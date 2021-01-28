First Financial Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend

CINCINNATI, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Earnings per diluted share of $0.49 ; $0.51 on an adjusted (1) basis

Return on average assets of 1.20%; 1.23% as adjusted (1)

Net interest margin FTE (1) of 3.49%; 13 basis point increase from linked quarter

Strong noninterest income driven by foreign exchange fees and mortgage production

Announces $0.23 per share Quarterly Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported net income of $48.3 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $41.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020 and $48.7 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, First Financial had earnings per diluted common share of $1.59 compared to $2.00 for the same period in 2019.

Return on average assets for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 1.20% while return on average tangible common equity was 15.50%. These compare to returns on average assets of 1.04% and 1.34%, and returns on average tangible common equity of 13.61% and 15.84%, in the third quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019, respectively.

Fourth quarter 2020 highlights include:

After adjustments (1) for certain nonrecurring and certain COVID-19 related items:

for certain nonrecurring and certain COVID-19 related items: Net income of $0.51 per diluted common share

per diluted common share

1.23% return on average assets



15.94% return on average tangible common equity

Net interest margin of 3.49% on a fully tax-equivalent basis (1)

13 basis point increase driven by loan fees, which includes PPP forgiveness, and lower deposit costs

Noninterest income of $61.5 million , or $48.1 million as adjusted (1)

, or as adjusted Adjustments (1) include $13.4 million in gain recognized on class B Visa shares

include in gain recognized on class B Visa shares

Record foreign exchange income of $12.3 million ; 16.9% increase from linked quarter

; 16.9% increase from linked quarter

Mortgage income remains strong, despite decline from record third quarter production

Noninterest expenses of $114.8 million , or $94.6 million as adjusted (1)

, or as adjusted Adjustments (1) include:

include:

$7.3 million of debt extinguishment costs

of debt extinguishment costs



$5.1 million write down of a tax credit investment

write down of a tax credit investment



$5.0 million contribution to First Financial Foundation

contribution to First Financial Foundation



$2.9 million of costs directly related to COVID-19 and other nonrecurring costs such as merger-related and branch consolidation costs

of costs directly related to COVID-19 and other nonrecurring costs such as merger-related and branch consolidation costs

Efficiency ratio of 63.8%; 56.8% as adjusted(1)

_________________________________________________________________________________________ (1) Financial information in this release that is described as "adjusted" or that is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis is non-GAAP. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Non-PPP loan balances were flat during the quarter

Average transactional deposit balances grew $533.8 million compared to the linked quarter; 22.2% on an annualized basis

compared to the linked quarter; 22.2% on an annualized basis Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $188.2 million ; Total quarterly provision for credit losses of $11.5 million

; Total quarterly provision for credit losses of Loans and leases - ACL of $175.7 million , 1.77% of total loans; 1.89% of loans excluding PPP

, 1.77% of total loans; 1.89% of loans excluding PPP

Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $12.5 million



Fourth quarter provision expense driven by COVID-19 uncertainty, partially offset by improvements in economic forecast, resulting in expected peak ACL as a percentage of loans

Strong capital ratios

Total capital of 15.55%



Tier 1 common equity of 11.82%



Tangible common equity of 8.47%; 8.83% excluding PPP loans



Tangible book value per share of $12.93 ; $0.37 increase compared to linked quarter

Additionally, First Financial's board of directors has authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per common share for the next regularly scheduled dividend, payable on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2021.

Archie Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "When considering a year in which we encountered a global pandemic, experienced widespread government mandated business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders, and a reduction in the Fed Funds rate of 150 basis points, I am very pleased with our response to these challenges and our overall management of the company. On an adjusted(1) basis, we earned $1.66 per diluted share, achieved a 1.05% return on average assets, strengthened Tier 1 Common Equity and Total Capital, significantly bolstered our allowance for credit losses from 0.63% of loans to 1.77%, and experienced low levels of charge-offs."

Mr. Brown continued, "Business conditions remained difficult in the fourth quarter; however, our core quarterly financial metrics were strong with adjusted(1) earnings per share of $0.51, adjusted(1) return on assets of 1.23%, and an adjusted(1) efficiency ratio of 56.8%. An increase in interest income, which includes PPP loan forgiveness fees, strong mortgage banking and record foreign exchange income drove our solid quarterly results. Our sub-60% efficiency ratio reflected our diligent expense management despite adapting to a remote working environment and continued investment in processes and technologies that position the Company for long-term success. Credit trends remain relatively stable; however, with COVID-19 cases in the Midwest remaining at peak levels, a slower than anticipated vaccine rollout and general economic uncertainty, we recorded $11.5 million of provision expense, resulting in an increase in our allowance for credit losses to 1.89% of total loans, excluding PPP. We believe the increase in our allowance has positioned us to absorb future losses anticipated by the pandemic or otherwise."

Mr. Brown concluded, "I am most pleased by the response of our associates and their commitment to our clients and communities. They demonstrated amazing flexibility and resilience in pivoting from normal business activities and processes to working remotely or with significant changes to their in-office routines. From the beginning of the pandemic, we prioritized keeping our associates safe and engaged, which enabled them to support our clients in one of the most stressful and uncertain periods in our history. Our associates were constant stewards, embodying our organizational belief that banking is an essential function in the lives of consumers, businesses and our communities and were focused on ensuring that we remained faithful to our mission. Notably, our corporate-wide effort in granting approximately 7,000 PPP loans totaling over $900 million in a matter of months was something to remember. I am very proud of the effort and commitment of our First Financial Team."

Full detail of the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2020 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

Teleconference / Webcast Information

First Financial's executive management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial and operating results on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial (877) 506-6873 (U.S. toll free), (855) 669-9657 (Canada toll free) or +1 (412) 380-2003 (International) (no passcode required). The number should be dialed five to ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.bankatfirst.com . A replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the completion of the live call at (877) 344-7529 (U.S. toll free), (855) 669-9658 (Canada toll free) and +1 (412) 317-0088 (International); conference number 10151308. The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 12 months.

Press Release and Additional Information on Website

This press release as well as supplemental information are available to the public through the Investor Relations section of First Financial's website at www.bankatfirst.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this report which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as ''believes,'' ''anticipates,'' "likely," "expected," "estimated," ''intends'' and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make about (i) our future operating or financial performance, including revenues, income or loss and earnings or loss per share, (ii) future common stock dividends, (iii) our capital structure, including future capital levels, (iv) our plans, objectives and strategies, and (v) the assumptions that underlie our forward-looking statements.

As with any forecast or projection, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation:

economic, market, liquidity, credit, interest rate, operational and technological risks associated with the Company's business;

future credit quality and performance, including our expectations regarding future loan losses and our allowance for credit losses

the effect of and changes in policies and laws or regulatory agencies, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislation and regulation relating to the banking industry;

Management's ability to effectively execute its business plans;

mergers and acquisitions, including costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquired companies;

the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Company's acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period;

the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices;

changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving and changes in unemployment;

changes in customers' performance and creditworthiness;

the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;

current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing prices, high unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth;

the adverse impact on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate, of the novel coronavirus, which causes the Coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"), global pandemic, and the impact of a slowing U.S. economy and increased unemployment on the performance of our loan and lease portfolio, the market value of our investment securities, the availability of sources of funding and the demand for our products;

our capital and liquidity requirements (including under regulatory capital standards, such as the Basel III capital standards) and our ability to generate capital internally or raise capital on favorable terms;

financial services reform and other current, pending or future legislation or regulation that could have a negative effect on our revenue and businesses, including the Dodd-Frank Act and other legislation and regulation relating to bank products and services;

the effect of the current interest rate environment or changes in interest rates or in the level or composition of our assets or liabilities on our net interest income, net interest margin and our mortgage originations, mortgage servicing rights and mortgage loans held for sale;

the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our brokerage, asset and wealth management businesses;

a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks;

the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on our funding costs and net interest margin; and

our ability to develop and execute effective business plans and strategies.

Additional factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as our other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov .

All forward-looking statements included in this filing are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at the time of the filing. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $16.0 billion in assets, $9.9 billion in loans, $12.2 billion in deposits and $2.3 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.0 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. The Company operated 143 full service banking centers as of December 31, 2020, primarily in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com .

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended,

Twelve months ended,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

December 31,

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

























Net income $ 48,312



$ 41,477



$ 37,393



$ 28,628



$ 48,677



$ 155,810



$ 198,075

Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.50



$ 0.43



$ 0.38



$ 0.29



$ 0.49



$ 1.60



$ 2.01

Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.49



$ 0.42



$ 0.38



$ 0.29



$ 0.49



$ 1.59



$ 2.00

Dividends declared per share $ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.92



$ 0.90





























KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

























Return on average assets 1.20 %

1.04 %

0.96 %

0.79 %

1.34 %

1.00 %

1.39 % Return on average shareholders' equity 8.52 %

7.40 %

6.88 %

5.21 %

8.60 %

7.02 %

9.11 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 15.50 %

13.61 %

12.90 %

9.71 %

15.84 %

12.97 %

16.32 %



























Net interest margin 3.45 %

3.32 %

3.38 %

3.71 %

3.84 %

3.46 %

3.95 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 3.49 %

3.36 %

3.44 %

3.77 %

3.89 %

3.51 %

4.00 %



























Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets 14.29 %

14.11 %

13.99 %

14.47 %

15.49 %

14.29 %

15.49 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:

























Ending tangible assets 8.47 %

8.25 %

8.09 %

8.25 %

9.07 %

8.47 %

9.07 % Risk-weighted assets 11.29 %

11.07 %

10.89 %

10.50 %

11.09 %

11.29 %

11.09 %



























Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets 14.07 %

14.08 %

13.91 %

15.21 %

15.53 %

14.30 %

15.30 % Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of

























average tangible assets 8.26 %

8.18 %

7.94 %

8.79 %

9.07 %

8.28 %

9.16 %



























Book value per share $ 23.28



$ 22.94



$ 22.66



$ 22.25



$ 22.82



$ 23.28



$ 22.82

Tangible book value per share $ 12.93



$ 12.56



$ 12.26



$ 11.82



$ 12.42



$ 12.93



$ 12.42





























Common equity tier 1 ratio (2) 11.82 %

11.63 %

11.49 %

11.27 %

11.30 %

11.82 %

11.30 % Tier 1 ratio (2) 12.20 %

12.02 %

11.87 %

11.66 %

11.69 %

12.20 %

11.69 % Total capital ratio (2) 15.55 %

15.37 %

15.19 %

13.54 %

13.39 %

15.55 %

13.39 % Leverage ratio (2) 9.55 %

9.55 %

8.98 %

9.49 %

9.58 %

9.55 %

9.58 %



























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

























Loans (3) $ 10,127,881



$ 10,253,392



$ 10,002,379



$ 9,220,643



$ 9,149,222



$ 9,902,656



$ 8,948,535

Investment securities 3,403,839



3,162,832



3,164,243



3,115,723



3,102,867



3,212,051



3,288,875

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 143,884



40,277



91,990



39,332



36,672



78,943



35,814

Total earning assets $ 13,675,604



$ 13,456,501



$ 13,258,612



$ 12,375,698



$ 12,288,761



$ 13,193,650



$ 12,273,224

Total assets $ 16,030,986



$ 15,842,010



$ 15,710,204



$ 14,524,422



$ 14,460,288



$ 15,529,144



$ 14,210,719

Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,720,417



$ 3,535,432



$ 3,335,866



$ 2,643,240



$ 2,638,908



$ 3,310,483



$ 2,524,011

Interest-bearing deposits 8,204,306



8,027,082



8,395,229



7,590,791



7,583,531



8,054,687



7,577,347

Total deposits $ 11,924,723



$ 11,562,514



$ 11,731,095



$ 10,234,031



$ 10,222,439



$ 11,365,170



$ 10,101,358

Borrowings $ 1,307,461



$ 1,519,748



$ 1,272,819



$ 1,735,767



$ 1,613,696



$ 1,458,701



$ 1,669,059

Shareholders' equity $ 2,256,062



$ 2,230,422



$ 2,185,865



$ 2,209,733



$ 2,245,107



$ 2,220,645



$ 2,174,679





























CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS























Allowance to ending loans 1.77 %

1.65 %

1.56 %

1.55 %

0.63 %

1.77 %

0.63 % Allowance to nonaccrual loans 217.55 %

216.28 %

233.74 %

296.51 %

119.69 %

217.55 %

119.69 % Allowance to nonperforming loans 199.97 %

196.69 %

208.06 %

203.42 %

96.73 %

199.97 %

96.73 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.89 %

0.84 %

0.75 %

0.76 %

0.65 %

0.89 %

0.65 % Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO 0.90 %

0.86 %

0.77 %

0.78 %

0.67 %

0.90 %

0.67 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.56 %

0.55 %

0.49 %

0.48 %

0.42 %

0.56 %

0.42 % Classified assets to total assets 0.89 %

0.84 %

0.79 %

0.83 %

0.62 %

0.89 %

0.62 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.26 %

0.21 %

0.12 %

(0.04) %

0.15 %

0.14 %

0.33 %





(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a

standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information

to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons. (2) December 31, 2020 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary. (3) Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









Three months ended,

Twelve months ended,

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change Interest income





















Loans and leases, including fees $ 106,733



$ 122,802



(13.1) %

$ 431,657



$ 499,009



(13.5) % Investment securities





















Taxable 18,402



20,137



(8.6) %

73,789



90,168



(18.2) % Tax-exempt 4,839



4,545



6.5 %

19,242



17,596



9.4 % Total investment securities interest 23,241



24,682



(5.8) %

93,031



107,764



(13.7) % Other earning assets 55



167



(67.1) %

275



805



(65.8) % Total interest income 130,029



147,651



(11.9) %

524,963



607,578



(13.6) %























Interest expense





















Deposits 5,920



19,026



(68.9) %

41,922



79,032



(47.0) % Short-term borrowings 30



5,430



(99.4) %

6,442



25,235



(74.5) % Long-term borrowings 5,606



4,293



30.6 %

20,088



19,057



5.4 % Total interest expense 11,556



28,749



(59.8) %

68,452



123,324



(44.5) % Net interest income 118,473



118,902



(0.4) %

456,511



484,254



(5.7) % Provision for credit losses-loans and leases (1) 13,758



4,629



197.2 %

70,796



30,598



131.4 % Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments (1) (2,250)



177



N/M

(237)



(165)



43.6 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 106,965



114,096



(6.3) %

385,952



453,821



(15.0) %























Noninterest income





















Service charges on deposit accounts 7,654



9,343



(18.1) %

29,446



37,939



(22.4) % Trust and wealth management fees 4,093



3,913



4.6 %

16,531



15,644



5.7 % Bankcard income 3,060



3,405



(10.1) %

11,726



18,804



(37.6) % Client derivative fees 2,021



4,194



(51.8) %

10,313



15,662



(34.2) % Foreign exchange income 12,305



6,014



104.6 %

39,377



7,739



408.8 % Net gains from sales of loans 13,089



4,723



177.1 %

51,176



14,851



244.6 % Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities 4,618



(296)



N/M

4,563



(406)



N/M Other 14,675



5,472



168.2 %

25,991



21,140



22.9 % Total noninterest income 61,515



36,768



67.3 %

189,123



131,373



44.0 %























Noninterest expenses





















Salaries and employee benefits 62,263



53,952



15.4 %

236,779



209,061



13.3 % Net occupancy 6,159



6,334



(2.8) %

23,266



24,069



(3.3) % Furniture and equipment 3,596



4,145



(13.2) %

14,968



15,903



(5.9) % Data processing 7,269



5,996



21.2 %

27,514



21,881



25.7 % Marketing 1,999



1,980



1.0 %

6,414



6,908



(7.2) % Communication 840



882



(4.8) %

3,492



3,267



6.9 % Professional services 3,038



2,192



38.6 %

9,961



11,254



(11.5) % Debt extinguishment 7,257



0



N/M

7,257



0



N/M State intangible tax 1,514



1,767



(14.3) %

6,058



5,829



3.9 % FDIC assessments 1,065



1,055



0.9 %

5,110



1,973



159.0 % Intangible amortization 2,764



3,150



(12.3) %

11,126



9,671



15.0 % Other 17,034



11,434



49.0 %

38,719



32,516



19.1 % Total noninterest expenses 114,798



92,887



23.6 %

390,664



342,332



14.1 % Income before income taxes 53,682



57,977



(7.4) %

184,411



242,862



(24.1) % Income tax expense 5,370



9,300



(42.3) %

28,601



44,787



(36.1) % Net income $ 48,312



$ 48,677



(0.7) %

$ 155,810



$ 198,075



(21.3) %























ADDITIONAL DATA





















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.50



$ 0.49







$ 1.60



$ 2.01





Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.49



$ 0.49







$ 1.59



$ 2.00





Dividends declared per share $ 0.23



$ 0.23







$ 0.92



$ 0.90





























Return on average assets 1.20 %

1.34 %





1.00 %

1.39 %



Return on average shareholders' equity 8.52 %

8.60 %





7.02 %

9.11 %



























Interest income $ 130,029



$ 147,651



(11.9) %

$ 524,963



$ 607,578



(13.6) % Tax equivalent adjustment 1,613



1,630



(1.0) %

6,529



6,328



3.2 % Interest income - tax equivalent 131,642



149,281



(11.8) %

531,492



613,906



(13.4) % Interest expense 11,556



28,749



(59.8) %

68,452



123,324



(44.5) % Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 120,086



$ 120,532



(0.4) %

$ 463,040



$ 490,582



(5.6) %























Net interest margin 3.45 %

3.84 %





3.46 %

3.95 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (2) 3.49 %

3.89 %





3.51 %

4.00 %



























Full-time equivalent employees 2,075



2,065











































(1) Beginning January 1,2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology. (2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a

standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing

them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

























2020

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Year to

% Change

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Date

Linked Qtr. Interest income





















Loans and leases, including fees $ 106,733



$ 103,249



$ 105,900



$ 115,775



$ 431,657



3.4 % Investment securities





















Taxable 18,402



17,906



18,476



19,005



73,789



2.8 % Tax-exempt 4,839



4,884



4,937



4,582



19,242



(0.9) % Total investment securities interest 23,241



22,790



23,413



23,587



93,031



2.0 % Other earning assets 55



31



47



142



275



77.4 % Total interest income 130,029



126,070



129,360



139,504



524,963



3.1 %























Interest expense





















Deposits 5,920



7,886



11,751



16,365



41,922



(24.9) % Short-term borrowings 30



51



1,274



5,087



6,442



(41.2) % Long-term borrowings 5,606



5,953



4,759



3,770



20,088



(5.8) % Total interest expense 11,556



13,890



17,784



25,222



68,452



(16.8) % Net interest income 118,473



112,180



111,576



114,282



456,511



5.6 % Provision for credit losses-loans and leases (1) 13,758



15,299



17,859



23,880



70,796



(10.1) % Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments (1) (2,250)



(1,925)



2,370



1,568



(237)



16.9 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 106,965



98,806



91,347



88,834



385,952



8.3 %























Noninterest income





















Service charges on deposit accounts 7,654



7,356



6,001



8,435



29,446



4.1 % Trust and wealth management fees 4,093



3,855



4,114



4,469



16,531



6.2 % Bankcard income 3,060



3,124



2,844



2,698



11,726



(2.0) % Client derivative fees 2,021



2,203



2,984



3,105



10,313



(8.3) % Foreign exchange income 12,305



10,530



6,576



9,966



39,377



16.9 % Net gains from sales of loans 13,089



18,594



16,662



2,831



51,176



(29.6) % Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities 4,618



2



2



(59)



4,563



N/M Other 14,675



3,835



3,542



3,939



25,991



282.7 % Total noninterest income 61,515



49,499



42,725



35,384



189,123



24.3 %























Noninterest expenses





















Salaries and employee benefits 62,263



63,769



55,925



54,822



236,779



(2.4) % Net occupancy 6,159



5,625



5,378



6,104



23,266



9.5 % Furniture and equipment 3,596



3,638



3,681



4,053



14,968



(1.2) % Data processing 7,269



6,837



7,019



6,389



27,514



6.3 % Marketing 1,999



1,856



1,339



1,220



6,414



7.7 % Communication 840



855



907



890



3,492



(1.8) % Professional services 3,038



2,443



2,205



2,275



9,961



24.4 % Debt extinguishment 7,257



0



0



0



7,257



N/M State intangible tax 1,514



1,514



1,514



1,516



6,058



0.0 % FDIC assessments 1,065



1,350



1,290



1,405



5,110



(21.1) % Intangible amortization 2,764



2,779



2,791



2,792



11,126



(0.5) % Other 17,034



6,845



6,640



8,200



38,719



148.9 % Total noninterest expenses 114,798



97,511



88,689



89,666



390,664



17.7 % Income before income taxes 53,682



50,794



45,383



34,552



184,411



5.7 % Income tax expense 5,370



9,317



7,990



5,924



28,601



(42.4) % Net income $ 48,312



$ 41,477



$ 37,393



$ 28,628



$ 155,810



16.5 %























ADDITIONAL DATA





















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.50



$ 0.43



$ 0.38



$ 0.29



$ 1.60





Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.49



$ 0.42



$ 0.38



$ 0.29



$ 1.59





Dividends declared per share $ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.92





























Return on average assets 1.20 %

1.04 %

0.96 %

0.79 %

1.00 %



Return on average shareholders' equity 8.52 %

7.40 %

6.88 %

5.21 %

7.02 %



























Interest income $ 130,029



$ 126,070



$ 129,360



$ 139,504



$ 524,963



3.1 % Tax equivalent adjustment 1,613



1,628



1,664



1,624



6,529



(0.9) % Interest income - tax equivalent 131,642



127,698



131,024



141,128



531,492



3.1 % Interest expense 11,556



13,890



17,784



25,222



68,452



(16.8) % Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 120,086



$ 113,808



$ 113,240



$ 115,906



$ 463,040



5.5 %























Net interest margin 3.45 %

3.32 %

3.38 %

3.71 %

3.46 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (2) 3.49 %

3.36 %

3.44 %

3.77 %

3.51 %



























Full-time equivalent employees 2,075



2,065



2,076



2,067



































(1) Beginning January 1,2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology. (2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.

Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes

these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















2019

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Full

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year Interest income

















Loans and leases, including fees $ 122,802



$ 126,786



$ 126,365



$ 123,056



$ 499,009

Investment securities

















Taxable 20,137



22,180



23,616



24,235



90,168

Tax-exempt 4,545



4,457



4,336



4,258



17,596

Total investment securities interest 24,682



26,637



27,952



28,493



107,764

Other earning assets 167



222



206



210



805

Total interest income 147,651



153,645



154,523



151,759



607,578





















Interest expense

















Deposits 19,026



20,151



20,612



19,243



79,032

Short-term borrowings 5,430



7,199



6,646



5,960



25,235

Long-term borrowings 4,293



4,760



4,963



5,041



19,057

Total interest expense 28,749



32,110



32,221



30,244



123,324

Net interest income 118,902



121,535



122,302



121,515



484,254

Provision for credit losses-loans and leases (1) 4,629



5,228



6,658



14,083



30,598

Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments (1) 177



(216)



(132)



6



(165)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 114,096



116,523



115,776



107,426



453,821





















Noninterest income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 9,343



9,874



9,819



8,903



37,939

Trust and wealth management fees 3,913



3,718



3,943



4,070



15,644

Bankcard income 3,405



3,316



6,497



5,586



18,804

Client derivative fees 4,194



4,859



4,905



1,704



15,662

Foreign exchange income 6,014



1,708



17



0



7,739

Net gains from sales of loans 4,723



4,806



3,432



1,890



14,851

Net gains on sale of investment securities (296)



105



(37)



(178)



(406)

Other 5,472



4,754



6,062



4,852



21,140

Total noninterest income 36,768



33,140



34,638



26,827



131,373





















Noninterest expenses

















Salaries and employee benefits 53,952



53,212



53,985



47,912



209,061

Net occupancy 6,334



5,509



5,596



6,630



24,069

Furniture and equipment 4,145



4,120



4,222



3,416



15,903

Data processing 5,996



5,774



4,984



5,127



21,881

Marketing 1,980



1,346



1,976



1,606



6,908

Communication 882



910



747



728



3,267

Professional services 2,192



4,771



2,039



2,252



11,254

State intangible tax 1,767



1,445



1,307



1,310



5,829

FDIC assessments 1,055



(1,097)



1,065



950



1,973

Intangible amortization 3,150



2,432



2,044



2,045



9,671

Other 11,434



8,020



6,545



6,517



32,516

Total noninterest expenses 92,887



86,442



84,510



78,493



342,332

Income before income taxes 57,977



63,221



65,904



55,760



242,862

Income tax expense (benefit) 9,300



12,365



13,201



9,921



44,787

Net income $ 48,677



$ 50,856



$ 52,703



$ 45,839



$ 198,075





















ADDITIONAL DATA

















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.49



$ 0.52



$ 0.54



$ 0.47



$ 2.01

Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.49



$ 0.51



$ 0.53



$ 0.47



$ 2.00

Dividends declared per share $ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.22



$ 0.22



$ 0.90





















Return on average assets 1.34 %

1.41 %

1.50 %

1.33 %

1.39 % Return on average shareholders' equity 8.60 %

9.13 %

9.85 %

8.88 %

9.11 %



















Interest income $ 147,651



$ 153,645



$ 154,523



$ 151,759



$ 607,578

Tax equivalent adjustment 1,630



1,759



1,416



1,523



6,328

Interest income - tax equivalent 149,281



155,404



155,939



153,282



613,906

Interest expense 28,749



32,110



32,221



30,244



123,324

Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 120,532



$ 123,294



$ 123,718



$ 123,038



$ 490,582





















Net interest margin 3.84 %

3.91 %

3.99 %

4.05 %

3.95 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (2) 3.89 %

3.96 %

4.04 %

4.10 %

4.00 %



















Full-time equivalent employees 2,065



2,064



2,076



2,087



























(1) Beginning January 1,2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology. (2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is

a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by

allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





























Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

% Change

% Change

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

Linked Qtr.

Comp Qtr. ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks $ 231,054



$ 207,128



$ 283,639



$ 261,892



$ 200,691



11.6 %

15.1 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 20,305



38,806



38,845



71,071



56,948



(47.7) %

(64.3) % Investment securities available-for-sale 3,424,580



3,004,963



2,897,413



2,908,688



2,852,084



14.0 %

20.1 % Investment securities held-to-maturity 131,687



118,072



127,347



136,744



142,862



11.5 %

(7.8) % Other investments 133,198



118,292



132,366



143,581



125,020



12.6 %

6.5 % Loans held for sale 41,103



69,008



43,950



27,334



13,680



(40.4) %

200.5 % Loans and leases

























Commercial and industrial 3,007,509



3,292,313



3,322,374



2,477,773



2,465,877



(8.7) %

22.0 % Lease financing 72,987



74,742



80,087



82,602



88,364



(2.3) %

(17.4) % Construction real estate 636,096



575,648



506,085



500,311



493,182



10.5 %

29.0 % Commercial real estate 4,307,858



4,347,125



4,343,702



4,278,257



4,194,651



(0.9) %

2.7 % Residential real estate 1,003,086



1,027,702



1,043,745



1,061,792



1,055,949



(2.4) %

(5.0) % Home equity 743,099



754,743



764,171



781,243



771,869



(1.5) %

(3.7) % Installment 81,850



84,629



79,150



80,085



82,589



(3.3) %

(0.9) % Credit card 48,485



43,907



42,397



45,756



49,184



10.4 %

(1.4) % Total loans 9,900,970



10,200,809



10,181,711



9,307,819



9,201,665



(2.9) %

7.6 % Less:

























Allowance for credit losses (1) 175,679



168,544



158,661



143,885



57,650



4.2 %

204.7 % Net loans 9,725,291



10,032,265



10,023,050



9,163,934



9,144,015



(3.1) %

6.4 % Premises and equipment 207,211



209,474



211,164



212,787



214,506



(1.1) %

(3.4) % Goodwill 937,771



937,771



937,771



937,771



937,771



0.0 %

0.0 % Other intangibles 64,552



67,419



70,325



73,258



76,201



(4.3) %

(15.3) % Accrued interest and other assets 1,056,382



1,122,449



1,105,020



1,120,507



747,847



(5.9) %

41.3 % Total Assets $ 15,973,134



$ 15,925,647



$ 15,870,890



$ 15,057,567



$ 14,511,625



0.3 %

10.1 %



























LIABILITIES

























Deposits

























Interest-bearing demand $ 2,914,787



$ 2,632,467



$ 2,657,841



$ 2,498,109



$ 2,364,881



10.7 %

23.3 % Savings 3,680,774



3,446,678



3,287,314



2,978,250



2,960,979



6.8 %

24.3 % Time 1,872,733



1,935,392



2,241,212



2,435,858



2,240,441



(3.2) %

(16.4) % Total interest-bearing deposits 8,468,294



8,014,537



8,186,367



7,912,217



7,566,301



5.7 %

11.9 % Noninterest-bearing 3,763,709



3,552,893



3,515,048



2,723,341



2,643,928



5.9 %

42.4 % Total deposits 12,232,003



11,567,430



11,701,415



10,635,558



10,210,229



5.7 %

19.8 % Federal funds purchased and securities sold

























under agreements to repurchase 166,594



247,658



154,347



215,824



165,181



(32.7) %

0.9 % FHLB short-term borrowings 0



0



0



1,181,900



1,151,000



0.0 %

(100.0) % Total short-term borrowings 166,594



247,658



154,347



1,397,724



1,316,181



(32.7) %

(87.3) % Long-term debt 776,202



1,341,164



1,285,767



325,566



414,376



(42.1) %

87.3 % Total borrowed funds 942,796



1,588,822



1,440,114



1,723,290



1,730,557



(40.7) %

(45.5) % Accrued interest and other liabilities 516,265



521,580



508,342



519,336



323,134



(1.0) %

59.8 % Total Liabilities 13,691,064



13,677,832



13,649,871



12,878,184



12,263,920



0.1 %

11.6 %



























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Common stock 1,638,947



1,637,489



1,635,070



1,633,950



1,640,771



0.1 %

(0.1) % Retained earnings 720,429



694,484



675,532



660,653



711,249



3.7 %

1.3 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 48,664



42,266



36,431



11,788



13,323



15.1 %

265.3 % Treasury stock, at cost (125,970)



(126,424)



(126,014)



(127,008)



(117,638)



(0.4) %

7.1 % Total Shareholders' Equity 2,282,070



2,247,815



2,221,019



2,179,383



2,247,705



1.5 %

1.5 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 15,973,134



$ 15,925,647



$ 15,870,890



$ 15,057,567



$ 14,511,625



0.3 %

10.1 %



























(1) Beginning January 1,2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks $ 228,427



$ 233,216



$ 284,726



$ 235,696



$ 221,060



$ 245,436



$ 191,864

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 143,884



40,277



91,990



39,332



36,672



78,943



35,814

Investment securities 3,403,839



3,162,832



3,164,243



3,115,723



3,102,867



3,212,051



3,288,875

Loans held for sale 42,402



45,186



36,592



13,174



21,050



34,390



14,774

Loans and leases

























Commercial and industrial 3,182,749



3,299,259



3,058,677



2,450,893



2,469,810



2,999,223



2,505,615

Lease financing 74,107



78,500



81,218



85,782



91,225



79,882



92,902

Construction real estate 608,401



536,870



495,407



501,471



501,892



535,740



491,503

Commercial real estate 4,313,408



4,364,708



4,381,647



4,209,345



4,102,288



4,317,396



3,906,992

Residential real estate 1,022,701



1,041,250



1,052,996



1,055,456



1,053,707



1,043,040



1,010,620

Home equity 752,425



759,994



772,424



773,082



773,119



764,436



787,716

Installment 83,509



82,016



79,016



81,234



85,515



81,451



88,815

Credit card 48,179



45,609



44,402



50,206



50,616



47,098



49,598

Total loans 10,085,479



10,208,206



9,965,787



9,207,469



9,128,172



9,868,266



8,933,761

Less:

























Allowance for credit losses (1) 172,201



165,270



155,454



121,126



56,649



153,596



58,504

Net loans 9,913,278



10,042,936



9,810,333



9,086,343



9,071,523



9,714,670



8,875,257

Premises and equipment 208,800



211,454



213,903



215,545



215,171



212,413



213,951

Goodwill 937,771



937,771



937,771



937,771



937,710



937,771



899,131

Other intangibles 66,195



69,169



72,086



75,014



78,190



70,600



51,884

Accrued interest and other assets 1,086,390



1,099,169



1,098,560



805,824



776,045



1,022,870



639,169

Total Assets $ 16,030,986



$ 15,842,010



$ 15,710,204



$ 14,524,422



$ 14,460,288



$ 15,529,144



$ 14,210,719





























LIABILITIES

























Deposits

























Interest-bearing demand $ 2,812,748



$ 2,668,635



$ 2,602,917



$ 2,418,193



$ 2,373,962



$ 2,626,252



$ 2,326,193

Savings 3,547,179



3,342,514



3,173,274



2,976,518



2,995,395



3,260,882



3,027,725

Time 1,844,379



2,015,933



2,619,038



2,196,080



2,214,174



2,167,553



2,223,429

Total interest-bearing deposits 8,204,306



8,027,082



8,395,229



7,590,791



7,583,531



8,054,687



7,577,347

Noninterest-bearing 3,720,417



3,535,432



3,335,866



2,643,240



2,638,908



3,310,483



2,524,011

Total deposits 11,924,723



11,562,514



11,731,095



10,234,031



10,222,439



11,365,170



10,101,358

Federal funds purchased and securities sold

























under agreements to repurchase 136,795



150,088



145,291



164,093



206,800



149,036



155,859

FHLB short-term borrowings 7,937



30,868



548,183



1,189,765



952,625



441,867



990,860

Total short-term borrowings 144,732



180,956



693,474



1,353,858



1,159,425



590,903



1,146,719

Long-term debt 1,162,729



1,338,792



579,345



381,909



454,271



867,798



522,340

Total borrowed funds 1,307,461



1,519,748



1,272,819



1,735,767



1,613,696



1,458,701



1,669,059

Accrued interest and other liabilities 542,740



529,326



520,425



344,891



379,046



484,628



265,623

Total Liabilities 13,774,924



13,611,588



13,524,339



12,314,689



12,215,181



13,308,499



12,036,040





























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Common stock 1,638,032



1,636,107



1,634,405



1,638,851



1,640,066



1,636,850



1,629,434

Retained earnings 703,257



679,980



658,312



660,108



691,236



675,503



650,381

Accumulated other comprehensive loss 40,960



40,697



19,888



31,200



13,986



33,228



(6,480)

Treasury stock, at cost (126,187)



(126,362)



(126,740)



(120,426)



(100,181)



(124,936)



(98,656)

Total Shareholders' Equity 2,256,062



2,230,422



2,185,865



2,209,733



2,245,107



2,220,645



2,174,679

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 16,030,986



$ 15,842,010



$ 15,710,204



$ 14,524,422



$ 14,460,288



$ 15,529,144



$ 14,210,719





























(1) Beginning January 1,2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages



December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019



Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield Earning assets







































Investments:







































Investment securities

$ 3,403,839



2.71 %

$ 3,162,832



2.86 %

$ 3,102,867



3.16 %

$ 3,212,051



2.90 %

$ 3,288,875



3.28 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

143,884



0.15 %

40,277



0.31 %

36,672



1.81 %

78,943



0.35 %

35,814



2.25 % Gross loans (1)

10,127,881



4.18 %

10,253,392



4.00 %

9,149,222



5.33 %

9,902,656



4.36 %

8,948,535



5.58 % Total earning assets

13,675,604



3.77 %

13,456,501



3.72 %

12,288,761



4.77 %

13,193,650



3.98 %

12,273,224



4.95 %









































Nonearning assets







































Allowance for credit losses

(172,201)







(165,270)







(56,649)







(153,596)







(58,504)





Cash and due from banks

228,427







233,216







221,060







245,436







191,864





Accrued interest and other assets

2,299,156







2,317,563







2,007,116







2,243,654







1,804,135





Total assets

$ 16,030,986







$ 15,842,010







$ 14,460,288







$ 15,529,144







$ 14,210,719















































Interest-bearing liabilities







































Deposits:







































Interest-bearing demand

$ 2,812,748



0.08 %

$ 2,668,635



0.08 %

$ 2,373,962



0.53 %

$ 2,626,252



0.17 %

$ 2,326,193



0.55 % Savings

3,547,179



0.15 %

3,342,514



0.14 %

2,995,395



0.60 %

3,260,882



0.22 %

3,027,725



0.71 % Time

1,844,379



0.86 %

2,015,933



1.20 %

2,214,174



2.03 %

2,167,553



1.39 %

2,223,429



2.02 % Total interest-bearing deposits

8,204,306



0.29 %

8,027,082



0.39 %

7,583,531



1.00 %

8,054,687



0.52 %

7,577,347



1.04 % Borrowed funds







































Short-term borrowings

144,732



0.08 %

180,956



0.11 %

1,159,425



1.86 %

590,903



1.09 %

1,146,719



2.20 % Long-term debt

1,162,729



1.91 %

1,338,792



1.76 %

454,271



3.75 %

867,798



2.31 %

522,340



3.65 % Total borrowed funds

1,307,461



1.71 %

1,519,748



1.57 %

1,613,696



2.39 %

1,458,701



1.82 %

1,669,059



2.65 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,511,767



0.48 %

9,546,830



0.58 %

9,197,227



1.24 %

9,513,388



0.72 %

9,246,406



1.33 %









































Noninterest-bearing liabilities







































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

3,720,417







3,535,432







2,638,908







3,310,483







2,524,011





Other liabilities

542,740







529,326







379,046







484,628







265,623





Shareholders' equity

2,256,062







2,230,422







2,245,107







2,220,645







2,174,679





Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 16,030,986







$ 15,842,010







$ 14,460,288







$ 15,529,144







$ 14,210,719















































Net interest income

$ 118,473







$ 112,180







$ 118,902







$ 456,511







$ 484,254





Net interest spread





3.29 %





3.14 %





3.53 %





3.26 %





3.62 % Net interest margin





3.45 %





3.32 %





3.84 %





3.46 %





3.95 %









































Tax equivalent adjustment





0.04 %





0.04 %





0.05 %





0.05 %





0.05 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)





3.49 %





3.36 %





3.89 %





3.51 %





4.00 %



















































































(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.





FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (1) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)















































































Linked Qtr. Income Variance

Comparable Qtr. Income Variance

Year-to-Date Income Variance



Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total Earning assets



































Investment securities

$ (1,195)



$ 1,646



$ 451



$ (3,496)



$ 2,055



$ (1,441)



$ (12,508)



$ (2,225)



$ (14,733)

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

(16)



40



24



(153)



41



(112)



(680)



150



(530)

Gross loans (2)

4,807



(1,323)



3,484



(26,383)



10,314



(16,069)



(108,942)



41,590



(67,352)

Total earning assets

3,596



363



3,959



(30,032)



12,410



(17,622)



(122,130)



39,515



(82,615)







































Interest-bearing liabilities



































Total interest-bearing deposits

$ (2,094)



$ 128



$ (1,966)



$ (13,554)



$ 448



$ (13,106)



$ (39,594)



$ 2,484



$ (37,110)

Borrowed funds



































Short-term borrowings

(13)



(8)



(21)



(5,190)



(210)



(5,400)



(12,734)



(6,059)



(18,793)

Long-term debt

502



(849)



(347)



(2,103)



3,416



1,313



(6,966)



7,997



1,031

Total borrowed funds

489



(857)



(368)



(7,293)



3,206



(4,087)



(19,700)



1,938



(17,762)

Total interest-bearing liabilities

(1,605)



(729)



(2,334)



(20,847)



3,654



(17,193)



(59,294)



4,422



(54,872)

Net interest income (1)

$ 5,201



$ 1,092



$ 6,293



$ (9,185)



$ 8,756



$ (429)



$ (62,836)



$ 35,093



$ (27,743)













































































(1) Not tax equivalent.



































(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.









FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CREDIT QUALITY (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





























Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Full Year

Full Year

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY



















Balance at beginning of period $ 168,544



$ 158,661



$ 143,885



$ 57,650



$ 56,552



$ 57,650



$ 56,542

Day one adoption impact of ASC 326 0



0



0



61,505



0



61,505



0

Provision for credit losses 13,758



15,299



17,859



23,880



4,629



70,796



30,598

Gross charge-offs

























Commercial and industrial 1,505



1,467



1,282



1,091



2,919



5,345



26,676

Lease financing 0



852



0



0



62



852



162

Construction real estate 0



0



0



0



0



0



0

Commercial real estate 6,270



3,789



2,037



4



1,854



12,100



3,689

Residential real estate 203



22



148



115



167



488



677

Home equity 386



460



428



267



807



1,541



2,591

Installment 21



59



7



61



31



148



223

Credit card 169



171



234



311



319



885



1,547

Total gross charge-offs 8,554



6,820



4,136



1,849



6,159



21,359



35,565

Recoveries

























Commercial and industrial 367



265



275



2,000



1,796



2,907



2,883

Lease financing (6)



6



0



0



0



0



0

Construction real estate 3



0



14



0



0



17



68

Commercial real estate 844



760



424



234



439



2,262



1,113

Residential real estate 145



91



93



52



72



381



273

Home equity 428



209



156



339



243



1,132



1,335

Installment 65



35



27



31



49



158



251

Credit card 85



38



64



43



29



230



152

Total recoveries 1,931



1,404



1,053



2,699



2,628



7,087



6,075

Total net charge-offs 6,623



5,416



3,083



(850)



3,531



14,272



29,490

Ending allowance for credit losses $ 175,679



$ 168,544



$ 158,661



$ 143,885



$ 57,650



$ 175,679



$ 57,650





























NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)



















Commercial and industrial 0.14 %

0.14 %

0.13 %

(0.15) %

0.18 %

0.08 %

0.95 % Lease financing 0.03 %

4.29 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.27 %

1.07 %

0.17 % Construction real estate 0.00 %

0.00 %

(0.01) %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

(0.01) % Commercial real estate 0.50 %

0.28 %

0.15 %

(0.02) %

0.14 %

0.23 %

0.07 % Residential real estate 0.02 %

(0.03) %

0.02 %

0.02 %

0.04 %

0.01 %

0.04 % Home equity (0.02) %

0.13 %

0.14 %

(0.04) %

0.29 %

0.05 %

0.16 % Installment (0.21) %

0.12 %

(0.10) %

0.15 %

(0.08) %

(0.01) %

(0.03) % Credit card 0.69 %

1.16 %

1.54 %

2.15 %

2.27 %

1.39 %

2.81 % Total net charge-offs 0.26 %

0.21 %

0.12 %

(0.04) %

0.15 %

0.14 %

0.33 %



























COMPONENTS OF NONPERFORMING LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS



Nonaccrual loans (1)

























Commercial and industrial $ 29,230



$ 34,686



$ 33,906



$ 21,126



$ 24,346



$ 29,230



$ 24,346

Lease financing 0



1,092



1,353



222



223



0



223

Construction real estate 0



0



0



0



0



0



0

Commercial real estate 34,682



24,521



14,002



10,050



7,295



34,682



7,295

Residential real estate 11,601



12,104



12,813



11,163



10,892



11,601



10,892

Home equity 5,076



5,374



5,604



5,821



5,242



5,076



5,242

Installment 163



153



201



145



167



163



167

Nonaccrual loans 80,752



77,930



67,879



48,527



48,165



80,752



48,165

Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) 7,099



7,759



8,377



22,206



11,435



7,099



11,435

Total nonperforming loans 87,851



85,689



76,256



70,733



59,600



87,851



59,600

Other real estate owned (OREO) 1,287



1,643



1,872



1,467



2,033



1,287



2,033

Total nonperforming assets 89,138



87,332



78,128



72,200



61,633



89,138



61,633

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 169



79



124



120



201



169



201

Total underperforming assets $ 89,307



$ 87,411



$ 78,252



$ 72,320



$ 61,834



$ 89,307



$ 61,834

Total classified assets $ 142,021



$ 134,002



$ 125,543



$ 124,510



$ 89,250



$ 142,021



$ 89,250





























CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS



















Allowance for credit losses to

























Nonaccrual loans 217.55 %

216.28 %

233.74 %

296.51 %

119.69 %

217.55 %

119.69 % Nonperforming loans 199.97 %

196.69 %

208.06 %

203.42 %

96.73 %

199.97 %

96.73 % Total ending loans 1.77 %

1.65 %

1.56 %

1.55 %

0.63 %

1.77 %

0.63 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.89 %

0.84 %

0.75 %

0.76 %

0.65 %

0.89 %

0.65 % Nonperforming assets to

























Ending loans, plus OREO 0.90 %

0.86 %

0.77 %

0.78 %

0.67 %

0.90 %

0.67 % Total assets 0.56 %

0.55 %

0.49 %

0.48 %

0.42 %

0.56 %

0.42 % Nonperforming assets, excluding accruing TDRs to

























Ending loans, plus OREO 0.83 %

0.78 %

0.68 %

0.54 %

0.55 %

0.83 %

0.55 % Total assets 0.51 %

0.50 %

0.44 %

0.33 %

0.35 %

0.51 %

0.35 % Classified assets to total assets 0.89 %

0.84 %

0.79 %

0.83 %

0.62 %

0.89 %

0.62 %



























(1) Nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual TDRs of $14.7 million, $29.3 million, $32.7 million, $18.4 million, and $18.5 million, as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019,, respectively.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CAPITAL ADEQUACY (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















Twelve months ended,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 PER COMMON SHARE

























Market Price

























High $ 17.77



$ 15.15



$ 16.38



$ 25.52



$ 26.04



$ 25.52



$ 28.56

Low $ 12.07



$ 11.40



$ 11.52



$ 12.67



$ 23.24



$ 11.40



$ 22.16

Close $ 17.53



$ 12.01



$ 13.89



$ 14.91



$ 25.44



$ 17.53



$ 25.44





























Average shares outstanding - basic 97,253,787



97,247,080



97,220,748



97,736,690



98,684,706



97,363,952



98,305,570

Average shares outstanding - diluted 98,020,534



98,008,733



97,988,600



98,356,214



99,232,167



98,093,098



98,851,471

Ending shares outstanding 98,021,929



97,999,763



98,018,858



97,968,958



98,490,998



98,021,929



98,490,998





























Total shareholders' equity $ 2,282,070



$ 2,247,815



$ 2,221,019



$ 2,179,383



$ 2,247,705



$ 2,282,070



$ 2,247,705





























REGULATORY CAPITAL Preliminary

















Preliminary



Common equity tier 1 capital $ 1,325,922



$ 1,293,716



$ 1,267,609



$ 1,243,152



$ 1,245,746



$ 1,325,922



$ 1,245,746

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.82 %

11.63 %

11.49 %

11.27 %

11.30 %

11.82 %

11.30 % Tier 1 capital $ 1,368,818



$ 1,336,497



$ 1,310,276



$ 1,285,705



$ 1,288,185



$ 1,368,818



$ 1,288,185

Tier 1 ratio 12.20 %

12.02 %

11.87 %

11.66 %

11.69 %

12.20 %

11.69 % Total capital $ 1,744,802



$ 1,708,817



$ 1,676,532



$ 1,493,100



$ 1,475,813



$ 1,744,802



$ 1,475,813

Total capital ratio 15.55 %

15.37 %

15.19 %

13.54 %

13.39 %

15.55 %

13.39 % Total capital in excess of minimum requirement $ 566,795



$ 541,263



$ 517,902



$ 335,229



$ 318,315



$ 566,795



$ 318,315

Total risk-weighted assets $ 11,219,114



$ 11,119,560



$ 11,034,570



$ 11,027,347



$ 11,023,795



$ 11,219,114



$ 11,023,795

Leverage ratio 9.55 %

9.55 %

8.98 %

9.49 %

9.58 %

9.55 %

9.58 %



























OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS

























Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets 14.29 %

14.11 %

13.99 %

14.47 %

15.49 %

14.29 %

15.49 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets 8.47 %

8.25 %

8.09 %

8.25 %

9.07 %

8.47 %

9.07 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 14.07 %

14.08 %

13.91 %

15.21 %

15.53 %

14.30 %

15.30 % Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets 8.26 %

8.18 %

7.94 %

8.79 %

9.07 %

8.28 %

9.16 %



























REPURCHASE PROGRAM (1)

























Shares repurchased 0



0



0



880,000



1,609,778



880,000



2,753,272

Average share repurchase price N/A

N/A

N/A

$ 18.96



$ 24.13



$ 18.96



$ 24.05

Total cost of shares repurchased N/A

N/A

N/A

$ 16,686



$ 38,846



$ 16,686



$ 66,218





























(1) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.









































N/A = Not applicable



























SOURCE First Financial Bancorp.

Related Links

http://www.bankatfirst.com

