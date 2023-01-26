First Financial Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend

First Financial Bancorp.

Jan 26, 2023, 16:15 ET

  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.73
  • Return on average assets of 1.63%
  • Net interest margin on FTE basis(1) of 4.47%; 49 bp increase from linked quarter
  • Loan growth of $501.5 million; 20.3% on an annualized basis
  • Record quarterly revenue driven by increase in net interest income and record fee income
  • Strong credit quality with net recoveries and declining nonperforming assets

CINCINNATI, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. 

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported net income of $69.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share.  These results compare to net income of $55.7 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022.  For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, First Financial had earnings per diluted share of $2.30 compared to $2.14 for the same period in 2021.

Return on average assets for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 1.63% while return on average tangible common equity was 29.93%(1).  These compare to return on average assets of 1.35% and return on average tangible common equity of 22.29%(1) in the third quarter of 2022.

Fourth quarter 2022 highlights include:

  • Strong loan growth when compared to linked quarter(2)
    • Loan balances increased $501.5 million compared to the third quarter
    • Growth of 20.3% on an annualized basis
    • Broad based portfolio growth; Summit contributed $129.7 million of the quarterly growth
        
  • Net interest margin of 4.43%, or 4.47% on a fully tax-equivalent basis(1), exceeded expectations
    • 49 bp increase to 4.47% from 3.98% in the third quarter due to higher asset yields resulting from higher interest rates
    • 96 bp increase in loan yields offset 31 bp increase in cost of deposits
    • Stable core deposit balances; $58.0 million decline in total deposit balances, excluding $319.3 million increase in brokered CD's
        
  • Record noninterest income of $56.0 million, or $55.1 million as adjusted(1)
    • Record foreign exchange income of $19.6 million; 66.7% increase from third quarter
    • Record leasing business income of $11.1 million; 56.1% increase from third quarter
    • Adjusted(1) for $0.9 million gain on investment securities

(1) Non-GAAP measure.  For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

(2) The consolidated balance sheets at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 include assets acquired and liabilities assumed in the Summit Financial transaction.  The fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed are subject to refinement for up to one year after the closing date of the acquisition as additional information relative to closing date fair values becomes available.  These fair value measurements are considered final as of December 31, 2022.

  • Noninterest expenses of $124.4 million, or $117.3 million as adjusted(1)
    • Adjustments(1) include $6.4 million tax credit investment writedown and $0.7 million of other costs not expected to recur such as acquisition, severance and branch consolidation costs
    • Increase driven by elevated incentive costs tied to record foreign exchange income during the period
    • $2.5 million contribution to First Financial Foundation
    • Efficiency ratio of 58.2%; 55.1% as adjusted(1)
        
  • Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $151.4 million; Total quarterly provision expense of $10.0 million
    • Loans and leases - ACL of $133.0 million; increased 2 bps to 1.29% of total loans
    • Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $18.4 million
    • Provision expense driven by loan growth and slower prepayment speeds
    • Net recoveries of 1 bp of average loans and leases
    • Nonperforming assets declined 16% compared to the linked quarter to 23 bps of total assets
        
  • Regulatory capital ratios remain in excess of internal targets
    • Total capital ratio of 13.64%
    • Tier 1 common equity increased 1 bps to 10.83%
    • Tangible common equity increased 16 bps to 5.95%(1); 8.20%(1) excluding impact from AOCI
    • Tangible book value per share of $9.97(1)

Additionally, the board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per common share for the next regularly scheduled dividend, payable on March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023.

Archie Brown, President and CEO, commented on the quarter, "I am extremely pleased with our fourth quarter performance, which was exceptional on many levels.  Earnings per diluted share were $0.73, return on assets was 1.63% and our adjusted(1) efficiency ratio improved to 55%.  Diluted earnings per common share increased 24% from the third quarter, and we achieved record operating revenue of $214 million driven by a 15% increase in net interest income and a 32% increase in fee income.  Rate increases continued to positively impact our asset sensitive balance sheet, with our net interest margin expanding by 49 basis points to 4.47% as increasing asset yields outpaced deposit costs.  The growth in noninterest income was due to record quarters from Bannockburn and Summit, which more than offset softness in mortgage, client derivative fees and service charge income."

Mr. Brown continued, "We were also very pleased with $502 million of broad-based loan growth in the quarter, which is 20.3% on an annualized basis and included a $130 million increase in finance leases at Summit.  We expect loan growth to moderate in the first quarter of 2023 due to seasonal and economic uncertainty.  We experienced modest outflows in personal interest-bearing transaction accounts, however this was offset by seasonal inflows in our public fund and business deposits.  The result was a stable core deposit base and a loan to deposit ratio of 81%."

Mr. Brown continued, "Loan quality remained strong across our portfolio, with nonperforming assets declining by 16% to 23 basis points of total assets and 1 basis point of net recoveries for the period.  Our ACL to total loan coverage increased slightly during the fourth quarter due to slowing prepayments and the general outlook for the U.S. economy."

Mr. Brown discussed full year results, "2022 was a great year for First Financial.  Adjusted(1) earnings per share of $2.36 was a record, and increased 3% compared to 2021, resulting in a 1.36% adjusted(1) return on assets and an adjusted(1) efficiency ratio of 60%.  Revenue increased 14% compared to the prior year to $709 million, which was a record for our Company.  Net interest income grew by 15% with short-term rate increases providing a catalyst, while record fee income increased by 11% for the year as our acquisition of Summit Funding drove new fees and Bannockburn revenue grew by 23% to a record $55 million.  Our recent acquisitions have diversified our income sources as we intended, and we are very pleased that they effectively insulated the Company from much of the fee pressure that impacted the broader industry in 2022."

Mr. Brown continued, "Loan growth exceeded $1 billion for the year, representing an 11% increase from 2021.  We were pleased that the growth was broad-based, and included strong contributions from Summit Funding, which we acquired at the end of 2021.  Summit's originations exceeded $400 million for the year, which was an all time high for them and surpassed our expectations, contributing over 20% of the Company's overall loan growth."

Mr. Brown commented on asset quality, "Asset Quality was very strong for the year.  Net Charge-offs were 6 basis points of total loans, which was a 20 basis point decline compared to 26 basis points in 2021.  In addition, nonperforming assets declined $20 million, or 34%, to 23 basis points of total assets."

Mr. Brown concluded, "The outstanding performance we achieved this year is the direct result of our associates executing at a very high level.  I want to thank them for their commitment to our clients, our communities and each other.  While we are proud of our 2022 financial results, we believe we have further opportunity to improve our execution and are committed to doing so.  As we look forward to 2023, we remain focused on delivering consistent, sustained, industry leading results."

Full detail of the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2022 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)















Three Months Ended,

Twelve months ended,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS












Net income

$        69,086

$        55,705

$         51,520

$         41,301

$         46,945

$       217,612

$       205,160

Net earnings per share - basic

$            0.74

$            0.60

$             0.55

$             0.44

$             0.51

$             2.33

$             2.16

Net earnings per share - diluted

$            0.73

$            0.59

$             0.55

$             0.44

$             0.50

$             2.30

$             2.14

Dividends declared per share

$            0.23

$            0.23

$             0.23

$             0.23

$             0.23

$             0.92

$             0.92














KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS












Return on average assets

1.63 %

1.35 %

1.28 %

1.03 %

1.16 %

1.33 %

1.28 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

13.64 %

10.58 %

9.84 %

7.53 %

8.31 %

10.34 %

9.08 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1)

29.93 %

22.29 %

20.68 %

14.93 %

15.11 %

21.62 %

16.43 %














Net interest margin

4.43 %

3.93 %

3.41 %

3.11 %

3.19 %

3.73 %

3.27 %

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2)

4.47 %

3.98 %

3.45 %

3.16 %

3.23 %

3.77 %

3.31 %














Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets

12.01 %

12.00 %

12.74 %

13.35 %

13.83 %

12.01 %

13.83 %

Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:












Ending tangible assets (1)

5.95 %

5.79 %

6.40 %

6.95 %

7.58 %

5.95 %

7.58 %

Risk-weighted assets (1)

7.32 %

7.21 %

8.09 %

8.85 %

9.91 %

7.32 %

9.91 %














Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets

11.98 %

12.75 %

12.97 %

13.75 %

13.98 %

12.85 %

14.06 %

Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of












    average tangible assets (1)

5.84 %

6.49 %

6.62 %

7.44 %

8.20 %

6.59 %

8.29 %














Book value per share

$           21.51

$           21.03

$           21.90

$           22.63

$           23.99

$           21.51

$           23.99

Tangible book value per share (1)

$             9.97

$             9.48

$           10.27

$           10.97

$           12.26

$             9.97

$           12.26














Common equity tier 1 ratio (3)

10.83 %

10.82 %

10.91 %

10.87 %

10.85 %

10.83 %

10.85 %

Tier 1 ratio (3)

11.17 %

11.17 %

11.28 %

11.24 %

11.22 %

11.17 %

11.22 %

Total capital ratio (3)

13.64 %

13.73 %

13.94 %

13.97 %

14.11 %

13.64 %

14.11 %

Leverage ratio (3)

8.89 %

8.88 %

8.76 %

8.64 %

8.70 %

8.89 %

8.70 %














AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS












Loans (4)

$  10,059,119

$   9,597,197

$    9,367,820

$    9,266,774

$    9,283,227

$    9,574,965

$    9,640,235

Investment securities

3,705,304

4,003,472

4,118,287

4,308,059

4,343,513

4,032,046

4,113,240

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

372,054

317,146

294,136

273,763

166,904

314,552

73,170

  Total earning assets

$  14,136,477

$  13,917,815

$  13,780,243

$  13,848,596

$  13,793,644

$  13,921,563

$  13,826,645

Total assets

$  16,767,598

$  16,385,989

$  16,185,978

$  16,184,919

$  16,036,417

$  16,382,730

$  16,072,360

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$    4,225,192

$    4,176,242

$    4,224,842

$    4,160,175

$    4,191,457

$    4,196,735

$    4,005,034

Interest-bearing deposits

8,407,114

8,194,781

8,312,876

8,623,800

8,693,792

8,383,529

8,655,308

  Total deposits

$  12,632,306

$  12,371,023

$  12,537,718

$  12,783,975

$  12,885,249

$  12,580,264

$  12,660,342

Borrowings

$    1,489,088

$    1,406,718

$    1,079,596

$       721,695

$       396,743

$    1,177,013

$       647,223

Shareholders' equity

$    2,009,564

$    2,089,179

$    2,099,670

$    2,225,495

$    2,241,820

$    2,105,339

$    2,259,807














CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS











Allowance to ending loans

1.29 %

1.27 %

1.25 %

1.34 %

1.42 %

1.29 %

1.42 %

Allowance to nonaccrual loans

464.58 %

341.61 %

302.87 %

273.09 %

272.76 %

464.58 %

272.76 %

Allowance to nonperforming loans

335.94 %

262.09 %

235.08 %

231.98 %

219.96 %

335.94 %

219.96 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.38 %

0.48 %

0.53 %

0.58 %

0.65 %

0.38 %

0.65 %

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.28 %

0.37 %

0.41 %

0.49 %

0.52 %

0.28 %

0.52 %

Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO

0.39 %

0.48 %

0.53 %

0.58 %

0.65 %

0.39 %

0.65 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.23 %

0.28 %

0.31 %

0.33 %

0.37 %

0.23 %

0.37 %

Classified assets to total assets

0.75 %

0.69 %

0.74 %

0.67 %

0.64 %

0.75 %

0.64 %

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

(0.01) %

0.07 %

0.08 %

0.10 %

0.32 %

0.06 %

0.26 %


(1) Non-GAAP measure.  For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

(2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

(3) December 31, 2022 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.

(4) Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three months ended,

Twelve months ended,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

Interest income










  Loans and leases, including fees

$     152,299

$       92,682

64.3 %

$     458,742

$     385,535

19.0 %

  Investment securities










     Taxable

30,248

20,993

44.1 %

102,314

79,212

29.2 %

     Tax-exempt

4,105

4,127

(0.5) %

18,466

18,323

0.8 %

        Total investment securities interest

34,353

25,120

36.8 %

120,780

97,535

23.8 %

  Other earning assets

3,262

71

N/M

5,484

147

N/M

       Total interest income

189,914

117,873

61.1 %

585,006

483,217

21.1 %












Interest expense










  Deposits

16,168

3,089

423.4 %

28,140

14,435

94.9 %

  Short-term borrowings

11,091

10

N/M

19,132

198

N/M

  Long-term borrowings

4,759

3,968

19.9 %

18,591

16,466

12.9 %

      Total interest expense

32,018

7,067

353.1 %

65,863

31,099

111.8 %

      Net interest income

157,896

110,806

42.5 %

519,143

452,118

14.8 %

  Provision for credit losses-loans and leases

8,689

(9,525)

(191.2) %

6,731

(19,024)

(135.4) %

  Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments

1,341

1,799

(25.5) %

4,982

903

451.7 %

      Net interest income after provision for credit losses

147,866

118,532

24.7 %

507,430

470,239

7.9 %












Noninterest income










  Service charges on deposit accounts

6,406

8,645

(25.9) %

28,062

31,876

(12.0) %

  Trust and wealth management fees

5,648

6,038

(6.5) %

23,506

23,780

(1.2) %

  Bankcard income

3,736

3,602

3.7 %

14,380

14,300

0.6 %

  Client derivative fees

1,822

2,303

(20.9) %

5,441

7,927

(31.4) %

  Foreign exchange income

19,592

12,808

53.0 %

54,965

44,793

22.7 %

  Leasing business income

11,124

0

100.0 %

31,574

0

100.0 %

  Net gains from sales of loans

2,206

6,492

(66.0) %

15,048

33,021

(54.4) %

  Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities

(393)

(14)

N/M

(569)

(759)

(25.0) %

  Net gain (loss) on equity  securities

1,315

321

309.7 %

(639)

702

(191.0) %

  Other

4,579

5,465

(16.2) %

17,873

15,866

12.6 %

      Total noninterest income

56,035

45,660

22.7 %

189,641

171,506

10.6 %












Noninterest expenses










  Salaries and employee benefits

73,621

62,170

18.4 %

269,368

245,924

9.5 %

  Net occupancy

5,434

5,332

1.9 %

22,208

22,142

0.3 %

  Furniture and equipment

3,234

3,161

2.3 %

13,224

13,819

(4.3) %

  Data processing

8,567

8,261

3.7 %

33,662

31,363

7.3 %

  Marketing

2,198

2,152

2.1 %

8,744

7,983

9.5 %

  Communication

690

677

1.9 %

2,683

2,930

(8.4) %

  Professional services

3,015

5,998

(49.7) %

9,734

11,676

(16.6) %

  State intangible tax

974

651

49.6 %

4,285

4,256

0.7 %

  FDIC assessments

2,173

1,453

49.6 %

7,194

5,630

27.8 %

  Intangible amortization

2,573

2,401

7.2 %

11,185

9,839

13.7 %

  Leasing business expense

6,061

0

100.0 %

20,363

0

100.0 %

  Other

15,902

17,349

(8.3) %

52,699

45,250

16.5 %

      Total noninterest expenses

124,442

109,605

13.5 %

455,349

400,812

13.6 %

Income before income taxes

79,459

54,587

45.6 %

241,722

240,933

0.3 %

Income tax expense (benefit)

10,373

7,642

35.7 %

24,110

35,773

(32.6) %

      Net income

$       69,086

$       46,945

47.2 %

$     217,612

$     205,160

6.1 %












ADDITIONAL DATA










Net earnings per share - basic

$          0.74

$          0.51


$          2.33

$          2.16

Net earnings per share - diluted

$          0.73

$          0.50


$          2.30

$          2.14

Dividends declared per share

$          0.23

$          0.23


$          0.92

$          0.92













Return on average assets

1.63 %

1.16 %


1.33 %

1.28 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

13.64 %

8.31 %


10.34 %

9.08 %













Interest income

$     189,914

$     117,873

61.1 %

$     585,006

$     483,217

21.1 %

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,553

1,386

12.0 %

6,357

6,091

4.4 %

   Interest income - tax equivalent

191,467

119,259

60.5 %

591,363

489,308

20.9 %

Interest expense

32,018

7,067

353.1 %

65,863

31,099

111.8 %

   Net interest income - tax equivalent

$     159,449

$     112,192

42.1 %

$     525,500

$     458,209

14.7 %












Net interest margin

4.43 %

3.19 %


3.73 %

3.27 %

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

4.47 %

3.23 %


3.77 %

3.31 %













Full-time equivalent employees

2,070

1,994




















(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)













2022

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Year to

% Change

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Date

Linked Qtr.

Interest income










  Loans and leases, including fees

$   152,299

$ 122,170

$   97,091

$   87,182

$ 458,742

24.7 %

  Investment securities










     Taxable

30,248

26,331

23,639

22,096

102,314

14.9 %

     Tax-exempt

4,105

5,014

4,916

4,431

18,466

(18.1) %

        Total investment securities interest

34,353

31,345

28,555

26,527

120,780

9.6 %

  Other earning assets

3,262

1,597

505

120

5,484

104.3 %

       Total interest income

189,914

155,112

126,151

113,829

585,006

22.4 %












Interest expense










  Deposits

16,168

6,386

2,963

2,623

28,140

153.2 %

  Short-term borrowings

11,091

6,158

1,566

317

19,132

80.1 %

  Long-term borrowings

4,759

4,676

4,612

4,544

18,591

1.8 %

      Total interest expense

32,018

17,220

9,141

7,484

65,863

85.9 %

      Net interest income

157,896

137,892

117,010

106,345

519,143

14.5 %

  Provision for credit losses-loans and leases

8,689

7,898

(4,267)

(5,589)

6,731

10.0 %

  Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments

1,341

386

3,481

(226)

4,982

247.4 %

      Net interest income after provision for credit losses

147,866

129,608

117,796

112,160

507,430

14.1 %












Noninterest income










  Service charges on deposit accounts

6,406

6,279

7,648

7,729

28,062

2.0 %

  Trust and wealth management fees

5,648

5,487

6,311

6,060

23,506

2.9 %

  Bankcard income

3,736

3,484

3,823

3,337

14,380

7.2 %

  Client derivative fees

1,822

1,447

1,369

803

5,441

25.9 %

  Foreign exchange income

19,592

11,752

13,470

10,151

54,965

66.7 %

  Leasing business income

11,124

7,127

7,247

6,076

31,574

56.1 %

  Net gains from sales of loans

2,206

3,729

5,241

3,872

15,048

(40.8) %

  Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities

(393)

(179)

0

3

(569)

119.6 %

  Net gain (loss) on equity securities

1,315

(701)

(1,054)

(199)

(639)

287.6 %

  Other

4,579

4,109

5,723

3,462

17,873

11.4 %

      Total noninterest income

56,035

42,534

49,778

41,294

189,641

31.7 %












Noninterest expenses










  Salaries and employee benefits

73,621

66,808

64,992

63,947

269,368

10.2 %

  Net occupancy

5,434

5,669

5,359

5,746

22,208

(4.1) %

  Furniture and equipment

3,234

3,222

3,201

3,567

13,224

0.4 %

  Data processing

8,567

8,497

8,334

8,264

33,662

0.8 %

  Marketing

2,198

2,523

2,323

1,700

8,744

(12.9) %

  Communication

690

657

670

666

2,683

5.0 %

  Professional services

3,015

2,346

2,214

2,159

9,734

28.5 %

  State intangible tax

974

1,090

1,090

1,131

4,285

(10.6) %

  FDIC assessments

2,173

1,885

1,677

1,459

7,194

15.3 %

  Intangible amortization

2,573

2,783

2,915

2,914

11,185

(7.5) %

  Leasing business expense

6,061

5,746

4,687

3,869

20,363

5.5 %

  Other

15,902

23,842

5,572

7,383

52,699

(33.3) %

      Total noninterest expenses

124,442

125,068

103,034

102,805

455,349

(0.5) %

Income before income taxes

79,459

47,074

64,540

50,649

241,722

68.8 %

Income tax expense (benefit)

10,373

(8,631)

13,020

9,348

24,110

(220.2) %

      Net income

$     69,086

$   55,705

$   51,520

$   41,301

$ 217,612

24.0 %












ADDITIONAL DATA










Net earnings per share - basic

$         0.74

$       0.60

$       0.55

$       0.44

$       2.33

Net earnings per share - diluted

$         0.73

$       0.59

$       0.55

$       0.44

$       2.30

Dividends declared per share

$         0.23

$       0.23

$       0.23

$       0.23

$       0.92













Return on average assets

1.63 %

1.35 %

1.28 %

1.03 %

1.33 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

13.64 %

10.58 %

9.84 %

7.53 %

10.34 %













Interest income

$   189,914

$ 155,112

$ 126,151

$ 113,829

$ 585,006

22.4 %

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,553

1,712

1,625

1,467

6,357

(9.3) %

   Interest income - tax equivalent

191,467

156,824

127,776

115,296

591,363

22.1 %

Interest expense

32,018

17,220

9,141

7,484

65,863

85.9 %

   Net interest income - tax equivalent

$   159,449

$ 139,604

$ 118,635

$ 107,812

$ 525,500

14.2 %












Net interest margin

4.43 %

3.93 %

3.41 %

3.11 %

3.73 %

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

4.47 %

3.98 %

3.45 %

3.16 %

3.77 %













Full-time equivalent employees

2,070

2,072

2,096

2,050 (2)
















(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

(2) Includes 65 FTE from Summit acquisition.










FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)











2021

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Full

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year

Interest income








  Loans and leases, including fees

$    92,682

$   96,428

$   97,494

$   98,931

$ 385,535

  Investment securities








     Taxable

20,993

20,088

19,524

18,607

79,212

     Tax-exempt

4,127

4,282

4,871

5,043

18,323

        Total investment securities interest

25,120

24,370

24,395

23,650

97,535

  Other earning assets

71

23

25

28

147

       Total interest income

117,873

120,821

121,914

122,609

483,217










Interest expense








  Deposits

3,089

3,320

3,693

4,333

14,435

  Short-term borrowings

10

68

53

67

198

  Long-term borrowings

3,968

4,023

4,142

4,333

16,466

      Total interest expense

7,067

7,411

7,888

8,733

31,099

      Net interest income

110,806

113,410

114,026

113,876

452,118

  Provision for credit losses-loans and leases

(9,525)

(8,193)

(4,756)

3,450

(19,024)

  Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments

1,799

(1,951)

517

538

903

      Net interest income after provision for credit losses

118,532

123,554

118,265

109,888

470,239










Noninterest income








  Service charges on deposit accounts

8,645

8,548

7,537

7,146

31,876

  Trust and wealth management fees

6,038

5,896

6,216

5,630

23,780

  Bankcard income

3,602

3,838

3,732

3,128

14,300

  Client derivative fees

2,303

2,273

1,795

1,556

7,927

  Foreign exchange income

12,808

9,191

12,037

10,757

44,793

  Leasing business income

0

0

0

0

0

  Net gains from sales of loans

6,492

8,586

8,489

9,454

33,021

  Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities

(14)

(314)

(265)

(166)

(759)

  Net  gain (loss) on equity  securities

321

108

161

112

702

  Other

5,465

4,411

3,285

2,705

15,866

      Total noninterest income

45,660

42,537

42,987

40,322

171,506










Noninterest expenses








  Salaries and employee benefits

62,170

61,717

60,784

61,253

245,924

  Net occupancy

5,332

5,571

5,535

5,704

22,142

  Furniture and equipment

3,161

3,318

3,371

3,969

13,819

  Data processing

8,261

7,951

7,864

7,287

31,363

  Marketing

2,152

2,435

2,035

1,361

7,983

  Communication

677

669

746

838

2,930

  Professional services

5,998

2,199

2,029

1,450

11,676

  State intangible tax

651

1,202

1,201

1,202

4,256

  FDIC assessments

1,453

1,466

1,362

1,349

5,630

  Intangible amortization

2,401

2,479

2,480

2,479

9,839

  Leasing business expense

0

0

0

0

0

  Other

17,349

10,051

12,236

5,614

45,250

      Total noninterest expenses

109,605

99,058

99,643

92,506

400,812

Income before income taxes

54,587

67,033

61,609

57,704

240,933

Income tax expense (benefit)

7,642

7,021

10,721

10,389

35,773

      Net income

$    46,945

$   60,012

$   50,888

$   47,315

$ 205,160










ADDITIONAL DATA








Net earnings per share - basic

$        0.51

$       0.64

$       0.53

$       0.49

$       2.16

Net earnings per share - diluted

$        0.50

$       0.63

$       0.52

$       0.48

$       2.14

Dividends declared per share

$        0.23

$       0.23

$       0.23

$       0.23

$       0.92










Return on average assets

1.16 %

1.49 %

1.26 %

1.20 %

1.28 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

8.31 %

10.53 %

9.02 %

8.44 %

9.08 %










Interest income

$  117,873

$ 120,821

$ 121,914

$ 122,609

$ 483,217

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,386

1,434

1,619

1,652

6,091

   Interest income - tax equivalent

119,259

122,255

123,533

124,261

489,308

Interest expense

7,067

7,411

7,888

8,733

31,099

   Net interest income - tax equivalent

$  112,192

$ 114,844

$ 115,645

$ 115,528

$ 458,209










Net interest margin

3.19 %

3.28 %

3.27 %

3.35 %

3.27 %

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

3.23 %

3.32 %

3.31 %

3.40 %

3.31 %










Full-time equivalent employees

1,994

2,026

2,053

2,063












(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)















Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

% Change

% Change

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Linked Qtr.

Comp Qtr.

ASSETS












     Cash and due from banks

$       207,501

$      195,553

$       217,481

$      214,571

$       220,031

6.1 %

(5.7) %

     Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

388,182

338,978

270,042

243,004

214,811

14.5 %

80.7 %

     Investment securities available-for-sale

3,409,648

3,531,353

3,843,580

3,957,882

4,207,846

(3.4) %

(19.0) %

     Investment securities held-to-maturity

84,021

85,823

88,057

92,597

98,420

(2.1) %

(14.6) %

     Other investments

143,160

138,767

132,151

114,563

102,971

3.2 %

39.0 %

     Loans held for sale

7,918

10,684

22,044

12,670

29,482

(25.9) %

(73.1) %

     Loans and leases












       Commercial and industrial

3,410,272

3,139,219

2,927,175

2,800,209

2,720,028

8.6 %

25.4 %

       Lease financing

236,124

176,072

146,639

125,867

109,624

34.1 %

115.4 %

       Construction real estate

512,050

489,446

449,734

479,744

455,894

4.6 %

12.3 %

       Commercial real estate

4,052,759

3,976,345

4,007,037

4,031,484

4,226,614

1.9 %

(4.1) %

       Residential real estate

1,092,265

1,024,596

965,387

913,838

896,069

6.6 %

21.9 %

       Home equity

733,791

737,318

725,700

707,973

708,399

(0.5) %

3.6 %

       Installment

209,895

202,267

146,680

132,197

119,454

3.8 %

75.7 %

       Credit card

51,815

52,173

52,065

50,305

52,217

(0.7) %

(0.8) %

          Total loans

10,298,971

9,797,436

9,420,417

9,241,617

9,288,299

5.1 %

10.9 %

       Less:












          Allowance for credit losses

(132,977)

(124,096)

(117,885)

(124,130)

(131,992)

7.2 %

0.7 %

                Net loans

10,165,994

9,673,340

9,302,532

9,117,487

9,156,307

5.1 %

11.0 %

     Premises and equipment

189,080

189,067

191,099

190,975

193,040

0.0 %

(2.1) %

     Operating leases

91,738

84,851

82,659

61,927

60,811

8.1 %

50.9 %

     Goodwill

1,001,507

998,422

999,959

999,959

1,000,749

0.3 %

0.1 %

     Other intangibles

93,919

96,528

99,019

101,673

104,367

(2.7) %

(10.0) %

     Accrued interest and other assets

1,220,648

1,280,427

995,091

901,842

940,306

(4.7) %

29.8 %

       Total Assets

$  17,003,316

$ 16,623,793

$  16,243,714

$ 16,009,150

$  16,329,141

2.3 %

4.1 %














LIABILITIES












     Deposits












       Interest-bearing demand

$    3,037,153

$   2,980,465

$    3,096,365

$   3,246,646

$    3,198,745

1.9 %

(5.1) %

       Savings

3,828,139

3,980,020

4,029,717

4,188,867

4,157,374

(3.8) %

(7.9) %

       Time

1,700,705

1,242,412

1,026,918

1,121,966

1,330,263

36.9 %

27.8 %

          Total interest-bearing deposits

8,565,997

8,202,897

8,153,000

8,557,479

8,686,382

4.4 %

(1.4) %

       Noninterest-bearing

4,135,180

4,137,038

4,124,111

4,261,429

4,185,572

0.0 %

(1.2) %

          Total deposits

12,701,177

12,339,935

12,277,111

12,818,908

12,871,954

2.9 %

(1.3) %

     Federal funds purchased and securities sold












         under agreements to repurchase

0

3,535

0

0

51,203

100.0 %

(100.0) %

     FHLB short-term borrowings

1,130,000

972,600

896,000

185,000

225,000

16.2 %

402.2 %

     Other

157,156

184,912

152,226

57,247

20,000

(15.0) %

685.8 %

          Total short-term borrowings

1,287,156

1,161,047

1,048,226

242,247

296,203

10.9 %

334.6 %

     Long-term debt

346,672

355,116

358,578

379,840

409,832

(2.4) %

(15.4) %

          Total borrowed funds

1,633,828

1,516,163

1,406,804

622,087

706,035

7.8 %

131.4 %

     Accrued interest and other liabilities

626,938

773,563

491,129

430,710

492,210

(19.0) %

27.4 %

       Total Liabilities

14,961,943

14,629,661

14,175,044

13,871,705

14,070,199

2.3 %

6.3 %














SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY












     Common stock

1,634,605

1,631,696

1,637,237

1,634,903

1,640,358

0.2 %

(0.4) %

     Retained earnings

968,237

920,943

887,006

857,178

837,473

5.1 %

15.6 %

     Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(358,663)

(354,570)

(243,328)

(142,477)

(433)

1.2 %

N/M

     Treasury stock, at cost

(202,806)

(203,937)

(212,245)

(212,159)

(218,456)

(0.6) %

(7.2) %

       Total Shareholders' Equity

2,041,373

1,994,132

2,068,670

2,137,445

2,258,942

2.4 %

(9.6) %

       Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$  17,003,316

$ 16,623,793

$  16,243,714

$ 16,009,150

$  16,329,141

2.3 %

4.1 %

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)







Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

ASSETS












     Cash and due from banks

$       218,216

$      228,068

$       248,463

$       241,271

$       253,091

$       233,925

$       242,201

     Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

372,054

317,146

294,136

273,763

166,904

314,552

73,170

     Investment securities

3,705,304

4,003,472

4,118,287

4,308,059

4,343,513

4,032,046

4,113,240

     Loans held for sale

8,639

12,283

15,446

15,589

24,491

12,968

27,711

     Loans and leases












       Commercial and industrial

3,249,252

3,040,547

2,884,373

2,736,613

2,552,686

2,979,273

2,790,733

       Lease financing

203,790

158,667

134,334

115,703

67,537

153,380

67,822

       Construction real estate

501,787

469,489

460,609

474,278

460,588

476,597

575,883

       Commercial real estate

4,028,944

3,969,935

4,025,493

4,139,072

4,391,328

4,040,365

4,379,325

       Residential real estate

1,066,859

998,476

936,165

903,567

917,399

976,775

943,981

       Home equity

735,039

728,791

716,219

703,714

709,954

721,048

713,521

       Installment

208,484

164,063

140,145

125,579

106,188

159,807

91,642

       Credit card

56,325

54,946

55,036

52,659

53,056

54,752

49,617

          Total loans

10,050,480

9,584,914

9,352,374

9,251,185

9,258,736

9,561,997

9,612,524

       Less:












          Allowance for credit losses

(127,541)

(119,000)

(123,950)

(129,601)

(144,756)

(125,001)

(162,477)

                Net loans

9,922,939

9,465,914

9,228,424

9,121,584

9,113,980

9,436,996

9,450,047

     Premises and equipment

189,342

190,738

191,895

192,832

192,941

191,191

198,425

     Operating leases

88,365

83,970

73,862

61,297

659

76,967

166

     Goodwill

998,575

999,690

999,958

1,000,238

938,453

999,611

937,943

     Other intangibles

95,256

97,781

100,354

103,033

71,006

99,081

73,496

     Accrued interest and other assets

1,168,908

986,927

915,153

867,253

931,379

985,393

955,961

       Total Assets

$  16,767,598

$ 16,385,989

$  16,185,978

$  16,184,919

$  16,036,417

$  16,382,730

$  16,072,360














LIABILITIES












     Deposits












       Interest-bearing demand

$    3,103,091

$   3,105,547

$    3,180,846

$    3,246,919

$    3,069,416

$    3,158,560

$    2,988,359

       Savings

3,943,342

4,036,565

4,076,380

4,145,615

4,195,504

4,049,883

4,065,654

       Time

1,360,681

1,052,669

1,055,650

1,231,266

1,428,872

1,175,086

1,601,295

          Total interest-bearing deposits

8,407,114

8,194,781

8,312,876

8,623,800

8,693,792

8,383,529

8,655,308

       Noninterest-bearing

4,225,192

4,176,242

4,224,842

4,160,175

4,191,457

4,196,735

4,005,034

          Total deposits

12,632,306

12,371,023

12,537,718

12,783,975

12,885,249

12,580,264

12,660,342

     Federal funds purchased and securities sold












          under agreements to repurchase

16,167

32,637

24,229

45,358

79,382

29,526

160,967

     FHLB short-term borrowings

944,320

892,786

586,846

257,800

2,445

672,928

43,371

     Other

184,439

131,237

109,353

33,297

654

115,041

165

          Total short-term borrowings

1,144,926

1,056,660

720,428

336,455

82,481

817,495

204,503

     Long-term debt

344,162

350,058

359,168

385,240

314,262

359,518

442,720

       Total borrowed funds

1,489,088

1,406,718

1,079,596

721,695

396,743

1,177,013

647,223

     Accrued interest and other liabilities

636,640

519,069

468,994

453,754

512,605

520,114

504,988

       Total Liabilities

14,758,034

14,296,810

14,086,308

13,959,424

13,794,597

14,277,391

13,812,553














SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY












     Common stock

1,632,941

1,631,078

1,635,990

1,638,321

1,637,828

1,634,558

1,636,126

     Retained earnings

941,987

899,524

866,910

841,652

822,500

887,826

772,063

     Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(361,284)

(236,566)

(190,949)

(38,448)

8,542

(207,778)

28,317

     Treasury stock, at cost

(204,080)

(204,857)

(212,281)

(216,030)

(227,050)

(209,267)

(176,699)

       Total Shareholders' Equity

2,009,564

2,089,179

2,099,670

2,225,495

2,241,820

2,105,339

2,259,807

       Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$  16,767,598

$ 16,385,989

$  16,185,978

$  16,184,919

$  16,036,417

$  16,382,730

$  16,072,360















FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)







 Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages


December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021


Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Earning assets

























    Investments:

























      Investment securities

$      3,705,304

$       34,353

3.68 %

$   4,003,472

$      31,345

3.11 %

$   4,343,513

$      25,120

2.29 %

$   4,032,046

3.00 %

$   4,113,240

2.37 %

      Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

372,054

3,262

3.48 %

317,146

1,597

2.00 %

166,904

71

0.17 %

314,552

1.74 %

73,170

0.20 %

    Gross loans (1)

10,059,119

152,299

6.01 %

9,597,197

122,170

5.05 %

9,283,227

92,682

3.96 %

9,574,965

4.79 %

9,640,235

4.00 %

       Total earning assets

14,136,477

189,914

5.33 %

13,917,815

155,112

4.42 %

13,793,644

117,873

3.39 %

13,921,563

4.20 %

13,826,645

3.49 %



























Nonearning assets

























    Allowance for credit losses

(127,541)




(119,000)




(144,756)




(125,001)


(162,477)

    Cash and due from banks

218,216




228,068




253,091




233,925


242,201

    Accrued interest and other assets

2,540,446




2,359,106




2,134,438




2,352,243


2,165,991

       Total assets

$    16,767,598




$ 16,385,989




$ 16,036,417




$ 16,382,730


$ 16,072,360




























Interest-bearing liabilities

























    Deposits:

























      Interest-bearing demand

$      3,103,091

$        5,195

0.66 %

$   3,105,547

$        2,404

0.31 %

$   3,069,416

$           461

0.06 %

$   3,158,560

0.28 %

$   2,988,359

0.06 %

      Savings

3,943,342

4,819

0.48 %

4,036,565

2,199

0.22 %

4,195,504

901

0.09 %

4,049,883

0.22 %

4,065,654

0.10 %

      Time

1,360,681

6,154

1.79 %

1,052,669

1,783

0.67 %

1,428,872

1,727

0.48 %

1,175,086

0.88 %

1,601,295

0.52 %

    Total interest-bearing deposits

8,407,114

16,168

0.76 %

8,194,781

6,386

0.31 %

8,693,792

3,089

0.14 %

8,383,529

0.34 %

8,655,308

0.17 %

    Borrowed funds

























      Short-term borrowings

1,144,926

11,091

3.84 %

1,056,660

6,158

2.31 %

82,481

10

0.05 %

817,495

2.34 %

204,503

0.10 %

      Long-term debt

344,162

4,759

5.49 %

350,058

4,676

5.30 %

314,262

3,968

5.01 %

359,518

5.17 %

442,720

3.72 %

        Total borrowed funds

1,489,088

15,850

4.22 %

1,406,718

10,834

3.06 %

396,743

3,978

3.98 %

1,177,013

3.20 %

647,223

2.57 %

       Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,896,202

32,018

1.28 %

9,601,499

17,220

0.71 %

9,090,535

7,067

0.31 %

9,560,542

0.69 %

9,302,531

0.33 %



























Noninterest-bearing liabilities

























    Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

4,225,192




4,176,242




4,191,457




4,196,735


4,005,034

    Other liabilities

636,640




519,069




512,605




520,114


504,988

    Shareholders' equity

2,009,564




2,089,179




2,241,820




2,105,339


2,259,807

       Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$    16,767,598




$ 16,385,989




$ 16,036,417




$ 16,382,730


$ 16,072,360




























Net interest income


$         157,896




$      137,892




$      110,806




$      519,143


$      452,118

Net interest spread






4.05 %




3.71 %




3.08 %


3.51 %


3.16 %

Net interest margin






4.43 %




3.93 %




3.19 %


3.73 %


3.27 %



























Tax equivalent adjustment




0.04 %




0.05 %




0.04 %


0.04 %


0.04 %

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)




4.47 %




3.98 %




3.23 %


3.77 %


3.31 %






















































(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS  (1)

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)








































 Linked Qtr. Income Variance

 Comparable Qtr. Income Variance

Year-to-Date Income Variance


Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total

Earning assets

















    Investment securities

$      5,772

$    (2,764)

$      3,008

$    15,150

$    (5,917)

$      9,233

$    25,677

$    (2,432)

$    23,245

    Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

1,184

481

1,665

1,392

1,799

3,191

1,129

4,208

5,337

    Gross loans (2)

23,135

6,994

30,129

47,870

11,747

59,617

76,334

(3,127)

73,207

       Total earning assets

30,091

4,711

34,802

64,412

7,629

72,041

103,140

(1,351)

101,789



















Interest-bearing liabilities

















    Total interest-bearing deposits

$      9,374

$         408

$      9,782

$    13,630

$       (551)

$    13,079

$    14,617

$       (912)

$    13,705

    Borrowed funds

















    Short-term borrowings

4,078

855

4,933

789

10,292

11,081

4,588

14,346

18,934

    Long-term debt

165

(82)

83

378

413

791

6,427

(4,302)

2,125

       Total borrowed funds

4,243

773

5,016

1,167

10,705

11,872

11,015

10,044

21,059

       Total interest-bearing liabilities

13,617

1,181

14,798

14,797

10,154

24,951

25,632

9,132

34,764

          Net interest income (1)

$    16,474

$      3,530

$    20,004

$    49,615

$    (2,525)

$    47,090

$    77,508

$  (10,483)

$    67,025






































(1) Not tax equivalent.

















(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.



FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CREDIT QUALITY

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)













Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Full Year

Full Year

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY









Balance at beginning of period

$  124,096

$  117,885

$  124,130

$  131,992

$  148,903

$ 131,992

$ 175,679

 Purchase accounting  ACL for PCD

0

0

0

0

17

0

17

  Provision for credit losses

8,689

7,898

(4,267)

(5,589)

(9,525)

6,731

(19,024)

  Gross charge-offs












    Commercial and industrial

334

1,947

773

2,845

1,364

5,899

15,620

    Lease financing

0

13

8

131

0

152

0

    Construction real estate

0

0

0

0

1,496

0

1,498

    Commercial real estate

245

3

3,419

0

9,150

3,667

13,471

    Residential real estate

79

119

4

22

6

224

127

    Home equity

72

45

22

21

22

160

1,073

    Installment

717

294

361

177

184

1,549

334

    Credit card

212

237

212

246

149

907

780

      Total gross charge-offs

1,659

2,658

4,799

3,442

12,371

12,558

32,903

  Recoveries












    Commercial and industrial

293

90

177

379

201

939

1,612

    Lease financing

0

13

3

33

0

49

0

    Construction real estate

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

    Commercial real estate

1,327

561

2,194

222

4,292

4,304

4,785

    Residential real estate

15

35

34

90

74

174

228

    Home equity

88

185

360

265

303

898

1,223

    Installment

68

29

47

21

27

165

151

    Credit card

60

58

6

159

71

283

221

      Total recoveries

1,851

971

2,821

1,169

4,968

6,812

8,223

  Total net charge-offs

(192)

1,687

1,978

2,273

7,403

5,746

24,680

Ending allowance for credit losses

$  132,977

$  124,096

$  117,885

$  124,130

$  131,992

$ 132,977

$ 131,992














NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)









  Commercial and industrial

0.01 %

0.24 %

0.08 %

0.37 %

0.18 %

0.17 %

0.50 %

  Lease financing

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.01 %

0.34 %

0.00 %

0.07 %

0.00 %

  Construction real estate

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

1.29 %

0.00 %

0.26 %

  Commercial real estate

(0.11) %

(0.06) %

0.12 %

(0.02) %

0.44 %

(0.02) %

0.20 %

  Residential real estate

0.02 %

0.03 %

(0.01) %

(0.03) %

(0.03) %

0.01 %

(0.01) %

  Home equity

(0.01) %

(0.08) %

(0.19) %

(0.14) %

(0.16) %

(0.10) %

(0.02) %

  Installment

1.24 %

0.64 %

0.90 %

0.50 %

0.59 %

0.87 %

0.20 %

  Credit card

1.07 %

1.29 %

1.50 %

0.67 %

0.58 %

1.14 %

1.13 %

     Total net charge-offs

(0.01) %

0.07 %

0.08 %

0.10 %

0.32 %

0.06 %

0.26 %














COMPONENTS OF NONPERFORMING LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS

  Nonaccrual loans (1)












    Commercial and industrial

$     8,242

$     8,719

$    11,675

$    14,390

$    17,362

$     8,242

$   17,362

    Lease financing

178

199

217

249

203

178

203

    Construction real estate

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

    Commercial real estate

5,786

13,435

14,650

19,843

19,512

5,786

19,512

    Residential real estate

10,691

10,250

8,879

7,432

8,305

10,691

8,305

    Home equity

3,123

3,445

3,331

3,377

2,922

3,123

2,922

    Installment

603

279

170

163

88

603

88

      Nonaccrual loans

28,623

36,327

38,922

45,454

48,392

28,623

48,392

  Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)

10,960

11,022

11,225

8,055

11,616

10,960

11,616

     Total nonperforming loans

39,583

47,349

50,147

53,509

60,008

39,583

60,008

  Other real estate owned (OREO)

191

22

22

72

98

191

98

     Total nonperforming assets

39,774

47,371

50,169

53,581

60,106

39,774

60,106

  Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

857

139

142

180

137

857

137

     Total underperforming assets

$    40,631

$    47,510

$    50,311

$    53,761

$    60,243

$   40,631

$   60,243

Total classified assets

$  128,137

$  114,956

$  119,769

$  106,839

$  104,815

$ 128,137

$ 104,815














CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS









Allowance for credit losses to












     Nonaccrual loans

464.58 %

341.61 %

302.87 %

273.09 %

272.76 %

464.58 %

272.76 %

     Nonperforming loans

335.94 %

262.09 %

235.08 %

231.98 %

219.96 %

335.94 %

219.96 %

     Total ending loans

1.29 %

1.27 %

1.25 %

1.34 %

1.42 %

1.29 %

1.42 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.38 %

0.48 %

0.53 %

0.58 %

0.65 %

0.38 %

0.65 %

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.28 %

0.37 %

0.41 %

0.49 %

0.52 %

0.28 %

0.52 %

Nonperforming assets to












     Ending loans, plus OREO

0.39 %

0.48 %

0.53 %

0.58 %

0.65 %

0.39 %

0.65 %

     Total assets

0.23 %

0.28 %

0.31 %

0.33 %

0.37 %

0.23 %

0.37 %

Nonperforming assets, excluding accruing TDRs to












     Ending loans, plus OREO

0.28 %

0.37 %

0.41 %

0.49 %

0.52 %

0.28 %

0.52 %

     Total assets

0.17 %

0.22 %

0.24 %

0.28 %

0.30 %

0.17 %

0.30 %

Classified assets to total assets

0.75 %

0.69 %

0.74 %

0.67 %

0.64 %

0.75 %

0.64 %















(1)  Nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual TDRs of $10.0 million, $12.8 million, $9.5 million, $16.2 million, and $16.0 million, as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CAPITAL ADEQUACY

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)











Twelve months ended,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

PER COMMON SHARE












Market Price












  High

$           26.68

$           23.75

$           23.03

$           26.73

$           25.79

$                         26.73

$                         26.40

  Low

$           21.56

$           19.02

$           19.09

$           22.92

$           22.89

$                         19.02

$                         17.62

  Close

$           24.23

$           21.08

$           19.40

$           23.05

$           24.38

$                         24.23

$                         24.38














Average shares outstanding - basic

93,590,674

93,582,250

93,555,131

93,383,932

92,903,900

93,528,712

95,034,690

Average shares outstanding - diluted

94,831,788

94,793,766

94,449,817

94,263,925

93,761,909

94,586,851

95,897,385

Ending shares outstanding

94,891,099

94,833,964

94,448,792

94,451,496

94,149,240

94,891,099

94,149,240














Total shareholders' equity

$    2,041,373

$    1,994,132

$    2,068,670

$    2,137,445

$    2,258,942

$                  2,041,373

$                  2,258,942














REGULATORY CAPITAL

Preliminary








Preliminary

Common equity tier 1 capital

$    1,399,420

$    1,348,413

$    1,307,259

$    1,272,115

$    1,262,789

$                  1,399,420

$                  1,262,789

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

10.83 %

10.82 %

10.91 %

10.87 %

10.85 %

10.83 %

10.85 %

Tier 1 capital

$    1,443,698

$    1,392,565

$    1,351,287

$    1,316,020

$    1,306,571

$                  1,443,698

$                  1,306,571

Tier 1 ratio

11.17 %

11.17 %

11.28 %

11.24 %

11.22 %

11.17 %

11.22 %

Total capital

$    1,762,971

$    1,711,741

$    1,670,367

$    1,635,003

$    1,642,549

$                  1,762,971

$                  1,642,549

Total capital ratio

13.64 %

13.73 %

13.94 %

13.97 %

14.11 %

13.64 %

14.11 %

Total capital in excess of minimum requirement

$       406,032

$       402,662

$       412,167

$       405,931

$       420,118

$  406,032

$ 420,118

Total risk-weighted assets

$  12,923,233

$  12,467,422

$  11,982,860

$  11,705,447

$  11,642,201

$                12,923,233

$                11,642,201

Leverage ratio

8.89 %

8.88 %

8.76 %

8.64 %

8.70 %

8.89 %

8.70 %














OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS












Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets

12.01 %

12.00 %

12.74 %

13.35 %

13.83 %

12.01 %

13.83 %

Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets (1)

5.95 %

5.79 %