First Fiction Title from RealClear Publishing Peeks into the Machinations of a Senatorial Campaign: Center Stage: A Political Thriller

If politics is a game, who better to play it than a master showman like a mega-rock star? America has adored rock star Tyler Sloan for decades, and when he decides to leave the Las Vegas stage to run for a seat on the United States Senate, it's assumed that he'll run an unconventional campaign. He exceeds expectations — and more.

"In an era of predictable hyper-partisanship, not just in politics, but also in popular culture and the media, RealClear Politics' foray into publishing was a logical next step for a nonpartisan enterprise dedicated to airing views that span the ideological spectrum. Although our initial plan was to publish only non-fiction, at a time when what's happening in Washington would strain the credulity of pulp fiction readers, Center Stage seemed perfectly timed," says Carl Cannon, Executive Editor, RealClear Media Group.

Author Wayne Avrashow's experiences in politics, government, and as a practicing attorney provide unique insight into the machinations and characters that populate political campaigns. He has an extensive background in California politics and as a lawyer-lobbyist in California, Nevada, and Idaho. He is the author of numerous op-ed articles for daily newspapers, in legal, business, and real estate publications.

The book's protagonist, Tyler Sloan, exits the Las Vegas stage to render a show-stopping performance as an independent candidate for Nevada's United States Senate seat, expressing disdain for the two-party system and dismissing special interests and lobbyists. Sloan finds himself caught in a political campaign fraught with scandal, corruption, and conflicting loyalties—personally, politically, and romantically. Will Sloan navigate the political turbulence as his own past returns with vengeance?

"In the tradition of Allen Drury and Richard Condon comes the next great author of political thrillers: Wayne Avrashow," says New York Times bestselling author Michael Levin.

Center Stage is available now. It is registered with the American Wholesale Book Company, Baker & Taylor, Follett Library Resources, and Ingram, and available online via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Amplify Publishing.

Author Wayne Avrashow is available for interviews, features, and virtual events. For more information or to request a review copy, please contact Sky Wilson at [email protected] or visit http://wayneavrashow.com/

