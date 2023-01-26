First Financial Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend

Earnings per diluted share of $0.73

Return on average assets of 1.63%

Net interest margin on FTE basis (1) of 4.47%; 49 bp increase from linked quarter

Loan growth of $501.5 million ; 20.3% on an annualized basis

Record quarterly revenue driven by increase in net interest income and record fee income

Strong credit quality with net recoveries and declining nonperforming assets

CINCINNATI, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported net income of $69.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $55.7 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, First Financial had earnings per diluted share of $2.30 compared to $2.14 for the same period in 2021.

Return on average assets for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 1.63% while return on average tangible common equity was 29.93%(1). These compare to return on average assets of 1.35% and return on average tangible common equity of 22.29%(1) in the third quarter of 2022.

Fourth quarter 2022 highlights include:

Strong loan growth when compared to linked quarter (2)

Loan balances increased $501.5 million compared to the third quarter

compared to the third quarter

Growth of 20.3% on an annualized basis



Broad based portfolio growth; Summit contributed $129.7 million of the quarterly growth



of the quarterly growth Net interest margin of 4.43%, or 4.47% on a fully tax-equivalent basis (1) , exceeded expectations

49 bp increase to 4.47% from 3.98% in the third quarter due to higher asset yields resulting from higher interest rates



96 bp increase in loan yields offset 31 bp increase in cost of deposits



Stable core deposit balances; $58.0 million decline in total deposit balances, excluding $319.3 million increase in brokered CD's



decline in total deposit balances, excluding increase in brokered CD's Record noninterest income of $56.0 million , or $55.1 million as adjusted (1)

Record foreign exchange income of $19.6 million ; 66.7% increase from third quarter

; 66.7% increase from third quarter

Record leasing business income of $11.1 million ; 56.1% increase from third quarter

; 56.1% increase from third quarter

Adjusted(1) for $0.9 million gain on investment securities

(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

(2) The consolidated balance sheets at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 include assets acquired and liabilities assumed in the Summit Financial transaction. The fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed are subject to refinement for up to one year after the closing date of the acquisition as additional information relative to closing date fair values becomes available. These fair value measurements are considered final as of December 31, 2022.

Noninterest expenses of $124.4 million , or $117.3 million as adjusted (1)

Adjustments (1) include $6.4 million tax credit investment writedown and $0.7 million of other costs not expected to recur such as acquisition, severance and branch consolidation costs

writedown

Increase driven by elevated incentive costs tied to record foreign exchange income during the period



$2.5 million contribution to First Financial Foundation

contribution to First Financial Foundation

Efficiency ratio of 58.2%; 55.1% as adjusted (1)



Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $151.4 million ; Total quarterly provision expense of $10.0 million

; Total quarterly provision expense of Loans and leases - ACL of $133.0 million ; increased 2 bps to 1.29% of total loans

bps

Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $18.4 million



Provision expense driven by loan growth and slower prepayment speeds



Net recoveries of 1 bp of average loans and leases



Nonperforming assets declined 16% compared to the linked quarter to 23 bps of total assets



bps Regulatory capital ratios remain in excess of internal targets

Total capital ratio of 13.64%



Tier 1 common equity increased 1 bps to 10.83%



Tangible common equity increased 16 bps to 5.95% (1) ; 8.20% (1) excluding impact from AOCI

AOCI

Tangible book value per share of $9.97 (1)

Additionally, the board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per common share for the next regularly scheduled dividend, payable on March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023.

Archie Brown, President and CEO, commented on the quarter, "I am extremely pleased with our fourth quarter performance, which was exceptional on many levels. Earnings per diluted share were $0.73, return on assets was 1.63% and our adjusted(1) efficiency ratio improved to 55%. Diluted earnings per common share increased 24% from the third quarter, and we achieved record operating revenue of $214 million driven by a 15% increase in net interest income and a 32% increase in fee income. Rate increases continued to positively impact our asset sensitive balance sheet, with our net interest margin expanding by 49 basis points to 4.47% as increasing asset yields outpaced deposit costs. The growth in noninterest income was due to record quarters from Bannockburn and Summit, which more than offset softness in mortgage, client derivative fees and service charge income."

Mr. Brown continued, "We were also very pleased with $502 million of broad-based loan growth in the quarter, which is 20.3% on an annualized basis and included a $130 million increase in finance leases at Summit. We expect loan growth to moderate in the first quarter of 2023 due to seasonal and economic uncertainty. We experienced modest outflows in personal interest-bearing transaction accounts, however this was offset by seasonal inflows in our public fund and business deposits. The result was a stable core deposit base and a loan to deposit ratio of 81%."

Mr. Brown continued, "Loan quality remained strong across our portfolio, with nonperforming assets declining by 16% to 23 basis points of total assets and 1 basis point of net recoveries for the period. Our ACL to total loan coverage increased slightly during the fourth quarter due to slowing prepayments and the general outlook for the U.S. economy."

Mr. Brown discussed full year results, "2022 was a great year for First Financial. Adjusted(1) earnings per share of $2.36 was a record, and increased 3% compared to 2021, resulting in a 1.36% adjusted(1) return on assets and an adjusted(1) efficiency ratio of 60%. Revenue increased 14% compared to the prior year to $709 million, which was a record for our Company. Net interest income grew by 15% with short-term rate increases providing a catalyst, while record fee income increased by 11% for the year as our acquisition of Summit Funding drove new fees and Bannockburn revenue grew by 23% to a record $55 million. Our recent acquisitions have diversified our income sources as we intended, and we are very pleased that they effectively insulated the Company from much of the fee pressure that impacted the broader industry in 2022."

Mr. Brown continued, "Loan growth exceeded $1 billion for the year, representing an 11% increase from 2021. We were pleased that the growth was broad-based, and included strong contributions from Summit Funding, which we acquired at the end of 2021. Summit's originations exceeded $400 million for the year, which was an all time high for them and surpassed our expectations, contributing over 20% of the Company's overall loan growth."

Mr. Brown commented on asset quality, "Asset Quality was very strong for the year. Net Charge-offs were 6 basis points of total loans, which was a 20 basis point decline compared to 26 basis points in 2021. In addition, nonperforming assets declined $20 million, or 34%, to 23 basis points of total assets."

Mr. Brown concluded, "The outstanding performance we achieved this year is the direct result of our associates executing at a very high level. I want to thank them for their commitment to our clients, our communities and each other. While we are proud of our 2022 financial results, we believe we have further opportunity to improve our execution and are committed to doing so. As we look forward to 2023, we remain focused on delivering consistent, sustained, industry leading results."

Full detail of the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2022 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

Press Release and Additional Information on Website

This press release as well as supplemental information are available to the public through the Investor Relations section of First Financial's website at www.bankatfirst.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this report which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as ''believes,'' ''anticipates,'' "likely," "expected," "estimated," ''intends'' and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make about (i) our future operating or financial performance, including revenues, income or loss and earnings or loss per share, (ii) future common stock dividends, (iii) our capital structure, including future capital levels, (iv) our plans, objectives and strategies, and (v) the assumptions that underlie our forward-looking statements.

As with any forecast or projection, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation:

economic, market, liquidity, credit, interest rate, operational and technological risks associated with the Company's business;

future credit quality and performance, including our expectations regarding future loan losses and our allowance for credit losses

the effect of and changes in policies and laws or regulatory agencies, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislation and regulation relating to the banking industry;

Management's ability to effectively execute its business plans;

mergers and acquisitions, including costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquired companies;

the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Company's acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period;

the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices;

changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving and changes in unemployment;

changes in customers' performance and creditworthiness ;

the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;

current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of changes in housing prices, fluctuations in unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth;

the adverse impact on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate, of the novel coronavirus, which causes the Coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"), global pandemic, and the impact on the performance of our loan and lease portfolio, the market value of our investment securities, the availability of sources of funding and the demand for our products;

our capital and liquidity requirements (including under regulatory capital standards, such as the Basel III capital standards) and our ability to generate capital internally or raise capital on favorable terms;

financial services reform and other current, pending or future legislation or regulation that could have a negative effect on our revenue and businesses, including the Dodd-Frank Act and other legislation and regulation relating to bank products and services;

the effect of the current interest rate environment or changes in interest rates or in the level or composition of our assets or liabilities on our net interest income, net interest margin and our mortgage originations, mortgage servicing rights and mortgage loans held for sale;

the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our brokerage, asset and wealth management businesses;

a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks;

the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on our funding costs and net interest margin; and

our ability to develop and execute effective business plans and strategies .

Additional factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as our other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements included in this filing are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at the time of the filing. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had $17.0 billion in assets, $10.3 billion in loans, $12.7 billion in deposits and $2.0 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.2 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. The Company operated 132 full service banking centers as of December 31, 2022, located in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended,

Twelve months ended,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

























Net income $ 69,086

$ 55,705

$ 51,520

$ 41,301

$ 46,945

$ 217,612

$ 205,160 Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.74

$ 0.60

$ 0.55

$ 0.44

$ 0.51

$ 2.33

$ 2.16 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.73

$ 0.59

$ 0.55

$ 0.44

$ 0.50

$ 2.30

$ 2.14 Dividends declared per share $ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.92

$ 0.92



























KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

























Return on average assets 1.63 %

1.35 %

1.28 %

1.03 %

1.16 %

1.33 %

1.28 % Return on average shareholders' equity 13.64 %

10.58 %

9.84 %

7.53 %

8.31 %

10.34 %

9.08 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1) 29.93 %

22.29 %

20.68 %

14.93 %

15.11 %

21.62 %

16.43 %



























Net interest margin 4.43 %

3.93 %

3.41 %

3.11 %

3.19 %

3.73 %

3.27 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2) 4.47 %

3.98 %

3.45 %

3.16 %

3.23 %

3.77 %

3.31 %



























Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets 12.01 %

12.00 %

12.74 %

13.35 %

13.83 %

12.01 %

13.83 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:

























Ending tangible assets (1) 5.95 %

5.79 %

6.40 %

6.95 %

7.58 %

5.95 %

7.58 % Risk-weighted assets (1) 7.32 %

7.21 %

8.09 %

8.85 %

9.91 %

7.32 %

9.91 %



























Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets 11.98 %

12.75 %

12.97 %

13.75 %

13.98 %

12.85 %

14.06 % Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of

























average tangible assets (1) 5.84 %

6.49 %

6.62 %

7.44 %

8.20 %

6.59 %

8.29 %



























Book value per share $ 21.51

$ 21.03

$ 21.90

$ 22.63

$ 23.99

$ 21.51

$ 23.99 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 9.97

$ 9.48

$ 10.27

$ 10.97

$ 12.26

$ 9.97

$ 12.26



























Common equity tier 1 ratio (3) 10.83 %

10.82 %

10.91 %

10.87 %

10.85 %

10.83 %

10.85 % Tier 1 ratio (3) 11.17 %

11.17 %

11.28 %

11.24 %

11.22 %

11.17 %

11.22 % Total capital ratio (3) 13.64 %

13.73 %

13.94 %

13.97 %

14.11 %

13.64 %

14.11 % Leverage ratio (3) 8.89 %

8.88 %

8.76 %

8.64 %

8.70 %

8.89 %

8.70 %



























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

























Loans (4) $ 10,059,119

$ 9,597,197

$ 9,367,820

$ 9,266,774

$ 9,283,227

$ 9,574,965

$ 9,640,235 Investment securities 3,705,304

4,003,472

4,118,287

4,308,059

4,343,513

4,032,046

4,113,240 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 372,054

317,146

294,136

273,763

166,904

314,552

73,170 Total earning assets $ 14,136,477

$ 13,917,815

$ 13,780,243

$ 13,848,596

$ 13,793,644

$ 13,921,563

$ 13,826,645 Total assets $ 16,767,598

$ 16,385,989

$ 16,185,978

$ 16,184,919

$ 16,036,417

$ 16,382,730

$ 16,072,360 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 4,225,192

$ 4,176,242

$ 4,224,842

$ 4,160,175

$ 4,191,457

$ 4,196,735

$ 4,005,034 Interest-bearing deposits 8,407,114

8,194,781

8,312,876

8,623,800

8,693,792

8,383,529

8,655,308 Total deposits $ 12,632,306

$ 12,371,023

$ 12,537,718

$ 12,783,975

$ 12,885,249

$ 12,580,264

$ 12,660,342 Borrowings $ 1,489,088

$ 1,406,718

$ 1,079,596

$ 721,695

$ 396,743

$ 1,177,013

$ 647,223 Shareholders' equity $ 2,009,564

$ 2,089,179

$ 2,099,670

$ 2,225,495

$ 2,241,820

$ 2,105,339

$ 2,259,807



























CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS























Allowance to ending loans 1.29 %

1.27 %

1.25 %

1.34 %

1.42 %

1.29 %

1.42 % Allowance to nonaccrual loans 464.58 %

341.61 %

302.87 %

273.09 %

272.76 %

464.58 %

272.76 % Allowance to nonperforming loans 335.94 %

262.09 %

235.08 %

231.98 %

219.96 %

335.94 %

219.96 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.38 %

0.48 %

0.53 %

0.58 %

0.65 %

0.38 %

0.65 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.28 %

0.37 %

0.41 %

0.49 %

0.52 %

0.28 %

0.52 % Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO 0.39 %

0.48 %

0.53 %

0.58 %

0.65 %

0.39 %

0.65 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.23 %

0.28 %

0.31 %

0.33 %

0.37 %

0.23 %

0.37 % Classified assets to total assets 0.75 %

0.69 %

0.74 %

0.67 %

0.64 %

0.75 %

0.64 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) (0.01) %

0.07 %

0.08 %

0.10 %

0.32 %

0.06 %

0.26 %





(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation. (2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons. (3) December 31, 2022 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary. (4) Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









Three months ended,

Twelve months ended,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Interest income





















Loans and leases, including fees $ 152,299

$ 92,682

64.3 %

$ 458,742

$ 385,535

19.0 % Investment securities





















Taxable 30,248

20,993

44.1 %

102,314

79,212

29.2 % Tax-exempt 4,105

4,127

(0.5) %

18,466

18,323

0.8 % Total investment securities interest 34,353

25,120

36.8 %

120,780

97,535

23.8 % Other earning assets 3,262

71

N/M

5,484

147

N/M Total interest income 189,914

117,873

61.1 %

585,006

483,217

21.1 %























Interest expense





















Deposits 16,168

3,089

423.4 %

28,140

14,435

94.9 % Short-term borrowings 11,091

10

N/M

19,132

198

N/M Long-term borrowings 4,759

3,968

19.9 %

18,591

16,466

12.9 % Total interest expense 32,018

7,067

353.1 %

65,863

31,099

111.8 % Net interest income 157,896

110,806

42.5 %

519,143

452,118

14.8 % Provision for credit losses-loans and leases 8,689

(9,525)

(191.2) %

6,731

(19,024)

(135.4) % Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments 1,341

1,799

(25.5) %

4,982

903

451.7 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 147,866

118,532

24.7 %

507,430

470,239

7.9 %























Noninterest income





















Service charges on deposit accounts 6,406

8,645

(25.9) %

28,062

31,876

(12.0) % Trust and wealth management fees 5,648

6,038

(6.5) %

23,506

23,780

(1.2) % Bankcard income 3,736

3,602

3.7 %

14,380

14,300

0.6 % Client derivative fees 1,822

2,303

(20.9) %

5,441

7,927

(31.4) % Foreign exchange income 19,592

12,808

53.0 %

54,965

44,793

22.7 % Leasing business income 11,124

0

100.0 %

31,574

0

100.0 % Net gains from sales of loans 2,206

6,492

(66.0) %

15,048

33,021

(54.4) % Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities (393)

(14)

N/M

(569)

(759)

(25.0) % Net gain (loss) on equity securities 1,315

321

309.7 %

(639)

702

(191.0) % Other 4,579

5,465

(16.2) %

17,873

15,866

12.6 % Total noninterest income 56,035

45,660

22.7 %

189,641

171,506

10.6 %























Noninterest expenses





















Salaries and employee benefits 73,621

62,170

18.4 %

269,368

245,924

9.5 % Net occupancy 5,434

5,332

1.9 %

22,208

22,142

0.3 % Furniture and equipment 3,234

3,161

2.3 %

13,224

13,819

(4.3) % Data processing 8,567

8,261

3.7 %

33,662

31,363

7.3 % Marketing 2,198

2,152

2.1 %

8,744

7,983

9.5 % Communication 690

677

1.9 %

2,683

2,930

(8.4) % Professional services 3,015

5,998

(49.7) %

9,734

11,676

(16.6) % State intangible tax 974

651

49.6 %

4,285

4,256

0.7 % FDIC assessments 2,173

1,453

49.6 %

7,194

5,630

27.8 % Intangible amortization 2,573

2,401

7.2 %

11,185

9,839

13.7 % Leasing business expense 6,061

0

100.0 %

20,363

0

100.0 % Other 15,902

17,349

(8.3) %

52,699

45,250

16.5 % Total noninterest expenses 124,442

109,605

13.5 %

455,349

400,812

13.6 % Income before income taxes 79,459

54,587

45.6 %

241,722

240,933

0.3 % Income tax expense (benefit) 10,373

7,642

35.7 %

24,110

35,773

(32.6) % Net income $ 69,086

$ 46,945

47.2 %

$ 217,612

$ 205,160

6.1 %























ADDITIONAL DATA





















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.74

$ 0.51





$ 2.33

$ 2.16



Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.73

$ 0.50





$ 2.30

$ 2.14



Dividends declared per share $ 0.23

$ 0.23





$ 0.92

$ 0.92



























Return on average assets 1.63 %

1.16 %





1.33 %

1.28 %



Return on average shareholders' equity 13.64 %

8.31 %





10.34 %

9.08 %



























Interest income $ 189,914

$ 117,873

61.1 %

$ 585,006

$ 483,217

21.1 % Tax equivalent adjustment 1,553

1,386

12.0 %

6,357

6,091

4.4 % Interest income - tax equivalent 191,467

119,259

60.5 %

591,363

489,308

20.9 % Interest expense 32,018

7,067

353.1 %

65,863

31,099

111.8 % Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 159,449

$ 112,192

42.1 %

$ 525,500

$ 458,209

14.7 %























Net interest margin 4.43 %

3.19 %





3.73 %

3.27 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 4.47 %

3.23 %





3.77 %

3.31 %



























Full-time equivalent employees 2,070

1,994











































(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

























2022

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Year to

% Change

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Date

Linked Qtr. Interest income





















Loans and leases, including fees $ 152,299

$ 122,170

$ 97,091

$ 87,182

$ 458,742

24.7 % Investment securities





















Taxable 30,248

26,331

23,639

22,096

102,314

14.9 % Tax-exempt 4,105

5,014

4,916

4,431

18,466

(18.1) % Total investment securities interest 34,353

31,345

28,555

26,527

120,780

9.6 % Other earning assets 3,262

1,597

505

120

5,484

104.3 % Total interest income 189,914

155,112

126,151

113,829

585,006

22.4 %























Interest expense





















Deposits 16,168

6,386

2,963

2,623

28,140

153.2 % Short-term borrowings 11,091

6,158

1,566

317

19,132

80.1 % Long-term borrowings 4,759

4,676

4,612

4,544

18,591

1.8 % Total interest expense 32,018

17,220

9,141

7,484

65,863

85.9 % Net interest income 157,896

137,892

117,010

106,345

519,143

14.5 % Provision for credit losses-loans and leases 8,689

7,898

(4,267)

(5,589)

6,731

10.0 % Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments 1,341

386

3,481

(226)

4,982

247.4 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 147,866

129,608

117,796

112,160

507,430

14.1 %























Noninterest income





















Service charges on deposit accounts 6,406

6,279

7,648

7,729

28,062

2.0 % Trust and wealth management fees 5,648

5,487

6,311

6,060

23,506

2.9 % Bankcard income 3,736

3,484

3,823

3,337

14,380

7.2 % Client derivative fees 1,822

1,447

1,369

803

5,441

25.9 % Foreign exchange income 19,592

11,752

13,470

10,151

54,965

66.7 % Leasing business income 11,124

7,127

7,247

6,076

31,574

56.1 % Net gains from sales of loans 2,206

3,729

5,241

3,872

15,048

(40.8) % Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities (393)

(179)

0

3

(569)

119.6 % Net gain (loss) on equity securities 1,315

(701)

(1,054)

(199)

(639)

287.6 % Other 4,579

4,109

5,723

3,462

17,873

11.4 % Total noninterest income 56,035

42,534

49,778

41,294

189,641

31.7 %























Noninterest expenses





















Salaries and employee benefits 73,621

66,808

64,992

63,947

269,368

10.2 % Net occupancy 5,434

5,669

5,359

5,746

22,208

(4.1) % Furniture and equipment 3,234

3,222

3,201

3,567

13,224

0.4 % Data processing 8,567

8,497

8,334

8,264

33,662

0.8 % Marketing 2,198

2,523

2,323

1,700

8,744

(12.9) % Communication 690

657

670

666

2,683

5.0 % Professional services 3,015

2,346

2,214

2,159

9,734

28.5 % State intangible tax 974

1,090

1,090

1,131

4,285

(10.6) % FDIC assessments 2,173

1,885

1,677

1,459

7,194

15.3 % Intangible amortization 2,573

2,783

2,915

2,914

11,185

(7.5) % Leasing business expense 6,061

5,746

4,687

3,869

20,363

5.5 % Other 15,902

23,842

5,572

7,383

52,699

(33.3) % Total noninterest expenses 124,442

125,068

103,034

102,805

455,349

(0.5) % Income before income taxes 79,459

47,074

64,540

50,649

241,722

68.8 % Income tax expense (benefit) 10,373

(8,631)

13,020

9,348

24,110

(220.2) % Net income $ 69,086

$ 55,705

$ 51,520

$ 41,301

$ 217,612

24.0 %























ADDITIONAL DATA





















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.74

$ 0.60

$ 0.55

$ 0.44

$ 2.33



Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.73

$ 0.59

$ 0.55

$ 0.44

$ 2.30



Dividends declared per share $ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.92



























Return on average assets 1.63 %

1.35 %

1.28 %

1.03 %

1.33 %



Return on average shareholders' equity 13.64 %

10.58 %

9.84 %

7.53 %

10.34 %



























Interest income $ 189,914

$ 155,112

$ 126,151

$ 113,829

$ 585,006

22.4 % Tax equivalent adjustment 1,553

1,712

1,625

1,467

6,357

(9.3) % Interest income - tax equivalent 191,467

156,824

127,776

115,296

591,363

22.1 % Interest expense 32,018

17,220

9,141

7,484

65,863

85.9 % Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 159,449

$ 139,604

$ 118,635

$ 107,812

$ 525,500

14.2 %























Net interest margin 4.43 %

3.93 %

3.41 %

3.11 %

3.73 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 4.47 %

3.98 %

3.45 %

3.16 %

3.77 %



























Full-time equivalent employees 2,070

2,072

2,096

2,050 (2)



































(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons. (2) Includes 65 FTE from Summit acquisition.























FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















2021

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Full

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year Interest income

















Loans and leases, including fees $ 92,682

$ 96,428

$ 97,494

$ 98,931

$ 385,535 Investment securities

















Taxable 20,993

20,088

19,524

18,607

79,212 Tax-exempt 4,127

4,282

4,871

5,043

18,323 Total investment securities interest 25,120

24,370

24,395

23,650

97,535 Other earning assets 71

23

25

28

147 Total interest income 117,873

120,821

121,914

122,609

483,217



















Interest expense

















Deposits 3,089

3,320

3,693

4,333

14,435 Short-term borrowings 10

68

53

67

198 Long-term borrowings 3,968

4,023

4,142

4,333

16,466 Total interest expense 7,067

7,411

7,888

8,733

31,099 Net interest income 110,806

113,410

114,026

113,876

452,118 Provision for credit losses-loans and leases (9,525)

(8,193)

(4,756)

3,450

(19,024) Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments 1,799

(1,951)

517

538

903 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 118,532

123,554

118,265

109,888

470,239



















Noninterest income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 8,645

8,548

7,537

7,146

31,876 Trust and wealth management fees 6,038

5,896

6,216

5,630

23,780 Bankcard income 3,602

3,838

3,732

3,128

14,300 Client derivative fees 2,303

2,273

1,795

1,556

7,927 Foreign exchange income 12,808

9,191

12,037

10,757

44,793 Leasing business income 0

0

0

0

0 Net gains from sales of loans 6,492

8,586

8,489

9,454

33,021 Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities (14)

(314)

(265)

(166)

(759) Net gain (loss) on equity securities 321

108

161

112

702 Other 5,465

4,411

3,285

2,705

15,866 Total noninterest income 45,660

42,537

42,987

40,322

171,506



















Noninterest expenses

















Salaries and employee benefits 62,170

61,717

60,784

61,253

245,924 Net occupancy 5,332

5,571

5,535

5,704

22,142 Furniture and equipment 3,161

3,318

3,371

3,969

13,819 Data processing 8,261

7,951

7,864

7,287

31,363 Marketing 2,152

2,435

2,035

1,361

7,983 Communication 677

669

746

838

2,930 Professional services 5,998

2,199

2,029

1,450

11,676 State intangible tax 651

1,202

1,201

1,202

4,256 FDIC assessments 1,453

1,466

1,362

1,349

5,630 Intangible amortization 2,401

2,479

2,480

2,479

9,839 Leasing business expense 0

0

0

0

0 Other 17,349

10,051

12,236

5,614

45,250 Total noninterest expenses 109,605

99,058

99,643

92,506

400,812 Income before income taxes 54,587

67,033

61,609

57,704

240,933 Income tax expense (benefit) 7,642

7,021

10,721

10,389

35,773 Net income $ 46,945

$ 60,012

$ 50,888

$ 47,315

$ 205,160



















ADDITIONAL DATA

















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.51

$ 0.64

$ 0.53

$ 0.49

$ 2.16 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.50

$ 0.63

$ 0.52

$ 0.48

$ 2.14 Dividends declared per share $ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.92



















Return on average assets 1.16 %

1.49 %

1.26 %

1.20 %

1.28 % Return on average shareholders' equity 8.31 %

10.53 %

9.02 %

8.44 %

9.08 %



















Interest income $ 117,873

$ 120,821

$ 121,914

$ 122,609

$ 483,217 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,386

1,434

1,619

1,652

6,091 Interest income - tax equivalent 119,259

122,255

123,533

124,261

489,308 Interest expense 7,067

7,411

7,888

8,733

31,099 Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 112,192

$ 114,844

$ 115,645

$ 115,528

$ 458,209



















Net interest margin 3.19 %

3.28 %

3.27 %

3.35 %

3.27 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 3.23 %

3.32 %

3.31 %

3.40 %

3.31 %



















Full-time equivalent employees 1,994

2,026

2,053

2,063



























(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





























Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

% Change

% Change

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Linked Qtr.

Comp Qtr. ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks $ 207,501

$ 195,553

$ 217,481

$ 214,571

$ 220,031

6.1 %

(5.7) % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 388,182

338,978

270,042

243,004

214,811

14.5 %

80.7 % Investment securities available-for-sale 3,409,648

3,531,353

3,843,580

3,957,882

4,207,846

(3.4) %

(19.0) % Investment securities held-to-maturity 84,021

85,823

88,057

92,597

98,420

(2.1) %

(14.6) % Other investments 143,160

138,767

132,151

114,563

102,971

3.2 %

39.0 % Loans held for sale 7,918

10,684

22,044

12,670

29,482

(25.9) %

(73.1) % Loans and leases

























Commercial and industrial 3,410,272

3,139,219

2,927,175

2,800,209

2,720,028

8.6 %

25.4 % Lease financing 236,124

176,072

146,639

125,867

109,624

34.1 %

115.4 % Construction real estate 512,050

489,446

449,734

479,744

455,894

4.6 %

12.3 % Commercial real estate 4,052,759

3,976,345

4,007,037

4,031,484

4,226,614

1.9 %

(4.1) % Residential real estate 1,092,265

1,024,596

965,387

913,838

896,069

6.6 %

21.9 % Home equity 733,791

737,318

725,700

707,973

708,399

(0.5) %

3.6 % Installment 209,895

202,267

146,680

132,197

119,454

3.8 %

75.7 % Credit card 51,815

52,173

52,065

50,305

52,217

(0.7) %

(0.8) % Total loans 10,298,971

9,797,436

9,420,417

9,241,617

9,288,299

5.1 %

10.9 % Less:

























Allowance for credit losses (132,977)

(124,096)

(117,885)

(124,130)

(131,992)

7.2 %

0.7 % Net loans 10,165,994

9,673,340

9,302,532

9,117,487

9,156,307

5.1 %

11.0 % Premises and equipment 189,080

189,067

191,099

190,975

193,040

0.0 %

(2.1) % Operating leases 91,738

84,851

82,659

61,927

60,811

8.1 %

50.9 % Goodwill 1,001,507

998,422

999,959

999,959

1,000,749

0.3 %

0.1 % Other intangibles 93,919

96,528

99,019

101,673

104,367

(2.7) %

(10.0) % Accrued interest and other assets 1,220,648

1,280,427

995,091

901,842

940,306

(4.7) %

29.8 % Total Assets $ 17,003,316

$ 16,623,793

$ 16,243,714

$ 16,009,150

$ 16,329,141

2.3 %

4.1 %



























LIABILITIES

























Deposits

























Interest-bearing demand $ 3,037,153

$ 2,980,465

$ 3,096,365

$ 3,246,646

$ 3,198,745

1.9 %

(5.1) % Savings 3,828,139

3,980,020

4,029,717

4,188,867

4,157,374

(3.8) %

(7.9) % Time 1,700,705

1,242,412

1,026,918

1,121,966

1,330,263

36.9 %

27.8 % Total interest-bearing deposits 8,565,997

8,202,897

8,153,000

8,557,479

8,686,382

4.4 %

(1.4) % Noninterest-bearing 4,135,180

4,137,038

4,124,111

4,261,429

4,185,572

0.0 %

(1.2) % Total deposits 12,701,177

12,339,935

12,277,111

12,818,908

12,871,954

2.9 %

(1.3) % Federal funds purchased and securities sold

























under agreements to repurchase 0

3,535

0

0

51,203

100.0 %

(100.0) % FHLB short-term borrowings 1,130,000

972,600

896,000

185,000

225,000

16.2 %

402.2 % Other 157,156

184,912

152,226

57,247

20,000

(15.0) %

685.8 % Total short-term borrowings 1,287,156

1,161,047

1,048,226

242,247

296,203

10.9 %

334.6 % Long-term debt 346,672

355,116

358,578

379,840

409,832

(2.4) %

(15.4) % Total borrowed funds 1,633,828

1,516,163

1,406,804

622,087

706,035

7.8 %

131.4 % Accrued interest and other liabilities 626,938

773,563

491,129

430,710

492,210

(19.0) %

27.4 % Total Liabilities 14,961,943

14,629,661

14,175,044

13,871,705

14,070,199

2.3 %

6.3 %



























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Common stock 1,634,605

1,631,696

1,637,237

1,634,903

1,640,358

0.2 %

(0.4) % Retained earnings 968,237

920,943

887,006

857,178

837,473

5.1 %

15.6 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (358,663)

(354,570)

(243,328)

(142,477)

(433)

1.2 %

N/M Treasury stock, at cost (202,806)

(203,937)

(212,245)

(212,159)

(218,456)

(0.6) %

(7.2) % Total Shareholders' Equity 2,041,373

1,994,132

2,068,670

2,137,445

2,258,942

2.4 %

(9.6) % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 17,003,316

$ 16,623,793

$ 16,243,714

$ 16,009,150

$ 16,329,141

2.3 %

4.1 %



FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021 ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks $ 218,216

$ 228,068

$ 248,463

$ 241,271

$ 253,091

$ 233,925

$ 242,201 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 372,054

317,146

294,136

273,763

166,904

314,552

73,170 Investment securities 3,705,304

4,003,472

4,118,287

4,308,059

4,343,513

4,032,046

4,113,240 Loans held for sale 8,639

12,283

15,446

15,589

24,491

12,968

27,711 Loans and leases

























Commercial and industrial 3,249,252

3,040,547

2,884,373

2,736,613

2,552,686

2,979,273

2,790,733 Lease financing 203,790

158,667

134,334

115,703

67,537

153,380

67,822 Construction real estate 501,787

469,489

460,609

474,278

460,588

476,597

575,883 Commercial real estate 4,028,944

3,969,935

4,025,493

4,139,072

4,391,328

4,040,365

4,379,325 Residential real estate 1,066,859

998,476

936,165

903,567

917,399

976,775

943,981 Home equity 735,039

728,791

716,219

703,714

709,954

721,048

713,521 Installment 208,484

164,063

140,145

125,579

106,188

159,807

91,642 Credit card 56,325

54,946

55,036

52,659

53,056

54,752

49,617 Total loans 10,050,480

9,584,914

9,352,374

9,251,185

9,258,736

9,561,997

9,612,524 Less:

























Allowance for credit losses (127,541)

(119,000)

(123,950)

(129,601)

(144,756)

(125,001)

(162,477) Net loans 9,922,939

9,465,914

9,228,424

9,121,584

9,113,980

9,436,996

9,450,047 Premises and equipment 189,342

190,738

191,895

192,832

192,941

191,191

198,425 Operating leases 88,365

83,970

73,862

61,297

659

76,967

166 Goodwill 998,575

999,690

999,958

1,000,238

938,453

999,611

937,943 Other intangibles 95,256

97,781

100,354

103,033

71,006

99,081

73,496 Accrued interest and other assets 1,168,908

986,927

915,153

867,253

931,379

985,393

955,961 Total Assets $ 16,767,598

$ 16,385,989

$ 16,185,978

$ 16,184,919

$ 16,036,417

$ 16,382,730

$ 16,072,360



























LIABILITIES

























Deposits

























Interest-bearing demand $ 3,103,091

$ 3,105,547

$ 3,180,846

$ 3,246,919

$ 3,069,416

$ 3,158,560

$ 2,988,359 Savings 3,943,342

4,036,565

4,076,380

4,145,615

4,195,504

4,049,883

4,065,654 Time 1,360,681

1,052,669

1,055,650

1,231,266

1,428,872

1,175,086

1,601,295 Total interest-bearing deposits 8,407,114

8,194,781

8,312,876

8,623,800

8,693,792

8,383,529

8,655,308 Noninterest-bearing 4,225,192

4,176,242

4,224,842

4,160,175

4,191,457

4,196,735

4,005,034 Total deposits 12,632,306

12,371,023

12,537,718

12,783,975

12,885,249

12,580,264

12,660,342 Federal funds purchased and securities sold

























under agreements to repurchase 16,167

32,637

24,229

45,358

79,382

29,526

160,967 FHLB short-term borrowings 944,320

892,786

586,846

257,800

2,445

672,928

43,371 Other 184,439

131,237

109,353

33,297

654

115,041

165 Total short-term borrowings 1,144,926

1,056,660

720,428

336,455

82,481

817,495

204,503 Long-term debt 344,162

350,058

359,168

385,240

314,262

359,518

442,720 Total borrowed funds 1,489,088

1,406,718

1,079,596

721,695

396,743

1,177,013

647,223 Accrued interest and other liabilities 636,640

519,069

468,994

453,754

512,605

520,114

504,988 Total Liabilities 14,758,034

14,296,810

14,086,308

13,959,424

13,794,597

14,277,391

13,812,553



























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Common stock 1,632,941

1,631,078

1,635,990

1,638,321

1,637,828

1,634,558

1,636,126 Retained earnings 941,987

899,524

866,910

841,652

822,500

887,826

772,063 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (361,284)

(236,566)

(190,949)

(38,448)

8,542

(207,778)

28,317 Treasury stock, at cost (204,080)

(204,857)

(212,281)

(216,030)

(227,050)

(209,267)

(176,699) Total Shareholders' Equity 2,009,564

2,089,179

2,099,670

2,225,495

2,241,820

2,105,339

2,259,807 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 16,767,598

$ 16,385,989

$ 16,185,978

$ 16,184,919

$ 16,036,417

$ 16,382,730

$ 16,072,360































FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages



December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021



Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield Earning assets



















































Investments:



















































Investment securities

$ 3,705,304

$ 34,353

3.68 %

$ 4,003,472

$ 31,345

3.11 %

$ 4,343,513

$ 25,120

2.29 %

$ 4,032,046

3.00 %

$ 4,113,240

2.37 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

372,054

3,262

3.48 %

317,146

1,597

2.00 %

166,904

71

0.17 %

314,552

1.74 %

73,170

0.20 % Gross loans (1)

10,059,119

152,299

6.01 %

9,597,197

122,170

5.05 %

9,283,227

92,682

3.96 %

9,574,965

4.79 %

9,640,235

4.00 % Total earning assets

14,136,477

189,914

5.33 %

13,917,815

155,112

4.42 %

13,793,644

117,873

3.39 %

13,921,563

4.20 %

13,826,645

3.49 %





















































Nonearning assets



















































Allowance for credit losses

(127,541)









(119,000)









(144,756)









(125,001)





(162,477)



Cash and due from banks

218,216









228,068









253,091









233,925





242,201



Accrued interest and other assets

2,540,446









2,359,106









2,134,438









2,352,243





2,165,991



Total assets

$ 16,767,598









$ 16,385,989









$ 16,036,417









$ 16,382,730





$ 16,072,360

























































Interest-bearing liabilities



















































Deposits:



















































Interest-bearing demand

$ 3,103,091

$ 5,195

0.66 %

$ 3,105,547

$ 2,404

0.31 %

$ 3,069,416

$ 461

0.06 %

$ 3,158,560

0.28 %

$ 2,988,359

0.06 % Savings

3,943,342

4,819

0.48 %

4,036,565

2,199

0.22 %

4,195,504

901

0.09 %

4,049,883

0.22 %

4,065,654

0.10 % Time

1,360,681

6,154

1.79 %

1,052,669

1,783

0.67 %

1,428,872

1,727

0.48 %

1,175,086

0.88 %

1,601,295

0.52 % Total interest-bearing deposits

8,407,114

16,168

0.76 %

8,194,781

6,386

0.31 %

8,693,792

3,089

0.14 %

8,383,529

0.34 %

8,655,308

0.17 % Borrowed funds



















































Short-term borrowings

1,144,926

11,091

3.84 %

1,056,660

6,158

2.31 %

82,481

10

0.05 %

817,495

2.34 %

204,503

0.10 % Long-term debt

344,162

4,759

5.49 %

350,058

4,676

5.30 %

314,262

3,968

5.01 %

359,518

5.17 %

442,720

3.72 % Total borrowed funds

1,489,088

15,850

4.22 %

1,406,718

10,834

3.06 %

396,743

3,978

3.98 %

1,177,013

3.20 %

647,223

2.57 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,896,202

32,018

1.28 %

9,601,499

17,220

0.71 %

9,090,535

7,067

0.31 %

9,560,542

0.69 %

9,302,531

0.33 %





















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities



















































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

4,225,192









4,176,242









4,191,457









4,196,735





4,005,034



Other liabilities

636,640









519,069









512,605









520,114





504,988



Shareholders' equity

2,009,564









2,089,179









2,241,820









2,105,339





2,259,807



Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 16,767,598









$ 16,385,989









$ 16,036,417









$ 16,382,730





$ 16,072,360

























































Net interest income

$ 157,896









$ 137,892









$ 110,806









$ 519,143





$ 452,118



Net interest spread









4.05 %









3.71 %









3.08 %





3.51 %





3.16 % Net interest margin









4.43 %









3.93 %









3.19 %





3.73 %





3.27 %





















































Tax equivalent adjustment









0.04 %









0.05 %









0.04 %





0.04 %





0.04 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)









4.47 %









3.98 %









3.23 %





3.77 %





3.31 %











































































































(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.





FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (1) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)















































































Linked Qtr. Income Variance

Comparable Qtr. Income Variance

Year-to-Date Income Variance



Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total Earning assets



































Investment securities

$ 5,772

$ (2,764)

$ 3,008

$ 15,150

$ (5,917)

$ 9,233

$ 25,677

$ (2,432)

$ 23,245 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

1,184

481

1,665

1,392

1,799

3,191

1,129

4,208

5,337 Gross loans (2)

23,135

6,994

30,129

47,870

11,747

59,617

76,334

(3,127)

73,207 Total earning assets

30,091

4,711

34,802

64,412

7,629

72,041

103,140

(1,351)

101,789





































Interest-bearing liabilities



































Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 9,374

$ 408

$ 9,782

$ 13,630

$ (551)

$ 13,079

$ 14,617

$ (912)

$ 13,705 Borrowed funds



































Short-term borrowings

4,078

855

4,933

789

10,292

11,081

4,588

14,346

18,934 Long-term debt

165

(82)

83

378

413

791

6,427

(4,302)

2,125 Total borrowed funds

4,243

773

5,016

1,167

10,705

11,872

11,015

10,044

21,059 Total interest-bearing liabilities

13,617

1,181

14,798

14,797

10,154

24,951

25,632

9,132

34,764 Net interest income (1)

$ 16,474

$ 3,530

$ 20,004

$ 49,615

$ (2,525)

$ 47,090

$ 77,508

$ (10,483)

$ 67,025











































































(1) Not tax equivalent.



































(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.









FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CREDIT QUALITY (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

























Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Full Year

Full Year

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY



















Balance at beginning of period $ 124,096

$ 117,885

$ 124,130

$ 131,992

$ 148,903

$ 131,992

$ 175,679 Purchase accounting ACL for PCD 0

0

0

0

17

0

17 Provision for credit losses 8,689

7,898

(4,267)

(5,589)

(9,525)

6,731

(19,024) Gross charge-offs

























Commercial and industrial 334

1,947

773

2,845

1,364

5,899

15,620 Lease financing 0

13

8

131

0

152

0 Construction real estate 0

0

0

0

1,496

0

1,498 Commercial real estate 245

3

3,419

0

9,150

3,667

13,471 Residential real estate 79

119

4

22

6

224

127 Home equity 72

45

22

21

22

160

1,073 Installment 717

294

361

177

184

1,549

334 Credit card 212

237

212

246

149

907

780 Total gross charge-offs 1,659

2,658

4,799

3,442

12,371

12,558

32,903 Recoveries

























Commercial and industrial 293

90

177

379

201

939

1,612 Lease financing 0

13

3

33

0

49

0 Construction real estate 0

0

0

0

0

0

3 Commercial real estate 1,327

561

2,194

222

4,292

4,304

4,785 Residential real estate 15

35

34

90

74

174

228 Home equity 88

185

360

265

303

898

1,223 Installment 68

29

47

21

27

165

151 Credit card 60

58

6

159

71

283

221 Total recoveries 1,851

971

2,821

1,169

4,968

6,812

8,223 Total net charge-offs (192)

1,687

1,978

2,273

7,403

5,746

24,680 Ending allowance for credit losses $ 132,977

$ 124,096

$ 117,885

$ 124,130

$ 131,992

$ 132,977

$ 131,992



























NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)



















Commercial and industrial 0.01 %

0.24 %

0.08 %

0.37 %

0.18 %

0.17 %

0.50 % Lease financing 0.00 %

0.00 %

0.01 %

0.34 %

0.00 %

0.07 %

0.00 % Construction real estate 0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

1.29 %

0.00 %

0.26 % Commercial real estate (0.11) %

(0.06) %

0.12 %

(0.02) %

0.44 %

(0.02) %

0.20 % Residential real estate 0.02 %

0.03 %

(0.01) %

(0.03) %

(0.03) %

0.01 %

(0.01) % Home equity (0.01) %

(0.08) %

(0.19) %

(0.14) %

(0.16) %

(0.10) %

(0.02) % Installment 1.24 %

0.64 %

0.90 %

0.50 %

0.59 %

0.87 %

0.20 % Credit card 1.07 %

1.29 %

1.50 %

0.67 %

0.58 %

1.14 %

1.13 % Total net charge-offs (0.01) %

0.07 %

0.08 %

0.10 %

0.32 %

0.06 %

0.26 %



























COMPONENTS OF NONPERFORMING LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS



Nonaccrual loans (1)

























Commercial and industrial $ 8,242

$ 8,719

$ 11,675

$ 14,390

$ 17,362

$ 8,242

$ 17,362 Lease financing 178

199

217

249

203

178

203 Construction real estate 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Commercial real estate 5,786

13,435

14,650

19,843

19,512

5,786

19,512 Residential real estate 10,691

10,250

8,879

7,432

8,305

10,691

8,305 Home equity 3,123

3,445

3,331

3,377

2,922

3,123

2,922 Installment 603

279

170

163

88

603

88 Nonaccrual loans 28,623

36,327

38,922

45,454

48,392

28,623

48,392 Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) 10,960

11,022

11,225

8,055

11,616

10,960

11,616 Total nonperforming loans 39,583

47,349

50,147

53,509

60,008

39,583

60,008 Other real estate owned (OREO) 191

22

22

72

98

191

98 Total nonperforming assets 39,774

47,371

50,169

53,581

60,106

39,774

60,106 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 857

139

142

180

137

857

137 Total underperforming assets $ 40,631

$ 47,510

$ 50,311

$ 53,761

$ 60,243

$ 40,631

$ 60,243 Total classified assets $ 128,137

$ 114,956

$ 119,769

$ 106,839

$ 104,815

$ 128,137

$ 104,815



























CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS



















Allowance for credit losses to

























Nonaccrual loans 464.58 %

341.61 %

302.87 %

273.09 %

272.76 %

464.58 %

272.76 % Nonperforming loans 335.94 %

262.09 %

235.08 %

231.98 %

219.96 %

335.94 %

219.96 % Total ending loans 1.29 %

1.27 %

1.25 %

1.34 %

1.42 %

1.29 %

1.42 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.38 %

0.48 %

0.53 %

0.58 %

0.65 %

0.38 %

0.65 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.28 %

0.37 %

0.41 %

0.49 %

0.52 %

0.28 %

0.52 % Nonperforming assets to

























Ending loans, plus OREO 0.39 %

0.48 %

0.53 %

0.58 %

0.65 %

0.39 %

0.65 % Total assets 0.23 %

0.28 %

0.31 %

0.33 %

0.37 %

0.23 %

0.37 % Nonperforming assets, excluding accruing TDRs to

























Ending loans, plus OREO 0.28 %

0.37 %

0.41 %

0.49 %

0.52 %

0.28 %

0.52 % Total assets 0.17 %

0.22 %

0.24 %

0.28 %

0.30 %

0.17 %

0.30 % Classified assets to total assets 0.75 %

0.69 %

0.74 %

0.67 %

0.64 %

0.75 %

0.64 %































(1) Nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual TDRs of $10.0 million, $12.8 million, $9.5 million, $16.2 million, and $16.0 million, as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.