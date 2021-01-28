First Financial Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend

  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.49; $0.51 on an adjusted(1) basis
  • Return on average assets of 1.20%; 1.23% as adjusted(1)
  • Net interest margin FTE(1) of 3.49%; 13 basis point increase from linked quarter
  • Strong noninterest income driven by foreign exchange fees and mortgage production
  • Announces $0.23 per share Quarterly Dividend 

First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020. 

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported net income of $48.3 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share.  These results compare to net income of $41.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020 and $48.7 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.  For the twelve months ended December 31,  2020, First Financial had earnings per diluted common share of $1.59 compared to $2.00 for the same period in 2019.

Return on average assets for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 1.20% while return on average tangible common equity was 15.50%.  These compare to returns on average assets of 1.04% and 1.34%, and returns on average tangible common equity of 13.61% and 15.84%, in the third quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019, respectively.

Fourth quarter 2020 highlights include:

  • After adjustments(1) for certain nonrecurring and certain COVID-19 related items:
    • Net income of $0.51 per diluted common share
    • 1.23% return on average assets
    • 15.94% return on average tangible common equity
  • Net interest margin of 3.49% on a fully tax-equivalent basis(1)
    • 13 basis point increase driven by loan fees, which includes PPP forgiveness, and lower deposit costs
  • Noninterest income of $61.5 million, or $48.1 million as adjusted(1)
    • Adjustments(1) include $13.4 million in gain recognized on class B Visa shares
    • Record foreign exchange income of $12.3 million; 16.9% increase from linked quarter
    • Mortgage income remains strong, despite decline from record third quarter production
  • Noninterest expenses of $114.8 million, or $94.6 million as adjusted(1)
    • Adjustments(1) include:
      • $7.3 million of debt extinguishment costs
      • $5.1 million write down of a tax credit investment
      • $5.0 million contribution to First Financial Foundation
      • $2.9 million of costs directly related to COVID-19 and other nonrecurring costs such as merger-related and branch consolidation costs
    • Efficiency ratio of 63.8%; 56.8% as adjusted(1)

_________________________________________________________________________________________

(1)

 Financial information in this release that is described as "adjusted" or that is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis is non-GAAP.  For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
  • Non-PPP loan balances were flat during the quarter
  • Average transactional deposit balances grew $533.8 million compared to the linked quarter; 22.2% on an annualized basis
  • Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $188.2 million; Total quarterly provision for credit losses of $11.5 million
    • Loans and leases - ACL of $175.7 million, 1.77% of total loans; 1.89% of loans excluding PPP
    • Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $12.5 million
    • Fourth quarter provision expense driven by COVID-19 uncertainty, partially offset by improvements in economic forecast, resulting in expected peak ACL as a percentage of loans
  • Strong capital ratios
    • Total capital of 15.55%
    • Tier 1 common equity of 11.82%
    • Tangible common equity of 8.47%; 8.83% excluding PPP loans 
    • Tangible book value per share of $12.93; $0.37 increase compared to linked quarter

Additionally, First Financial's board of directors has authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per common share for the next regularly scheduled dividend, payable on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2021.

Archie Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "When considering a year in which we encountered a global pandemic, experienced widespread government mandated business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders, and a reduction in the Fed Funds rate of 150 basis points, I am very pleased with our response to these challenges and our overall management of the company.  On an adjusted(1) basis, we earned $1.66 per diluted share, achieved a 1.05% return on average assets, strengthened Tier 1 Common Equity and Total Capital, significantly bolstered our allowance for credit losses from 0.63% of loans to 1.77%, and experienced low levels of charge-offs."

Mr. Brown continued, "Business conditions remained difficult in the fourth quarter; however, our core quarterly financial metrics were strong with adjusted(1) earnings per share of $0.51, adjusted(1) return on assets of 1.23%, and an adjusted(1) efficiency ratio of 56.8%.  An increase in interest income, which includes PPP loan forgiveness fees, strong mortgage banking and record foreign exchange income drove our solid quarterly results.  Our sub-60% efficiency ratio reflected our diligent expense management despite adapting to a remote working environment and continued investment in processes and technologies that position the Company for long-term success.  Credit trends remain relatively stable; however, with COVID-19 cases in the Midwest remaining at peak levels, a slower than anticipated vaccine rollout and general economic uncertainty, we recorded $11.5 million of provision expense, resulting in an increase in our allowance for credit losses to 1.89% of total loans, excluding PPP.  We believe the increase in our allowance has positioned us to absorb future losses anticipated by the pandemic or otherwise." 

Mr. Brown concluded, "I am most pleased by the response of our associates and their commitment to our clients and communities.  They demonstrated amazing flexibility and resilience in pivoting from normal business activities and processes to working remotely or with significant changes to their in-office routines.  From the beginning of the pandemic, we prioritized keeping our associates safe and engaged, which enabled them to support our clients in one of the most stressful and uncertain periods in our history.  Our associates were constant stewards, embodying our organizational belief that banking is an essential function in the lives of consumers, businesses and our communities and were focused on ensuring that we remained faithful to our mission.  Notably, our corporate-wide effort in granting approximately 7,000 PPP loans totaling over $900 million in a matter of months was something to remember.  I am very proud of the effort and commitment of our First Financial Team."

Full detail of the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2020 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

Teleconference / Webcast Information
First Financial's executive management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial and operating results on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.  Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial (877) 506-6873 (U.S. toll free), (855) 669-9657 (Canada toll free) or +1 (412) 380-2003 (International) (no passcode required).  The number should be dialed five to ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call.  The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.bankatfirst.com.  A replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the completion of the live call at (877) 344-7529 (U.S. toll free), (855) 669-9658 (Canada toll free) and +1 (412) 317-0088 (International); conference number 10151308.  The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 12 months.

Press Release and Additional Information on Website
This press release as well as supplemental information are available to the public through the Investor Relations section of First Financial's website at www.bankatfirst.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position.  Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Forward-Looking Statement
Certain statements contained in this report which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Words such as ''believes,'' ''anticipates,'' "likely," "expected," "estimated," ''intends'' and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.  Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make about (i) our future operating or financial performance, including revenues, income or loss and earnings or loss per share, (ii) future common stock dividends, (iii) our capital structure, including future capital levels, (iv) our plans, objectives and strategies, and (v) the assumptions that underlie our forward-looking statements.

As with any forecast or projection, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements.  Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation:

  • economic, market, liquidity, credit, interest rate, operational and technological risks associated with the Company's business;
  • future credit quality and performance, including our expectations regarding future loan losses and our allowance for credit losses
  • the effect of and changes in policies and laws or regulatory agencies, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislation and regulation relating to the banking industry;
  • Management's ability to effectively execute its business plans;
  • mergers and acquisitions, including costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquired companies;
  • the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Company's acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period;
  • the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices;
  • changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving and changes in unemployment;
  • changes in customers' performance and creditworthiness;
  • the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;
  • current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing prices, high unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth;
  • the adverse impact on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate, of the novel coronavirus, which causes the Coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"), global pandemic, and the impact of a slowing U.S. economy and increased unemployment on the performance of our loan and lease portfolio, the market value of our investment securities, the availability of sources of funding and the demand for our products;
  • our capital and liquidity requirements (including under regulatory capital standards, such as the Basel III capital standards) and our ability to generate capital internally or raise capital on favorable terms;
  • financial services reform and other current, pending or future legislation or regulation that could have a negative effect on our revenue and businesses, including the Dodd-Frank Act and other legislation and regulation relating to bank products and services;
  • the effect of the current interest rate environment or changes in interest rates or in the level or composition of our assets or liabilities on our net interest income, net interest margin and our mortgage originations, mortgage servicing rights and mortgage loans held for sale;
  • the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our brokerage, asset and wealth management businesses;
  • a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks;
  • the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on our funding costs and net interest margin; and
  • our ability to develop and execute effective business plans and strategies.

Additional factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as our other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov

All forward-looking statements included in this filing are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at the time of the filing.  Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company.  As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $16.0 billion in assets, $9.9 billion in loans, $12.2 billion in deposits and $2.3 billion in shareholders' equity.  The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management.  These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients.  Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.0 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020.  The Company operated 143 full service banking centers as of December 31, 2020, primarily in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis.  Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)















Three Months Ended,

Twelve months ended,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

December 31,

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS












Net income

$

48,312

$

41,477

$

37,393

$

28,628

$

48,677

$

155,810

$

198,075

Net earnings per share - basic

$

0.50

$

0.43

$

0.38

$

0.29

$

0.49

$

1.60

$

2.01

Net earnings per share - diluted

$

0.49

$

0.42

$

0.38

$

0.29

$

0.49

$

1.59

$

2.00

Dividends declared per share

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.92

$

0.90














KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS












Return on average assets

1.20

%

1.04

%

0.96

%

0.79

%

1.34

%

1.00

%

1.39

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

8.52

%

7.40

%

6.88

%

5.21

%

8.60

%

7.02

%

9.11

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

15.50

%

13.61

%

12.90

%

9.71

%

15.84

%

12.97

%

16.32

%














Net interest margin

3.45

%

3.32

%

3.38

%

3.71

%

3.84

%

3.46

%

3.95

%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

3.49

%

3.36

%

3.44

%

3.77

%

3.89

%

3.51

%

4.00

%














Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets

14.29

%

14.11

%

13.99

%

14.47

%

15.49

%

14.29

%

15.49

%

Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:












Ending tangible assets

8.47

%

8.25

%

8.09

%

8.25

%

9.07

%

8.47

%

9.07

%

Risk-weighted assets

11.29

%

11.07

%

10.89

%

10.50

%

11.09

%

11.29

%

11.09

%














Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets

14.07

%

14.08

%

13.91

%

15.21

%

15.53

%

14.30

%

15.30

%

Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of












    average tangible assets

8.26

%

8.18

%

7.94

%

8.79

%

9.07

%

8.28

%

9.16

%














Book value per share

$

23.28

$

22.94

$

22.66

$

22.25

$

22.82

$

23.28

$

22.82

Tangible book value per share

$

12.93

$

12.56

$

12.26

$

11.82

$

12.42

$

12.93

$

12.42














Common equity tier 1 ratio (2)

11.82

%

11.63

%

11.49

%

11.27

%

11.30

%

11.82

%

11.30

%

Tier 1 ratio (2)

12.20

%

12.02

%

11.87

%

11.66

%

11.69

%

12.20

%

11.69

%

Total capital ratio (2)

15.55

%

15.37

%

15.19

%

13.54

%

13.39

%

15.55

%

13.39

%

Leverage ratio (2)

9.55

%

9.55

%

8.98

%

9.49

%

9.58

%

9.55

%

9.58

%














AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS












Loans (3)

$

10,127,881

$

10,253,392

$

10,002,379

$

9,220,643

$

9,149,222

$

9,902,656

$

8,948,535

Investment securities

3,403,839

3,162,832

3,164,243

3,115,723

3,102,867

3,212,051

3,288,875

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

143,884

40,277

91,990

39,332

36,672

78,943

35,814

  Total earning assets

$

13,675,604

$

13,456,501

$

13,258,612

$

12,375,698

$

12,288,761

$

13,193,650

$

12,273,224

Total assets

$

16,030,986

$

15,842,010

$

15,710,204

$

14,524,422

$

14,460,288

$

15,529,144

$

14,210,719

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

3,720,417

$

3,535,432

$

3,335,866

$

2,643,240

$

2,638,908

$

3,310,483

$

2,524,011

Interest-bearing deposits

8,204,306

8,027,082

8,395,229

7,590,791

7,583,531

8,054,687

7,577,347

  Total deposits

$

11,924,723

$

11,562,514

$

11,731,095

$

10,234,031

$

10,222,439

$

11,365,170

$

10,101,358

Borrowings

$

1,307,461

$

1,519,748

$

1,272,819

$

1,735,767

$

1,613,696

$

1,458,701

$

1,669,059

Shareholders' equity

$

2,256,062

$

2,230,422

$

2,185,865

$

2,209,733

$

2,245,107

$

2,220,645

$

2,174,679














CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS











Allowance to ending loans

1.77

%

1.65

%

1.56

%

1.55

%

0.63

%

1.77

%

0.63

%

Allowance to nonaccrual loans

217.55

%

216.28

%

233.74

%

296.51

%

119.69

%

217.55

%

119.69

%

Allowance to nonperforming loans

199.97

%

196.69

%

208.06

%

203.42

%

96.73

%

199.97

%

96.73

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.89

%

0.84

%

0.75

%

0.76

%

0.65

%

0.89

%

0.65

%

Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO

0.90

%

0.86

%

0.77

%

0.78

%

0.67

%

0.90

%

0.67

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.56

%

0.55

%

0.49

%

0.48

%

0.42

%

0.56

%

0.42

%

Classified assets to total assets

0.89

%

0.84

%

0.79

%

0.83

%

0.62

%

0.89

%

0.62

%

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.26

%

0.21

%

0.12

%

(0.04)

%

0.15

%

0.14

%

0.33

%


(1)

The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management believes that it is a
standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information
to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

(2)

December 31, 2020 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.

(3)

Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three months ended,

Twelve months ended,

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change

Interest income










  Loans and leases, including fees

$

106,733

$

122,802

(13.1)

%

$

431,657

$

499,009

(13.5)

%

  Investment securities










     Taxable

18,402

20,137

(8.6)

%

73,789

90,168

(18.2)

%

     Tax-exempt

4,839

4,545

6.5

%

19,242

17,596

9.4

%

        Total investment securities interest

23,241

24,682

(5.8)

%

93,031

107,764

(13.7)

%

  Other earning assets

55

167

(67.1)

%

275

805

(65.8)

%

       Total interest income

130,029

147,651

(11.9)

%

524,963

607,578

(13.6)

%












Interest expense










  Deposits

5,920

19,026

(68.9)

%

41,922

79,032

(47.0)

%

  Short-term borrowings

30

5,430

(99.4)

%

6,442

25,235

(74.5)

%

  Long-term borrowings

5,606

4,293

30.6

%

20,088

19,057

5.4

%

      Total interest expense

11,556

28,749

(59.8)

%

68,452

123,324

(44.5)

%

      Net interest income

118,473

118,902

(0.4)

%

456,511

484,254

(5.7)

%

  Provision for credit losses-loans and leases (1)

13,758

4,629

197.2

%

70,796

30,598

131.4

%

  Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments (1)

(2,250)

177

N/M

(237)

(165)

43.6

%

      Net interest income after provision for credit losses

106,965

114,096

(6.3)

%

385,952

453,821

(15.0)

%












Noninterest income










  Service charges on deposit accounts

7,654

9,343

(18.1)

%

29,446

37,939

(22.4)

%

  Trust and wealth management fees

4,093

3,913

4.6

%

16,531

15,644

5.7

%

  Bankcard income

3,060

3,405

(10.1)

%

11,726

18,804

(37.6)

%

  Client derivative fees

2,021

4,194

(51.8)

%

10,313

15,662

(34.2)

%

  Foreign exchange income

12,305

6,014

104.6

%

39,377

7,739

408.8

%

  Net gains from sales of loans

13,089

4,723

177.1

%

51,176

14,851

244.6

%

  Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities

4,618

(296)

N/M

4,563

(406)

N/M

  Other

14,675

5,472

168.2

%

25,991

21,140

22.9

%

      Total noninterest income

61,515

36,768

67.3

%

189,123

131,373

44.0

%












Noninterest expenses










  Salaries and employee benefits

62,263

53,952

15.4

%

236,779

209,061

13.3

%

  Net occupancy

6,159

6,334

(2.8)

%

23,266

24,069

(3.3)

%

  Furniture and equipment

3,596

4,145

(13.2)

%

14,968

15,903

(5.9)

%

  Data processing

7,269

5,996

21.2

%

27,514

21,881

25.7

%

  Marketing

1,999

1,980

1.0

%

6,414

6,908

(7.2)

%

  Communication

840

882

(4.8)

%

3,492

3,267

6.9

%

  Professional services

3,038

2,192

38.6

%

9,961

11,254

(11.5)

%

  Debt extinguishment

7,257

0

N/M

7,257

0

N/M

  State intangible tax

1,514

1,767

(14.3)

%

6,058

5,829

3.9

%

  FDIC assessments

1,065

1,055

0.9

%

5,110

1,973

159.0

%

  Intangible amortization

2,764

3,150

(12.3)

%

11,126

9,671

15.0

%

  Other

17,034

11,434

49.0

%

38,719

32,516

19.1

%

      Total noninterest expenses

114,798

92,887

23.6

%

390,664

342,332

14.1

%

Income before income taxes

53,682

57,977

(7.4)

%

184,411

242,862

(24.1)

%

Income tax expense

5,370

9,300

(42.3)

%

28,601

44,787

(36.1)

%

      Net income

$

48,312

$

48,677

(0.7)

%

$

155,810

$

198,075

(21.3)

%












ADDITIONAL DATA










Net earnings per share - basic

$

0.50

$

0.49



$

1.60

$

2.01


Net earnings per share - diluted

$

0.49

$

0.49



$

1.59

$

2.00


Dividends declared per share

$

0.23

$

0.23



$

0.92

$

0.90














Return on average assets

1.20

%

1.34

%


1.00

%

1.39

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

8.52

%

8.60

%


7.02

%

9.11

%













Interest income

$

130,029

$

147,651

(11.9)

%

$

524,963

$

607,578

(13.6)

%

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,613

1,630

(1.0)

%

6,529

6,328

3.2

%

   Interest income - tax equivalent

131,642

149,281

(11.8)

%

531,492

613,906

(13.4)

%

Interest expense

11,556

28,749

(59.8)

%

68,452

123,324

(44.5)

%

   Net interest income - tax equivalent

$

120,086

$

120,532

(0.4)

%

$

463,040

$

490,582

(5.6)

%












Net interest margin

3.45

%

3.84

%


3.46

%

3.95

%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (2)

3.49

%

3.89

%


3.51

%

4.00

%













Full-time equivalent employees

2,075

2,065




















(1)

Beginning January 1,2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology.

(2)

The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management believes that it is a
standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing
them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)













2020

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Year to

% Change

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Date

Linked Qtr.

Interest income










  Loans and leases, including fees

$

106,733

$

103,249

$

105,900

$

115,775

$

431,657

3.4

%

  Investment securities










     Taxable

18,402

17,906

18,476

19,005

73,789

2.8

%

     Tax-exempt

4,839

4,884

4,937

4,582

19,242

(0.9)

%

        Total investment securities interest

23,241

22,790

23,413

23,587

93,031

2.0

%

  Other earning assets

55

31

47

142

275

77.4

%

       Total interest income

130,029

126,070

129,360

139,504

524,963

3.1

%












Interest expense










  Deposits

5,920

7,886

11,751

16,365

41,922

(24.9)

%

  Short-term borrowings

30

51

1,274

5,087

6,442

(41.2)

%

  Long-term borrowings

5,606

5,953

4,759

3,770

20,088

(5.8)

%

      Total interest expense

11,556

13,890

17,784

25,222

68,452

(16.8)

%

      Net interest income

118,473

112,180

111,576

114,282

456,511

5.6

%

  Provision for credit losses-loans and leases (1)

13,758

15,299

17,859

23,880

70,796

(10.1)

%

  Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments (1)

(2,250)

(1,925)

2,370

1,568

(237)

16.9

%

      Net interest income after provision for credit losses

106,965

98,806

91,347

88,834

385,952

8.3

%












Noninterest income










  Service charges on deposit accounts

7,654

7,356

6,001

8,435

29,446

4.1

%

  Trust and wealth management fees

4,093

3,855

4,114

4,469

16,531

6.2

%

  Bankcard income

3,060

3,124

2,844

2,698

11,726

(2.0)

%

  Client derivative fees

2,021

2,203

2,984

3,105

10,313

(8.3)

%

  Foreign exchange income

12,305

10,530

6,576

9,966

39,377

16.9

%

  Net gains from sales of loans

13,089

18,594

16,662

2,831

51,176

(29.6)

%

  Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities

4,618

2

2

(59)

4,563

N/M

  Other

14,675

3,835

3,542

3,939

25,991

282.7

%

      Total noninterest income

61,515

49,499

42,725

35,384

189,123

24.3

%












Noninterest expenses










  Salaries and employee benefits

62,263

63,769

55,925

54,822

236,779

(2.4)

%

  Net occupancy

6,159

5,625

5,378

6,104

23,266

9.5

%

  Furniture and equipment

3,596

3,638

3,681

4,053

14,968

(1.2)

%

  Data processing

7,269

6,837

7,019

6,389

27,514

6.3

%

  Marketing

1,999

1,856

1,339

1,220

6,414

7.7

%

  Communication

840

855

907

890

3,492

(1.8)

%

  Professional services

3,038

2,443

2,205

2,275

9,961

24.4

%

  Debt extinguishment

7,257

0

0

0

7,257

N/M

  State intangible tax

1,514

1,514

1,514

1,516

6,058

0.0

%

  FDIC assessments

1,065

1,350

1,290

1,405

5,110

(21.1)

%

  Intangible amortization

2,764

2,779

2,791

2,792

11,126

(0.5)

%

  Other

17,034

6,845

6,640

8,200

38,719

148.9

%

      Total noninterest expenses

114,798

97,511

88,689

89,666

390,664

17.7

%

Income before income taxes

53,682

50,794

45,383

34,552

184,411

5.7

%

Income tax expense

5,370

9,317

7,990

5,924

28,601

(42.4)

%

      Net income

$

48,312

$

41,477

$

37,393

$

28,628

$

155,810

16.5

%












ADDITIONAL DATA










Net earnings per share - basic

$

0.50

$

0.43

$

0.38

$

0.29

$

1.60


Net earnings per share - diluted

$

0.49

$

0.42

$

0.38

$

0.29

$

1.59


Dividends declared per share

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.92














Return on average assets

1.20

%

1.04

%

0.96

%

0.79

%

1.00

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

8.52

%

7.40

%

6.88

%

5.21

%

7.02

%













Interest income

$

130,029

$

126,070

$

129,360

$

139,504

$

524,963

3.1

%

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,613

1,628

1,664

1,624

6,529

(0.9)

%

   Interest income - tax equivalent

131,642

127,698

131,024

141,128

531,492

3.1

%

Interest expense

11,556

13,890

17,784

25,222

68,452

(16.8)

%

   Net interest income - tax equivalent

$

120,086

$

113,808

$

113,240

$

115,906

$

463,040

5.5

%












Net interest margin

3.45

%

3.32

%

3.38

%

3.71

%

3.46

%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (2)

3.49

%

3.36

%

3.44

%

3.77

%

3.51

%













Full-time equivalent employees

2,075

2,065

2,076

2,067
















(1)

Beginning January 1,2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology.

(2)

The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. 
Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes
these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)











2019

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Full

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year

Interest income








  Loans and leases, including fees

$

122,802

$

126,786

$

126,365

$

123,056

$

499,009

  Investment securities








     Taxable

20,137

22,180

23,616

24,235

90,168

     Tax-exempt

4,545

4,457

4,336

4,258

17,596

        Total investment securities interest

24,682

26,637

27,952

28,493

107,764

  Other earning assets

167

222

206

210

805

       Total interest income

147,651

153,645

154,523

151,759

607,578










Interest expense








  Deposits

19,026

20,151

20,612

19,243

79,032

  Short-term borrowings

5,430

7,199

6,646

5,960

25,235

  Long-term borrowings

4,293

4,760

4,963

5,041

19,057

      Total interest expense

28,749

32,110

32,221

30,244

123,324

      Net interest income

118,902

121,535

122,302

121,515

484,254

  Provision for credit losses-loans and leases (1)

4,629

5,228

6,658

14,083

30,598

  Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments (1)

177

(216)

(132)

6

(165)

      Net interest income after provision for credit losses

114,096

116,523

115,776

107,426

453,821










Noninterest income








  Service charges on deposit accounts

9,343

9,874

9,819

8,903

37,939

  Trust and wealth management fees

3,913

3,718

3,943

4,070

15,644

  Bankcard income

3,405

3,316

6,497

5,586

18,804

  Client derivative fees

4,194

4,859

4,905

1,704

15,662

  Foreign exchange income

6,014

1,708

17

0

7,739

  Net gains from sales of loans

4,723

4,806

3,432

1,890

14,851

  Net gains on sale of investment securities

(296)

105

(37)

(178)

(406)

  Other

5,472

4,754

6,062

4,852

21,140

      Total noninterest income

36,768

33,140

34,638

26,827

131,373










Noninterest expenses








  Salaries and employee benefits

53,952

53,212

53,985

47,912

209,061

  Net occupancy

6,334

5,509

5,596

6,630

24,069

  Furniture and equipment

4,145

4,120

4,222

3,416

15,903

  Data processing

5,996

5,774

4,984

5,127

21,881

  Marketing

1,980

1,346

1,976

1,606

6,908

  Communication

882

910

747

728

3,267

  Professional services

2,192

4,771

2,039

2,252

11,254

  State intangible tax

1,767

1,445

1,307

1,310

5,829

  FDIC assessments

1,055

(1,097)

1,065

950

1,973

  Intangible amortization

3,150

2,432

2,044

2,045

9,671

  Other

11,434

8,020

6,545

6,517

32,516

      Total noninterest expenses

92,887

86,442

84,510

78,493

342,332

Income before income taxes

57,977

63,221

65,904

55,760

242,862

Income tax expense (benefit)

9,300

12,365

13,201

9,921

44,787

      Net income

$

48,677

$

50,856

$

52,703

$

45,839

$

198,075










ADDITIONAL DATA








Net earnings per share - basic

$

0.49

$

0.52

$

0.54

$

0.47

$

2.01

Net earnings per share - diluted

$

0.49

$

0.51

$

0.53

$

0.47

$

2.00

Dividends declared per share

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.22

$

0.22

$

0.90










Return on average assets

1.34

%

1.41

%

1.50

%

1.33

%

1.39

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

8.60

%

9.13

%

9.85

%

8.88

%

9.11

%










Interest income

$

147,651

$

153,645

$

154,523

$

151,759

$

607,578

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,630

1,759

1,416

1,523

6,328

   Interest income - tax equivalent

149,281

155,404

155,939

153,282

613,906

Interest expense

28,749

32,110

32,221

30,244

123,324

   Net interest income - tax equivalent

$

120,532

$

123,294

$

123,718

$

123,038

$

490,582










Net interest margin

3.84

%

3.91

%

3.99

%

4.05

%

3.95

%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (2)

3.89

%

3.96

%

4.04

%

4.10

%

4.00

%










Full-time equivalent employees

2,065

2,064

2,076

2,087












(1)

Beginning January 1,2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology.

(2)

The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management believes that it is
a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by
allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)















Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

% Change

% Change

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

Linked Qtr.

Comp Qtr.

ASSETS












     Cash and due from banks

$

231,054

$

207,128

$

283,639

$

261,892

$

200,691

11.6

%

15.1

%

     Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

20,305

38,806

38,845

71,071

56,948

(47.7)

%

(64.3)

%

     Investment securities available-for-sale

3,424,580

3,004,963

2,897,413

2,908,688

2,852,084

14.0

%

20.1

%

     Investment securities held-to-maturity

131,687

118,072

127,347

136,744

142,862

11.5

%

(7.8)

%

     Other investments

133,198

118,292

132,366

143,581

125,020

12.6

%

6.5

%

     Loans held for sale

41,103

69,008

43,950

27,334

13,680

(40.4)

%

200.5

%

     Loans and leases












       Commercial and industrial

3,007,509

3,292,313

3,322,374

2,477,773

2,465,877

(8.7)

%

22.0

%

       Lease financing

72,987

74,742

80,087

82,602

88,364

(2.3)

%

(17.4)

%

       Construction real estate

636,096

575,648

506,085

500,311

493,182

10.5

%

29.0

%

       Commercial real estate

4,307,858

4,347,125

4,343,702

4,278,257

4,194,651

(0.9)

%

2.7

%

       Residential real estate

1,003,086

1,027,702

1,043,745

1,061,792

1,055,949

(2.4)

%

(5.0)

%

       Home equity

743,099

754,743

764,171

781,243

771,869

(1.5)

%

(3.7)

%

       Installment

81,850

84,629

79,150

80,085

82,589

(3.3)

%

(0.9)

%

       Credit card

48,485

43,907

42,397

45,756

49,184

10.4

%

(1.4)

%

          Total loans

9,900,970

10,200,809

10,181,711

9,307,819

9,201,665

(2.9)

%

7.6

%

       Less:












          Allowance for credit losses (1)

175,679

168,544

158,661

143,885

57,650

4.2

%

204.7

%

                Net loans

9,725,291

10,032,265

10,023,050

9,163,934

9,144,015

(3.1)

%

6.4

%

     Premises and equipment

207,211

209,474

211,164

212,787

214,506

(1.1)

%

(3.4)

%

     Goodwill

937,771

937,771

937,771

937,771

937,771

0.0

%

0.0

%

     Other intangibles

64,552

67,419

70,325

73,258

76,201

(4.3)

%

(15.3)

%

     Accrued interest and other assets

1,056,382

1,122,449

1,105,020

1,120,507

747,847

(5.9)

%

41.3

%

       Total Assets

$

15,973,134

$

15,925,647

$

15,870,890

$

15,057,567

$

14,511,625

0.3

%

10.1

%














LIABILITIES












     Deposits












       Interest-bearing demand

$

2,914,787

$

2,632,467

$

2,657,841

$

2,498,109

$

2,364,881

10.7

%

23.3

%

       Savings

3,680,774

3,446,678

3,287,314

2,978,250

2,960,979

6.8

%

24.3

%

       Time

1,872,733

1,935,392

2,241,212

2,435,858

2,240,441

(3.2)

%

(16.4)

%

          Total interest-bearing deposits

8,468,294

8,014,537

8,186,367

7,912,217

7,566,301

5.7

%

11.9

%

       Noninterest-bearing

3,763,709

3,552,893

3,515,048

2,723,341

2,643,928

5.9

%

42.4

%

          Total deposits

12,232,003

11,567,430

11,701,415

10,635,558

10,210,229

5.7

%

19.8

%

     Federal funds purchased and securities sold












         under agreements to repurchase

166,594

247,658

154,347

215,824

165,181

(32.7)

%

0.9

%

     FHLB short-term borrowings

0

0

0

1,181,900

1,151,000

0.0

%

(100.0)

%

          Total short-term borrowings

166,594

247,658

154,347

1,397,724

1,316,181

(32.7)

%

(87.3)

%

     Long-term debt

776,202

1,341,164

1,285,767

325,566

414,376

(42.1)

%

87.3

%

          Total borrowed funds

942,796

1,588,822

1,440,114

1,723,290

1,730,557

(40.7)

%

(45.5)

%

     Accrued interest and other liabilities

516,265

521,580

508,342

519,336

323,134

(1.0)

%

59.8

%

       Total Liabilities

13,691,064

13,677,832

13,649,871

12,878,184

12,263,920

0.1

%

11.6

%














SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY












     Common stock

1,638,947

1,637,489

1,635,070

1,633,950

1,640,771

0.1

%

(0.1)

%

     Retained earnings

720,429

694,484

675,532

660,653

711,249

3.7

%

1.3

%

     Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

48,664

42,266

36,431

11,788

13,323

15.1

%

265.3

%

     Treasury stock, at cost

(125,970)

(126,424)

(126,014)

(127,008)

(117,638)

(0.4)

%

7.1

%

       Total Shareholders' Equity

2,282,070

2,247,815

2,221,019

2,179,383

2,247,705

1.5

%

1.5

%

       Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

15,973,134

$

15,925,647

$

15,870,890

$

15,057,567

$

14,511,625

0.3

%

10.1

%














(1) Beginning January 1,2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)







Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

ASSETS












     Cash and due from banks

$

228,427

$

233,216

$

284,726

$

235,696

$

221,060

$

245,436

$

191,864

     Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

143,884

40,277

91,990

39,332

36,672

78,943

35,814

     Investment securities

3,403,839

3,162,832

3,164,243

3,115,723

3,102,867

3,212,051

3,288,875

     Loans held for sale

42,402

45,186

36,592

13,174

21,050

34,390

14,774

     Loans and leases












       Commercial and industrial

3,182,749

3,299,259

3,058,677

2,450,893

2,469,810

2,999,223

2,505,615

       Lease financing

74,107

78,500

81,218

85,782

91,225

79,882

92,902

       Construction real estate

608,401

536,870

495,407

501,471

501,892

535,740

491,503

       Commercial real estate

4,313,408

4,364,708

4,381,647

4,209,345

4,102,288

4,317,396

3,906,992

       Residential real estate

1,022,701

1,041,250

1,052,996

1,055,456

1,053,707

1,043,040

1,010,620

       Home equity

752,425

759,994

772,424

773,082

773,119

764,436

787,716

       Installment

83,509

82,016

79,016

81,234

85,515

81,451

88,815

       Credit card

48,179

45,609

44,402

50,206

50,616

47,098

49,598

          Total loans

10,085,479

10,208,206

9,965,787

9,207,469

9,128,172

9,868,266

8,933,761

       Less:












          Allowance for credit losses (1)

172,201

165,270

155,454

121,126

56,649

153,596

58,504

                Net loans

9,913,278

10,042,936

9,810,333

9,086,343

9,071,523

9,714,670

8,875,257

     Premises and equipment

208,800

211,454

213,903

215,545

215,171

212,413

213,951

     Goodwill

937,771

937,771

937,771

937,771

937,710

937,771

899,131

     Other intangibles

66,195

69,169

72,086

75,014

78,190

70,600

51,884

     Accrued interest and other assets

1,086,390

1,099,169

1,098,560

805,824

776,045

1,022,870

639,169

       Total Assets

$

16,030,986

$

15,842,010

$

15,710,204

$

14,524,422

$

14,460,288

$

15,529,144

$

14,210,719














LIABILITIES












     Deposits












       Interest-bearing demand

$

2,812,748

$

2,668,635

$

2,602,917

$

2,418,193

$

2,373,962

$

2,626,252

$

2,326,193

       Savings

3,547,179

3,342,514

3,173,274

2,976,518

2,995,395

3,260,882

3,027,725

       Time

1,844,379

2,015,933

2,619,038

2,196,080

2,214,174

2,167,553

2,223,429

          Total interest-bearing deposits

8,204,306

8,027,082

8,395,229

7,590,791

7,583,531

8,054,687

7,577,347

       Noninterest-bearing

3,720,417

3,535,432

3,335,866

2,643,240

2,638,908

3,310,483

2,524,011

          Total deposits

11,924,723

11,562,514

11,731,095

10,234,031

10,222,439

11,365,170

10,101,358

     Federal funds purchased and securities sold












          under agreements to repurchase

136,795

150,088

145,291

164,093

206,800

149,036

155,859

     FHLB short-term borrowings

7,937

30,868

548,183

1,189,765

952,625

441,867

990,860

          Total short-term borrowings

144,732

180,956

693,474

1,353,858

1,159,425

590,903

1,146,719

     Long-term debt

1,162,729

1,338,792

579,345

381,909

454,271

867,798

522,340

       Total borrowed funds

1,307,461

1,519,748

1,272,819

1,735,767

1,613,696

1,458,701

1,669,059

     Accrued interest and other liabilities

542,740

529,326

520,425

344,891

379,046

484,628

265,623

       Total Liabilities

13,774,924

13,611,588

13,524,339

12,314,689

12,215,181

13,308,499

12,036,040














SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY












     Common stock

1,638,032

1,636,107

1,634,405

1,638,851

1,640,066

1,636,850

1,629,434

     Retained earnings

703,257

679,980

658,312

660,108

691,236

675,503

650,381

     Accumulated other comprehensive loss

40,960

40,697

19,888

31,200

13,986

33,228

(6,480)

     Treasury stock, at cost

(126,187)

(126,362)

(126,740)

(120,426)

(100,181)

(124,936)

(98,656)

       Total Shareholders' Equity

2,256,062

2,230,422

2,185,865

2,209,733

2,245,107

2,220,645

2,174,679

       Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

16,030,986

$

15,842,010

$

15,710,204

$

14,524,422

$

14,460,288

$

15,529,144

$

14,210,719














(1) Beginning January 1,2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)







 Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages


December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019


Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Earning assets



















    Investments:



















      Investment securities

$

3,403,839

2.71

%

$

3,162,832

2.86

%

$

3,102,867

3.16

%

$

3,212,051

2.90

%

$

3,288,875

3.28

%

      Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

143,884

0.15

%

40,277

0.31

%

36,672

1.81

%

78,943

0.35

%

35,814

2.25

%

    Gross loans (1)

10,127,881

4.18

%

10,253,392

4.00

%

9,149,222

5.33

%

9,902,656

4.36

%

8,948,535

5.58

%

       Total earning assets

13,675,604

3.77

%

13,456,501

3.72

%

12,288,761

4.77

%

13,193,650

3.98

%

12,273,224

4.95

%





















Nonearning assets



















    Allowance for credit losses

(172,201)



(165,270)



(56,649)



(153,596)



(58,504)


    Cash and due from banks

228,427



233,216



221,060



245,436



191,864


    Accrued interest and other assets

2,299,156



2,317,563



2,007,116



2,243,654



1,804,135


       Total assets

$

16,030,986



$

15,842,010



$

14,460,288



$

15,529,144



$

14,210,719























Interest-bearing liabilities



















    Deposits:



















      Interest-bearing demand

$

2,812,748

0.08

%

$

2,668,635

0.08

%

$

2,373,962

0.53

%

$

2,626,252

0.17

%

$

2,326,193

0.55

%

      Savings

3,547,179

0.15

%

3,342,514

0.14

%

2,995,395

0.60

%

3,260,882

0.22

%

3,027,725

0.71

%

      Time

1,844,379

0.86

%

2,015,933

1.20

%

2,214,174

2.03

%

2,167,553

1.39

%

2,223,429

2.02

%

    Total interest-bearing deposits

8,204,306

0.29

%

8,027,082

0.39

%

7,583,531

1.00

%

8,054,687

0.52

%

7,577,347

1.04

%

    Borrowed funds



















      Short-term borrowings

144,732

0.08

%

180,956

0.11

%

1,159,425

1.86

%

590,903

1.09

%

1,146,719

2.20

%

      Long-term debt

1,162,729

1.91

%

1,338,792

1.76

%

454,271

3.75

%

867,798

2.31

%

522,340

3.65

%

        Total borrowed funds

1,307,461

1.71

%

1,519,748

1.57

%

1,613,696

2.39

%

1,458,701

1.82

%

1,669,059

2.65

%

       Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,511,767

0.48

%

9,546,830

0.58

%

9,197,227

1.24

%

9,513,388

0.72

%

9,246,406

1.33

%





















Noninterest-bearing liabilities



















    Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

3,720,417



3,535,432



2,638,908



3,310,483



2,524,011


    Other liabilities

542,740



529,326



379,046



484,628



265,623


    Shareholders' equity

2,256,062



2,230,422



2,245,107



2,220,645



2,174,679


       Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$

16,030,986



$

15,842,010



$

14,460,288



$

15,529,144



$

14,210,719























Net interest income


$

118,473



$

112,180



$

118,902



$

456,511



$

484,254


Net interest spread




3.29

%


3.14

%


3.53

%


3.26

%


3.62

%

Net interest margin




3.45

%


3.32

%


3.84

%


3.46

%


3.95

%





















Tax equivalent adjustment


0.04

%


0.04

%


0.05

%


0.05

%


0.05

%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)


3.49

%


3.36

%


3.89

%


3.51

%


4.00

%










































(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS  (1)

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)








































 Linked Qtr. Income Variance

 Comparable Qtr. Income Variance

Year-to-Date Income Variance


Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total

Earning assets

















    Investment securities

$

(1,195)

$

1,646

$

451

$

(3,496)

$

2,055

$

(1,441)

$

(12,508)

$

(2,225)

$

(14,733)

    Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

(16)

40

24

(153)

41

(112)

(680)

150

(530)

    Gross loans (2)

4,807

(1,323)

3,484

(26,383)

10,314

(16,069)

(108,942)

41,590

(67,352)

       Total earning assets

3,596

363

3,959

(30,032)

12,410

(17,622)

(122,130)

39,515

(82,615)



















Interest-bearing liabilities

















    Total interest-bearing deposits

$

(2,094)

$

128

$

(1,966)

$

(13,554)

$

448

$

(13,106)

$

(39,594)

$

2,484

$

(37,110)

    Borrowed funds

















    Short-term borrowings

(13)

(8)

(21)

(5,190)

(210)

(5,400)

(12,734)

(6,059)

(18,793)

    Long-term debt

502

(849)

(347)

(2,103)

3,416

1,313

(6,966)

7,997

1,031

       Total borrowed funds

489

(857)

(368)

(7,293)

3,206

(4,087)

(19,700)

1,938

(17,762)

       Total interest-bearing liabilities

(1,605)

(729)

(2,334)

(20,847)

3,654

(17,193)

(59,294)

4,422

(54,872)

          Net interest income (1)

$

5,201

$

1,092

$

6,293

$

(9,185)

$

8,756

$

(429)

$

(62,836)

$

35,093

$

(27,743)






































(1) Not tax equivalent.

















(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.



FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CREDIT QUALITY

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)















Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Full Year

Full Year

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY









Balance at beginning of period

$

168,544

$

158,661

$

143,885

$

57,650

$

56,552

$

57,650

$

56,542

 Day one adoption impact of ASC 326

0

0

0

61,505

0

61,505

0

  Provision for credit losses

13,758

15,299

17,859

23,880

4,629

70,796

30,598

  Gross charge-offs












    Commercial and industrial

1,505

1,467

1,282

1,091

2,919

5,345

26,676

    Lease financing

0

852

0

0

62

852

162

    Construction real estate

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

    Commercial real estate

6,270

3,789

2,037

4

1,854

12,100

3,689

    Residential real estate

203

22

148

115

167

488

677

    Home equity

386

460

428

267

807

1,541

2,591

    Installment

21

59

7

61

31

148

223

    Credit card

169

171

234

311

319

885

1,547

      Total gross charge-offs

8,554

6,820

4,136

1,849

6,159

21,359

35,565

  Recoveries












    Commercial and industrial

367

265

275

2,000

1,796

2,907

2,883

    Lease financing

(6)

6

0

0

0

0

0

    Construction real estate

3

0

14

0

0

17

68

    Commercial real estate

844

760

424

234

439

2,262

1,113

    Residential real estate

145

91

93

52

72

381

273

    Home equity

428

209

156

339

243

1,132

1,335

    Installment

65

35

27

31

49

158

251

    Credit card

85

38

64

43

29

230

152

      Total recoveries

1,931

1,404

1,053

2,699

2,628

7,087

6,075

  Total net charge-offs

6,623

5,416

3,083

(850)

3,531

14,272

29,490

Ending allowance for credit losses

$

175,679

$

168,544

$

158,661

$

143,885

$

57,650

$

175,679

$

57,650














NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)









  Commercial and industrial

0.14

%

0.14

%

0.13

%

(0.15)

%

0.18

%

0.08

%

0.95

%

  Lease financing

0.03

%

4.29

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.27

%

1.07

%

0.17

%

  Construction real estate

0.00

%

0.00

%

(0.01)

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

(0.01)

%

  Commercial real estate

0.50

%

0.28

%

0.15

%

(0.02)

%

0.14

%

0.23

%

0.07

%

  Residential real estate

0.02

%

(0.03)

%

0.02

%

0.02

%

0.04

%

0.01

%

0.04

%

  Home equity

(0.02)

%

0.13

%

0.14

%

(0.04)

%

0.29

%

0.05

%

0.16

%

  Installment

(0.21)

%

0.12

%

(0.10)

%

0.15

%

(0.08)

%

(0.01)

%

(0.03)

%

  Credit card

0.69

%

1.16

%

1.54

%

2.15

%

2.27

%

1.39

%

2.81

%

     Total net charge-offs

0.26

%

0.21

%

0.12

%

(0.04)

%

0.15

%

0.14

%

0.33

%














COMPONENTS OF NONPERFORMING LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS

  Nonaccrual loans (1)












    Commercial and industrial

$

29,230

$

34,686

$

33,906

$

21,126

$

24,346

$

29,230

$

24,346

    Lease financing

0

1,092

1,353

222

223

0

223

    Construction real estate

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

    Commercial real estate

34,682

24,521

14,002

10,050

7,295

34,682

7,295

    Residential real estate

11,601

12,104

12,813

11,163

10,892

11,601

10,892

    Home equity

5,076

5,374

5,604

5,821

5,242

5,076

5,242

    Installment

163

153

201

145

167

163

167

      Nonaccrual loans

80,752

77,930

67,879

48,527

48,165

80,752

48,165

  Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)

7,099

7,759

8,377

22,206

11,435

7,099

11,435

     Total nonperforming loans

87,851

85,689

76,256

70,733

59,600

87,851

59,600

  Other real estate owned (OREO)

1,287

1,643

1,872

1,467

2,033

1,287

2,033

     Total nonperforming assets

89,138

87,332

78,128

72,200

61,633

89,138

61,633

  Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

169

79

124

120

201

169

201

     Total underperforming assets

$

89,307

$

87,411

$

78,252

$

72,320

$

61,834

$

89,307

$

61,834

Total classified assets

$

142,021

$

134,002

$

125,543

$

124,510

$

89,250

$

142,021

$

89,250














CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS









Allowance for credit losses to












     Nonaccrual loans

217.55

%

216.28

%

233.74

%

296.51

%

119.69

%

217.55

%

119.69

%

     Nonperforming loans

199.97

%

196.69

%

208.06

%

203.42

%

96.73

%

199.97

%

96.73

%

     Total ending loans

1.77

%

1.65

%

1.56

%

1.55

%

0.63

%

1.77

%

0.63

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.89

%

0.84

%

0.75

%

0.76

%

0.65

%

0.89

%

0.65

%

Nonperforming assets to












     Ending loans, plus OREO

0.90

%

0.86

%

0.77

%

0.78

%

0.67

%

0.90

%

0.67

%

     Total assets

0.56

%

0.55

%

0.49

%

0.48

%

0.42

%

0.56

%

0.42

%

Nonperforming assets, excluding accruing TDRs to












     Ending loans, plus OREO

0.83

%

0.78

%

0.68

%

0.54

%

0.55

%

0.83

%

0.55

%

     Total assets

0.51

%

0.50

%

0.44

%

0.33

%

0.35

%

0.51

%

0.35

%

Classified assets to total assets

0.89

%

0.84

%

0.79

%

0.83

%

0.62

%

0.89

%

0.62

%














(1)  Nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual TDRs of $14.7 million, $29.3 million, $32.7 million, $18.4 million, and $18.5 million, as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019,, respectively.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CAPITAL ADEQUACY

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)











Twelve months ended,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

PER COMMON SHARE












Market Price












  High

$

17.77

$

15.15

$

16.38

$

25.52

$

26.04

$

25.52

$

28.56

  Low

$

12.07

$

11.40

$

11.52

$

12.67

$

23.24

$

11.40

$

22.16

  Close

$

17.53

$

12.01

$

13.89

$

14.91

$

25.44

$

17.53

$

25.44














Average shares outstanding - basic

97,253,787

97,247,080

97,220,748

97,736,690

98,684,706

97,363,952

98,305,570

Average shares outstanding - diluted

98,020,534

98,008,733

97,988,600

98,356,214

99,232,167

98,093,098

98,851,471

Ending shares outstanding

98,021,929

97,999,763

98,018,858

97,968,958

98,490,998

98,021,929

98,490,998














Total shareholders' equity

$

2,282,070

$

2,247,815

$

2,221,019

$

2,179,383

$

2,247,705

$

2,282,070

$

2,247,705














REGULATORY CAPITAL

Preliminary








Preliminary

Common equity tier 1 capital

$

1,325,922

$

1,293,716

$

1,267,609

$

1,243,152

$

1,245,746

$

1,325,922

$

1,245,746

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

11.82

%

11.63

%

11.49

%

11.27

%

11.30

%

11.82

%

11.30

%

Tier 1 capital

$

1,368,818

$

1,336,497

$

1,310,276

$

1,285,705

$

1,288,185

$

1,368,818

$

1,288,185

Tier 1 ratio

12.20

%

12.02

%

11.87

%

11.66

%

11.69

%

12.20

%

11.69

%

Total capital

$

1,744,802

$

1,708,817

$

1,676,532

$

1,493,100

$

1,475,813

$

1,744,802

$

1,475,813

Total capital ratio

15.55

%

15.37

%

15.19

%

13.54

%

13.39

%

15.55

%

13.39

%

Total capital in excess of minimum requirement

$

566,795

$

541,263

$

517,902

$

335,229

$

318,315

$

566,795

$

318,315

Total risk-weighted assets

$

11,219,114

$

11,119,560

$

11,034,570

$

11,027,347

$

11,023,795

$

11,219,114

$

11,023,795

Leverage ratio

9.55

%

9.55

%

8.98

%

9.49

%

9.58

%

9.55

%

9.58

%














OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS












Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets

14.29

%

14.11

%

13.99

%

14.47

%

15.49

%

14.29

%

15.49

%

Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets

8.47

%

8.25

%

8.09

%

8.25

%

9.07

%

8.47

%

9.07

%

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

14.07

%

14.08

%

13.91

%

15.21

%

15.53

%

14.30

%

15.30

%

Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets

8.26

%

8.18

%

7.94

%

8.79

%

9.07

%

8.28

%

9.16

%














REPURCHASE PROGRAM (1)












Shares repurchased

0

0

0

880,000

1,609,778

880,000

2,753,272

Average share repurchase price

N/A

N/A

N/A

$

18.96

$

24.13

$

18.96

$

24.05

Total cost of shares repurchased

N/A

N/A

N/A

$

16,686

$

38,846

$

16,686

$

66,218














(1) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.




















N/A = Not applicable












