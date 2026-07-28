First Federal Bank Welcomes Two New Directors to Its Board

"We welcome these two new board members to First Federal Bank", says John Medina, President and CEO of First Federal Bank. "Their combined expertise in finance, governance, risk management, and banking will help us continue to build on our strong foundation and advance the mission of serving customers, employees, and communities with excellence."

Vickie DePratter, a lifelong resident of Suwannee County with deep multi-generational roots in the local agricultural community, has already been a valued part of the First Federal family through several years of dedicated service on the Bank's Audit Committee and previous service on the Bank's Advisory Council.

Vickie combines extensive expertise in finance, education, and public service. A Certified Public Accountant, she earned degrees from Florida State University, Nova Southeastern University, and the University of North Florida. Her career includes 14 years as an educator and workforce trainer at Suwannee-Hamilton Technical Center and 17 years with the Suwannee County School Board, where she served as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Risk Manager, and Chief Negotiator. Today, she owns DePratter Consulting, LLC, providing financial oversight and consulting services to Florida school districts and the Florida Department of Education, while also managing forestry and timber farm operations in Suwannee County with her husband, Rusty.

Mike McAuley is a Principal at Garrett, McAuley & Co., a nationally respected consulting firm specializing in banking and mortgage banking. With more than 20 years of commercial banking experience, including senior leadership positions at JPMorgan Chase, Washington Mutual, and Bank United of Texas, he has built an impressive reputation as an industry leader in mortgage banking, warehouse lending, and strategic operations.

Mike brings extensive experience advising banks, mortgage companies, credit unions, and regulators on profitability, compliance, risk management, and operational best practices. A graduate of Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business, he has held industry leadership roles, including Chairman of the RMA Warehouse Lenders Roundtable, and is widely recognized for his expertise in banking and lending. His guidance will support First Federal Bank's continued growth and commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers and communities.

About First Federal Bank

First Federal Bank is a leading financial institution committed to serving the needs of its customers and communities. With banking locations in northern Florida and coastal South Carolina, First Federal Bank is a community-owned bank that provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking solutions, services, and loans. Additionally, SBA and USDA customers are served by lending offices across the Southeast, and mortgages are offered nationwide. With over $4.5 billion in assets, First Federal is headquartered in Lake City, Florida, and has a steadfast focus on innovation and customer satisfaction. The bank has earned an "Excellent" rating from BauerFinancial, Inc. for more than 20 years, and holds a BBB+ KBRA Rating. Furthermore, Newsweek named First Federal the "Best Small Bank in Florida" for four consecutive years from 2020 to 2023 and "Best Regional Bank" in 2024, 2025 and 2026. To learn more, visit www.ffbf.com.

Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

SOURCE First Federal Bank