First Financial Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

CINCINNATI, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Earnings per diluted share of $0.38 ; $0.40 on an adjusted (1) basis

Return on average assets of 0.96%; 1.00% as adjusted (1)

57.5% efficiency ratio; 56.1% as adjusted (1)

Record core fee income driven by $16.7 million of mortgage banking income

$20.2 million total provision for credit losses

First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported net income of $37.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $28.6 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2020 and $52.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, First Financial had earnings per diluted common share of $0.67 compared to $1.00 for the same period in 2019.

Return on average assets for the second quarter of 2020 was 0.96% while return on average tangible common equity was 12.90%. These compare to returns on average assets of 0.79% and 1.50%, and returns on average tangible common equity of 9.71% and 17.33%, in the first quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2019, respectively.

Second quarter 2020 highlights include:

After adjustments (1) for certain nonrecurring and certain COVID-19 related items:

for certain nonrecurring and certain COVID-19 related items: Net income of $0.40 per diluted common share

per diluted common share

1.00% return on average assets



13.47% return on average tangible common equity

Adjustments (1) to net income include:

to net income include: $0.7 million of costs directly related to COVID-19

of costs directly related to COVID-19

$1.5 million of other nonrecurring costs such as branch consolidation costs

Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $175.3 million ; Total quarterly provision for credit losses of $20.2 million

; Total quarterly provision for credit losses of Loans and leases - ACL of $158.7 million , 1.56% of total loans; 1.71% of loans excluding PPP

, 1.56% of total loans; 1.71% of loans excluding PPP

Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $16.7 million ; $2.4 million provision expense

; provision expense

Similar to first quarter, substantially all second quarter provision expense related to expected economic impact from COVID-19

Strong noninterest income of $42.7 million , an increase of 20.7% from the linked quarter

, an increase of 20.7% from the linked quarter Mortgage banking revenue increased $13.8 million , or 488.6%

, or 488.6%

Continued strong client derivative fee income



Foreign exchange income of $6.6 million despite COVID-19 headwinds

despite COVID-19 headwinds

Service charges on deposits, including overdrafts, declined $2.4 million , or 28.9%

Noninterest expenses of $88.7 million , or $86.5 million as adjusted (1)

, or as adjusted Efficiency ratio of 57.5%; 56.1% as adjusted(1)

(1) Financial information in this release that is described as "adjusted" or that is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis is non-GAAP. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Loan balances grew $873.9 million , or 37.8% on an annualized basis

, or 37.8% on an annualized basis Loan growth driven by $885.3 million of PPP loans, net of unearned fees

Net interest margin of 3.44% on a fully tax-equivalent basis (1)

33 basis point decline compared to the linked quarter; 62 basis point decline due to loan yields



3 basis points of dilution from PPP



Impact of downward movement in short term rates, including the normalization of LIBOR, partially offset by funding cost reductions, higher loan fees, and elevated purchase accounting accretion

Strong capital ratios

Total capital of 15.13%; bolstered by $150 million sub-debt issuance in early second quarter

sub-debt issuance in early second quarter

Tier 1 common equity of 11.44%



Tangible common equity of 8.09%; 8.62% excluding PPP loans



Tangible book value per share of $12.26

In response to COVID-19, the Company has:

Introduced hardship relief programs that include payment deferrals, fee-waivers and suspension of foreclosures

Processed over $2.0 billion of commercial modifications

of commercial modifications

Modified over $126 million of consumer loans including $103 million in residential mortgages

Participated in CARES Act SBA Paycheck Protection Program

Received in excess of 8,200 PPP applications; over $1.2 billion in requests

in requests

Approximately 6,800 PPP requests, or 83% of applicants, approved by SBA



$912.9 million in PPP balances as of June 30 ; to date forgiveness has not been requested on any loan

Continued implementation of new processes and technologies to improve customer access to banking services

Updated existing internal processes and systems to react to high customer demand for relief

Donated $1.0 million to fund COVID-19 related relief in our geographic footprint in the first quarter

Archie Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "We are very pleased with our second quarter performance, especially when considering the unique circumstances in which we were operating due to COVID-19. While second quarter earnings were negatively impacted by pandemic-related events, we posted solid results as reflected in our adjusted(1) earnings per share of $0.40, adjusted(1) return on assets of 1.00% and adjusted(1) efficiency ratio of 56.1%. Additionally, credit trends remained stable while our allowance for credit losses increased to 1.71% of total loans, excluding PPP, and we recorded $20.2 million of provision expense in anticipation of credit deterioration in the latter part of the year and into 2021."

Mr. Brown continued, "The second quarter was our highest core fee income quarter on record and was the primary driver of our excellent performance. Our mortgage team had a sensational quarter as the hard work of our team combined with the historic low interest rate environment to drive an almost 500% increase in total mortgage banking revenue to $16.7 million. In addition, client derivative income remained steady during the quarter and Bannockburn revenue, while lower than the first quarter, was in line with our expectations given the challenges caused by business shutdowns. Additionally, total expenses declined during the quarter as we limited discretionary spending and implemented additional controls on hiring."

Mr. Brown further commented, "We are pleased with and appreciative of the incredible work performed by our associates during the quarter. We successfully implemented our pandemic management plan, which resulted in over 50% of our associates working remotely and our branches operating with closed lobbies for most of the quarter. This required a prompt evaluation of our client service model and a shift to leveraging technology in new and innovative ways. Our associates met the challenge, and went above and beyond to originate and fund over $900 million in PPP loans, provide customer deferrals for over $2 billion of loans, and process historic numbers of fee waivers and mortgage applications. By the second half of the quarter, sales activity returned to near pre-pandemic levels which led to increases in new households with checking accounts, strong consumer loan originations and robust wealth production."

Mr. Brown continued, "At this time, approximately 60% of our banking center lobbies are fully open with the remainder servicing clients by appointment. Physical staffing levels in our office buildings is currently limited to 25% of normal capacity, mostly on a volunteer basis, with the remainder of the staff continuing to work remotely. We continually monitor conditions in our markets and banking centers, in addition to guidance provided by local and state governments with regard to safely returning to the workplace and opening our branch locations to customers."

Mr. Brown concluded, "The second quarter was historic and challenging, however it illuminated what we are capable of as a company and positioned us to build on the lessons learned in a meaningful way. We continue to better leverage technology and are reevaluating our distribution model to better serve the needs of our customers. The broader economic environment remains uncertain and our clients continue to face serious challenges. We are committed to be a stabilizing presence in our communities and remain steadfast in our promise to manage the Company in a manner that prioritizes the physical and financial well-being of our associates and clients while delivering long-term value to our shareholders."

Full detail of the Company's second quarter performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

Teleconference / Webcast Information

First Financial's executive management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial and operating results on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial (877) 506-6873 (U.S. toll free), (855) 669-9657 (Canada toll free) or +1 (412) 380-2003 (International) (no passcode required). The number should be dialed five to ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.bankatfirst.com . A replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the completion of the live call at (877) 344-7529 (U.S. toll free), (855) 669-9658 (Canada toll free) and +1 (412) 317-0088 (International); conference number 10145789. The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 12 months.

Press Release and Additional Information on Website

This press release as well as supplemental information are available to the public through the Investor Relations section of First Financial's website at www.bankatfirst.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this report which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as ''believes,'' ''anticipates,'' "likely," "expected," "estimated," ''intends'' and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make about (i) our future operating or financial performance, including revenues, income or loss and earnings or loss per share, (ii) future common stock dividends, (iii) our capital structure, including future capital levels, (iv) our plans, objectives and strategies, and (v) the assumptions that underlie our forward-looking statements.

As with any forecast or projection, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation:

economic, market, liquidity, credit, interest rate, operational and technological risks associated with the Company's business;

future credit quality and performance, including our expectations regarding future loan losses and our allowance for credit losses

the effect of and changes in policies and laws or regulatory agencies, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislation and regulation relating to the banking industry; (iv) management's ability to effectively execute its business plans;

mergers and acquisitions, including costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquired companies;

the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Company's acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period;

the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices;

changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving and changes in unemployment;

changes in customers' performance and creditworthiness;

the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;

current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing prices, high unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth;

the adverse impact on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate, of the novel coronavirus, which causes the Coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"), global pandemic, and the impact of a slowing U.S. economy and increased unemployment on the performance of our loan and lease portfolio, the market value of our investment securities, the availability of sources of funding and the demand for our products;

our capital and liquidity requirements (including under regulatory capital standards, such as the Basel III capital standards) and our ability to generate capital internally or raise capital on favorable terms;

financial services reform and other current, pending or future legislation or regulation that could have a negative effect on our revenue and businesses, including the Dodd-Frank Act and other legislation and regulation relating to bank products and services;

the effect of the current interest rate environment or changes in interest rates or in the level or composition of our assets or liabilities on our net interest income, net interest margin and our mortgage originations, mortgage servicing rights and mortgage loans held for sale;

the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our brokerage, asset and wealth management businesses;

a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks;

the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on our funding costs and net interest margin; and

our ability to develop and execute effective business plans and strategies.

Additional factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as our other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov .

All forward-looking statements included in this filing are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at the time of the filing. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $15.9 billion in assets, $10.2 billion in loans, $11.7 billion in deposits and $2.2 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $2.8 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020. The Company operated 141 full service banking centers as of June 30, 2020, primarily in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com .

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended,

Six months ended,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

























Net income $ 37,393



$ 28,628



$ 48,677



$ 50,856



$ 52,703



$ 66,021



$ 98,542

Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.38



$ 0.29



$ 0.49



$ 0.52



$ 0.54



$ 0.68



$ 1.01

Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.38



$ 0.29



$ 0.49



$ 0.51



$ 0.53



$ 0.67



$ 1.00

Dividends declared per share $ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.22



$ 0.46



$ 0.44





























KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

























Return on average assets 0.96 %

0.79 %

1.34 %

1.41 %

1.50 %

0.88 %

1.42 % Return on average shareholders' equity 6.88 %

5.21 %

8.60 %

9.13 %

9.85 %

6.04 %

9.37 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 12.90 %

9.71 %

15.84 %

16.15 %

17.33 %

11.29 %

16.66 %



























Net interest margin 3.38 %

3.71 %

3.84 %

3.91 %

3.99 %

3.54 %

4.02 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 3.44 %

3.77 %

3.89 %

3.96 %

4.04 %

3.60 %

4.07 %



























Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets 13.99 %

14.47 %

15.49 %

15.62 %

15.16 %

13.99 %

15.16 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:

























Ending tangible assets 8.09 %

8.25 %

9.07 %

9.17 %

9.34 %

8.09 %

9.34 % Risk-weighted assets 10.85 %

10.50 %

11.09 %

11.34 %

11.82 %

10.85 %

11.82 %



























Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets 13.91 %

15.21 %

15.53 %

15.43 %

15.22 %

14.54 %

15.12 % Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of

























average tangible assets 7.94 %

8.79 %

9.07 %

9.35 %

9.26 %

8.34 %

9.11 %



























Book value per share $ 22.66



$ 22.25



$ 22.82



$ 22.59



$ 22.18



$ 22.66



$ 22.18

Tangible book value per share $ 12.26



$ 11.82



$ 12.42



$ 12.33



$ 12.79



$ 12.26



$ 12.79





























Common equity tier 1 ratio (2) 11.44 %

11.27 %

11.30 %

11.52 %

12.00 %

11.44 %

12.00 % Tier 1 ratio (2) 11.83 %

11.66 %

11.69 %

11.91 %

12.40 %

11.83 %

12.40 % Total capital ratio (2) 15.13 %

13.54 %

13.39 %

13.62 %

14.20 %

15.13 %

14.20 % Leverage ratio (2) 8.98 %

9.49 %

9.58 %

9.75 %

10.02 %

8.98 %

10.02 %



























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

























Loans (3) $ 10,002,379



$ 9,220,643



$ 9,149,222



$ 9,014,092



$ 8,852,662



$ 9,611,511



$ 8,813,206

Investment securities 3,164,243



3,115,723



3,102,867



3,290,666



3,408,994



3,139,983



3,382,510

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 91,990



39,332



36,672



38,569



33,255



65,661



33,978

Total earning assets $ 13,258,612



$ 12,375,698



$ 12,288,761



$ 12,343,327



$ 12,294,911



$ 12,817,155



$ 12,229,694

Total assets $ 15,710,204



$ 14,524,422



$ 14,460,288



$ 14,320,514



$ 14,102,733



$ 15,117,313



$ 14,028,058

Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,335,866



$ 2,643,240



$ 2,638,908



$ 2,513,458



$ 2,484,214



$ 2,989,553



$ 2,470,974

Interest-bearing deposits 8,395,229



7,590,791



7,583,531



7,504,708



7,612,146



7,993,010



7,611,125

Total deposits $ 11,731,095



$ 10,234,031



$ 10,222,439



$ 10,018,166



$ 10,096,360



$ 10,982,563



$ 10,082,099

Borrowings $ 1,272,819



$ 1,735,767



$ 1,613,696



$ 1,816,983



$ 1,656,570



$ 1,504,293



$ 1,622,011

Shareholders' equity $ 2,185,865



$ 2,209,733



$ 2,245,107



$ 2,210,327



$ 2,146,997



$ 2,197,799



$ 2,120,762





























CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS























Allowance to ending loans 1.56 %

1.55 %

0.63 %

0.62 %

0.69 %

1.56 %

0.69 % Allowance to nonaccrual loans 233.74 %

296.51 %

119.69 %

93.18 %

119.86 %

233.74 %

119.86 % Allowance to nonperforming loans 208.06 %

203.42 %

96.73 %

71.46 %

69.33 %

208.06 %

69.33 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.75 %

0.76 %

0.65 %

0.87 %

0.99 %

0.75 %

0.99 % Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO 0.77 %

0.78 %

0.67 %

0.89 %

1.00 %

0.77 %

1.00 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.49 %

0.48 %

0.42 %

0.56 %

0.62 %

0.49 %

0.62 % Classified assets to total assets 0.79 %

0.83 %

0.62 %

0.92 %

1.02 %

0.79 %

1.02 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.12 %

(0.04) %

0.15 %

0.45 %

0.08 %

0.05 %

0.36 %

(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons. (2) June 30, 2020 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary. (3) Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









Three months ended,

Six months ended,

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change Interest income





















Loans and leases, including fees $ 105,900



$ 126,365



(16.2) %

$ 221,675



$ 249,421



(11.1) % Investment securities





















Taxable 18,476



23,616



(21.8) %

37,481



47,851



(21.7) % Tax-exempt 4,937



4,336



13.9 %

9,519



8,594



10.8 % Total investment securities interest 23,413



27,952



(16.2) %

47,000



56,445



(16.7) % Other earning assets 47



206



(77.2) %

189



416



(54.6) % Total interest income 129,360



154,523



(16.3) %

268,864



306,282



(12.2) %























Interest expense





















Deposits 11,751



20,612



(43.0) %

28,116



39,855



(29.5) % Short-term borrowings 1,274



6,646



(80.8) %

6,361



12,606



(49.5) % Long-term borrowings 4,759



4,963



(4.1) %

8,529



10,004



(14.7) % Total interest expense 17,784



32,221



(44.8) %

43,006



62,465



(31.2) % Net interest income 111,576



122,302



(8.8) %

225,858



243,817



(7.4) % Provision for credit losses-loans and leases (1) 17,859



6,658



168.2 %

41,739



20,741



101.2 % Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments (1) 2,370



(132)



N/M

3,938



(126)



N/M Net interest income after provision for credit losses 91,347



115,776



(21.1) %

180,181



223,202



(19.3) %























Noninterest income





















Service charges on deposit accounts 6,001



9,819



(38.9) %

14,436



18,722



(22.9) % Trust and wealth management fees 4,114



3,943



4.3 %

8,583



8,013



7.1 % Bankcard income 2,844



6,497



(56.2) %

5,542



12,083



(54.1) % Client derivative fees 2,984



4,905



(39.2) %

6,089



6,609



(7.9) % Foreign exchange income 6,576



17



N/M

16,542



17



N/M Net gains from sales of loans 16,662



3,432



385.5 %

19,493



5,322



266.3 % Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities 2



(37)



105.4 %

(57)



(215)



73.5 % Other 3,542



6,062



(41.6) %

7,481



10,914



(31.5) % Total noninterest income 42,725



34,638



23.3 %

78,109



61,465



27.1 %























Noninterest expenses





















Salaries and employee benefits 55,925



53,985



3.6 %

110,747



101,897



8.7 % Net occupancy 5,378



5,596



(3.9) %

11,482



12,226



(6.1) % Furniture and equipment 3,681



4,222



(12.8) %

7,734



7,638



1.3 % Data processing 7,019



4,984



40.8 %

13,408



10,111



32.6 % Marketing 1,339



1,976



(32.2) %

2,559



3,582



(28.6) % Communication 907



747



21.4 %

1,797



1,475



21.8 % Professional services 2,205



2,039



8.1 %

4,480



4,291



4.4 % State intangible tax 1,514



1,307



15.8 %

3,030



2,617



15.8 % FDIC assessments 1,290



1,065



21.1 %

2,695



2,015



33.7 % Intangible amortization 2,791



2,044



36.5 %

5,583



4,089



36.5 % Other 6,640



6,545



1.5 %

14,840



13,062



13.6 % Total noninterest expenses 88,689



84,510



4.9 %

178,355



163,003



9.4 % Income before income taxes 45,383



65,904



(31.1) %

79,935



121,664



(34.3) % Income tax expense 7,990



13,201



(39.5) %

13,914



23,122



(39.8) % Net income $ 37,393



$ 52,703



(29.0) %

$ 66,021



$ 98,542



(33.0) %























ADDITIONAL DATA





















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.38



$ 0.54







$ 0.68



$ 1.01





Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.38



$ 0.53







$ 0.67



$ 1.00





Dividends declared per share $ 0.23



$ 0.22







$ 0.46



$ 0.44





























Return on average assets 0.96 %

1.50 %





0.88 %

1.42 %



Return on average shareholders' equity 6.88 %

9.85 %





6.04 %

9.37 %



























Interest income $ 129,360



$ 154,523



(16.3) %

$ 268,864



$ 306,282



(12.2) % Tax equivalent adjustment 1,664



1,416



17.5 %

3,288



2,939



11.9 % Interest income - tax equivalent 131,024



155,939



(16.0) %

272,152



309,221



(12.0) % Interest expense 17,784



32,221



(44.8) %

43,006



62,465



(31.2) % Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 113,240



$ 123,718



(8.5) %

$ 229,146



$ 246,756



(7.1) %























Net interest margin 3.38 %

3.99 %





3.54 %

4.02 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (2) 3.44 %

4.04 %





3.60 %

4.07 %



























Full-time equivalent employees 2,076



2,076









































(1) Beginning January 1,2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology.



(2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

















2020

Second

First

Full

% Change

Quarter

Quarter

Year

Linked Qtr. Interest income













Loans and leases, including fees $ 105,900



$ 115,775



$ 221,675



(8.5) % Investment securities













Taxable 18,476



19,005



37,481



(2.8) % Tax-exempt 4,937



4,582



9,519



7.7 % Total investment securities interest 23,413



23,587



47,000



(0.7) % Other earning assets 47



142



189



(66.9) % Total interest income 129,360



139,504



268,864



(7.3) %















Interest expense













Deposits 11,751



16,365



28,116



(28.2) % Short-term borrowings 1,274



5,087



6,361



(75.0) % Long-term borrowings 4,759



3,770



8,529



26.2 % Total interest expense 17,784



25,222



43,006



(29.5) % Net interest income 111,576



114,282



225,858



(2.4) % Provision for credit losses-loans and leases (1) 17,859



23,880



41,739



(25.2) % Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments (1) 2,370



1,568



3,938



51.1 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 91,347



88,834



180,181



2.8 %















Noninterest income













Service charges on deposit accounts 6,001



8,435



14,436



(28.9) % Trust and wealth management fees 4,114



4,469



8,583



(7.9) % Bankcard income 2,844



2,698



5,542



5.4 % Client derivative fees 2,984



3,105



6,089



(3.9) % Foreign exchange income 6,576



9,966



16,542



(34.0) % Net gains from sales of loans 16,662



2,831



19,493



488.6 % Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities 2



(59)



(57)



103.4 % Other 3,542



3,939



7,481



(10.1) % Total noninterest income 42,725



35,384



78,109



20.7 %















Noninterest expenses













Salaries and employee benefits 55,925



54,822



110,747



2.0 % Net occupancy 5,378



6,104



11,482



(11.9) % Furniture and equipment 3,681



4,053



7,734



(9.2) % Data processing 7,019



6,389



13,408



9.9 % Marketing 1,339



1,220



2,559



9.8 % Communication 907



890



1,797



1.9 % Professional services 2,205



2,275



4,480



(3.1) % State intangible tax 1,514



1,516



3,030



(0.1) % FDIC assessments 1,290



1,405



2,695



(8.2) % Intangible amortization 2,791



2,792



5,583



0.0 % Other 6,640



8,200



14,840



(19.0) % Total noninterest expenses 88,689



89,666



178,355



(1.1) % Income before income taxes 45,383



34,552



79,935



31.3 % Income tax expense 7,990



5,924



13,914



34.9 % Net income $ 37,393



$ 28,628



$ 66,021



30.6 %















ADDITIONAL DATA













Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.38



$ 0.29



$ 0.68





Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.38



$ 0.29



$ 0.67





Dividends declared per share $ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.46





















Return on average assets 0.96 %

0.79 %

0.88 %



Return on average shareholders' equity 6.88 %

5.21 %

6.04 %



















Interest income $ 129,360



$ 139,504



$ 268,864



(7.3) % Tax equivalent adjustment 1,664



1,624



3,288



2.5 % Interest income - tax equivalent 131,024



141,128



272,152



(7.2) % Interest expense 17,784



25,222



43,006



(29.5) % Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 113,240



$ 115,906



$ 229,146



(2.3) %















Net interest margin 3.38 %

3.71 %

3.54 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (2) 3.44 %

3.77 %

3.60 %



















Full-time equivalent employees 2,076



2,067

























(1) Beginning January 1,2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology.



(2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















2019

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Full

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year Interest income

















Loans and leases, including fees $ 122,802



$ 126,786



$ 126,365



$ 123,056



$ 499,009

Investment securities

















Taxable 20,137



22,180



23,616



24,235



90,168

Tax-exempt 4,545



4,457



4,336



4,258



17,596

Total investment securities interest 24,682



26,637



27,952



28,493



107,764

Other earning assets 167



222



206



210



805

Total interest income 147,651



153,645



154,523



151,759



607,578





















Interest expense

















Deposits 19,026



20,151



20,612



19,243



79,032

Short-term borrowings 5,430



7,199



6,646



5,960



25,235

Long-term borrowings 4,293



4,760



4,963



5,041



19,057

Total interest expense 28,749



32,110



32,221



30,244



123,324

Net interest income 118,902



121,535



122,302



121,515



484,254

Provision for credit losses-loans and leases (1) 4,629



5,228



6,658



14,083



30,598

Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments (1) 177



(216)



(132)



6



(165)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 114,096



116,523



115,776



107,426



453,821





















Noninterest income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 9,343



9,874



9,819



8,903



37,939

Trust and wealth management fees 3,913



3,718



3,943



4,070



15,644

Bankcard income 3,405



3,316



6,497



5,586



18,804

Client derivative fees 4,194



4,859



4,905



1,704



15,662

Foreign exchange income 6,014



1,708



17



0



7,739

Net gains from sales of loans 4,723



4,806



3,432



1,890



14,851

Net gains on sale of investment securities (296)



105



(37)



(178)



(406)

Other 5,472



4,754



6,062



4,852



21,140

Total noninterest income 36,768



33,140



34,638



26,827



131,373





















Noninterest expenses

















Salaries and employee benefits 53,952



53,212



53,985



47,912



209,061

Net occupancy 6,334



5,509



5,596



6,630



24,069

Furniture and equipment 4,145



4,120



4,222



3,416



15,903

Data processing 5,996



5,774



4,984



5,127



21,881

Marketing 1,980



1,346



1,976



1,606



6,908

Communication 882



910



747



728



3,267

Professional services 2,192



4,771



2,039



2,252



11,254

State intangible tax 1,767



1,445



1,307



1,310



5,829

FDIC assessments 1,055



(1,097)



1,065



950



1,973

Intangible amortization 3,150



2,432



2,044



2,045



9,671

Other 11,434



8,020



6,545



6,517



32,516

Total noninterest expenses 92,887



86,442



84,510



78,493



342,332

Income before income taxes 57,977



63,221



65,904



55,760



242,862

Income tax expense (benefit) 9,300



12,365



13,201



9,921



44,787

Net income $ 48,677



$ 50,856



$ 52,703



$ 45,839



$ 198,075





















ADDITIONAL DATA

















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.49



$ 0.52



$ 0.54



$ 0.47



$ 2.01

Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.49



$ 0.51



$ 0.53



$ 0.47



$ 2.00

Dividends declared per share $ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.22



$ 0.22



$ 0.90





















Return on average assets 1.34 %

1.41 %

1.50 %

1.33 %

1.39 % Return on average shareholders' equity 8.60 %

9.13 %

9.85 %

8.88 %

9.11 %



















Interest income $ 147,651



$ 153,645



$ 154,523



$ 151,759



$ 607,578

Tax equivalent adjustment 1,630



1,759



1,416



1,523



6,328

Interest income - tax equivalent 149,281



155,404



155,939



153,282



613,906

Interest expense 28,749



32,110



32,221



30,244



123,324

Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 120,532



$ 123,294



$ 123,718



$ 123,038



$ 490,582





















Net interest margin 3.84 %

3.91 %

3.99 %

4.05 %

3.95 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (2) 3.89 %

3.96 %

4.04 %

4.10 %

4.00 %



















Full-time equivalent employees 2,065



2,064



2,076



2,087

























(1) Beginning January 1,2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology.



(2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





























June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

% Change

% Change

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

Linked Qtr.

Comp Qtr. ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks $ 283,639



$ 261,892



$ 200,691



$ 242,482



$ 169,694



8.3 %

67.1 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 38,845



71,071



56,948



39,669



101,668



(45.3) %

(61.8) % Investment securities available-for-sale 2,897,413



2,908,688



2,852,084



2,850,502



3,152,970



(0.4) %

(8.1) % Investment securities held-to-maturity 127,347



136,744



142,862



148,778



154,327



(6.9) %

(17.5) % Other investments 132,366



143,581



125,020



124,965



127,439



(7.8) %

3.9 % Loans held for sale 43,950



27,334



13,680



23,528



20,244



60.8 %

117.1 % Loans and leases

























Commercial and industrial 3,322,374



2,477,773



2,465,877



2,470,017



2,547,997



34.1 %

30.4 % Lease financing 80,087



82,602



88,364



92,616



90,638



(3.0) %

(11.6) % Construction real estate 506,085



500,311



493,182



515,960



497,683



1.2 %

1.7 % Commercial real estate 4,343,702



4,278,257



4,194,651



4,015,908



3,903,654



1.5 %

11.3 % Residential real estate 1,043,745



1,061,792



1,055,949



1,055,007



1,015,820



(1.7) %

2.7 % Home equity 764,171



781,243



771,869



776,885



787,139



(2.2) %

(2.9) % Installment 79,150



80,085



82,589



88,275



89,149



(1.2) %

(11.2) % Credit card 42,397



45,756



49,184



49,010



48,706



(7.3) %

(13.0) % Total loans 10,181,711



9,307,819



9,201,665



9,063,678



8,980,786



9.4 %

13.4 % Less:

























Allowance for credit losses (1) 158,661



143,885



57,650



56,552



61,549



10.3 %

157.8 % Net loans 10,023,050



9,163,934



9,144,015



9,007,126



8,919,237



9.4 %

12.4 % Premises and equipment 211,164



212,787



214,506



213,681



211,313



(0.8) %

(0.1) % Goodwill 937,771



937,771



937,771



937,689



879,727



0.0 %

6.6 % Other intangibles 70,325



73,258



76,201



79,506



36,349



(4.0) %

93.5 % Accrued interest and other assets 1,105,020



1,120,507



747,847



812,519



664,695



(1.4) %

66.2 % Total Assets $ 15,870,890



$ 15,057,567



$ 14,511,625



$ 14,480,445



$ 14,437,663



5.4 %

9.9 %



























LIABILITIES

























Deposits

























Interest-bearing demand $ 2,657,841



$ 2,498,109



$ 2,364,881



$ 2,316,301



$ 2,332,692



6.4 %

13.9 % Savings 3,287,314



2,978,250



2,960,979



2,924,200



2,953,114



10.4 %

11.3 % Time 2,241,212



2,435,858



2,240,441



2,308,617



2,321,908



(8.0) %

(3.5) % Total interest-bearing deposits 8,186,367



7,912,217



7,566,301



7,549,118



7,607,714



3.5 %

7.6 % Noninterest-bearing 3,515,048



2,723,341



2,643,928



2,534,739



2,501,290



29.1 %

40.5 % Total deposits 11,701,415



10,635,558



10,210,229



10,083,857



10,109,004



10.0 %

15.8 % Federal funds purchased and securities sold

























under agreements to repurchase 154,347



215,824



165,181



85,286



260,621



(28.5) %

(40.8) % FHLB short-term borrowings 0



1,181,900



1,151,000



1,128,900



1,052,700



(100.0) %

(100.0) % Total short-term borrowings 154,347



1,397,724



1,316,181



1,214,186



1,313,321



(89.0) %

(88.2) % Long-term debt 1,285,767



325,566



414,376



498,778



547,042



294.9 %

135.0 % Total borrowed funds 1,440,114



1,723,290



1,730,557



1,712,964



1,860,363



(16.4) %

(22.6) % Accrued interest and other liabilities 508,342



519,336



323,134



422,311



280,107



(2.1) %

81.5 % Total Liabilities 13,649,871



12,878,184



12,263,920



12,219,132



12,249,474



6.0 %

11.4 %



























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Common stock 1,635,070



1,633,950



1,640,771



1,639,333



1,623,699



0.1 %

0.7 % Retained earnings 675,532



660,653



711,249



685,368



657,730



2.3 %

2.7 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 36,431



11,788



13,323



15,450



5,193



209.1 %

601.5 % Treasury stock, at cost (126,014)



(127,008)



(117,638)



(78,838)



(98,433)



(0.8) %

28.0 % Total Shareholders' Equity 2,221,019



2,179,383



2,247,705



2,261,313



2,188,189



1.9 %

1.5 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 15,870,890



$ 15,057,567



$ 14,511,625



$ 14,480,445



$ 14,437,663



5.4 %

9.9 %



























(1) Beginning January 1,2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019 ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks $ 284,726



$ 235,696



$ 221,060



$ 191,000



$ 173,278



$ 260,211



$ 177,463

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 91,990



39,332



36,672



38,569



33,255



65,661



33,978

Investment securities 3,164,243



3,115,723



3,102,867



3,290,666



3,408,994



3,139,983



3,382,510

Loans held for sale 36,592



13,174



21,050



18,197



13,258



24,883



9,844

Loans and leases

























Commercial and industrial 3,058,677



2,450,893



2,469,810



2,509,782



2,533,981



2,754,785



2,521,696

Lease financing 81,218



85,782



91,225



94,858



94,458



83,500



92,760

Construction real estate 495,407



501,471



501,892



509,742



457,962



498,439



476,952

Commercial real estate 4,381,647



4,209,345



4,102,288



3,925,028



3,834,404



4,295,496



3,798,558

Residential real estate 1,052,996



1,055,456



1,053,707



1,035,975



989,923



1,054,226



975,832

Home equity 772,424



773,082



773,119



781,340



789,087



772,753



798,376

Installment 79,016



81,234



85,515



88,760



89,778



80,125



90,520

Credit card 44,402



50,206



50,616



50,410



49,811



47,304



48,668

Total loans 9,965,787



9,207,469



9,128,172



8,995,895



8,839,404



9,586,628



8,803,362

Less:

























Allowance for credit losses (1) 155,454



121,126



56,649



61,911



58,335



138,290



57,715

Net loans 9,810,333



9,086,343



9,071,523



8,933,984



8,781,069



9,448,338



8,745,647

Premises and equipment 213,903



215,545



215,171



215,671



211,714



214,724



212,457

Goodwill 937,771



937,771



937,710



899,888



879,726



937,771



879,137

Other intangibles 72,086



75,014



78,190



51,365



37,666



73,550



38,777

Accrued interest and other assets 1,098,560



805,824



776,045



681,174



563,773



952,192



548,245

Total Assets $ 15,710,204



$ 14,524,422



$ 14,460,288



$ 14,320,514



$ 14,102,733



$ 15,117,313



$ 14,028,058





























LIABILITIES

























Deposits

























Interest-bearing demand $ 2,602,917



$ 2,418,193



$ 2,373,962



$ 2,325,405



$ 2,334,322



$ 2,510,555



$ 2,302,313

Savings 3,173,274



2,976,518



2,995,395



2,945,076



3,057,100



3,074,896



3,086,167

Time 2,619,038



2,196,080



2,214,174



2,234,227



2,220,724



2,407,559



2,222,645

Total interest-bearing deposits 8,395,229



7,590,791



7,583,531



7,504,708



7,612,146



7,993,010



7,611,125

Noninterest-bearing 3,335,866



2,643,240



2,638,908



2,513,458



2,484,214



2,989,553



2,470,974

Total deposits 11,731,095



10,234,031



10,222,439



10,018,166



10,096,360



10,982,563



10,082,099

Federal funds purchased and securities sold

























under agreements to repurchase 145,291



164,093



206,800



185,156



126,872



154,692



115,075

FHLB short-term borrowings 548,183



1,189,765



952,625



1,112,091



982,993



868,974



948,674

Total short-term borrowings 693,474



1,353,858



1,159,425



1,297,247



1,109,865



1,023,666



1,063,749

Long-term debt 579,345



381,909



454,271



519,736



546,705



480,627



558,262

Total borrowed funds 1,272,819



1,735,767



1,613,696



1,816,983



1,656,570



1,504,293



1,622,011

Accrued interest and other liabilities 520,425



344,891



379,046



275,038



202,806



432,658



203,186

Total Liabilities 13,524,339



12,314,689



12,215,181



12,110,187



11,955,736



12,919,514



11,907,296





























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Common stock 1,634,405



1,638,851



1,640,066



1,629,286



1,622,994



1,636,628



1,624,105

Retained earnings 658,312



660,108



691,236



662,899



635,629



659,210



623,252

Accumulated other comprehensive loss 19,888



31,200



13,986



11,985



(12,889)



25,544



(26,268)

Treasury stock, at cost (126,740)



(120,426)



(100,181)



(93,843)



(98,737)



(123,583)



(100,327)

Total Shareholders' Equity 2,185,865



2,209,733



2,245,107



2,210,327



2,146,997



2,197,799



2,120,762

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 15,710,204



$ 14,524,422



$ 14,460,288



$ 14,320,514



$ 14,102,733



$ 15,117,313



$ 14,028,058





























(1) Beginning January 1,2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages



June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019



Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield Earning assets







































Investments:







































Investment securities

$ 3,164,243



2.97 %

$ 3,115,723



3.04 %

$ 3,408,994



3.29 %

$ 3,139,983



3.02 %

$ 3,382,510



3.37 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

91,990



0.20 %

39,332



1.45 %

33,255



2.48 %

65,661



0.58 %

33,978



2.47 % Gross loans (1)

10,002,379



4.25 %

9,220,643



5.04 %

8,852,662



5.73 %

9,611,511



4.65 %

8,813,206



5.71 % Total earning assets

13,258,612



3.91 %

12,375,698



4.52 %

12,294,911



5.04 %

12,817,155



4.23 %

12,229,694



5.05 %









































Nonearning assets







































Allowance for credit losses

(155,454)







(121,126)







(58,335)







(138,290)







(57,715)





Cash and due from banks

284,726







235,696







173,278







260,211







177,463





Accrued interest and other assets

2,322,320







2,034,154







1,692,879







2,178,237







1,678,616





Total assets

$ 15,710,204







$ 14,524,422







$ 14,102,733







$ 15,117,313







$ 14,028,058















































Interest-bearing liabilities







































Deposits:







































Interest-bearing demand

$ 2,602,917



0.11 %

$ 2,418,193



0.45 %

$ 2,334,322



0.60 %

$ 2,510,555



0.27 %

$ 2,302,313



0.55 % Savings

3,173,274



0.17 %

2,976,518



0.45 %

3,057,100



0.78 %

3,074,896



0.31 %

3,086,167



0.77 % Time

2,619,038



1.49 %

2,196,080



1.88 %

2,220,724



2.02 %

2,407,559



1.68 %

2,222,645



1.98 % Total interest-bearing deposits

8,395,229



0.56 %

7,590,791



0.86 %

7,612,146



1.09 %

7,993,010



0.71 %

7,611,125



1.06 % Borrowed funds







































Short-term borrowings

693,474



0.74 %

1,353,858



1.51 %

1,109,865



2.40 %

1,023,666



1.25 %

1,063,749



2.39 % Long-term debt

579,345



3.29 %

381,909



3.96 %

546,705



3.64 %

480,627



3.58 %

558,262



3.61 % Total borrowed funds

1,272,819



1.90 %

1,735,767



2.05 %

1,656,570



2.81 %

1,504,293



2.00 %

1,622,011



2.81 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,668,048



0.74 %

9,326,558



1.08 %

9,268,716



1.39 %

9,497,303



0.91 %

9,233,136



1.36 %









































Noninterest-bearing liabilities







































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

3,335,866







2,643,240







2,484,214







2,989,553







2,470,974





Other liabilities

520,425







344,891







202,806







432,658







203,186





Shareholders' equity

2,185,865







2,209,733







2,146,997







2,197,799







2,120,762





Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 15,710,204







$ 14,524,422







$ 14,102,733







$ 15,117,313







$ 14,028,058















































Net interest income

$ 111,576







$ 114,282







$ 122,302







$ 225,858







$ 243,817





Net interest spread





3.17 %





3.44 %





3.65 %





3.32 %





3.69 % Net interest margin





3.38 %





3.71 %





3.99 %





3.54 %





4.02 %









































Tax equivalent adjustment





0.06 %





0.06 %





0.05 %





0.06 %





0.05 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)





3.44 %





3.77 %





4.04 %





3.60 %





4.07 %



















































































(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.





FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (1) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)















































































Linked Qtr. Income Variance

Comparable Qtr. Income Variance

Year-to-Date Income Variance



Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total Earning assets



































Investment securities

$ (533)



$ 359



$ (174)



$ (2,728)



$ (1,811)



$ (4,539)



$ (5,815)



$ (3,630)



$ (9,445)

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

(122)



27



(95)



(189)



30



(159)



(318)



91



(227)

Gross loans (2)

(18,152)



8,277



(9,875)



(32,638)



12,173



(20,465)



(46,158)



18,412



(27,746)

Total earning assets

(18,807)



8,663



(10,144)



(35,555)



10,392



(25,163)



(52,291)



14,873



(37,418)







































Interest-bearing liabilities



































Total interest-bearing deposits

$ (5,740)



$ 1,126



$ (4,614)



$ (9,957)



$ 1,096



$ (8,861)



$ (13,082)



$ 1,343



$ (11,739)

Borrowed funds



































Short-term borrowings

(2,600)



(1,213)



(3,813)



(4,607)



(765)



(5,372)



(5,996)



(249)



(6,245)

Long-term debt

(633)



1,622



989



(472)



268



(204)



(97)



(1,378)



(1,475)

Total borrowed funds

(3,233)



409



(2,824)



(5,079)



(497)



(5,576)



(6,093)



(1,627)



(7,720)

Total interest-bearing liabilities

(8,973)



1,535



(7,438)



(15,036)



599



(14,437)



(19,175)



(284)



(19,459)

Net interest income (1)

$ (9,834)



$ 7,128



$ (2,706)



$ (20,519)



$ 9,793



$ (10,726)



$ (33,116)



$ 15,157



$ (17,959)













































































(1) Not tax equivalent.

























(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.









FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CREDIT QUALITY (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Six months ended

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019



































ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY

































Balance at beginning of period $ 143,885



$ 57,650



$ 56,552



$ 61,549



$ 56,722



$ 57,650



$ 56,542

Day one adoption impact of ASC 326 0



61,505



0



0



0



61,505



0

Provision for credit losses 17,859



23,880



4,629



5,228



6,658



41,739



20,741

Gross charge-offs

























Commercial and industrial 1,282



1,091



2,919



9,556



1,873



2,373



14,201

Lease financing 0



0



62



0



0



0



100

Construction real estate 0



0



0



0



0



0



0

Commercial real estate 2,037



4



1,854



535



86



2,041



1,300

Residential real estate 148



115



167



278



150



263



232

Home equity 428



267



807



627



689



695



1,157

Installment 7



61



31



65



78



68



127

Credit card 234



311



319



598



289



545



630

Total gross charge-offs 4,136



1,849



6,159



11,659



3,165



5,985



17,747

Recoveries

























Commercial and industrial 275



2,000



1,796



556



291



2,275



531

Lease financing 0



0



0



0



0



0



0

Construction real estate 14



0



0



0



5



14



68

Commercial real estate 424



234



439



347



254



658



327

Residential real estate 93



52



72



64



101



145



137

Home equity 156



339



243



335



572



495



757

Installment 27



31



49



93



61



58



109

Credit card 64



43



29



39



50



107



84

Total recoveries 1,053



2,699



2,628



1,434



1,334



3,752



2,013

Total net charge-offs 3,083



(850)



3,531



10,225



1,831



2,233



15,734

Ending allowance for credit losses $ 158,661



$ 143,885



$ 57,650



$ 56,552



$ 61,549



$ 158,661



$ 61,549





























NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)



















Commercial and industrial 0.13 %

(0.15) %

0.18 %

1.42 %

0.25 %

0.01 %

1.09 % Lease financing 0.00 %

0.00 %

0.27 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.22 % Construction real estate (0.01) %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

(0.01) %

(0.03) % Commercial real estate 0.15 %

(0.02) %

0.14 %

0.02 %

(0.02) %

0.06 %

0.05 % Residential real estate 0.02 %

0.02 %

0.04 %

0.08 %

0.02 %

0.02 %

0.02 % Home equity 0.14 %

(0.04) %

0.29 %

0.15 %

0.06 %

0.05 %

0.10 % Installment (0.10) %

0.15 %

(0.08) %

(0.13) %

0.08 %

0.03 %

0.04 % Credit card 1.54 %

2.15 %

2.27 %

4.40 %

1.92 %

1.86 %

2.26 % Total net charge-offs 0.12 %

(0.04) %

0.15 %

0.45 %

0.08 %

0.05 %

0.36 %



























COMPONENTS OF NONPERFORMING LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS



Nonaccrual loans (1)

























Commercial and industrial $ 33,906



$ 21,126



$ 24,346



$ 28,358



$ 18,502



$ 33,906



$ 18,502

Lease financing 1,353



222



223



284



295



1,353



295

Construction real estate 0



0



0



5



6



0



6

Commercial real estate 14,002



10,050



7,295



14,889



15,981



14,002



15,981

Residential real estate 12,813



11,163



10,892



11,655



11,627



12,813



11,627

Home equity 5,604



5,821



5,242



5,427



4,745



5,604



4,745

Installment 201



145



167



75



195



201



195

Nonaccrual loans 67,879



48,527



48,165



60,693



51,351



67,879



51,351

Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) 8,377



22,206



11,435



18,450



37,420



8,377



37,420

Total nonperforming loans 76,256



70,733



59,600



79,143



88,771



76,256



88,771

Other real estate owned (OREO) 1,872



1,467



2,033



1,613



1,421



1,872



1,421

Total nonperforming assets 78,128



72,200



61,633



80,756



90,192



78,128



90,192

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 124



120



201



287



107



124



107

Total underperforming assets $ 78,252



$ 72,320



$ 61,834



$ 81,043



$ 90,299



$ 78,252



$ 90,299

Total classified assets $ 125,543



$ 124,510



$ 89,250



$ 132,500



$ 147,753



$ 125,543



$ 147,753





























CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS



















Allowance for credit losses to

























Nonaccrual loans 233.74 %

296.51 %

119.69 %

93.18 %

119.86 %

233.74 %

119.86 % Nonperforming loans 208.06 %

203.42 %

96.73 %

71.46 %

69.33 %

208.06 %

69.33 % Total ending loans 1.56 %

1.55 %

0.63 %

0.62 %

0.69 %

1.56 %

0.69 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.75 %

0.76 %

0.65 %

0.87 %

0.99 %

0.75 %

0.99 % Nonperforming assets to

























Ending loans, plus OREO 0.77 %

0.78 %

0.67 %

0.89 %

1.00 %

0.77 %

1.00 % Total assets 0.49 %

0.48 %

0.42 %

0.56 %

0.62 %

0.49 %

0.62 % Nonperforming assets, excluding accruing TDRs to

























Ending loans, plus OREO 0.68 %

0.54 %

0.55 %

0.69 %

0.59 %

0.68 %

0.59 % Total assets 0.44 %

0.33 %

0.35 %

0.43 %

0.37 %

0.44 %

0.37 % Classified assets to total assets 0.79 %

0.83 %

0.62 %

0.92 %

1.02 %

0.79 %

1.02 %



























(1) Nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual TDRs of $32.7 million, $18.4 million, $18.5 million, $21.5 million, and $11.0 million, as of June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and June 30, 2019, respectively.









FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CAPITAL ADEQUACY (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















Six months ended,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019 PER COMMON SHARE

























Market Price

























High $ 16.38



$ 25.52



$ 26.04



$ 25.49



$ 25.80



$ 25.52



$ 28.56

Low $ 11.52



$ 12.67



$ 23.24



$ 22.37



$ 22.16



$ 11.52



$ 22.16

Close $ 13.89



$ 14.91



$ 25.44



$ 24.48



$ 24.22



$ 13.89



$ 24.22





























Average shares outstanding - basic 97,220,748



97,736,690



98,684,706



98,517,025



98,083,799



97,478,719



98,005,379

Average shares outstanding - diluted 97,988,600



98,356,214



99,232,167



99,077,723



98,648,384



98,172,408



98,542,947

Ending shares outstanding 98,018,858



97,968,958



98,490,998



100,094,819



98,647,690



98,018,858



98,647,690





























Total shareholders' equity $ 2,221,019



$ 2,179,383



$ 2,247,705



$ 2,261,313



$ 2,188,189



$ 2,221,019



$ 2,188,189





























REGULATORY CAPITAL Preliminary

















Preliminary



Common equity tier 1 capital $ 1,267,609



$ 1,243,152



$ 1,245,746



$ 1,253,803



$ 1,281,406



$ 1,267,609



$ 1,281,406

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.44 %

11.27 %

11.30 %

11.52 %

12.00 %

11.44 %

12.00 % Tier 1 capital $ 1,310,276



$ 1,285,705



$ 1,288,185



$ 1,296,399



$ 1,323,905



$ 1,310,276



$ 1,323,905

Tier 1 ratio 11.83 %

11.66 %

11.69 %

11.91 %

12.40 %

11.83 %

12.40 % Total capital $ 1,676,532



$ 1,493,100



$ 1,475,813



$ 1,482,708



$ 1,515,382



$ 1,676,532



$ 1,515,382

Total capital ratio 15.13 %

13.54 %

13.39 %

13.62 %

14.20 %

15.13 %

14.20 % Total capital in excess of minimum requirement $ 513,267



$ 335,229



$ 318,315



$ 339,935



$ 394,571



$ 513,267



$ 394,571

Total risk-weighted assets $ 11,078,714



$ 11,027,347



$ 11,023,795



$ 10,883,554



$ 10,674,393



$ 11,078,714



$ 10,674,393

Leverage ratio 8.98 %

9.49 %

9.58 %

9.75 %

10.02 %

8.98 %

10.02 %



























OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS

























Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets 13.99 %

14.47 %

15.49 %

15.62 %

15.16 %

13.99 %

15.16 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets 8.09 %

8.25 %

9.07 %

9.17 %

9.34 %

8.09 %

9.34 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 13.91 %

15.21 %

15.53 %

15.43 %

15.22 %

14.54 %

15.12 % Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets 7.94 %

8.79 %

9.07 %

9.35 %

9.26 %

8.34 %

9.11 %



























REPURCHASE PROGRAM (1)

























Shares repurchased 0



880,000



1,609,778



1,143,494



0



880,000



0

Average share repurchase price N/A

$ 18.96



$ 24.13



$ 23.94



N/A

$ 18.96



N/A Total cost of shares repurchased N/A

$ 16,686



$ 38,846



$ 27,372



N/A

$ 16,686



N/A



























(1) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.





































N/A = Not applicable

















SOURCE First Financial Bancorp.

Related Links

http://www.bankatfirst.com

