First female Chancellor Emerita of the University of California, Davis reveals hidden world of academia in raw memoir

DAVIS, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From the first female Chancellor Emerita of the University of California, Linda Katehi, comes an emotionally devastating window into the hidden world of academia. Higher Ground: My American Dreams and Nightmares in the Hidden Halls of Academia (Amplify Publishing; August 8) follows a highly-respected innovator in the field of engineering from her roots in war-ravaged Greece and her struggles overcoming xenophobia and sexism, to her achievement of the American dream.

"Higher Ground" is a new memoir that reveals the hidden world of academia. Available now from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Amplify Publishing Group, and more. (Cred: Amplify Publishing.)
At once an intimate personal history, a high-tension workplace drama, and an unforgettable spiritual journey, Higher Ground unveils the challenges and triumphs of a visionary who wanted to expand the reach of universities both locally and globally—adding new interdisciplinary research areas and opening the doors to more foreign-born students to make higher education a global beacon of opportunity.

However, the backlash from those who feared change was familiar and vitriolic. It turned her dream into a nightmare that only ended when she let go of what she thought she wanted most, to lead change in higher education and redefined her American Dream to focus on family and well-being.

Chancellor Emeritus Robert Birgeneau of University of California, Berkley calls Higher Ground "an inspiring but also alarming memoir by one of America's foremost female engineers and academic leaders," while Amgen Professor of Biology Emerita at MIT Nancy Hopkins, says the book "sets a high standard for the many other sobering stories that are likely to follow."

Kirkus Reviews calls Katehi, "a natural storyteller—she seamlessly combines astute intellectual analysis with delicate emotional exploration."

Linda Katehi is a highly regarded leader in the field of engineering and a Chancellor Emerita of the University of California, Davis—the first woman to hold that position. She has also served as the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign's Provost and the Dean of Engineering at Purdue University. Learn more at her website: lindakatehi.com.

Higher Ground: My American Dreams and Nightmares in the Hidden Halls of Academia is on sale now through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Amplify Publishing

