NOLA Lending Group Earns Top Winner Honors for Best Mortgage Company from New Orleans CityBusiness Readers for the Fifth Consecutive Year

NEW ORLEANS, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NOLA Lending Group is proud to announce that it has been selected as the Top Winner for Best Mortgage Company in the annual New Orleans CityBusiness Readers Rankings Awards.

This prestigious recognition reflects the trust, confidence, and support of the communities NOLA Lending Group serves and highlights the company's ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional mortgage solutions and customer service.

"We are absolutely thrilled and deeply honored to receive this recognition from New Orleans CityBusiness readers," said Mark Chestovich, Director of Retail Sales. "Being named the Top Winner for Best Mortgage Company for five consecutive years is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the people we serve. This award is a testament to the dedication of our incredible team and the relationships we have built with our customers, referral partners, and communities."

For years, NOLA Lending Group has helped individuals and families achieve their homeownership goals through personalized service, innovative lending solutions, and a steadfast commitment to excellence. The company continues to focus on making the mortgage process smooth, transparent, and accessible for borrowers across the region.

At the beginning of 2026, NOLA Lending Group became a division of First Federal Bank, further strengthening its ability to serve customers with expanded resources and the backing of a well-established financial institution while maintaining the local expertise and customer-focused approach that have defined the brand for decades.

"This achievement belongs to the entire NOLA Lending family, our valued clients, and our trusted partners," said Doug Brendel, President of Residential Lending at First Federal Bank. "As NOLA Lending Group begins this new chapter as a division of First Federal Bank, we remain committed to the same exceptional service and community-focused values that earned this recognition. We look forward to helping even more families turn their homeownership dreams into reality."

NOLA Lending Group extends its sincere gratitude to everyone who voted and supported the company throughout the awards process. This year's recognition marks another milestone in NOLA Lending Group's long history of excellence in the New Orleans CityBusiness Reader Rankings Awards. The company was recognized as a Platinum Winner in 2017 and 2018, earned Winner honors in 2019 and 2020, and has now been named the Top Winner for Best Mortgage Company every year from 2021 through 2026.

NOLA Lending Group, a division of First Federal Bank | Equal Housing Lender | NMLS #408902

About NOLA Lending Group

NOLA Lending Group, a division of First Federal Bank, is a full-service mortgage lender dedicated to helping borrowers navigate the path to homeownership and financial success. Backed by the strength and stability of First Federal Bank headquartered in Lake City, FL, NOLA Lending Group combines a customer-first approach, industry expertise, and a wide range of lending products to provide personalized mortgage solutions designed to meet the unique needs of every client. Learn more at nolalending.com.

SOURCE First Federal Bank