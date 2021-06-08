First Federal Bank of Kansas City Joins with Narmi to Deliver World Class Digital Banking and Account Opening Experience

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Federal Bank of Kansas City today announced a partnership with Narmi to launch a new consumer digital banking, business digital banking and account-opening experience. With a deep focus on intuitive design and user experience, Narmi's award-winning suite will provide First Federal with an e-banking platform that puts the user first to empower their growing customer base. The Kansas-City-based bank uses Fiserv's DNA core banking system and is the latest addition to Narmi's growing list of bank customers.

"Partnering with Narmi brings improved, next-generation digital tools to First Federal's 25,000 customers to make banking with us simpler, faster, and better," said J.R. Buckner, bank President and CEO. "We want to engage our customers when, how, and where they choose, and Narmi is the engine that drives us to the forefront of the digital customer experience."

"We sought a partner who is trend forward, nimble and open. From both a technology and culture perspective, Narmi operates as true innovators. By leveraging Narmi's open-API and Application Framework, we'll be able to build a world-class ecosystem of fintechs and other customer-centric digital solutions, with tremendous speed to market," said Client Experience Officer Mark Rieger.

Highlights of the Narmi suite include:

An account-opening process mirroring the modern e-commerce experience

Enhanced customer identification and fraud protections for the bank

Ability to curate custom features for customers: personal financial management, savings tools, improved bill-pay, person-to-person payments and mobile deposits

A seamless and multi-channel business banking experience with elevated security and control for every type of growing business

"We look forward to partnering with First Federal Bank of Kansas City and are excited to welcome them into Narmi's growing community of customers," said Nikhil Lakhanpal, Co-Founder of Narmi. "Both our companies share the vision that community growth is the ultimate measure of success. We are delighted to be given this opportunity to accelerate that growth by providing First Federal with user-centric, end-to-end digital banking experiences that will help make financial life easier for the KC metro community."

About First Federal Bank of Kansas City

Since 1934, First Federal Bank of Kansas City has pursued the vision of "prosperity and a home for all" by creating lasting customer relationships, and through financial education and commitment to community support. As a mutual bank, community growth is company success. First Federal offers retail banking as well as consumer, mortgage, and construction lending. First Federal serves more than 25,000 retail banking customers across 11 locations in the KC metro area and thousands of mortgage customers nationwide. www.ffbkc.com

About Narmi

Narmi builds enterprise solutions across consumer digital banking, business banking and digital account opening. Financial institutions work with Narmi to be leading digital organizations, go to market faster with industry-leading functionality and better compete with megabanks, challenger banks and neobanks. With a particular focus on openness, Narmi's open framework allows financial institutions to build their own extensions and features onto the base platform to cater to their needs. Today, Narmi powers financial institutions with billions of dollars of assets and helps move millions of dollars between financial institutions on a daily basis. https://narmi.com/

FFBKC Contact: Amy Lien | Project Manager

816.245.4297

[email protected]

Narmi Contact: Audrey Song | Product Marketing

443.987.1469

[email protected]

SOURCE First Federal Bank of Kansas City