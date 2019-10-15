First Female-Hosted Weekly Cannabis Radio Series Now In Its Second Year: "Cannabis Healing With Paxton Quigley"

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis Healing with Paxton Quigley, the first female-hosted syndicated radio series, takes a deep dive into the many aspects of cannabis, from medicinal uses for a variety of illnesses to the patchwork of state legalization in the United States.

In her lively weekly broadcasts, Quigley speaks to researchers, physicians, business people, medical marijuana patients, politicians, military veterans, athletes and many more.

Paxton Quigley Discusses Medical Cannabis With Worldwide Researchers Doing Cannabis Studies & Helping People Curious About Cannabis? Listen to "Cannabis Healing Radio Show With Paxton Quigley?

Quigley examines the growing interest in cannabis, hemp, CBD and how they intersect with traditional treatments for numerous illnesses and conditions as well as the nation's social fabric as medical cannabis is now legal in 33 states.

Best selling author and radio personality, Quigley interviews a different guest each week in her fifteen-minute broadcast. Since Cannabis Healing with Paxton Quigley began to air June 2018, she has hosted a series of cannabis-related personalities and experts.

"Cannabis Healing provides an insight and education on this much-needed alternative medicine. I admire a host who will ask the difficult and thoughtful questions. We may not have all the answers yet but we are getting there, as long as Cannabis Healing radio continues." Gia Morón, President, Women Grow

"It was great being able to tell my story on national radio with Paxton Quigley and how CBD helped me." Cullen Jenkins, NFL Defensive Lineman

"I enjoyed being interviewed on Paxton's program. It's great to see more women playing important roles in the media who cover legalization issues." Keith Stroup, Founder & Legal Counsel, National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML)

"Cannabis Healing with Paxton Quigley is an important resource for learning about adult usage of cannabis medicine in an era marked by hype and marketing. Her discussions on issues particularly of interest to women provides a welcome voice for female patients." Jordan Tishler, MD, President, CMO inhaleMD, President, Association of Cannabis Specialists, Instructor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Cannabis Healing with Paxton Quigley can be heard on 83 AM and FM radio stations in the U.S. and Canada, plus 216 Digital Talk Radio stations and podcasts through out the world as well as on Quigley's social media sites, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Weekly programs can be heard on all three sites.

Cannabis Healing is sponsored by Tikun Olam, a leading cannabis producer, research institute and distributor of hemp-derived medical CBD and THC products.

