First Federal Bank Launches FFB Connect, Bringing Personalized Banking to Customers Wherever They Are

FFB Connect allows customers to securely connect with live bankers to open deposit accounts, apply for loans, discuss lending options, receive product guidance, and complete account maintenance requests without visiting a physical branch. Customers can access the service from home, work, or on the go, reducing travel and wait times while enjoying personalized support from experienced bankers. All interactions are secured using the same commitment to privacy and security customers expect from a traditional branch experience.

"FFB Connect gives our customers more choice in how they bank," Stephanie McClendon, Chief of Community Banking. "Whether a customer prefers to visit one of our branches or connect digitally, our goal is to provide the same exceptional service, expertise, and personal attention that define the First Federal Bank experience."

While FFB Connect expands digital access, it is not intended to replace First Federal Bank's traditional branch network. Instead, the virtual branch creates additional opportunities to serve customers wherever and whenever banking needs arise. The service combines relationship banking with the convenience of modern technology, allowing customers to connect with live bankers through secure channels and utilize digital document-signing capabilities.

To celebrate the launch, First Federal Bank will host a Virtual Grand Opening Party for FFB Connect on August 12 at 4:00 p.m ET. The online event will introduce customers and community members to the new virtual banking team and highlight the convenience and flexibility of connecting with First Federal Bank from anywhere.

"FFB Connect reflects our commitment to meeting customers where they are while continuing to provide the personal service that has always set First Federal apart," said John Medina, President and CEO of First Federal Bank. "We are excited to offer another way for our customers to bank with confidence, convenience, and connection."

For more information about FFB Connect, visit FFB Connect.

About First Federal Bank

First Federal Bank is a leading financial institution committed to serving the needs of its customers and communities. With banking locations in northern Florida and coastal South Carolina, First Federal Bank is a community-owned bank that provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking solutions, services, and loans. Additionally, SBA and USDA customers are served by lending offices across the Southeast, and mortgages are offered nationwide. With over $4.5 billion in assets, First Federal is headquartered in Lake City, Florida, and has a steadfast focus on innovation and customer satisfaction. The bank has been consistently recognized with an "Excellent" rating from BauerFinancial, Inc. for over 20 years. Further, Newsweek has recognized First Federal, annually, as a "Best Bank" from 2020 to 2026. To learn more, visit www.ffbf.com.

Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

SOURCE First Federal Bank