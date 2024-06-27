First Federal Bank of Kansas City Adds Jenny Michaels to Head Risk Management Operations

Michaels will oversee the bank's risk architecture, maintaining its commitment to fair and safe lending practices

LEAWOOD, Kan., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Federal Bank of Kansas City has hired Jenny Michaels as its Chief Risk Officer, succeeding longtime employee Mike Sidebottom who is retiring after 42 successful years at First Federal. As Chief Risk Officer, Michaels will continue the implementation of a robust risk governance policy and strong internal controls that reflect First Federal Bank of Kansas City's dedication to reputable community banking.

Jenny Michaels has been announced as First Federal Bank of Kansas City's Chief Risk Officer.

"First Federal has long been known as a trustworthy and reliable bank that meets our customers where they are and partners with them to improve their financial well-being," said J.R. Buckner, Chief Executive Officer of First Federal Bank of Kansas City. "I look forward to the value Jenny will add to our strategic opportunities while working to protect the interests of our customers and helping people build a better financial future."

"I am excited for the opportunity to contribute to First Federal's vision of bringing prosperity and a home for all," Michaels said. "The bank has a strong history of effectively navigating risk and a solid reputation for providing best-in-class products and services to the Kansas City area. I look forward to providing operational and regulatory guidance as the bank implements new technologies and strategies that will lead to an even greater impact on the financial wellbeing of the bank's customers and communities."

Michaels will be responsible for leading all aspects of the bank's risk and compliance functions. She has 15 years of experience in law and financial services and is an attorney licensed in Missouri, Kansas and South Carolina. Her legal experience includes representing financial institutions in lender liability, foreclosure, employment matters and vendor contract negotiations. Michaels has also served in executive roles at three credit unions and as a member of the South Carolina Board of Financial Institutions.

Regarding Mike Sidebottom's retirement, Buckner added, "The First Federal family is incredibly grateful for Mike's hard work and dedication. Mike has played a critical role developing the bank's current risk management framework and served as a valued leader. We will miss Mike's insights and wisdom and wish him the very best."

About First Federal Bank of Kansas City

Since 1934, First Federal Bank of Kansas City has pursued its mission of "helping people build a better financial future" by creating lasting customer relationships, through financial education, and a commitment to community support. As a mutual bank, community growth is company success. First Federal Bank offers retail banking products and services, as well as consumer, mortgage, and construction lending, serving more than 25,000 customers across 11 locations in the KC metro area and thousands of mortgage customers nationwide. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

www.ffbkc.com

