer Satisfaction awards, presented by Experience.com.

Top 10 Mortgage Companies in the Medium Division

Experience.com's annual Mortgage Performance Report recognizes mortgage companies and loan officers across the country who demonstrate strong customer satisfaction and service throughout the mortgage process. Rankings are based on verified customer interactions, survey completion rates, review volume, and average star ratings.

"We're grateful to our customers for taking the time to share their experiences," said Doug Brendel, Residential Division President of First Federal Bank. "This recognition reflects the everyday efforts of our mortgage team to provide helpful guidance, clear communication, and dependable service."

Now in its eleventh year, the Experience.com Top Performers report highlights lenders and loan officers who are building trust with customers through consistent service and meaningful engagement. First Federal Bank's recognition in the Medium Division reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting borrowers and communities with care.

About First Federal Bank First Federal Bank is committed to helping individuals, families, and businesses achieve their financial goals through personalized banking and lending solutions. With a focus on service, trust, and community, First Federal Bank proudly supports customers throughout every stage of their financial journey.

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SOURCE First Federal Bank