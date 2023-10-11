First Federal Bank of Kansas City adds Schuyler Vaughan to lead mortgage lending transformation

Vaughan will champion innovative strategies to strengthen and expand the bank's mortgage operations

LEAWOOD, Kan., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Federal Bank of Kansas City has hired Schuyler Vaughan as its Senior Vice President of Mortgage Banking, a position tasked with advancing the mutual bank's mortgage lending division.

Vaughan will lead the mortgage customer acquisition programs as well as develop a high-performing lending team that supports First Federal Bank's commitment to homeownership for all.

"At First Federal, we are passionate about homeownership and the positive impact it has on our communities," said J.R. Buckner, bank CEO and president. "Schuyler shares our passion and brings years of industry experience that will guide our mortgage transformation and ensure First Federal remains one of the area's top mortgage lenders."

"The path to homeownership is a possibility for most, whether today or in the near future. I aim to help mortgage professionals educate and assist more customers in making that dream a reality," said Vaughan. "I am very excited to join an organization like First Federal Bank of Kansas City, which has always prioritized the value of homeownership."

Vaughan brings 27 years of mortgage lending experience to First Federal Bank. He was the National Sales Manager and Head of Mortgage Banking for CIBC. He also served as Branch Sales Manager at Wells Fargo Home Mortgage where he was responsible for building and leading lending teams as well as strategic planning and execution.

About First Federal Bank of Kansas City

Since 1934, First Federal Bank of Kansas City has pursued the vision of "prosperity and a home for all" by creating lasting customer relationships, through financial education, and a commitment to community support. As a mutual bank, community growth is company success. First Federal Bank offers retail banking and consumer, mortgage, and construction lending, serving more than 25,000 customers across 10 locations in the KC metro area and thousands of mortgage customers nationwide.

www.ffbkc.com

