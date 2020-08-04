First Federal Lawsuit Filed in Oregon Salmonella Onion Outbreak

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Salmonella Lawyer Jory Lange and prominent Portland Consumer Protection Attorney David Sugerman filed the first federal lawsuit in the Oregon Salmonella onion outbreak. This is the first federal lawsuit filed in the United States, and the first lawsuit filed in Oregon in the Salmonella onion outbreak. 71 people in Oregon have contracted Salmonella in an outbreak that has sickened at least 396 people in the United States and 120 people in Canada. At least 76 people have been hospitalized in the United States and Canada.

More Salmonella Lawsuits are likely to follow, says The Lange Law Firm, PLLC. "The scary thing about this outbreak is, as a consumer, there's nothing you can do to tell whether the onions that you are buying are safe. You can't taste, smell, or see Salmonella. Onions that are contaminated with Salmonella may look, smell, and taste just like any other onions. This is why it's critical that companies who make and sell our food, especially ready-to-eat foods like onions, ensure the food is safe before they sell it," said national Salmonella food poisoning lawyer Jory Lange.

Thompson International Recalls Onions

Thompson International recalled onions on July 31, 2020. The recalled onions include all red onions, white onions, yellow onions, and sweet yellow onions shipped by Thompson International from May 1 to August 1, 2020. The onions were sold under multiple different brand names, including: Thompson International, Thompson Premium, Kroger, Food Lion, Utah Onions, Onions 52, Hartley's Best, Imperial Fresh, Majestic, Tender Loving Care, and El Competidor.

Compensation for Salmonella

About the legal team:

Jory Lange with The Lange Law Firm, PLLC is one of the United States' leading Salmonella lawyers. Mr. Lange has helped families Oregon, Utah, California, Montana, Michigan, Wyoming, and in other states across the nation. David Sugerman is a prominent Portland consumer protection attorney who has worked for decades to protect the rights of Oregonians.

