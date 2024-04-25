First Financial Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend

Earnings per diluted share of $0.53 ; $0.59 on an adjusted (1) basis

Return on average assets of 1.18%; 1.30% on an adjusted (1) basis

Net interest margin on FTE basis (1) of 4.10%

Acquired Agile Premium Finance

Loan growth of $271.9 million ; 10.0% on an annualized basis

Tangible common equity ratio increased to 7.23%

Quarterly dividend of $0.23 approved by Board of Directors

CINCINNATI, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company reported net income of $50.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $56.7 million, or $0.60 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Return on average assets for the first quarter of 2024 was 1.18% while return on average tangible common equity was 17.35%(1). These compare to return on average assets of 1.31% and return on average tangible common equity of 21.36%(1) in the fourth quarter of 2023.

First quarter 2024 highlights include:

Net interest margin of 4.05%, or 4.10% on a fully tax-equivalent basis (1) 16 bp decrease to 4.10% from 4.26% in the fourth quarter due to increasing funding costs Decline from linked quarter driven by 19 bp increase in funding costs, which was partially offset by modestly higher asset yields

Noninterest income of $46.5 million , or $51.7 million as adjusted (1) Strong leasing business income of $14.6 million Wealth management continues strong performance; 9.6% increase from linked quarter Foreign exchange and client derivative fees improved from lower levels in fourth quarter Adjusted (1) $5.2 million for losses on sales of investment securities related to repositioning of a portion of the portfolio

, or as adjusted Noninterest expenses of $122.4 million , or $121.0 million as adjusted (1) Increase from fourth quarter driven by seasonal payroll taxes and increased variable compensation tied to fee income First quarter adjustments (1) include $0.2 million FDIC special assessment and $1.1 million of other costs such as acquisition, severance and branch consolidation costs Efficiency ratio of 62.7%; 60.4% as adjusted (1)

, or as adjusted Acquired Agile Premium Finance on February 29, 2024 Lends primarily to commercial customers to finance insurance premiums $93.4 million in loan balances at acquisition; $119.0 million at March 31, 2024 $5.6 million of intangible assets, including $1.8 million of goodwill and $2.7 million customer list



(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Solid loan growth during the quarter Loan balances increased $271.9 million compared to the linked quarter; includes $93.4 million acquired in Agile transaction Growth of 10.0% on an annualized basis driven by Investor CRE and acquisition of Agile

Modest average deposit growth during the quarter Average deposits increased $76.3 million , or 2.3% on an annualized basis; First quarter included approximately $100 million of seasonal business deposit outflows Growth in money market accounts and retail CDs offset declines in noninterest bearing checking, savings and public funds

Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $160.4 million ; Total quarterly provision expense of $11.2 million Loans and leases - ACL of $144.3 million ; ratio to total loans of 1.29% unchanged from fourth quarter Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $16.2 million ; decreased $2.3 million from linked quarter Provision expense driven by net charge-offs and loan growth; Classified assets increased to $162.3 million Annualized net charge-offs were 38 bps of total loans; 8 bps decline from linked quarter NPAs to total assets of 0.34%; 4 bp, or 10.5% decline from linked quarter

; Total quarterly provision expense of Capital ratios stable and strong Total capital ratio increased 5 bps to 14.31% Tier 1 common equity decreased 6 bps to 11.67% Tangible common equity increased 6 bps to 7.23% (1) ; 9.18% (1) excluding impact from AOCI Tangible book value per share of $12.50 (1) ;1.0% increase from linked quarter



Additionally, the board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per common share for the next regularly scheduled dividend, payable on June 17, 2024 to shareholders of record as of June 3, 2024.

Archie Brown, President and CEO, commented on the quarter, "I am pleased with our first quarter results and encouraged by our trends, several of which were bolstered by actions we took during the quarter. These actions included a repositioning of a portion of the investment portfolio, a workforce efficiency initiative, and the acquisition of Agile Premium Finance. We also commenced the restructuring of a portion of our bank owned life insurance portfolio, which is expected to increase income in the back half of the year."

Mr. Brown continued, "Adjusted(1) earnings per share were $0.59, which resulted in an adjusted(1) return on assets of 1.30% and an adjusted(1) return on tangible common equity of 19.1%. At 4.10%, the net interest margin remains very strong. Asset yields remained steady during the quarter, however, as expected, the continued rise of funding costs negatively impacted our net interest margin. Additionally, loan growth was robust for the second consecutive quarter with balances increasing by 10% on an annualized basis. Average deposit growth slowed for the quarter to a 2.3% annualized growth rate and included a seasonal outflow of business deposits in the first part of the quarter."

Mr. Brown continued, "I am also pleased that noninterest income rebounded from the fourth quarter with increases across most of our fee revenue areas. During the quarter, we incurred a loss on the sale of investment securities associated with the repositioning of a portion of the investment portfolio. This repositioning has a very short earnback and should enhance our asset yields going forward. We also intensified our focus on expenses during the first quarter. Our workforce efficiency initiative resulted in the reduction of 43 associates during the quarter and we will continue to evaluate additional expense reductions throughout 2024. While expenses increased on a linked quarter basis, most of the increase was related to seasonal employee costs and variable compensation tied to the increase in fee income."

Mr. Brown discussed the Agile acquisition, "We are excited to add Agile to our mix of specialty businesses. Agile operates an impressive business model, which originates high-quality, short duration loans at attractive yields. At closing, we acquired $93 million in loans, which grew to $119 million at quarter end. We believe Agile will further diversify the loan portfolio and is a perfect complement to our Oak Street and commercial banking businesses."

Mr. Brown commented on asset quality, "Asset quality was stable for the quarter. Net charge-offs declined for the second consecutive quarter to 38 basis points and were primarily driven by charges on two office loans that had been on nonaccrual since early 2023. These two loans have been charged down to their net realizable value and no other office loans were considered classified at the end of the first quarter. Overall, classified assets increased 12 basis points to 0.92% of assets, while nonperforming assets declined 9.8% from the prior quarter."

Mr. Brown concluded, "I am pleased with our quarter and with the work our teams are doing to continuously improve the Company. While we are in a difficult operating environment for the industry, I am encouraged by our results and trends, and I expect we will have another strong year."

Full detail of the Company's first quarter 2024 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had $17.6 billion in assets, $11.2 billion in loans, $13.5 billion in deposits and $2.3 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.6 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024. The Company operated 130 full service banking centers as of March 31, 2024, located in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com .

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

















Net income $ 50,689

$ 56,732

$ 63,061

$ 65,667

$ 70,403 Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.54

$ 0.60

$ 0.67

$ 0.70

$ 0.75 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.53

$ 0.60

$ 0.66

$ 0.69

$ 0.74 Dividends declared per share $ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23



















KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

















Return on average assets 1.18 %

1.31 %

1.48 %

1.55 %

1.69 % Return on average shareholders' equity 9.00 %

10.50 %

11.62 %

12.32 %

13.71 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1) 17.35 %

21.36 %

23.60 %

25.27 %

29.02 %



















Net interest margin 4.05 %

4.21 %

4.28 %

4.43 %

4.51 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2) 4.10 %

4.26 %

4.33 %

4.48 %

4.55 %



















Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets 12.99 %

12.94 %

12.49 %

12.54 %

12.53 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:

















Ending tangible assets (1) 7.23 %

7.17 %

6.50 %

6.56 %

6.47 % Risk-weighted assets (1) 8.80 %

8.81 %

7.88 %

8.03 %

7.87 %



















Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets 13.09 %

12.52 %

12.70 %

12.60 %

12.29 % Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of

















average tangible assets (1) 7.25 %

6.57 %

6.69 %

6.57 %

6.21 %



















Book value per share $ 23.95

$ 23.84

$ 22.39

$ 22.52

$ 22.29 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 12.50

$ 12.38

$ 10.91

$ 11.02

$ 10.76



















Common equity tier 1 ratio (3) 11.67 %

11.73 %

11.60 %

11.34 %

11.00 % Tier 1 ratio (3) 12.00 %

12.06 %

11.94 %

11.68 %

11.34 % Total capital ratio (3) 14.31 %

14.26 %

14.19 %

14.16 %

13.79 % Leverage ratio (3) 9.75 %

9.70 %

9.59 %

9.33 %

9.03 %



















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

















Loans (4) $ 11,066,184

$ 10,751,028

$ 10,623,734

$ 10,513,505

$ 10,373,302 Investment securities 3,137,665

3,184,408

3,394,237

3,560,453

3,635,317 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 553,654

548,153

386,173

329,584

318,026 Total earning assets $ 14,757,503

$ 14,483,589

$ 14,404,144

$ 14,403,542

$ 14,326,645 Total assets $ 17,306,221

$ 17,124,955

$ 16,951,389

$ 16,968,055

$ 16,942,999 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,169,750

$ 3,368,024

$ 3,493,305

$ 3,663,419

$ 3,954,915 Interest-bearing deposits 10,109,416

9,834,819

9,293,860

9,050,464

8,857,226 Total deposits $ 13,279,166

$ 13,202,843

$ 12,787,165

$ 12,713,883

$ 12,812,141 Borrowings $ 1,139,014

$ 1,083,954

$ 1,403,071

$ 1,523,699

$ 1,434,338 Shareholders' equity $ 2,265,562

$ 2,144,482

$ 2,153,601

$ 2,137,765

$ 2,082,210



















CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS















Allowance to ending loans 1.29 %

1.29 %

1.36 %

1.41 %

1.36 % Allowance to nonaccrual loans 243.55 %

215.10 %

193.75 %

276.70 %

409.46 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.53 %

0.60 %

0.70 %

0.51 %

0.33 % Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO 0.53 %

0.60 %

0.71 %

0.51 %

0.33 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.34 %

0.38 %

0.44 %

0.32 %

0.21 % Classified assets to total assets 0.92 %

0.80 %

0.82 %

0.81 %

0.94 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.38 %

0.46 %

0.61 %

0.22 %

0.00 %



(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation. (2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons. (3) March 31, 2024 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary. (4) Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

























2024

2023

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Full

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year Interest income





















Loans and leases, including fees $ 201,840

$ 197,416

$ 192,261

$ 184,387

$ 169,706

$ 743,770 Investment securities





















Taxable 28,296

30,294

31,297

32,062

31,867

125,520 Tax-exempt 3,092

3,402

3,522

3,513

3,464

13,901 Total investment securities interest 31,388

33,696

34,819

35,575

35,331

139,421 Other earning assets 7,458

7,325

5,011

3,933

3,544

19,813 Total interest income 240,686

238,437

232,091

223,895

208,581

903,004























Interest expense





















Deposits 76,075

69,193

57,069

44,292

31,456

202,010 Short-term borrowings 10,943

10,277

14,615

15,536

12,950

53,378 Long-term borrowings 4,928

5,202

4,952

4,835

4,857

19,846 Total interest expense 91,946

84,672

76,636

64,663

49,263

275,234 Net interest income 148,740

153,765

155,455

159,232

159,318

627,770 Provision for credit losses-loans and leases 13,419

8,804

12,907

12,719

8,644

43,074 Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments (2,259)

1,426

(1,234)

(1,994)

1,835

33 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 137,580

143,535

143,782

148,507

148,839

584,663























Noninterest income





















Service charges on deposit accounts 6,912

6,846

6,957

6,972

6,514

27,289 Wealth management fees 6,676

6,091

6,943

6,713

6,334

26,081 Bankcard income 3,142

3,349

3,406

3,692

3,592

14,039 Client derivative fees 1,250

711

1,612

1,827

1,005

5,155 Foreign exchange income 10,435

8,730

13,384

15,039

16,898

54,051 Leasing business income 14,589

12,856

14,537

10,265

13,664

51,322 Net gains from sales of loans 3,784

2,957

4,086

3,839

2,335

13,217 Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities (5,277)

(851)

(4)

(384)

(19)

(1,258) Net gain (loss) on equity securities 90

202

(54)

(82)

140

206 Other 4,911

6,102

5,761

5,377

5,080

22,320 Total noninterest income 46,512

46,993

56,628

53,258

55,543

212,422























Noninterest expenses





















Salaries and employee benefits 74,037

70,637

75,641

74,199

72,254

292,731 Net occupancy 5,923

5,890

5,809

5,606

5,685

22,990 Furniture and equipment 3,688

3,523

3,341

3,362

3,317

13,543 Data processing 8,305

8,488

8,473

9,871

9,020

35,852 Marketing 1,962

2,087

2,598

2,802

2,160

9,647 Communication 795

707

744

644

634

2,729 Professional services 2,268

3,148

2,524

2,308

1,946

9,926 State intangible tax 877

984

981

964

985

3,914 FDIC assessments 2,780

3,651

2,665

2,806

2,826

11,948 Intangible amortization 2,301

2,601

2,600

2,601

2,600

10,402 Leasing business expense 9,754

8,955

8,877

6,730

7,938

32,500 Other 9,665

8,466

7,791

8,722

7,328

32,307 Total noninterest expenses 122,355

119,137

122,044

120,615

116,693

478,489 Income before income taxes 61,737

71,391

78,366

81,150

87,689

318,596 Income tax expense (benefit) 11,048

14,659

15,305

15,483

17,286

62,733 Net income $ 50,689

$ 56,732

$ 63,061

$ 65,667

$ 70,403

$ 255,863























ADDITIONAL DATA





















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.54

$ 0.60

$ 0.67

$ 0.70

$ 0.75

$ 2.72 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.53

$ 0.60

$ 0.66

$ 0.69

$ 0.74

$ 2.69 Dividends declared per share $ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.92























Return on average assets 1.18 %

1.31 %

1.48 %

1.55 %

1.69 %

1.51 % Return on average shareholders' equity 9.00 %

10.50 %

11.62 %

12.32 %

13.71 %

12.01 %























Interest income $ 240,686

$ 238,437

$ 232,091

$ 223,895

$ 208,581

$ 903,004 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,535

1,672

1,659

1,601

1,424

6,356 Interest income - tax equivalent 242,221

240,109

233,750

225,496

210,005

909,360 Interest expense 91,946

84,672

76,636

64,663

49,263

275,234 Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 150,275

$ 155,437

$ 157,114

$ 160,833

$ 160,742

$ 634,126























Net interest margin 4.05 %

4.21 %

4.28 %

4.43 %

4.51 %

4.36 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 4.10 %

4.26 %

4.33 %

4.48 %

4.55 %

4.40 %























Full-time equivalent employees 2,116

2,129

2,121

2,193

2,066





























(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





























Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

% Change

% Change

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Linked Qtr.

Comp Qtr. ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks $ 199,407

$ 213,059

$ 220,335

$ 217,385

$ 199,835

(6.4) %

(0.2) % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 751,290

792,960

452,867

485,241

305,465

(5.3) %

145.9 % Investment securities available-for-sale 2,850,667

3,021,126

3,044,361

3,249,404

3,384,949

(5.6) %

(15.8) % Investment securities held-to-maturity 79,542

80,321

81,236

82,372

83,070

(1.0) %

(4.2) % Other investments 125,548

129,945

133,725

141,892

143,606

(3.4) %

(12.6) % Loans held for sale 11,534

9,213

12,391

15,267

9,280

25.2 %

24.3 % Loans and leases

























Commercial and industrial 3,591,428

3,501,221

3,420,873

3,433,162

3,449,289

2.6 %

4.1 % Lease financing 492,862

474,817

399,973

360,801

273,898

3.8 %

79.9 % Construction real estate 641,596

564,832

578,824

536,464

525,906

13.6 %

22.0 % Commercial real estate 4,145,969

4,080,939

3,992,654

4,048,460

4,056,627

1.6 %

2.2 % Residential real estate 1,344,677

1,333,674

1,293,470

1,221,484

1,145,069

0.8 %

17.4 % Home equity 773,811

758,676

743,991

728,711

724,672

2.0 %

6.8 % Installment 153,838

159,078

160,648

165,216

204,372

(3.3) %

(24.7) % Credit card 60,939

59,939

56,386

55,911

53,552

1.7 %

13.8 % Total loans 11,205,120

10,933,176

10,646,819

10,550,209

10,433,385

2.5 %

7.4 % Less:

























Allowance for credit losses (144,274)

(141,433)

(145,201)

(148,646)

(141,591)

2.0 %

1.9 % Net loans 11,060,846

10,791,743

10,501,618

10,401,563

10,291,794

2.5 %

7.5 % Premises and equipment 198,428

194,740

192,572

192,077

188,959

1.9 %

5.0 % Operating leases 161,473

153,214

136,883

132,272

153,986

5.4 %

4.9 % Goodwill 1,007,656

1,005,868

1,005,868

1,005,828

1,005,738

0.2 %

0.2 % Other intangibles 85,603

83,949

86,378

88,662

91,169

2.0 %

(6.1) % Accrued interest and other assets 1,067,244

1,056,762

1,186,618

1,078,186

1,076,033

1.0 %

(0.8) % Total Assets $ 17,599,238

$ 17,532,900

$ 17,054,852

$ 17,090,149

$ 16,933,884

0.4 %

3.9 %



























LIABILITIES

























Deposits

























Interest-bearing demand $ 2,916,518

$ 2,993,219

$ 2,880,617

$ 2,919,472

$ 2,761,811

(2.6) %

5.6 % Savings 4,467,894

4,331,228

4,023,455

3,785,445

3,746,403

3.2 %

19.3 % Time 2,896,860

2,718,390

2,572,909

2,484,780

2,336,368

6.6 %

24.0 % Total interest-bearing deposits 10,281,272

10,042,837

9,476,981

9,189,697

8,844,582

2.4 %

16.2 % Noninterest-bearing 3,175,876

3,317,960

3,438,572

3,605,181

3,830,102

(4.3) %

(17.1) % Total deposits 13,457,148

13,360,797

12,915,553

12,794,878

12,674,684

0.7 %

6.2 % FHLB short-term borrowings 700,000

800,000

755,000

1,050,300

1,089,400

(12.5) %

(35.7) % Other 162,145

137,814

219,188

165,983

128,160

17.7 %

26.5 % Total short-term borrowings 862,145

937,814

974,188

1,216,283

1,217,560

(8.1) %

(29.2) % Long-term debt 343,236

344,115

340,902

339,963

342,647

(0.3) %

0.2 % Total borrowed funds 1,205,381

1,281,929

1,315,090

1,556,246

1,560,207

(6.0) %

(22.7) % Accrued interest and other liabilities 649,706

622,200

694,700

595,606

577,497

4.4 %

12.5 % Total Liabilities 15,312,235

15,264,926

14,925,343

14,946,730

14,812,388

0.3 %

3.4 %



























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Common stock 1,632,971

1,638,972

1,636,054

1,632,659

1,629,428

(0.4) %

0.2 % Retained earnings 1,166,065

1,136,718

1,101,905

1,060,715

1,016,893

2.6 %

14.7 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (321,109)

(309,819)

(410,005)

(353,010)

(328,059)

3.6 %

(2.1) % Treasury stock, at cost (190,924)

(197,897)

(198,445)

(196,945)

(196,766)

(3.5) %

(3.0) % Total Shareholders' Equity 2,287,003

2,267,974

2,129,509

2,143,419

2,121,496

0.8 %

7.8 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 17,599,238

$ 17,532,900

$ 17,054,852

$ 17,090,149

$ 16,933,884

0.4 %

3.9 %



FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





Quarterly Averages

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023 ASSETS

















Cash and due from banks $ 204,119

$ 214,678

$ 211,670

$ 221,527

$ 218,724 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 553,654

548,153

386,173

329,584

318,026 Investment securities 3,137,665

3,184,408

3,394,237

3,560,453

3,635,317 Loans held for sale 12,069

12,547

15,420

11,856

5,531 Loans and leases

















Commercial and industrial 3,543,475

3,422,381

3,443,615

3,469,683

3,456,681 Lease financing 480,540

419,179

371,598

323,819

252,219 Construction real estate 603,974

540,314

547,884

518,190

536,294 Commercial real estate 4,101,238

4,060,733

4,024,798

4,050,946

4,017,021 Residential real estate 1,336,749

1,320,670

1,260,249

1,181,053

1,115,889 Home equity 765,410

750,925

735,251

726,333

728,185 Installment 157,663

160,242

164,092

172,147

205,934 Credit card 65,066

64,037

60,827

59,478

55,548 Total loans 11,054,115

10,738,481

10,608,314

10,501,649

10,367,771 Less:

















Allowance for credit losses (143,950)

(149,398)

(150,297)

(145,578)

(136,419) Net loans 10,910,165

10,589,083

10,458,017

10,356,071

10,231,352 Premises and equipment 198,482

194,435

194,228

190,583

190,346 Operating leases 154,655

139,331

132,984

138,725

107,092 Goodwill 1,006,477

1,005,870

1,005,844

1,005,791

1,005,713 Other intangibles 84,109

85,101

87,427

89,878

92,587 Accrued interest and other assets 1,044,826

1,151,349

1,065,389

1,063,587

1,138,311 Total Assets $ 17,306,221

$ 17,124,955

$ 16,951,389

$ 16,968,055

$ 16,942,999



















LIABILITIES

















Deposits

















Interest-bearing demand $ 2,895,768

$ 2,988,086

$ 2,927,416

$ 2,906,855

$ 2,906,712 Savings 4,399,768

4,235,658

3,919,590

3,749,902

3,818,807 Time 2,813,880

2,611,075

2,446,854

2,393,707

2,131,707 Total interest-bearing deposits 10,109,416

9,834,819

9,293,860

9,050,464

8,857,226 Noninterest-bearing 3,169,750

3,368,024

3,493,305

3,663,419

3,954,915 Total deposits 13,279,166

13,202,843

12,787,165

12,713,883

12,812,141 Federal funds purchased and securities sold

















under agreements to repurchase 4,204

3,586

10,788

21,881

26,380 FHLB short-term borrowings 646,187

554,826

878,199

1,028,207

925,144 Other 146,127

185,221

175,682

132,088

139,195 Total short-term borrowings 796,518

743,633

1,064,669

1,182,176

1,090,719 Long-term debt 342,496

340,321

338,402

341,523

343,619 Total borrowed funds 1,139,014

1,083,954

1,403,071

1,523,699

1,434,338 Accrued interest and other liabilities 622,479

693,676

607,552

592,708

614,310 Total Liabilities 15,040,659

14,980,473

14,797,788

14,830,290

14,860,789



















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Common stock 1,637,835

1,637,197

1,634,102

1,631,230

1,633,396 Retained earnings 1,144,447

1,111,786

1,076,515

1,034,092

989,777 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (319,601)

(406,265)

(358,769)

(330,263)

(339,450) Treasury stock, at cost (197,119)

(198,236)

(198,247)

(197,294)

(201,513) Total Shareholders' Equity 2,265,562

2,144,482

2,153,601

2,137,765

2,082,210 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 17,306,221

$ 17,124,955

$ 16,951,389

$ 16,968,055

$ 16,942,999























FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)









Quarterly Averages



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023



Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Interest

Yield Earning assets



































Investments:



































Investment securities

$ 3,137,665

$ 31,388

4.01 %

$ 3,184,408

$ 33,696

4.20 %

$ 3,635,317

$ 35,331

3.94 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

553,654

7,458

5.40 %

548,153

7,325

5.30 %

318,026

3,544

4.52 % Gross loans (1)

11,066,184

201,840

7.32 %

10,751,028

197,416

7.29 %

10,373,302

169,706

6.63 % Total earning assets

14,757,503

240,686

6.54 %

14,483,589

238,437

6.53 %

14,326,645

208,581

5.90 %





































Nonearning assets



































Allowance for credit losses

(143,950)









(149,398)









(136,419)







Cash and due from banks

204,119









214,678









218,724







Accrued interest and other assets

2,488,549









2,576,086









2,534,049







Total assets

$ 17,306,221









$ 17,124,955









$ 16,942,999













































Interest-bearing liabilities



































Deposits:



































Interest-bearing demand

$ 2,895,768

$ 14,892

2.06 %

$ 2,988,086

$ 14,480

1.92 %

$ 2,906,712

$ 6,604

0.92 % Savings

4,399,768

29,486

2.69 %

4,235,658

26,632

2.49 %

3,818,807

7,628

0.81 % Time

2,813,880

31,697

4.52 %

2,611,075

28,081

4.27 %

2,131,707

17,224

3.28 % Total interest-bearing deposits

10,109,416

76,075

3.02 %

9,834,819

69,193

2.79 %

8,857,226

31,456

1.44 % Borrowed funds



































Short-term borrowings

796,518

10,943

5.51 %

743,633

10,277

5.48 %

1,090,719

12,950

4.82 % Long-term debt

342,496

4,928

5.77 %

340,321

5,202

6.06 %

343,619

4,857

5.73 % Total borrowed funds

1,139,014

15,871

5.59 %

1,083,954

15,479

5.67 %

1,434,338

17,807

5.03 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

11,248,430

91,946

3.28 %

10,918,773

84,672

3.08 %

10,291,564

49,263

1.94 %





































Noninterest-bearing liabilities



































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

3,169,750









3,368,024









3,954,915







Other liabilities

622,479









693,676









614,310







Shareholders' equity

2,265,562









2,144,482









2,082,210







Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 17,306,221









$ 17,124,955









$ 16,942,999













































Net interest income

$ 148,740









$ 153,765









$ 159,318







Net interest spread









3.26 %









3.45 %









3.96 % Net interest margin









4.05 %









4.21 %









4.51 %





































Tax equivalent adjustment









0.05 %









0.05 %









0.04 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)









4.10 %









4.26 %









4.55 %











































































(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (1) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)























































Linked Qtr. Income Variance

Comparable Qtr. Income Variance



Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total Earning assets























Investment securities

$ (1,490)

$ (818)

$ (2,308)

$ 636

$ (4,579)

$ (3,943) Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

140

(7)

133

693

3,221

3,914 Gross loans (2)

831

3,593

4,424

17,417

14,717

32,134 Total earning assets

(519)

2,768

2,249

18,746

13,359

32,105

























Interest-bearing liabilities























Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 5,629

$ 1,253

$ 6,882

$ 34,464

$ 10,155

$ 44,619 Borrowed funds























Short-term borrowings

52

614

666

1,870

(3,877)

(2,007) Long-term debt

(251)

(23)

(274)

33

38

71 Total borrowed funds

(199)

591

392

1,903

(3,839)

(1,936) Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,430

1,844

7,274

36,367

6,316

42,683 Net interest income (1)

$ (5,949)

$ 924

$ (5,025)

$ (17,621)

$ 7,043

$ (10,578)



















































(1) Not tax equivalent.























(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CREDIT QUALITY (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY











Balance at beginning of period $ 141,433

$ 145,201

$ 148,646

$ 141,591

$ 132,977 Provision for credit losses 13,419

8,804

12,907

12,719

8,644 Gross charge-offs

















Commercial and industrial 2,695

6,866

9,207

2,372

730 Lease financing 3

4,244

76

90

13 Construction real estate 0

0

0

0

0 Commercial real estate 5,319

1

6,008

2,648

66 Residential real estate 65

9

10

20

0 Home equity 25

174

54

21

91 Installment 2,236

2,054

1,349

1,515

1,524 Credit card 794

363

319

274

217 Total gross charge-offs 11,137

13,711

17,023

6,940

2,641 Recoveries

















Commercial and industrial 162

459

335

631

109 Lease financing 59

52

1

1

1 Construction real estate 0

0

0

0

0 Commercial real estate 38

93

39

153

2,238 Residential real estate 24

24

44

113

66 Home equity 80

178

125

232

80 Installment 145

210

87

90

54 Credit card 51

123

40

56

63 Total recoveries 559

1,139

671

1,276

2,611 Total net charge-offs 10,578

12,572

16,352

5,664

30 Ending allowance for credit losses $ 144,274

$ 141,433

$ 145,201

$ 148,646

$ 141,591



















NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)











Commercial and industrial 0.29 %

0.74 %

1.02 %

0.20 %

0.07 % Lease financing (0.05) %

3.97 %

0.08 %

0.11 %

0.02 % Construction real estate 0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 % Commercial real estate 0.52 %

(0.01) %

0.59 %

0.25 %

(0.22) % Residential real estate 0.01 %

0.00 %

(0.01) %

(0.03) %

(0.02) % Home equity (0.03) %

0.00 %

(0.04) %

(0.12) %

0.01 % Installment 5.33 %

4.57 %

3.05 %

3.32 %

2.89 % Credit card 4.59 %

1.49 %

1.82 %

1.47 %

1.12 % Total net charge-offs 0.38 %

0.46 %

0.61 %

0.22 %

0.00 %



















COMPONENTS OF NONACCRUAL LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans

















Commercial and industrial $ 14,532

$ 15,746

$ 17,152

$ 21,508

$ 13,971 Lease financing 3,794

3,610

7,731

4,833

175 Construction real estate 0

0

0

0

0 Commercial real estate 23,055

27,984

33,019

11,876

5,362 Residential real estate 12,836

14,067

12,328

11,697

11,129 Home equity 4,036

3,476

3,937

3,239

3,399 Installment 984

870

774

568

544 Total nonaccrual loans 59,237

65,753

74,941

53,721

34,580 Other real estate owned (OREO) 161

106

142

281

191 Total nonperforming assets 59,398

65,859

75,083

54,002

34,771 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 820

2,028

698

873

159 Total underperforming assets $ 60,218

$ 67,887

$ 75,781

$ 54,875

$ 34,930 Total classified assets $ 162,348

$ 140,995

$ 140,552

$ 138,909

$ 158,984



















CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS











Allowance for credit losses to

















Nonaccrual loans 243.55 %

215.10 %

193.75 %

276.70 %

409.46 % Total ending loans 1.29 %

1.29 %

1.36 %

1.41 %

1.36 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.53 %

0.60 %

0.70 %

0.51 %

0.33 % Nonperforming assets to

















Ending loans, plus OREO 0.53 %

0.60 %

0.71 %

0.51 %

0.33 % Total assets 0.34 %

0.38 %

0.44 %

0.32 %

0.21 % Nonperforming assets, excluding accruing TDRs to

















Ending loans, plus OREO 0.53 %

0.60 %

0.71 %

0.51 %

0.33 % Total assets 0.34 %

0.38 %

0.44 %

0.32 %

0.21 % Classified assets to total assets 0.92 %

0.80 %

0.82 %

0.81 %

0.94 %



FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CAPITAL ADEQUACY (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023 PER COMMON SHARE

















Market Price

















High $ 23.68

$ 24.28

$ 24.02

$ 22.27

$ 26.24 Low $ 21.04

$ 17.37

$ 19.19

$ 18.20

$ 21.30 Close $ 22.42

$ 23.75

$ 19.60

$ 20.44

$ 21.77



















Average shares outstanding - basic 94,218,067

94,063,570

94,030,275

93,924,068

93,732,532 Average shares outstanding - diluted 95,183,998

95,126,316

95,126,269

95,169,348

94,960,158 Ending shares outstanding 95,473,595

95,141,244

95,117,180

95,185,483

95,190,406



















Total shareholders' equity $ 2,287,003

$ 2,267,974

$ 2,129,509

$ 2,143,419

$ 2,121,496



















REGULATORY CAPITAL Preliminary















Common equity tier 1 capital $ 1,582,113

$ 1,568,815

$ 1,527,793

$ 1,481,913

$ 1,432,332 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.67 %

11.73 %

11.60 %

11.34 %

11.00 % Tier 1 capital $ 1,626,899

$ 1,613,480

$ 1,572,248

$ 1,526,362

$ 1,476,734 Tier 1 ratio 12.00 %

12.06 %

11.94 %

11.68 %

11.34 % Total capital $ 1,940,762

$ 1,907,441

$ 1,868,490

$ 1,851,144

$ 1,796,385 Total capital ratio 14.31 %

14.26 %

14.19 %

14.16 %

13.79 % Total capital in excess of minimum requirement $ 516,704

$ 503,152

$ 485,580

$ 478,911

$ 428,700 Total risk-weighted assets $ 13,562,455

$ 13,374,177

$ 13,170,574

$ 13,068,888

$ 13,025,567 Leverage ratio 9.75 %

9.70 %

9.59 %

9.33 %

9.03 %



















OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS

















Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets 12.99 %

12.94 %

12.49 %

12.54 %

12.53 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets (1) 7.23 %

7.17 %

6.50 %

6.56 %

6.47 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 13.09 %

12.52 %

12.70 %

12.60 %

12.29 % Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets (1) 7.25 %

6.57 %

6.69 %

6.57 %

6.21 %



















REPURCHASE PROGRAM (2)

















Shares repurchased 0

0

0

0

0 Average share repurchase price N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A Total cost of shares repurchased N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A





















(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation. (2) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.

























N/A = Not applicable



















