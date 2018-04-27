First Federal of Northern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

The Company's results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 include:

Provision for loan losses resulted in income of $84,000 as compared to expense of $87,000 for the prior year period.

as compared to expense of for the prior year period. Quarter over quarter increase of $192,000 , or 49.0%, in the Company's non-interest income with the deposit premium received in relation to the sale of deposits and certain loans in the Oscoda market.

, or 49.0%, in the Company's non-interest income with the deposit premium received in relation to the sale of deposits and certain loans in the market. One-time expenses totaling $202,000 related to the merger with Mackinac Financial Corporation.

related to the merger with Mackinac Financial Corporation. Tangible book value per share at March 31, 2018 was $8.49 compared to $8.78 at March 31, 2017 .

When comparing our results for the three months ended March 31, 2018 to the three months ended March 31, 2017, net interest income, after provision, increased $194,000, or 8.1%, to $2.6 million. Non-interest income increased $192,000, or 49%, to $584,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 from $392,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Our non-interest expenses increased $276,000, or 11.5%, to $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 from $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

Michael W. Mahler, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "Our focus for the first quarter of 2018 has been on a seamless and efficient merger with Mackinac Financial Corporation. The net income results contain $314,000 in one-time merger related expenses and absent those expenses our net income would have been $710,000 or $0.19 per share."

Financial Condition

Total assets of the Company at March 31, 2018 were $310.5 million, a decrease of $10.8 million, or 3.4%, from $321.2 million at December 31, 2017. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $3.2 million, or 38.2%, and securities available for sale decreased $3.7 million, or 3.8%, to $95.1 million as of March 31, 2018 as compared to $98.8 million as of March 31, 2017. In addition, net loans receivable decreased $2.9 million, or 1.5%, to $188.6 million at March 31, 2018. For the three months ended March 31, 2018, the decrease to net loans is primarily attributed to the sale of certain loans assigned to the Oscoda branch.





March 31,

December 31,



2018

2017









Mortgage Loans

$ 79,964

$ 83,167 Consumer Real Estate

7,217

7,059 Consumer Other

1,406

1,604 Commercial Real Estate

68,855

72,114 Commercial Other

28,131

29,392









Total gross loans

$ 185,573

$ 193,336









Loan Loss Reserve

(1,782)

(1,833)









Net Loans Receivable

$ 183,791

$ 191,503











Deposits decreased $8.5 million, or 3.2%, to $261.8 million at March 31, 2018 from $270.3 million as of December 31, 2017. This decrease is the direct result of the sale of deposits that were held in the Oscoda market. Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances decreased $1.5 million, or 9.3%, as proceeds from loan payments and matured securities were used to pay off maturing advances.

Stockholders' equity decreased $747,000, or 2.3%, to $32.2 million at March 31, 2018 from $32.9 million at December 31, 2017. The decrease was due primarily to net earnings for the three-month period of $396,000 and a reduction of $957,000 in the other comprehensive income component of the unrealized loss on available-for-sale investment securities, offset by a dividend payment of $186,000. At March 31, 2018 First Federal of Northern Michigan remains "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes, as shown in the table below.









Regulatory

Minimum to be

Actual

Minimum *

Well Capitalized *

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio

Dollars in Thousands

















Tier 1 Leverage Capital (tier 1 to quarterly average assets): $ 30,559 9.69%

$ 12,613 4.00%

$ 15,766 5.00%

















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-based Capital ( core capital to risk-weighted assets): $ 30,559 15.88%

$ 8,658 4.50%

$ 12,506 6.50%

















Tier 1 Risk-based Capital (tier 1 to risk-weighted assets): $ 30,559 15.88%

$ 11,544 6.00%

$ 15,392 8.00%

















Total Risk-based Capital ( risk-based capital to risk weighted assets): $ 32,293 16.78%

$ 15,392 8.00%

$ 19,240 10.00%

















Tangible Capital (tangible capital to tangible assets): $ 30,559 9.66%

$ 6,330 1.50%

$ 15,824 N/A



* The minimum required regulatory ratios do not include the conservation buffer that began on January 1, 2016, which will be fully phased in by January 1, 2019.

Results of Operations

Interest income remained unchanged at $2.8 million for the three months ended March 31 2018 and 2017. During the three months ended March 31, 2018, our yield on interest-earning assets increased to 3.73% from 3.43% for the same period in 2017.

Interest expense decreased to $285,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2018 from $307,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2017. The decrease in interest expense was due primarily to a $26.7 million average balance decrease in total deposit for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

The Company's net interest margin increased to 3.34% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018 from 3.04% for the same period in 2017 as a result of the factors mentioned above and the collection of interest income as a long-term non-accrual loan paid off during the quarter.

The provision for loan losses for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018 resulted in income of $84,000, as compared to expense of $87,000 for the prior year period. The decrease in provision expense quarter over quarter is primarily related to the decline we have experienced in our loan portfolio. The provision was based on management's review of the components of the overall loan portfolio, the status of non-performing loans and other subjective factors.

Non-interest income increased to $584,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 from $392,000 for the 2017 period, primarily due to the $227,000 in deposit premium received on the sale of the deposits and certain loans in the Oscoda market.

Non-interest expense increased $276,000 to $2.7 million for the 2018 period from $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017, as we experienced decreases in the following areas:

$203,000 in compensation and employee benefits, primarily a result of one-time accrued expense associated with paid time off, to be paid to employees upon closing of the merger with Mackinac Financial Corporation.

in compensation and employee benefits, primarily a result of one-time accrued expense associated with paid time off, to be paid to employees upon closing of the merger with Mackinac Financial Corporation. $202,000 in professional services, primarily as a result of expenses incurred that relate to our pending merger.

in professional services, primarily as a result of expenses incurred that relate to our pending merger. Partially offsetting these increases were decreases of $53,000 in collection and real estate owned expenses and $19,000 marketing expenses.

Federal income tax expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 was $104,000 compared to no recorded federal income taxes for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Select Performance and Financial Statistics (unaudited): in thousands (except share data)

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017







Net interest margin 3.34%

3.04% Average interest rate spread 3.21%

2.93% Total non-performing assets $ 2,713

$ 2,175 Total non-performing loans $ 2,111

$ 815 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.87%

0.63% Non-performing loans to total loans 1.12%

0.44% Texas ratio (1) 8.40%

7.25% Classified asset ratio (2) 26.15%

18.39% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.92%

0.96% Return on average assets (3) 0.50%

0.45% Return on average equity (3) 4.84%

4.67% Efficiency ratio (4) 86.58%

84.20% Dividend payout ratio (basic) 47.06%

38.22% Tangible book value per share $ 8.49

$ 8.78 Earnings per share $ 0.11

$ 0.10 Total shares outstanding 3,726,925

3,726,925



(1) Texas Ratio is defined by management as total non-performing assets divided by tangible capital plus loan loss reserves. (2) Classified asset ratio is calculated by dividing classified assets (substandard assets plus real estate owned & other repossessed assets) by core capital plus loan loss reserves. (3) Annualized. (4) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding any gains or losses.

First Federal of Northern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheet (in thousands)

March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017

(Unaudited)

ASSETS



Cash and cash equivalents:



Cash on hand and due from banks $ 5,185 $ 7,862 Overnight deposits with FHLB - 527 Total cash and cash equivalents 5,185 8,389





Deposits held in other financial institutions 3,714 3,714 Securities available for sale 95,137 98,839 Securities held to maturity 650 650 Loans held for sale - 430 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $1,733,692 and



$1,833,403 as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 188,593 191,503 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,636 1,636 Premises and equipment 5,253 5,552 Foreclosed real estate and other repossessed assets 602 652 Accrued interest receivable 1,054 1,033 Intangible assets 593 635 Deferred tax asset 1,842 1,690 Originated mortgage servicing rights 398 418 Bank owned life insurance 5,160 5,125 Other assets 646 981





Total assets $ 310,463 $ 321,247





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Liabilities:



Deposits $ 261,769 $ 270,307 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 15,099 16,648 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,400 1,350





Total liabilities 278,268 288,305





Stockholders' equity:



Common stock ($0.01 par value 20,000,000 shares authorized



4,034,675 shares issued) 40 40 Additional paid-in capital 28,264 28,264 Retained earnings 8,822 8,612 Treasury stock at cost (307,750 shares) (2,964) (2,964) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,967) (1,010)





Total stockholders' equity 32,195 32,942





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 310,463 $ 321,247

First Federal of Northern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income (in thousands)

For the Three Months



Ended March 31,



2018

2017



(Unaudited) Interest income:







Interest and fees on loans

$ 2,225

$ 2,126 Interest and dividends on investments







Taxable

350

393 Tax-exempt

18

23 Interest on mortgage-backed securities

205

255 Total interest income

2,798

2,797









Interest expense:







Interest on deposits

224

245 Interest on borrowings

61

62 Total interest expense

285

307









Net interest income

2,513

2,490 Provision for loan losses

(84)

87 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

2,597

2,403









Non-interest income:







Service charges and other fees

209

220 Mortgage banking activities

91

100 Net gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment, real estate owned and other repossessed assets

4

8 Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities

-

18 Other

280

46 Total non-interest income

584

392









Non-interest expense:







Compensation and employee benefits

1,599

1,396 FDIC Insurance Premiums

31

38 Advertising

32

38 Occupancy

277

296 Amortization of intangible assets

42

48 Service bureau charges

137

129 Professional services

291

106 Collection activity

4

27 Real estate owned & other repossessed assets

6

36 Other

262

291 Total non-interest expense

2,681

2,405









Income before income tax expense

500

390 Income tax expense

104

-









Net Income

$ 396

$ 390









Other Comprehensive Income:







Unrealized gain on investment securities - available for sale securities - net of tax

$ (957)

$ 373 Reclassification adjustment for gains realized in earnings - net of tax

-

(12)









Comprehensive Income

$ (561)

$ 763









Per share data:







Net Income per share







Basic

$ 0.11

$ 0.10









Weighted average number of shares outstanding







Basic

3,726,925

3,726,925 Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.05

$ 0.04

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release and other releases and reports issued by the Company may contain "forward-looking statements." The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company is including this statement for purposes of taking advantage of the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-federal-of-northern-michigan-bancorp-inc-announces-first-quarter-2018-results-300638120.html

SOURCE First Federal of Northern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.first-federal.com

