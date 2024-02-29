First Federal Lakewood Board Elects Rebecca Ruppert McMahon as New Board Chair

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Federal Lakewood, the largest mutual bank in Ohio, today announced that Rebecca (Becky) Ruppert McMahon has been elected board chair. A member of the First Federal Lakewood board of directors since 2013, McMahon succeeds W. Charles (Chas) Geiger III who has served as chair since 2016.

First Federal Lakewood Board Chair Rebecca Ruppert McMahon

"Becky's deep experience and ten-year commitment to First Federal Lakewood makes her the perfect person to lead our board during this dynamic time in banking," said Timothy Phillips, First Federal Lakewood president and CEO. "Becky elevates our boardroom with her award-winning leadership, vast experience and impressive expertise. As one of few female bank board chairs in community banking, she also advances First Federal Lakewood's commitment to diversifying our leadership and ensuring our organization reflects the customers and communities we serve."

McMahon has served as CEO for the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association since 2015 and oversees the organization's charitable arm, the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Foundation. Her prior roles include serving as general counsel for Cuyahoga Community College and as deputy general counsel for KeyBank National Association.

"It's been a privilege to serve as a director for First Federal Lakewood. Our entire team, from frontline tellers to the boardroom, remains laser-focused on fostering economic growth in the neighborhoods where we all live and work," said McMahon. "The future is bright for mutual banks and First Federal Lakewood. I'm confident we'll continue to drive economic vibrancy in Ohio because strengthening the communities we serve is the heart of the mutual mission."

Beyond her notable career, McMahon's dedication to community service is evidenced by her previous positions on various nonprofit boards, such as Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital Foundation and the Legal Aid Society of Cleveland. Additionally, Cleveland Magazine named her to "The Cleveland 500," a list of the most influential leaders in Cleveland, every year since 2021, and Crain's Cleveland Business selected her as a 2020 Woman of Note.

About First Federal Lakewood

First Federal Lakewood is the largest independent depositor-owned bank headquartered in Ohio with assets of $2.6 billion. With 20 full-service branch locations and three mortgage lending offices throughout Ohio, First Federal Lakewood provides deposit, lending, residential mortgage lending, cash management and investment services to individuals and businesses. Since 1935, First Federal Lakewood has been a stable, community-owned bank committed to deploying funds that foster local economic growth. FFL.bank

SOURCE First Federal Lakewood