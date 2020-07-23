First Financial Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

First Financial Bancorp.

Jul 23, 2020

CINCINNATI, July 23, 2020

  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.38; $0.40 on an adjusted(1) basis
  • Return on average assets of 0.96%; 1.00% as adjusted(1)
  • 57.5% efficiency ratio; 56.1% as adjusted(1)
  • Record core fee income driven by $16.7 million of mortgage banking income
  • $20.2 million total provision for credit losses

First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. 

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported net income of $37.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share.  These results compare to net income of $28.6 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2020 and $52.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2019.  For the six months ended June 30, 2020, First Financial had earnings per diluted common share of $0.67 compared to $1.00 for the same period in 2019.

Return on average assets for the second quarter of 2020 was 0.96% while return on average tangible common equity was 12.90%.  These compare to returns on average assets of 0.79% and 1.50%, and returns on average tangible common equity of 9.71% and 17.33%, in the first quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2019, respectively.

Second quarter 2020 highlights include:

  • After adjustments(1) for certain nonrecurring and certain COVID-19 related items:
    • Net income of $0.40 per diluted common share
    • 1.00% return on average assets
    • 13.47% return on average tangible common equity
  • Adjustments(1) to net income include:
    • $0.7 million of costs directly related to COVID-19
    • $1.5 million of other nonrecurring costs such as branch consolidation costs
  • Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $175.3 million; Total quarterly provision for credit losses of $20.2 million
    • Loans and leases - ACL of $158.7 million, 1.56% of total loans; 1.71% of loans excluding PPP
    • Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $16.7 million; $2.4 million provision expense
    • Similar to first quarter, substantially all second quarter provision expense related to expected economic impact from COVID-19
  • Strong noninterest income of $42.7 million, an increase of 20.7% from the linked quarter
    • Mortgage banking revenue increased $13.8 million, or 488.6%
    • Continued strong client derivative fee income
    • Foreign exchange income of $6.6 million despite COVID-19 headwinds
    • Service charges on deposits, including overdrafts, declined $2.4 million, or 28.9%
  • Noninterest expenses of $88.7 million, or $86.5 million as adjusted(1)
    • Efficiency ratio of 57.5%; 56.1% as adjusted(1)

(1) Financial information in this release that is described as "adjusted" or that is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis is non-GAAP.  For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
  • Loan balances grew $873.9 million, or 37.8% on an annualized basis
    • Loan growth driven by $885.3 million of PPP loans, net of unearned fees
  • Net interest margin of 3.44% on a fully tax-equivalent basis(1)
    • 33 basis point decline compared to the linked quarter; 62 basis point decline due to loan yields
    • 3 basis points of dilution from PPP
    • Impact of downward movement in short term rates, including the normalization of LIBOR, partially offset by funding cost reductions, higher loan fees, and elevated purchase accounting accretion
  • Strong capital ratios
    • Total capital of 15.13%; bolstered by $150 million sub-debt issuance in early second quarter
    • Tier 1 common equity of 11.44%
    • Tangible common equity of 8.09%; 8.62% excluding PPP loans 
    • Tangible book value per share of $12.26

In response to COVID-19, the Company has:

  • Introduced hardship relief programs that include payment deferrals, fee-waivers and suspension of foreclosures
    • Processed over $2.0 billion of commercial modifications
    • Modified over $126 million of consumer loans including $103 million in residential mortgages
  • Participated in CARES Act SBA Paycheck Protection Program
    • Received in excess of 8,200 PPP applications; over $1.2 billion in requests
    • Approximately 6,800 PPP requests, or 83% of applicants, approved by SBA
    • $912.9 million in PPP balances as of June 30; to date forgiveness has not been requested on any loan
  • Continued implementation of new processes and technologies to improve customer access to banking services
  • Updated existing internal processes and systems to react to high customer demand for relief
  • Donated $1.0 million to fund COVID-19 related relief in our geographic footprint in the first quarter

Archie Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "We are very pleased with our second quarter performance, especially when considering the unique circumstances in which we were operating due to COVID-19.  While second quarter earnings were negatively impacted by pandemic-related events, we posted solid results as reflected in our adjusted(1) earnings per share of $0.40, adjusted(1) return on assets of 1.00% and adjusted(1) efficiency ratio of 56.1%.  Additionally, credit trends remained stable while our allowance for credit losses increased to 1.71% of total loans, excluding PPP, and we recorded $20.2 million of provision expense in anticipation of credit deterioration in the latter part of the year and into 2021."

Mr. Brown continued, "The second quarter was our highest core fee income quarter on record and was the primary driver of our excellent performance.  Our mortgage team had a sensational quarter as the hard work of our team combined with the historic low interest rate environment to drive an almost 500% increase in total mortgage banking revenue to $16.7 million.  In addition, client derivative income remained steady during the quarter and Bannockburn revenue, while lower than the first quarter, was in line with our expectations given the challenges caused by business shutdowns.  Additionally, total expenses declined during the quarter as we limited discretionary spending and implemented additional controls on hiring."

Mr. Brown further commented, "We are pleased with and appreciative of the incredible work performed by our associates during the quarter.  We successfully implemented our pandemic management plan, which resulted in over 50% of our associates working remotely and our branches operating with closed lobbies for most of the quarter.  This required a prompt evaluation of our client service model and a shift to leveraging technology in new and innovative ways.  Our associates met the challenge, and went above and beyond to originate and fund over $900 million in PPP loans, provide customer deferrals for over $2 billion of loans, and process historic numbers of fee waivers and mortgage applications.  By the second half of the quarter, sales activity returned to near pre-pandemic levels which led to increases in new households with checking accounts, strong consumer loan originations and robust wealth production."

Mr. Brown continued, "At this time, approximately 60% of our banking center lobbies are fully open with the remainder servicing clients by appointment.  Physical staffing levels in our office buildings is currently limited to 25% of normal capacity, mostly on a volunteer basis, with the remainder of the staff continuing to work remotely.  We continually monitor conditions in our markets and banking centers, in addition to guidance provided by local and state governments with regard to safely returning to the workplace and opening our branch locations to customers."

Mr. Brown concluded, "The second quarter was historic and challenging, however it illuminated what we are capable of as a company and positioned us to build on the lessons learned in a meaningful way.  We continue to better leverage technology and are reevaluating our distribution model to better serve the needs of our customers.  The broader economic environment remains uncertain and our clients continue to face serious challenges.  We are committed to be a stabilizing presence in our communities and remain steadfast in our promise to manage the Company in a manner that prioritizes the physical and financial well-being of our associates and clients while delivering long-term value to our shareholders."

Full detail of the Company's second quarter performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

Press Release and Additional Information on Website
This press release as well as supplemental information are available to the public through the Investor Relations section of First Financial's website at www.bankatfirst.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position.  Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

About First Financial Bancorp.
First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company.  As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $15.9 billion in assets, $10.2 billion in loans, $11.7 billion in deposits and $2.2 billion in shareholders' equity.  The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management.  These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients.  Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $2.8 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020.  The Company operated 141 full service banking centers as of June 30, 2020, primarily in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis.  Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)















Three Months Ended,

Six months ended,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS












Net income

$

37,393

$

28,628

$

48,677

$

50,856

$

52,703

$

66,021

$

98,542

Net earnings per share - basic

$

0.38

$

0.29

$

0.49

$

0.52

$

0.54

$

0.68

$

1.01

Net earnings per share - diluted

$

0.38

$

0.29

$

0.49

$

0.51

$

0.53

$

0.67

$

1.00

Dividends declared per share

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.22

$

0.46

$

0.44














KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS












Return on average assets

0.96

%

0.79

%

1.34

%

1.41

%

1.50

%

0.88

%

1.42

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

6.88

%

5.21

%

8.60

%

9.13

%

9.85

%

6.04

%

9.37

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

12.90

%

9.71

%

15.84

%

16.15

%

17.33

%

11.29

%

16.66

%














Net interest margin

3.38

%

3.71

%

3.84

%

3.91

%

3.99

%

3.54

%

4.02

%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

3.44

%

3.77

%

3.89

%

3.96

%

4.04

%

3.60

%

4.07

%














Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets

13.99

%

14.47

%

15.49

%

15.62

%

15.16

%

13.99

%

15.16

%

Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:












Ending tangible assets

8.09

%

8.25

%

9.07

%

9.17

%

9.34

%

8.09

%

9.34

%

Risk-weighted assets

10.85

%

10.50

%

11.09

%

11.34

%

11.82

%

10.85

%

11.82

%














Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets

13.91

%

15.21

%

15.53

%

15.43

%

15.22

%

14.54

%

15.12

%

Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of












    average tangible assets

7.94

%

8.79

%

9.07

%

9.35

%

9.26

%

8.34

%

9.11

%














Book value per share

$

22.66

$

22.25

$

22.82

$

22.59

$

22.18

$

22.66

$

22.18

Tangible book value per share

$

12.26

$

11.82

$

12.42

$

12.33

$

12.79

$

12.26

$

12.79














Common equity tier 1 ratio (2)

11.44

%

11.27

%

11.30

%

11.52

%

12.00

%

11.44

%

12.00

%

Tier 1 ratio (2)

11.83

%

11.66

%

11.69

%

11.91

%

12.40

%

11.83

%

12.40

%

Total capital ratio (2)

15.13

%

13.54

%

13.39

%

13.62

%

14.20

%

15.13

%

14.20

%

Leverage ratio (2)

8.98

%

9.49

%

9.58

%

9.75

%

10.02

%

8.98

%

10.02

%














AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS












Loans (3)

$

10,002,379

$

9,220,643

$

9,149,222

$

9,014,092

$

8,852,662

$

9,611,511

$

8,813,206

Investment securities

3,164,243

3,115,723

3,102,867

3,290,666

3,408,994

3,139,983

3,382,510

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

91,990

39,332

36,672

38,569

33,255

65,661

33,978

  Total earning assets

$

13,258,612

$

12,375,698

$

12,288,761

$

12,343,327

$

12,294,911

$

12,817,155

$

12,229,694

Total assets

$

15,710,204

$

14,524,422

$

14,460,288

$

14,320,514

$

14,102,733

$

15,117,313

$

14,028,058

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

3,335,866

$

2,643,240

$

2,638,908

$

2,513,458

$

2,484,214

$

2,989,553

$

2,470,974

Interest-bearing deposits

8,395,229

7,590,791

7,583,531

7,504,708

7,612,146

7,993,010

7,611,125

  Total deposits

$

11,731,095

$

10,234,031

$

10,222,439

$

10,018,166

$

10,096,360

$

10,982,563

$

10,082,099

Borrowings

$

1,272,819

$

1,735,767

$

1,613,696

$

1,816,983

$

1,656,570

$

1,504,293

$

1,622,011

Shareholders' equity

$

2,185,865

$

2,209,733

$

2,245,107

$

2,210,327

$

2,146,997

$

2,197,799

$

2,120,762














CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS











Allowance to ending loans

1.56

%

1.55

%

0.63

%

0.62

%

0.69

%

1.56

%

0.69

%

Allowance to nonaccrual loans

233.74

%

296.51

%

119.69

%

93.18

%

119.86

%

233.74

%

119.86

%

Allowance to nonperforming loans

208.06

%

203.42

%

96.73

%

71.46

%

69.33

%

208.06

%

69.33

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.75

%

0.76

%

0.65

%

0.87

%

0.99

%

0.75

%

0.99

%

Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO

0.77

%

0.78

%

0.67

%

0.89

%

1.00

%

0.77

%

1.00

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.49

%

0.48

%

0.42

%

0.56

%

0.62

%

0.49

%

0.62

%

Classified assets to total assets

0.79

%

0.83

%

0.62

%

0.92

%

1.02

%

0.79

%

1.02

%

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.12

%

(0.04)

%

0.15

%

0.45

%

0.08

%

0.05

%

0.36

%

(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

(2) June 30, 2020 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.

(3) Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three months ended,

Six months ended,

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change

Interest income










  Loans and leases, including fees

$

105,900

$

126,365

(16.2)

%

$

221,675

$

249,421

(11.1)

%

  Investment securities










     Taxable

18,476

23,616

(21.8)

%

37,481

47,851

(21.7)

%

     Tax-exempt

4,937

4,336

13.9

%

9,519

8,594

10.8

%

        Total investment securities interest

23,413

27,952

(16.2)

%

47,000

56,445

(16.7)

%

  Other earning assets

47

206

(77.2)

%

189

416

(54.6)

%

       Total interest income

129,360

154,523

(16.3)

%

268,864

306,282

(12.2)

%












Interest expense










  Deposits

11,751

20,612

(43.0)

%

28,116

39,855

(29.5)

%

  Short-term borrowings

1,274

6,646

(80.8)

%

6,361

12,606

(49.5)

%

  Long-term borrowings

4,759

4,963

(4.1)

%

8,529

10,004

(14.7)

%

      Total interest expense

17,784

32,221

(44.8)

%

43,006

62,465

(31.2)

%

      Net interest income

111,576

122,302

(8.8)

%

225,858

243,817

(7.4)

%

  Provision for credit losses-loans and leases (1)

17,859

6,658

168.2

%

41,739

20,741

101.2

%

  Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments (1)

2,370

(132)

N/M

3,938

(126)

N/M

      Net interest income after provision for credit losses

91,347

115,776

(21.1)

%

180,181

223,202

(19.3)

%












Noninterest income










  Service charges on deposit accounts

6,001

9,819

(38.9)

%

14,436

18,722

(22.9)

%

  Trust and wealth management fees

4,114

3,943

4.3

%

8,583

8,013

7.1

%

  Bankcard income

2,844

6,497

(56.2)

%

5,542

12,083

(54.1)

%

  Client derivative fees

2,984

4,905

(39.2)

%

6,089

6,609

(7.9)

%

  Foreign exchange income

6,576

17

N/M

16,542

17

N/M

  Net gains from sales of loans

16,662

3,432

385.5

%

19,493

5,322

266.3

%

  Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities

2

(37)

105.4

%

(57)

(215)

73.5

%

  Other

3,542

6,062

(41.6)

%

7,481

10,914

(31.5)

%

      Total noninterest income

42,725

34,638

23.3

%

78,109

61,465

27.1

%












Noninterest expenses










  Salaries and employee benefits

55,925

53,985

3.6

%

110,747

101,897

8.7

%

  Net occupancy

5,378

5,596

(3.9)

%

11,482

12,226

(6.1)

%

  Furniture and equipment

3,681

4,222

(12.8)

%

7,734

7,638

1.3

%

  Data processing

7,019

4,984

40.8

%

13,408

10,111

32.6

%

  Marketing

1,339

1,976

(32.2)

%

2,559

3,582

(28.6)

%

  Communication

907

747

21.4

%

1,797

1,475

21.8

%

  Professional services

2,205

2,039

8.1

%

4,480

4,291

4.4

%

  State intangible tax

1,514

1,307

15.8

%

3,030

2,617

15.8

%

  FDIC assessments

1,290

1,065

21.1

%

2,695

2,015

33.7

%

  Intangible amortization

2,791

2,044

36.5

%

5,583

4,089

36.5

%

  Other

6,640

6,545

1.5

%

14,840

13,062

13.6

%

      Total noninterest expenses

88,689

84,510

4.9

%

178,355

163,003

9.4

%

Income before income taxes

45,383

65,904

(31.1)

%

79,935

121,664

(34.3)

%

Income tax expense

7,990

13,201

(39.5)

%

13,914

23,122

(39.8)

%

      Net income

$

37,393

$

52,703

(29.0)

%

$

66,021

$

98,542

(33.0)

%












ADDITIONAL DATA










Net earnings per share - basic

$

0.38

$

0.54



$

0.68

$

1.01


Net earnings per share - diluted

$

0.38

$

0.53



$

0.67

$

1.00


Dividends declared per share

$

0.23

$

0.22



$

0.46

$

0.44














Return on average assets

0.96

%

1.50

%


0.88

%

1.42

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

6.88

%

9.85

%


6.04

%

9.37

%













Interest income

$

129,360

$

154,523

(16.3)

%

$

268,864

$

306,282

(12.2)

%

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,664

1,416

17.5

%

3,288

2,939

11.9

%

   Interest income - tax equivalent

131,024

155,939

(16.0)

%

272,152

309,221

(12.0)

%

Interest expense

17,784

32,221

(44.8)

%

43,006

62,465

(31.2)

%

   Net interest income - tax equivalent

$

113,240

$

123,718

(8.5)

%

$

229,146

$

246,756

(7.1)

%












Net interest margin

3.38

%

3.99

%


3.54

%

4.02

%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (2)

3.44

%

4.04

%


3.60

%

4.07

%













Full-time equivalent employees

2,076

2,076




















(1) Beginning January 1,2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology.



(2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)









2020

Second

First

Full

% Change

Quarter

Quarter

Year

Linked Qtr.

Interest income






  Loans and leases, including fees

$

105,900

$

115,775

$

221,675

(8.5)

%

  Investment securities






     Taxable

18,476

19,005

37,481

(2.8)

%

     Tax-exempt

4,937

4,582

9,519

7.7

%

        Total investment securities interest

23,413

23,587

47,000

(0.7)

%

  Other earning assets

47

142

189

(66.9)

%

       Total interest income

129,360

139,504

268,864

(7.3)

%








Interest expense






  Deposits

11,751

16,365

28,116

(28.2)

%

  Short-term borrowings

1,274

5,087

6,361

(75.0)

%

  Long-term borrowings

4,759

3,770

8,529

26.2

%

      Total interest expense

17,784

25,222

43,006

(29.5)

%

      Net interest income

111,576

114,282

225,858

(2.4)

%

  Provision for credit losses-loans and leases (1)

17,859

23,880

41,739

(25.2)

%

  Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments (1)

2,370

1,568

3,938

51.1

%

      Net interest income after provision for credit losses

91,347

88,834

180,181

2.8

%








Noninterest income






  Service charges on deposit accounts

6,001

8,435

14,436

(28.9)

%

  Trust and wealth management fees

4,114

4,469

8,583

(7.9)

%

  Bankcard income

2,844

2,698

5,542

5.4

%

  Client derivative fees

2,984

3,105

6,089

(3.9)

%

  Foreign exchange income

6,576

9,966

16,542

(34.0)

%

  Net gains from sales of loans

16,662

2,831

19,493

488.6

%

  Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities

2

(59)

(57)

103.4

%

  Other

3,542

3,939

7,481

(10.1)

%

      Total noninterest income

42,725

35,384

78,109

20.7

%








Noninterest expenses






  Salaries and employee benefits

55,925

54,822

110,747

2.0

%

  Net occupancy

5,378

6,104

11,482

(11.9)

%

  Furniture and equipment

3,681

4,053

7,734

(9.2)

%

  Data processing

7,019

6,389

13,408

9.9

%

  Marketing

1,339

1,220

2,559

9.8

%

  Communication

907

890

1,797

1.9

%

  Professional services

2,205

2,275

4,480

(3.1)

%

  State intangible tax

1,514

1,516

3,030

(0.1)

%

  FDIC assessments

1,290

1,405

2,695

(8.2)

%

  Intangible amortization

2,791

2,792

5,583

0.0

%

  Other

6,640

8,200

14,840

(19.0)

%

      Total noninterest expenses

88,689

89,666

178,355

(1.1)

%

Income before income taxes

45,383

34,552

79,935

31.3

%

Income tax expense

7,990

5,924

13,914

34.9

%

      Net income

$

37,393

$

28,628

$

66,021

30.6

%








ADDITIONAL DATA






Net earnings per share - basic

$

0.38

$

0.29

$

0.68


Net earnings per share - diluted

$

0.38

$

0.29

$

0.67


Dividends declared per share

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.46










Return on average assets

0.96

%

0.79

%

0.88

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

6.88

%

5.21

%

6.04

%









Interest income

$

129,360

$

139,504

$

268,864

(7.3)

%

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,664

1,624

3,288

2.5

%

   Interest income - tax equivalent

131,024

141,128

272,152

(7.2)

%

Interest expense

17,784

25,222

43,006

(29.5)

%

   Net interest income - tax equivalent

$

113,240

$

115,906

$

229,146

(2.3)

%








Net interest margin

3.38

%

3.71

%

3.54

%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (2)

3.44

%

3.77

%

3.60

%









Full-time equivalent employees

2,076

2,067












(1) Beginning January 1,2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology.



(2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)











2019

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Full

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year

Interest income








  Loans and leases, including fees

$

122,802

$

126,786

$

126,365

$

123,056

$

499,009

  Investment securities








     Taxable

20,137

22,180

23,616

24,235

90,168

     Tax-exempt

4,545

4,457

4,336

4,258

17,596

        Total investment securities interest

24,682

26,637

27,952

28,493

107,764

  Other earning assets

167

222

206

210

805

       Total interest income

147,651

153,645

154,523

151,759

607,578










Interest expense








  Deposits

19,026

20,151

20,612

19,243

79,032

  Short-term borrowings

5,430

7,199

6,646

5,960

25,235

  Long-term borrowings

4,293

4,760

4,963

5,041

19,057

      Total interest expense

28,749

32,110

32,221

30,244

123,324

      Net interest income

118,902

121,535

122,302

121,515

484,254

  Provision for credit losses-loans and leases (1)

4,629

5,228

6,658

14,083

30,598

  Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments (1)

177

(216)

(132)

6

(165)

      Net interest income after provision for credit losses

114,096

116,523

115,776

107,426

453,821










Noninterest income








  Service charges on deposit accounts

9,343

9,874

9,819

8,903

37,939

  Trust and wealth management fees

3,913

3,718

3,943

4,070

15,644

  Bankcard income

3,405

3,316

6,497

5,586

18,804

  Client derivative fees

4,194

4,859

4,905

1,704

15,662

  Foreign exchange income

6,014

1,708

17

0

7,739

  Net gains from sales of loans

4,723

4,806

3,432

1,890

14,851

  Net gains on sale of investment securities

(296)

105

(37)

(178)

(406)

  Other

5,472

4,754

6,062

4,852

21,140

      Total noninterest income

36,768

33,140

34,638

26,827

131,373










Noninterest expenses








  Salaries and employee benefits

53,952

53,212

53,985

47,912

209,061

  Net occupancy

6,334

5,509

5,596

6,630

24,069

  Furniture and equipment

4,145

4,120

4,222

3,416

15,903

  Data processing

5,996

5,774

4,984

5,127

21,881

  Marketing

1,980

1,346

1,976

1,606

6,908

  Communication

882

910

747

728

3,267

  Professional services

2,192

4,771

2,039

2,252

11,254

  State intangible tax

1,767

1,445

1,307

1,310

5,829

  FDIC assessments

1,055

(1,097)

1,065

950

1,973

  Intangible amortization

3,150

2,432

2,044

2,045

9,671

  Other

11,434

8,020

6,545

6,517

32,516

      Total noninterest expenses

92,887

86,442

84,510

78,493

342,332

Income before income taxes

57,977

63,221

65,904

55,760

242,862

Income tax expense (benefit)

9,300

12,365

13,201

9,921

44,787

      Net income

$

48,677

$

50,856

$

52,703

$

45,839

$

198,075










ADDITIONAL DATA








Net earnings per share - basic

$

0.49

$

0.52

$

0.54

$

0.47

$

2.01

Net earnings per share - diluted

$

0.49

$

0.51

$

0.53

$

0.47

$

2.00

Dividends declared per share

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.22

$

0.22

$

0.90










Return on average assets

1.34

%

1.41

%

1.50

%

1.33

%

1.39

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

8.60

%

9.13

%

9.85

%

8.88

%

9.11

%










Interest income

$

147,651

$

153,645

$

154,523

$

151,759

$

607,578

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,630

1,759

1,416

1,523

6,328

   Interest income - tax equivalent

149,281

155,404

155,939

153,282

613,906

Interest expense

28,749

32,110

32,221

30,244

123,324

   Net interest income - tax equivalent

$

120,532

$

123,294

$

123,718

$

123,038

$

490,582










Net interest margin

3.84

%

3.91

%

3.99

%

4.05

%

3.95

%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (2)

3.89

%

3.96

%

4.04

%

4.10

%

4.00

%










Full-time equivalent employees

2,065

2,064

2,076

2,087












(1) Beginning January 1,2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology.



(2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)















June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

% Change

% Change

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

Linked Qtr.

Comp Qtr.

ASSETS












     Cash and due from banks

$

283,639

$

261,892

$

200,691

$

242,482

$

169,694

8.3

%

67.1

%

     Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

38,845

71,071

56,948

39,669

101,668

(45.3)

%

(61.8)

%

     Investment securities available-for-sale

2,897,413

2,908,688

2,852,084

2,850,502

3,152,970

(0.4)

%

(8.1)

%

     Investment securities held-to-maturity

127,347

136,744

142,862

148,778

154,327

(6.9)

%

(17.5)

%

     Other investments

132,366

143,581

125,020

124,965

127,439

(7.8)

%

3.9

%

     Loans held for sale

43,950

27,334

13,680

23,528

20,244

60.8

%

117.1

%

     Loans and leases












       Commercial and industrial

3,322,374

2,477,773

2,465,877

2,470,017

2,547,997

34.1

%

30.4

%

       Lease financing

80,087

82,602

88,364

92,616

90,638

(3.0)

%

(11.6)

%

       Construction real estate

506,085

500,311

493,182

515,960

497,683

1.2

%

1.7

%

       Commercial real estate

4,343,702

4,278,257

4,194,651

4,015,908

3,903,654

1.5

%

11.3

%

       Residential real estate

1,043,745

1,061,792

1,055,949

1,055,007

1,015,820

(1.7)

%

2.7

%

       Home equity

764,171

781,243

771,869

776,885

787,139

(2.2)

%

(2.9)

%

       Installment

79,150

80,085

82,589

88,275

89,149

(1.2)

%

(11.2)

%

       Credit card

42,397

45,756

49,184

49,010

48,706

(7.3)

%

(13.0)

%

          Total loans

10,181,711

9,307,819

9,201,665

9,063,678

8,980,786

9.4

%

13.4

%

       Less:












          Allowance for credit losses (1)

158,661

143,885

57,650

56,552

61,549

10.3

%

157.8

%

                Net loans

10,023,050

9,163,934

9,144,015

9,007,126

8,919,237

9.4

%

12.4

%

     Premises and equipment

211,164

212,787

214,506

213,681

211,313

(0.8)

%

(0.1)

%

     Goodwill

937,771

937,771

937,771

937,689

879,727

0.0

%

6.6

%

     Other intangibles

70,325

73,258

76,201

79,506

36,349

(4.0)

%

93.5

%

     Accrued interest and other assets

1,105,020

1,120,507

747,847

812,519

664,695

(1.4)

%

66.2

%

       Total Assets

$

15,870,890

$

15,057,567

$

14,511,625

$

14,480,445

$

14,437,663

5.4

%

9.9

%














LIABILITIES












     Deposits












       Interest-bearing demand

$

2,657,841

$

2,498,109

$

2,364,881

$

2,316,301

$

2,332,692

6.4

%

13.9

%

       Savings

3,287,314

2,978,250

2,960,979

2,924,200

2,953,114

10.4

%

11.3

%

       Time

2,241,212

2,435,858

2,240,441

2,308,617

2,321,908

(8.0)

%

(3.5)

%

          Total interest-bearing deposits

8,186,367

7,912,217

7,566,301

7,549,118

7,607,714

3.5

%

7.6

%

       Noninterest-bearing

3,515,048

2,723,341

2,643,928

2,534,739

2,501,290

29.1

%

40.5

%

          Total deposits

11,701,415

10,635,558

10,210,229

10,083,857

10,109,004

10.0

%

15.8

%

     Federal funds purchased and securities sold












         under agreements to repurchase

154,347

215,824

165,181

85,286

260,621

(28.5)

%

(40.8)

%

     FHLB short-term borrowings

0

1,181,900

1,151,000

1,128,900

1,052,700

(100.0)

%

(100.0)

%

          Total short-term borrowings

154,347

1,397,724

1,316,181

1,214,186

1,313,321

(89.0)

%

(88.2)

%

     Long-term debt

1,285,767

325,566

414,376

498,778

547,042

294.9

%

135.0

%

          Total borrowed funds

1,440,114

1,723,290

1,730,557

1,712,964

1,860,363

(16.4)

%

(22.6)

%

     Accrued interest and other liabilities

508,342

519,336

323,134

422,311

280,107

(2.1)

%

81.5

%

       Total Liabilities

13,649,871

12,878,184

12,263,920

12,219,132

12,249,474

6.0

%

11.4

%














SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY












     Common stock

1,635,070

1,633,950

1,640,771

1,639,333

1,623,699

0.1

%

0.7

%

     Retained earnings

675,532

660,653

711,249

685,368

657,730

2.3

%

2.7

%

     Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

36,431

11,788

13,323

15,450

5,193

209.1

%

601.5

%

     Treasury stock, at cost

(126,014)

(127,008)

(117,638)

(78,838)

(98,433)

(0.8)

%

28.0

%

       Total Shareholders' Equity

2,221,019

2,179,383

2,247,705

2,261,313

2,188,189

1.9

%

1.5

%

       Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

15,870,890

$

15,057,567

$

14,511,625

$

14,480,445

$

14,437,663

5.4

%

9.9

%














(1) Beginning January 1,2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)







Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

ASSETS












     Cash and due from banks

$

284,726

$

235,696

$

221,060

$

191,000

$

173,278

$

260,211

$

177,463

     Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

91,990

39,332

36,672

38,569

33,255

65,661

33,978

     Investment securities

3,164,243

3,115,723

3,102,867

3,290,666

3,408,994

3,139,983

3,382,510

     Loans held for sale

36,592

13,174

21,050

18,197

13,258

24,883

9,844

     Loans and leases












       Commercial and industrial

3,058,677

2,450,893

2,469,810

2,509,782

2,533,981

2,754,785

2,521,696

       Lease financing

81,218

85,782

91,225

94,858

94,458

83,500

92,760

       Construction real estate

495,407

501,471

501,892

509,742

457,962

498,439

476,952

       Commercial real estate

4,381,647

4,209,345

4,102,288

3,925,028

3,834,404

4,295,496

3,798,558

       Residential real estate

1,052,996

1,055,456

1,053,707

1,035,975

989,923

1,054,226

975,832

       Home equity

772,424

773,082

773,119

781,340

789,087

772,753

798,376

       Installment

79,016

81,234

85,515

88,760

89,778

80,125

90,520

       Credit card

44,402

50,206

50,616

50,410

49,811

47,304

48,668

          Total loans

9,965,787

9,207,469

9,128,172

8,995,895

8,839,404

9,586,628

8,803,362

       Less:












          Allowance for credit losses (1)

155,454

121,126

56,649

61,911

58,335

138,290

57,715

                Net loans

9,810,333

9,086,343

9,071,523

8,933,984

8,781,069

9,448,338

8,745,647

     Premises and equipment

213,903

215,545

215,171

215,671

211,714

214,724

212,457

     Goodwill

937,771

937,771

937,710

899,888

879,726

937,771

879,137

     Other intangibles

72,086

75,014

78,190

51,365

37,666

73,550

38,777

     Accrued interest and other assets

1,098,560

805,824

776,045

681,174

563,773

952,192

548,245

       Total Assets

$

15,710,204

$

14,524,422

$

14,460,288

$

14,320,514

$

14,102,733

$

15,117,313

$

14,028,058














LIABILITIES












     Deposits












       Interest-bearing demand

$

2,602,917

$

2,418,193

$

2,373,962

$

2,325,405

$

2,334,322

$

2,510,555

$

2,302,313

       Savings

3,173,274

2,976,518

2,995,395

2,945,076

3,057,100

3,074,896

3,086,167

       Time

2,619,038

2,196,080

2,214,174

2,234,227

2,220,724

2,407,559

2,222,645

          Total interest-bearing deposits

8,395,229

7,590,791

7,583,531

7,504,708

7,612,146

7,993,010

7,611,125

       Noninterest-bearing

3,335,866

2,643,240

2,638,908

2,513,458

2,484,214

2,989,553

2,470,974

          Total deposits

11,731,095

10,234,031

10,222,439

10,018,166

10,096,360

10,982,563

10,082,099

     Federal funds purchased and securities sold












          under agreements to repurchase

145,291

164,093

206,800

185,156

126,872

154,692

115,075

     FHLB short-term borrowings

548,183

1,189,765

952,625

1,112,091

982,993

868,974

948,674

          Total short-term borrowings

693,474

1,353,858

1,159,425

1,297,247

1,109,865

1,023,666

1,063,749

     Long-term debt

579,345

381,909

454,271

519,736

546,705

480,627

558,262

       Total borrowed funds

1,272,819

1,735,767

1,613,696

1,816,983

1,656,570

1,504,293

1,622,011

     Accrued interest and other liabilities

520,425

344,891

379,046

275,038

202,806

432,658

203,186

       Total Liabilities

13,524,339

12,314,689

12,215,181

12,110,187

11,955,736

12,919,514

11,907,296














SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY












     Common stock

1,634,405

1,638,851

1,640,066

1,629,286

1,622,994

1,636,628

1,624,105

     Retained earnings

658,312

660,108

691,236

662,899

635,629

659,210

623,252

     Accumulated other comprehensive loss

19,888

31,200

13,986

11,985

(12,889)

25,544

(26,268)

     Treasury stock, at cost

(126,740)

(120,426)

(100,181)

(93,843)

(98,737)

(123,583)

(100,327)

       Total Shareholders' Equity

2,185,865

2,209,733

2,245,107

2,210,327

2,146,997

2,197,799

2,120,762

       Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

15,710,204

$

14,524,422

$

14,460,288

$

14,320,514

$

14,102,733

$

15,117,313

$

14,028,058














(1) Beginning January 1,2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)







 Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages


June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019


Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Earning assets



















    Investments:



















      Investment securities

$

3,164,243

2.97

%

$

3,115,723

3.04

%

$

3,408,994

3.29

%

$

3,139,983

3.02

%

$

3,382,510

3.37

%

      Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

91,990

0.20

%

39,332

1.45

%

33,255

2.48

%

65,661

0.58

%

33,978

2.47

%

    Gross loans (1)

10,002,379

4.25

%

9,220,643

5.04

%

8,852,662

5.73

%

9,611,511

4.65

%

8,813,206

5.71

%

       Total earning assets

13,258,612

3.91

%

12,375,698

4.52

%

12,294,911

5.04

%

12,817,155

4.23

%

12,229,694

5.05

%





















Nonearning assets



















    Allowance for credit losses

(155,454)



(121,126)



(58,335)



(138,290)



(57,715)


    Cash and due from banks

284,726



235,696



173,278



260,211



177,463


    Accrued interest and other assets

2,322,320



2,034,154



1,692,879



2,178,237



1,678,616


       Total assets

$

15,710,204



$

14,524,422



$

14,102,733



$

15,117,313



$

14,028,058























Interest-bearing liabilities



















    Deposits:



















      Interest-bearing demand

$

2,602,917

0.11

%

$

2,418,193

0.45

%

$

2,334,322

0.60

%

$

2,510,555

0.27

%

$

2,302,313

0.55

%

      Savings

3,173,274

0.17

%

2,976,518

0.45

%

3,057,100

0.78

%

3,074,896

0.31

%

3,086,167

0.77

%

      Time

2,619,038

1.49

%

2,196,080

1.88

%

2,220,724

2.02

%

2,407,559

1.68

%

2,222,645

1.98

%

    Total interest-bearing deposits

8,395,229

0.56

%

7,590,791

0.86

%

7,612,146

1.09

%

7,993,010

0.71

%

7,611,125

1.06

%

    Borrowed funds



















      Short-term borrowings

693,474

0.74

%

1,353,858

1.51

%

1,109,865

2.40

%

1,023,666

1.25

%

1,063,749

2.39

%

      Long-term debt

579,345

3.29

%

381,909

3.96

%

546,705

3.64

%

480,627

3.58

%

558,262

3.61

%

        Total borrowed funds

1,272,819

1.90

%

1,735,767

2.05

%

1,656,570

2.81

%

1,504,293

2.00

%

1,622,011

2.81

%

       Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,668,048

0.74

%

9,326,558

1.08

%

9,268,716

1.39

%

9,497,303

0.91

%

9,233,136

1.36

%





















Noninterest-bearing liabilities



















    Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

3,335,866



2,643,240



2,484,214



2,989,553



2,470,974


    Other liabilities

520,425



344,891



202,806



432,658



203,186


    Shareholders' equity

2,185,865



2,209,733



2,146,997



2,197,799



2,120,762


       Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$

15,710,204



$

14,524,422



$

14,102,733



$

15,117,313



$

14,028,058























Net interest income


$

111,576



$

114,282



$

122,302



$

225,858



$

243,817


Net interest spread




3.17

%


3.44

%


3.65

%


3.32

%


3.69

%

Net interest margin




3.38

%


3.71

%


3.99

%


3.54

%


4.02

%





















Tax equivalent adjustment


0.06

%


0.06

%


0.05

%


0.06

%


0.05

%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)


3.44

%


3.77

%


4.04

%


3.60

%


4.07

%










































(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS  (1)

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)








































 Linked Qtr. Income Variance

 Comparable Qtr. Income Variance

Year-to-Date Income Variance


Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total

Earning assets

















    Investment securities

$

(533)

$

359

$

(174)

$

(2,728)

$

(1,811)

$

(4,539)

$

(5,815)

$

(3,630)

$

(9,445)

    Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

(122)

27

(95)

(189)

30

(159)

(318)

91

(227)

    Gross loans (2)

(18,152)

8,277

(9,875)

(32,638)

12,173

(20,465)

(46,158)

18,412

(27,746)

       Total earning assets

(18,807)

8,663

(10,144)

(35,555)

10,392

(25,163)

(52,291)

14,873

(37,418)



















Interest-bearing liabilities

















    Total interest-bearing deposits

$

(5,740)

$

1,126

$

(4,614)

$

(9,957)

$

1,096

$

(8,861)

$

(13,082)

$

1,343

$

(11,739)

    Borrowed funds

















    Short-term borrowings

(2,600)

(1,213)

(3,813)

(4,607)

(765)

(5,372)

(5,996)

(249)

(6,245)

    Long-term debt

(633)

1,622

989

(472)

268

(204)

(97)

(1,378)

(1,475)

       Total borrowed funds

(3,233)

409

(2,824)

(5,079)

(497)

(5,576)

(6,093)

(1,627)

(7,720)

       Total interest-bearing liabilities

(8,973)

1,535

(7,438)

(15,036)

599

(14,437)

(19,175)

(284)

(19,459)

          Net interest income (1)

$

(9,834)

$

7,128

$

(2,706)

$

(20,519)

$

9,793

$

(10,726)

$

(33,116)

$

15,157

$

(17,959)






































(1) Not tax equivalent.












(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.



FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CREDIT QUALITY

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)











Six months ended

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019


















ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY
















Balance at beginning of period

$

143,885

$

57,650

$

56,552

$

61,549

$

56,722

$

57,650

$

56,542

 Day one adoption impact of ASC 326

0

61,505

0

0

0

61,505

0

  Provision for credit losses

17,859

23,880

4,629

5,228

6,658

41,739

20,741

  Gross charge-offs












    Commercial and industrial

1,282

1,091

2,919

9,556

1,873

2,373

14,201

    Lease financing

0

0

62

0

0

0

100

    Construction real estate

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

    Commercial real estate

2,037

4

1,854

535

86

2,041

1,300

    Residential real estate

148

115

167

278

150

263

232

    Home equity

428

267

807

627

689

695

1,157

    Installment

7

61

31

65

78

68

127

    Credit card

234

311

319

598

289

545

630

      Total gross charge-offs

4,136

1,849

6,159

11,659

3,165

5,985

17,747

  Recoveries












    Commercial and industrial

275

2,000

1,796

556

291

2,275

531

    Lease financing

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

    Construction real estate

14

0

0

0

5

14

68

    Commercial real estate

424

234

439

347

254

658

327

    Residential real estate

93

52

72

64

101

145

137

    Home equity

156

339

243

335

572

495

757

    Installment

27

31

49

93

61

58

109

    Credit card

64

43

29

39

50

107

84

      Total recoveries

1,053

2,699

2,628

1,434

1,334

3,752

2,013

  Total net charge-offs

3,083

(850)

3,531

10,225

1,831

2,233

15,734

Ending allowance for credit losses

$

158,661

$

143,885

$

57,650

$

56,552

$

61,549

$

158,661

$

61,549














NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)









  Commercial and industrial

0.13

%

(0.15)

%

0.18

%

1.42

%

0.25

%

0.01

%

1.09

%

  Lease financing

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.27

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.22

%

  Construction real estate

(0.01)

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

(0.01)

%

(0.03)

%

  Commercial real estate

0.15

%

(0.02)

%

0.14

%

0.02

%

(0.02)

%

0.06

%

0.05

%

  Residential real estate

0.02

%

0.02

%

0.04

%

0.08

%

0.02

%

0.02

%

0.02

%

  Home equity

0.14

%

(0.04)

%

0.29

%

0.15

%

0.06

%

0.05

%

0.10

%

  Installment

(0.10)

%

0.15

%

(0.08)

%

(0.13)

%

0.08

%

0.03

%

0.04

%

  Credit card

1.54

%

2.15

%

2.27

%

4.40

%

1.92

%

1.86

%

2.26

%

     Total net charge-offs

0.12

%

(0.04)

%

0.15

%

0.45

%

0.08

%

0.05

%

0.36

%














COMPONENTS OF NONPERFORMING LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS

  Nonaccrual loans (1)












    Commercial and industrial

$

33,906

$

21,126

$

24,346

$

28,358

$

18,502

$

33,906

$

18,502

    Lease financing

1,353

222

223

284

295

1,353

295

    Construction real estate

0

0

0

5

6

0

6

    Commercial real estate

14,002

10,050

7,295

14,889

15,981

14,002

15,981

    Residential real estate

12,813

11,163

10,892

11,655

11,627

12,813

11,627

    Home equity

5,604

5,821

5,242

5,427

4,745

5,604

4,745

    Installment

201

145

167

75

195

201

195

      Nonaccrual loans

67,879

48,527

48,165

60,693

51,351

67,879

51,351

  Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)

8,377

22,206

11,435

18,450

37,420

8,377

37,420

     Total nonperforming loans

76,256

70,733

59,600

79,143

88,771

76,256

88,771

  Other real estate owned (OREO)

1,872

1,467

2,033

1,613

1,421

1,872

1,421

     Total nonperforming assets

78,128

72,200

61,633

80,756

90,192

78,128

90,192

  Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

124

120

201

287

107

124

107

     Total underperforming assets

$

78,252

$

72,320

$

61,834

$

81,043

$

90,299

$

78,252

$

90,299

Total classified assets

$

125,543

$

124,510

$

89,250

$

132,500

$

147,753

$

125,543

$

147,753














CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS









Allowance for credit losses to












     Nonaccrual loans

233.74

%

296.51

%

119.69

%

93.18

%

119.86

%

233.74

%

119.86

%

     Nonperforming loans

208.06

%

203.42

%

96.73

%

71.46

%

69.33

%

208.06

%

69.33

%

     Total ending loans

1.56

%

1.55

%

0.63

%

0.62

%

0.69

%

1.56

%

0.69

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.75

%

0.76

%

0.65

%

0.87

%

0.99

%

0.75

%

0.99

%

Nonperforming assets to












     Ending loans, plus OREO

0.77

%

0.78

%

0.67

%

0.89

%

1.00

%

0.77

%

1.00

%

     Total assets

0.49

%

0.48

%

0.42

%

0.56

%

0.62

%

0.49

%

0.62

%

Nonperforming assets, excluding accruing TDRs to












     Ending loans, plus OREO

0.68

%

0.54

%

0.55

%

0.69

%

0.59

%

0.68

%

0.59

%

     Total assets

0.44

%

0.33

%

0.35

%

0.43

%

0.37

%

0.44

%

0.37

%

Classified assets to total assets

0.79

%

0.83

%

0.62

%

0.92

%

1.02

%

0.79

%

1.02

%














(1)  Nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual TDRs of $32.7 million, $18.4 million, $18.5 million, $21.5 million, and $11.0 million, as of June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and June 30, 2019, respectively.



FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CAPITAL ADEQUACY

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)











Six months ended,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

PER COMMON SHARE












Market Price












  High

$

16.38

$

25.52

$

26.04

$

25.49

$

25.80

$

25.52

$

28.56

  Low

$

11.52

$

12.67

$

23.24

$

22.37

$

22.16

$

11.52

$

22.16

  Close

$

13.89

$

14.91

$

25.44

$

24.48

$

24.22

$

13.89

$

24.22














Average shares outstanding - basic

97,220,748

97,736,690

98,684,706

98,517,025

98,083,799

97,478,719

98,005,379

Average shares outstanding - diluted

97,988,600

98,356,214

99,232,167

99,077,723

98,648,384

98,172,408

98,542,947

Ending shares outstanding

98,018,858

97,968,958

98,490,998

100,094,819

98,647,690

98,018,858

98,647,690














Total shareholders' equity

$

2,221,019

$

2,179,383

$

2,247,705

$

2,261,313

$

2,188,189

$

2,221,019

$

2,188,189














REGULATORY CAPITAL

Preliminary








Preliminary

Common equity tier 1 capital

$

1,267,609

$

1,243,152

$

1,245,746

$

1,253,803

$

1,281,406

$

1,267,609

$

1,281,406

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

11.44

%

11.27

%

11.30

%

11.52

%

12.00

%

11.44

%

12.00

%

Tier 1 capital

$

1,310,276

$

1,285,705

$

1,288,185

$

1,296,399

$

1,323,905

$

1,310,276

$

1,323,905

Tier 1 ratio

11.83

%

11.66

%

11.69

%

11.91

%

12.40

%

11.83

%

12.40

%

Total capital

$

1,676,532

$

1,493,100

$

1,475,813

$

1,482,708

$

1,515,382

$

1,676,532

$

1,515,382

Total capital ratio

15.13

%

13.54

%

13.39

%

13.62

%

14.20

%

15.13

%

14.20

%

Total capital in excess of minimum requirement

$

513,267

$

335,229

$

318,315

$

339,935

$

394,571

$

513,267

$

394,571

Total risk-weighted assets

$

11,078,714

$

11,027,347

$

11,023,795

$

10,883,554

$

10,674,393

$

11,078,714

$

10,674,393

Leverage ratio

8.98

%

9.49

%

9.58

%

9.75

%

10.02

%

8.98

%

10.02

%














OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS












Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets

13.99

%

14.47

%

15.49

%

15.62

%

15.16

%

13.99

%

15.16

%

Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets

8.09

%

8.25

%

9.07

%

9.17

%

9.34

%

8.09

%

9.34

%

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

13.91

%

15.21

%

15.53

%

15.43

%

15.22

%

14.54

%

15.12

%

Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets

7.94

%

8.79

%

9.07

%

9.35

%

9.26

%

8.34

%

9.11

%














REPURCHASE PROGRAM (1)












Shares repurchased

0

880,000

1,609,778

1,143,494

0

880,000

0

Average share repurchase price

N/A

$

18.96

$

24.13

$

23.94

N/A

$

18.96

N/A

Total cost of shares repurchased

N/A

$

16,686

$

38,846

$

27,372

N/A

$

16,686

N/A














(1) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.


















N/A = Not applicable







