First Financial Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Earnings per diluted share of $0.52 ; $0.58 on an adjusted (1) basis

Return on average assets of 1.26%; 1.39% as adjusted (1)

Net interest margin FTE (1) of 3.31%

Provision recapture of $4.2 million

Repurchased 1,308,945 shares during the quarter

First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $50.9 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $47.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021 and $37.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, First Financial had earnings per diluted common share of $1.01 compared to $0.67 for the same period in 2020.

Return on average assets for the second quarter of 2021 was 1.26% while return on average tangible common equity was 16.31%(1). These compare to returns on average assets of 1.20% and 0.96%, and returns on average tangible common equity of 15.24%(1) and 12.90%(1), in the first quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2020, respectively.

Second quarter 2021 highlights include:

After adjustments (1) for certain nonrecurring items:

for certain nonrecurring items: Net income of $0.58 per diluted common share

per diluted common share

1.39% return on average assets



18.03% return on average tangible common equity



Net interest margin of 3.31% on a fully tax-equivalent basis (1) in line with expectations

in line with expectations 9 basis point reduction from linked quarter driven by lower yields on earning assets and additional days during the second quarter



Noninterest income of $43.0 million , or $43.1 million as adjusted (1)

, or as adjusted Record foreign exchange income of $12.0 million ; increased $1.3 million , or 11.9%, compared to linked quarter

; increased , or 11.9%, compared to linked quarter

Record wealth management fees of $6.2 million ; increased $0.6 million , or 10.4%, compared to the linked quarter



; increased , or 10.4%, compared to the linked quarter Noninterest expenses of $99.6 million , or $91.8 million as adjusted (1)

, or as adjusted Adjustments (1) include:

include:

$3.8 million of legal settlement costs

of legal settlement costs



$2.8 million of branch consolidation costs

of branch consolidation costs



$1.2 million of tax credit investment write-downs

of tax credit investment write-downs

Efficiency ratio of 63.5%; 58.4% as adjusted (1)



Loan balances declined during the quarter driven by $288.8 million of PPP forgiveness and elevated prepayments

(1) Financial information in this release that is described as "adjusted" or that is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis is non-GAAP. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Average transactional deposit balances grew $469.6 million compared to the linked quarter; 17.8% on an annualized basis



compared to the linked quarter; 17.8% on an annualized basis Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $173.1 million ; Total quarterly provision recapture of $4.2 million

; Total quarterly provision recapture of Loans and leases - ACL of $159.6 million , 1.68% of total loans; 1.75% of loans excluding PPP

, 1.68% of total loans; 1.75% of loans excluding PPP

Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $13.6 million



Provision recapture driven by improvements in economic conditions and classified asset balances, coupled with lower net charge-offs



Strong capital ratios

Total capital of 15.31%



Tier 1 common equity of 11.78%



Tangible common equity of 8.37% (1) ; 8.61% (1) excluding PPP loans

; 8.61% excluding PPP loans

Tangible book value per share of $13.08 (1) ; $0.30 increase compared to linked quarter

; increase compared to linked quarter

Repurchased 1,308,945 shares during second quarter; 2,149,060 shares repurchased in 2021

Archie Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased to announce second quarter results that are highlighted by robust earnings, higher fee income, lower credit costs and improving credit trends."

Mr. Brown continued, "Our core quarterly financial metrics reflected the strong quarter with an adjusted(1) earnings per share of $0.58, adjusted(1) return on assets of 1.39%, and an adjusted(1) efficiency ratio of 58.4%. The quarterly performance was bolstered by higher fee revenue in interchange, and record revenue in Wealth Management and Bannockburn. Additionally, provision recapture during the period positively impacted our results, driven by improved credit quality trends, which included declines in net charge-offs and classified asset balances. We are optimistic about the economic environment and expect further reductions in credit costs in the coming periods."

Mr. Brown added, "We were pleased with a 23% increase in loan originations for the quarter, driven primarily by our core commercial markets, in addition to consumer and mortgage banking. Loan payoffs accelerated during the quarter in almost all commercial banking areas, with larger payoff amounts in Commercial Finance and ICRE driving an overall reduction in core loan balances for the quarter. Given the state of our loan pipeline, we expect originations to remain strong in the second half of the year, however we also anticipate higher payoffs to continue due to the amount of liquidity in the market. Average transactional deposits increased 18% on an annualized basis, as clients continued to build liquidity from recent government stimulus actions, however we believe these balances may have peaked as we began to experience some outflows late in the quarter. Our capital ratios remained strong and in excess of both internal and external targets. We also remained active in our share buyback program, repurchasing over 1 million shares during the quarter. When combined with the common dividend, the share repurchases approximate a return to shareholders of 98% of adjusted(1) quarterly earnings. We anticipate further share buyback activity in the third quarter, absent higher priority capital deployment alternatives."

Mr. Brown concluded, "Throughout the summer, the number of associates working in our offices has increased steadily in anticipation of a broader return, and we are very much looking forward to welcoming all of our associates back in the beginning of August. We have learned a great deal from the remote environment during the last 16 months and are excited to incorporate the best practices derived from that experience into our culture moving forward, including greater associate flexibility."

Full detail of the Company's second quarter 2021 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this report which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as ''believes,'' ''anticipates,'' "likely," "expected," "estimated," ''intends'' and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make about (i) our future operating or financial performance, including revenues, income or loss and earnings or loss per share, (ii) future common stock dividends, (iii) our capital structure, including future capital levels, (iv) our plans, objectives and strategies, and (v) the assumptions that underlie our forward-looking statements.

As with any forecast or projection, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation:

economic, market, liquidity, credit, interest rate, operational and technological risks associated with the Company's business;

future credit quality and performance, including our expectations regarding future loan losses and our allowance for credit losses

the effect of and changes in policies and laws or regulatory agencies, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislation and regulation relating to the banking industry;

Management's ability to effectively execute its business plans;

mergers and acquisitions, including costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquired companies;

the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Company's acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period;

the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices;

changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving and changes in unemployment;

changes in customers' performance and creditworthiness;

the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;

current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing prices, high unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth;

the adverse impact on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate, of the novel coronavirus, which causes the Coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"), global pandemic, and the impact of a slowing U.S. economy and increased unemployment on the performance of our loan and lease portfolio, the market value of our investment securities, the availability of sources of funding and the demand for our products;

our capital and liquidity requirements (including under regulatory capital standards, such as the Basel III capital standards) and our ability to generate capital internally or raise capital on favorable terms;

financial services reform and other current, pending or future legislation or regulation that could have a negative effect on our revenue and businesses, including the Dodd-Frank Act and other legislation and regulation relating to bank products and services;

the effect of the current interest rate environment or changes in interest rates or in the level or composition of our assets or liabilities on our net interest income, net interest margin and our mortgage originations, mortgage servicing rights and mortgage loans held for sale;

the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our brokerage, asset and wealth management businesses;

a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks;

the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on our funding costs and net interest margin; and

our ability to develop and execute effective business plans and strategies.

Additional factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as our other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov .

All forward-looking statements included in this filing are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at the time of the filing. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $16.0 billion in assets, $9.5 billion in loans, $12.5 billion in deposits and $2.3 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.2 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. The Company operated 139 full service banking centers as of June 30, 2021, primarily in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com .

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended,

Six months ended,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

























Net income $ 50,888



$ 47,315



$ 48,312



$ 41,477



$ 37,393



$ 98,203



$ 66,021

Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.53



$ 0.49



$ 0.50



$ 0.43



$ 0.38



$ 1.02



$ 0.68

Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.52



$ 0.48



$ 0.49



$ 0.42



$ 0.38



$ 1.01



$ 0.67

Dividends declared per share $ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.46



$ 0.46





























KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

























Return on average assets 1.26 %

1.20 %

1.20 %

1.04 %

0.96 %

1.23 %

0.88 % Return on average shareholders' equity 9.02 %

8.44 %

8.52 %

7.40 %

6.88 %

8.73 %

6.04 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1) 16.31 %

15.24 %

15.50 %

13.61 %

12.90 %

15.78 %

11.29 %



























Net interest margin 3.27 %

3.35 %

3.45 %

3.32 %

3.38 %

3.31 %

3.54 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2) 3.31 %

3.40 %

3.49 %

3.36 %

3.44 %

3.35 %

3.60 %



























Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets 14.15 %

13.97 %

14.29 %

14.11 %

13.99 %

14.15 %

13.99 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:

























Ending tangible assets (1) 8.37 %

8.22 %

8.47 %

8.25 %

8.09 %

8.37 %

8.09 % Risk-weighted assets (1) 11.12 %

11.02 %

11.29 %

11.07 %

10.89 %

11.12 %

10.89 %



























Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets 13.96 %

14.17 %

14.07 %

14.08 %

13.91 %

14.06 %

14.54 % Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of

























average tangible assets (1) 8.23 %

8.38 %

8.26 %

8.18 %

7.94 %

8.30 %

8.34 %



























Book value per share $ 23.59



$ 23.16



$ 23.28



$ 22.94



$ 22.66



$ 23.59



$ 22.66

Tangible book value per share (1) $ 13.08



$ 12.78



$ 12.93



$ 12.56



$ 12.26



$ 13.08



$ 12.26





























Common equity tier 1 ratio (3) 11.78 %

11.81 %

11.82 %

11.63 %

11.49 %

11.78 %

11.49 % Tier 1 ratio (3) 12.16 %

12.19 %

12.20 %

12.02 %

11.87 %

12.16 %

11.87 % Total capital ratio (3) 15.31 %

15.41 %

15.55 %

15.37 %

15.19 %

15.31 %

15.19 % Leverage ratio (3) 9.14 %

9.34 %

9.55 %

9.55 %

8.98 %

9.14 %

8.98 %



























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

























Loans (4) $ 9,831,965



$ 9,951,855



$ 10,127,881



$ 10,253,392



$ 10,002,379



$ 9,891,579



$ 9,611,511

Investment securities 4,130,207



3,782,993



3,403,839



3,162,832



3,164,243



3,957,559



3,139,983

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 45,593



46,912



143,884



40,277



91,990



46,249



65,661

Total earning assets $ 14,007,765



$ 13,781,760



$ 13,675,604



$ 13,456,501



$ 13,258,612



$ 13,895,387



$ 12,817,155

Total assets $ 16,215,469



$ 16,042,654



$ 16,030,986



$ 15,842,010



$ 15,710,204



$ 16,129,539



$ 15,117,313

Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 4,003,626



$ 3,840,046



$ 3,720,417



$ 3,535,432



$ 3,335,866



$ 3,922,288



$ 2,989,553

Interest-bearing deposits 8,707,553



8,531,822



8,204,306



8,027,082



8,395,229



8,620,173



7,993,010

Total deposits $ 12,711,179



$ 12,371,868



$ 11,924,723



$ 11,562,514



$ 11,731,095



$ 12,542,461



$ 10,982,563

Borrowings $ 749,114



$ 886,379



$ 1,307,461



$ 1,519,748



$ 1,272,819



$ 817,367



$ 1,504,293

Shareholders' equity $ 2,263,687



$ 2,272,749



$ 2,256,062



$ 2,230,422



$ 2,185,865



$ 2,268,193



$ 2,197,799





























CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS























Allowance to ending loans 1.68 %

1.71 %

1.77 %

1.65 %

1.56 %

1.68 %

1.56 % Allowance to nonaccrual loans 184.77 %

199.33 %

217.55 %

216.28 %

233.74 %

184.77 %

233.74 % Allowance to nonperforming loans 162.12 %

175.44 %

199.97 %

196.69 %

208.06 %

162.12 %

208.06 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.03 %

0.97 %

0.89 %

0.84 %

0.75 %

1.03 %

0.75 % Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO 1.04 %

0.98 %

0.90 %

0.86 %

0.77 %

1.04 %

0.77 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.62 %

0.60 %

0.56 %

0.55 %

0.49 %

0.62 %

0.49 % Classified assets to total assets 1.14 %

1.22 %

0.89 %

0.84 %

0.79 %

1.14 %

0.79 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.23 %

0.38 %

0.26 %

0.21 %

0.12 %

0.30 %

0.05 %



(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation. (2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons. (3) June 30, 2021 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary. (4) Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









Three months ended,

Six months ended,

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change Interest income





















Loans and leases, including fees $ 97,494



$ 105,900



(7.9) %

$ 196,425



$ 221,675



(11.4) % Investment securities





















Taxable 19,524



18,476



5.7 %

38,131



37,481



1.7 % Tax-exempt 4,871



4,937



(1.3) %

9,914



9,519



4.1 % Total investment securities interest 24,395



23,413



4.2 %

48,045



47,000



2.2 % Other earning assets 25



47



(46.8) %

53



189



(72.0) % Total interest income 121,914



129,360



(5.8) %

244,523



268,864



(9.1) %























Interest expense





















Deposits 3,693



11,751



(68.6) %

8,026



28,116



(71.5) % Short-term borrowings 53



1,274



(95.8) %

120



6,361



(98.1) % Long-term borrowings 4,142



4,759



(13.0) %

8,475



8,529



(0.6) % Total interest expense 7,888



17,784



(55.6) %

16,621



43,006



(61.4) % Net interest income 114,026



111,576



2.2 %

227,902



225,858



0.9 % Provision for credit losses-loans and leases (4,756)



17,859



(126.6) %

(1,306)



41,739



(103.1) % Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments 517



2,370



(78.2) %

1,055



3,938



(73.2) % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 118,265



91,347



29.5 %

228,153



180,181



26.6 %























Noninterest income





















Service charges on deposit accounts 7,537



6,001



25.6 %

14,683



14,436



1.7 % Trust and wealth management fees 6,216



5,254



18.3 %

11,846



10,951



8.2 % Bankcard income 3,732



2,844



31.2 %

6,860



5,542



23.8 % Client derivative fees 1,795



2,984



(39.8) %

3,351



6,089



(45.0) % Foreign exchange income 12,037



6,576



83.0 %

22,794



16,542



37.8 % Net gains from sales of loans 8,489



16,662



(49.1) %

17,943



19,493



(8.0) % Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities (265)



2



N/M

(431)



(57)



N/M

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities 161



150



7.3 %

273



52



N/M

Other 3,285



2,252



45.9 %

5,990



5,061



18.4 % Total noninterest income 42,987



42,725



0.6 %

83,309



78,109



6.7 %























Noninterest expenses





















Salaries and employee benefits 60,784



55,925



8.7 %

122,037



110,747



10.2 % Net occupancy 5,535



5,378



2.9 %

11,239



11,482



(2.1) % Furniture and equipment 3,371



3,681



(8.4) %

7,340



7,734



(5.1) % Data processing 7,864



7,019



12.0 %

15,151



13,408



13.0 % Marketing 2,035



1,339



52.0 %

3,396



2,559



32.7 % Communication 746



907



(17.8) %

1,584



1,797



(11.9) % Professional services 2,029



2,205



(8.0) %

3,479



4,480



(22.3) % State intangible tax 1,201



1,514



(20.7) %

2,403



3,030



(20.7) % FDIC assessments 1,362



1,290



5.6 %

2,711



2,695



0.6 % Intangible amortization 2,480



2,791



(11.1) %

4,959



5,583



(11.2) % Other 12,236



6,640



84.3 %

17,850



14,840



20.3 % Total noninterest expenses 99,643



88,689



12.4 %

192,149



178,355



7.7 % Income before income taxes 61,609



45,383



35.8 %

119,313



79,935



49.3 % Income tax expense 10,721



7,990



34.2 %

21,110



13,914



51.7 % Net income $ 50,888



$ 37,393



36.1 %

$ 98,203



$ 66,021



48.7 %























ADDITIONAL DATA





















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.53



$ 0.38







$ 1.02



$ 0.68





Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.52



$ 0.38







$ 1.01



$ 0.67





Dividends declared per share $ 0.23



$ 0.23







$ 0.46



$ 0.46





























Return on average assets 1.26 %

0.96 %





1.23 %

0.88 %



Return on average shareholders' equity 9.02 %

6.88 %





8.73 %

6.04 %



























Interest income $ 121,914



$ 129,360



(5.8) %

$ 244,523



$ 268,864



(9.1) % Tax equivalent adjustment 1,619



1,664



(2.7) %

3,271



3,288



(0.5) % Interest income - tax equivalent 123,533



131,024



(5.7) %

247,794



272,152



(9.0) % Interest expense 7,888



17,784



(55.6) %

16,621



43,006



(61.4) % Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 115,645



$ 113,240



2.1 %

$ 231,173



$ 229,146



0.9 %























Net interest margin 3.27 %

3.38 %





3.31 %

3.54 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 3.31 %

3.44 %





3.35 %

3.60 %



























Full-time equivalent employees 2,053



2,076











































(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

















2021

Second

First

Year to

% Change

Quarter

Quarter

Date

Linked Qtr. Interest income













Loans and leases, including fees $ 97,494



$ 98,931



$ 196,425



(1.5) % Investment securities













Taxable 19,524



18,607



38,131



4.9 % Tax-exempt 4,871



5,043



9,914



(3.4) % Total investment securities interest 24,395



23,650



48,045



3.2 % Other earning assets 25



28



53



(10.7) % Total interest income 121,914



122,609



244,523



(0.6) %















Interest expense













Deposits 3,693



4,333



8,026



(14.8) % Short-term borrowings 53



67



120



(20.9) % Long-term borrowings 4,142



4,333



8,475



(4.4) % Total interest expense 7,888



8,733



16,621



(9.7) % Net interest income 114,026



113,876



227,902



0.1 % Provision for credit losses-loans and leases (4,756)



3,450



(1,306)



(237.9) % Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments 517



538



1,055



(3.9) % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 118,265



109,888



228,153



7.6 %















Noninterest income













Service charges on deposit accounts 7,537



7,146



14,683



5.5 % Trust and wealth management fees 6,216



5,630



11,846



10.4 % Bankcard income 3,732



3,128



6,860



19.3 % Client derivative fees 1,795



1,556



3,351



15.4 % Foreign exchange income 12,037



10,757



22,794



11.9 % Net gains from sales of loans 8,489



9,454



17,943



(10.2) % Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities (265)



(166)



(431)



59.6 % Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities 161



112



273



43.8 % Other 3,285



2,705



5,990



21.4 % Total noninterest income 42,987



40,322



83,309



6.6 %















Noninterest expenses













Salaries and employee benefits 60,784



61,253



122,037



(0.8) % Net occupancy 5,535



5,704



11,239



(3.0) % Furniture and equipment 3,371



3,969



7,340



(15.1) % Data processing 7,864



7,287



15,151



7.9 % Marketing 2,035



1,361



3,396



49.5 % Communication 746



838



1,584



(11.0) % Professional services 2,029



1,450



3,479



39.9 % State intangible tax 1,201



1,202



2,403



(0.1) % FDIC assessments 1,362



1,349



2,711



1.0 % Intangible amortization 2,480



2,479



4,959



0.0 % Other 12,236



5,614



17,850



118.0 % Total noninterest expenses 99,643



92,506



192,149



7.7 % Income before income taxes 61,609



57,704



119,313



6.8 % Income tax expense 10,721



10,389



21,110



3.2 % Net income $ 50,888



$ 47,315



$ 98,203



7.6 %















ADDITIONAL DATA













Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.53



$ 0.49



$ 1.02





Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.52



$ 0.48



$ 1.01





Dividends declared per share $ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.46





















Return on average assets 1.26 %

1.20 %

1.23 %



Return on average shareholders' equity 9.02 %

8.44 %

8.73 %



















Interest income $ 121,914



$ 122,609



$ 244,523



(0.6) % Tax equivalent adjustment 1,619



1,652



3,271



(2.0) % Interest income - tax equivalent 123,533



124,261



247,794



(0.6) % Interest expense 7,888



8,733



16,621



(9.7) % Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 115,645



$ 115,528



$ 231,173



0.1 %















Net interest margin 3.27 %

3.35 %

3.31 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 3.31 %

3.40 %

3.35 %



















Full-time equivalent employees 2,053



2,063



























(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















2020

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Full

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year Interest income

















Loans and leases, including fees $ 106,733



$ 103,249



$ 105,900



$ 115,775



$ 431,657

Investment securities

















Taxable 18,402



17,906



18,476



19,005



73,789

Tax-exempt 4,839



4,884



4,937



4,582



19,242

Total investment securities interest 23,241



22,790



23,413



23,587



93,031

Other earning assets 55



31



47



142



275

Total interest income 130,029



126,070



129,360



139,504



524,963





















Interest expense

















Deposits 5,920



7,886



11,751



16,365



41,922

Short-term borrowings 30



51



1,274



5,087



6,442

Long-term borrowings 5,606



5,953



4,759



3,770



20,088

Total interest expense 11,556



13,890



17,784



25,222



68,452

Net interest income 118,473



112,180



111,576



114,282



456,511

Provision for credit losses-loans and leases 13,758



15,299



17,859



23,880



70,796

Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments (2,250)



(1,925)



2,370



1,568



(237)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 106,965



98,806



91,347



88,834



385,952





















Noninterest income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 7,654



7,356



6,001



8,435



29,446

Trust and wealth management fees 5,395



4,940



5,254



5,697



21,286

Bankcard income 3,060



3,124



2,844



2,698



11,726

Client derivative fees 2,021



2,203



2,984



3,105



10,313

Foreign exchange income 12,305



10,530



6,576



9,966



39,377

Net gains from sales of loans 13,089



18,594



16,662



2,831



51,176

Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities 4,618



2



2



(59)



4,563

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities 8,975



18



150



(98)



9,045

Other 4,398



2,732



2,252



2,809



12,191

Total noninterest income 61,515



49,499



42,725



35,384



189,123





















Noninterest expenses

















Salaries and employee benefits 62,263



63,769



55,925



54,822



236,779

Net occupancy 6,159



5,625



5,378



6,104



23,266

Furniture and equipment 3,596



3,638



3,681



4,053



14,968

Data processing 7,269



6,837



7,019



6,389



27,514

Marketing 1,999



1,856



1,339



1,220



6,414

Communication 840



855



907



890



3,492

Professional services 3,038



2,443



2,205



2,275



9,961

Debt extinguishment 7,257



0



0



0



7,257

State intangible tax 1,514



1,514



1,514



1,516



6,058

FDIC assessments 1,065



1,350



1,290



1,405



5,110

Intangible amortization 2,764



2,779



2,791



2,792



11,126

Other 17,034



6,845



6,640



8,200



38,719

Total noninterest expenses 114,798



97,511



88,689



89,666



390,664

Income before income taxes 53,682



50,794



45,383



34,552



184,411

Income tax expense (benefit) 5,370



9,317



7,990



5,924



28,601

Net income $ 48,312



$ 41,477



$ 37,393



$ 28,628



$ 155,810





















ADDITIONAL DATA

















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.50



$ 0.43



$ 0.38



$ 0.29



$ 1.60

Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.49



$ 0.42



$ 0.38



$ 0.29



$ 1.59

Dividends declared per share $ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.92





















Return on average assets 1.20 %

1.04 %

0.96 %

0.79 %

1.00 % Return on average shareholders' equity 8.52 %

7.40 %

6.88 %

5.21 %

7.02 %



















Interest income $ 130,029



$ 126,070



$ 129,360



$ 139,504



$ 524,963

Tax equivalent adjustment 1,613



1,628



1,664



1,624



6,529

Interest income - tax equivalent 131,642



127,698



131,024



141,128



531,492

Interest expense 11,556



13,890



17,784



25,222



68,452

Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 120,086



$ 113,808



$ 113,240



$ 115,906



$ 463,040





















Net interest margin 3.45 %

3.32 %

3.38 %

3.71 %

3.46 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 3.49 %

3.36 %

3.44 %

3.77 %

3.51 %



















Full-time equivalent employees 2,075



2,065



2,076



2,067



























(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





























June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

% Change

% Change

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

Linked Qtr.

Comp Qtr. ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks $ 206,918



$ 210,191



$ 231,054



$ 207,128



$ 283,639



(1.6) %

(27.0) % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 38,610



19,180



20,305



38,806



38,845



101.3 %

(0.6) % Investment securities available-for-sale 3,955,839



3,753,763



3,424,580



3,004,963



2,897,413



5.4 %

36.5 % Investment securities held-to-maturity 112,456



121,945



131,687



118,072



127,347



(7.8) %

(11.7) % Other investments 129,432



131,814



133,198



118,292



132,366



(1.8) %

(2.2) % Loans held for sale 31,546



34,590



41,103



69,008



43,950



(8.8) %

(28.2) % Loans and leases

























Commercial and industrial 2,701,203



3,044,825



3,007,509



3,292,313



3,322,374



(11.3) %

(18.7) % Lease financing 68,229



66,574



72,987



74,742



80,087



2.5 %

(14.8) % Construction real estate 630,329



642,709



636,096



575,648



506,085



(1.9) %

24.6 % Commercial real estate 4,332,561



4,396,582



4,307,858



4,347,125



4,343,702



(1.5) %

(0.3) % Residential real estate 932,112



946,522



1,003,086



1,027,702



1,043,745



(1.5) %

(10.7) % Home equity 711,756



709,667



743,099



754,743



764,171



0.3 %

(6.9) % Installment 89,143



82,421



81,850



84,629



79,150



8.2 %

12.6 % Credit card 46,177



44,669



48,485



43,907



42,397



3.4 %

8.9 % Total loans 9,511,510



9,933,969



9,900,970



10,200,809



10,181,711



(4.3) %

(6.6) % Less:

























Allowance for credit losses 159,590



169,923



175,679



168,544



158,661



(6.1) %

0.6 % Net loans 9,351,920



9,764,046



9,725,291



10,032,265



10,023,050



(4.2) %

(6.7) % Premises and equipment 192,238



204,537



207,211



209,474



211,164



(6.0) %

(9.0) % Goodwill 937,771



937,771



937,771



937,771



937,771



0.0 %

0.0 % Other intangibles 59,391



61,984



64,552



67,419



70,325



(4.2) %

(15.5) % Accrued interest and other assets 1,021,798



935,250



1,056,382



1,122,449



1,105,020



9.3 %

(7.5) % Total Assets $ 16,037,919



$ 16,175,071



$ 15,973,134



$ 15,925,647



$ 15,870,890



(0.8) %

1.1 %



























LIABILITIES

























Deposits

























Interest-bearing demand $ 2,963,151



$ 2,914,761



$ 2,914,787



$ 2,632,467



$ 2,657,841



1.7 %

11.5 % Savings 4,093,229



4,006,181



3,680,774



3,446,678



3,287,314



2.2 %

24.5 % Time 1,548,109



1,731,757



1,872,733



1,935,392



2,241,212



(10.6) %

(30.9) % Total interest-bearing deposits 8,604,489



8,652,699



8,468,294



8,014,537



8,186,367



(0.6) %

5.1 % Noninterest-bearing 3,901,691



3,995,370



3,763,709



3,552,893



3,515,048



(2.3) %

11.0 % Total deposits 12,506,180



12,648,069



12,232,003



11,567,430



11,701,415



(1.1) %

6.9 % Federal funds purchased and securities sold

























under agreements to repurchase 255,791



181,387



166,594



247,658



154,347



41.0 %

65.7 % FHLB short-term borrowings 217,000



0



0



0



0



100.0 %

100.0 % Total short-term borrowings 472,791



181,387



166,594



247,658



154,347



160.7 %

206.3 % Long-term debt 313,039



583,722



776,202



1,341,164



1,285,767



(46.4) %

(75.7) % Total borrowed funds 785,830



765,109



942,796



1,588,822



1,440,114



2.7 %

(45.4) % Accrued interest and other liabilities 476,402



502,951



516,265



521,580



508,342



(5.3) %

(6.3) % Total Liabilities 13,768,412



13,916,129



13,691,064



13,677,832



13,649,871



(1.1) %

0.9 %



























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Common stock 1,635,470



1,633,137



1,638,947



1,637,489



1,635,070



0.1 %

0.0 % Retained earnings 773,857



745,220



720,429



694,484



675,532



3.8 %

14.6 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 30,735



18,101



48,664



42,266



36,431



69.8 %

(15.6) % Treasury stock, at cost (170,555)



(137,516)



(125,970)



(126,424)



(126,014)



24.0 %

35.3 % Total Shareholders' Equity 2,269,507



2,258,942



2,282,070



2,247,815



2,221,019



0.5 %

2.2 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 16,037,919



$ 16,175,071



$ 15,973,134



$ 15,925,647



$ 15,870,890



(0.8) %

1.1 %































FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020 ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks $ 237,964



$ 232,275



$ 228,427



$ 233,216



$ 284,726



$ 235,135



$ 260,211

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 45,593



46,912



143,884



40,277



91,990



46,249



65,661

Investment securities 4,130,207



3,782,993



3,403,839



3,162,832



3,164,243



3,957,559



3,139,983

Loans held for sale 28,348



29,689



42,402



45,186



36,592



29,015



24,883

Loans and leases

























Commercial and industrial 2,953,185



3,029,716



3,182,749



3,299,259



3,058,677



2,991,239



2,754,785

Lease financing 66,124



70,508



74,107



78,500



81,218



68,304



83,500

Construction real estate 630,351



647,655



608,401



536,870



495,407



638,955



498,439

Commercial real estate 4,372,679



4,339,349



4,313,408



4,364,708



4,381,647



4,356,106



4,295,496

Residential real estate 940,600



980,718



1,022,701



1,041,250



1,052,996



960,548



1,054,226

Home equity 707,409



726,134



752,425



759,994



772,424



716,720



772,753

Installment 84,768



81,377



83,509



82,016



79,016



83,082



80,125

Credit card 48,501



46,709



48,179



45,609



44,402



47,610



47,304

Total loans 9,803,617



9,922,166



10,085,479



10,208,206



9,965,787



9,862,564



9,586,628

Less:

























Allowance for credit losses 169,979



177,863



172,201



165,270



155,454



173,899



138,290

Net loans 9,633,638



9,744,303



9,913,278



10,042,936



9,810,333



9,688,665



9,448,338

Premises and equipment 200,558



206,628



208,800



211,454



213,903



203,576



214,724

Goodwill 937,771



937,771



937,771



937,771



937,771



937,771



937,771

Other intangibles 60,929



63,529



66,195



69,169



72,086



62,222



73,550

Accrued interest and other assets 940,461



998,554



1,086,390



1,099,169



1,098,560



969,347



952,192

Total Assets $ 16,215,469



$ 16,042,654



$ 16,030,986



$ 15,842,010



$ 15,710,204



$ 16,129,539



$ 15,117,313





























LIABILITIES

























Deposits

























Interest-bearing demand $ 2,973,930



$ 2,948,682



$ 2,812,748



$ 2,668,635



$ 2,602,917



$ 2,961,376



$ 2,510,555

Savings 4,096,077



3,815,314



3,547,179



3,342,514



3,173,274



3,956,471



3,074,896

Time 1,637,546



1,767,826



1,844,379



2,015,933



2,619,038



1,702,326



2,407,559

Total interest-bearing deposits 8,707,553



8,531,822



8,204,306



8,027,082



8,395,229



8,620,173



7,993,010

Noninterest-bearing 4,003,626



3,840,046



3,720,417



3,535,432



3,335,866



3,922,288



2,989,553

Total deposits 12,711,179



12,371,868



11,924,723



11,562,514



11,731,095



12,542,461



10,982,563

Federal funds purchased and securities sold

























under agreements to repurchase 194,478



184,483



136,795



150,088



145,291



189,508



154,692

FHLB short-term borrowings 40,846



67,222



7,937



30,868



548,183



53,961



868,974

Total short-term borrowings 235,324



251,705



144,732



180,956



693,474



243,469



1,023,666

Long-term debt 513,790



634,674



1,162,729



1,338,792



579,345



573,898



480,627

Total borrowed funds 749,114



886,379



1,307,461



1,519,748



1,272,819



817,367



1,504,293

Accrued interest and other liabilities 491,489



511,658



542,740



529,326



520,425



501,518



432,658

Total Liabilities 13,951,782



13,769,905



13,774,924



13,611,588



13,524,339



13,861,346



12,919,514





























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Common stock 1,633,950



1,636,884



1,638,032



1,636,107



1,634,405



1,635,409



1,636,628

Retained earnings 754,456



726,351



703,257



679,980



658,312



740,481



659,210

Accumulated other comprehensive loss 25,832



42,253



40,960



40,697



19,888



33,997



25,544

Treasury stock, at cost (150,551)



(132,739)



(126,187)



(126,362)



(126,740)



(141,694)



(123,583)

Total Shareholders' Equity 2,263,687



2,272,749



2,256,062



2,230,422



2,185,865



2,268,193



2,197,799

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 16,215,469



$ 16,042,654



$ 16,030,986



$ 15,842,010



$ 15,710,204



$ 16,129,539



$ 15,117,313

































FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages



June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020



Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield Earning assets







































Investments:







































Investment securities

$ 4,130,207



2.37 %

$ 3,782,993



2.54 %

$ 3,164,243



2.97 %

$ 3,957,559



2.45 %

$ 3,139,983



3.02 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

45,593



0.22 %

46,912



0.24 %

91,990



0.20 %

46,249



0.23 %

65,661



0.58 % Gross loans (1)

9,831,965



3.98 %

9,951,855



4.03 %

10,002,379



4.25 %

9,891,579



4.00 %

9,611,511



4.65 % Total earning assets

14,007,765



3.49 %

13,781,760



3.61 %

13,258,612



3.91 %

13,895,387



3.55 %

12,817,155



4.23 %









































Nonearning assets







































Allowance for credit losses

(169,979)







(177,863)







(155,454)







(173,899)







(138,290)





Cash and due from banks

237,964







232,275







284,726







235,135







260,211





Accrued interest and other assets

2,139,719







2,206,482







2,322,320







2,172,916







2,178,237





Total assets

$ 16,215,469







$ 16,042,654







$ 15,710,204







$ 16,129,539







$ 15,117,313















































Interest-bearing liabilities







































Deposits:







































Interest-bearing demand

$ 2,973,930



0.07 %

$ 2,948,682



0.07 %

$ 2,602,917



0.11 %

$ 2,961,376



0.07 %

$ 2,510,555



0.27 % Savings

4,096,077



0.11 %

3,815,314



0.13 %

3,173,274



0.17 %

3,956,471



0.12 %

3,074,896



0.31 % Time

1,637,546



0.51 %

1,767,826



0.60 %

2,619,038



1.49 %

1,702,326



0.56 %

2,407,559



1.68 % Total interest-bearing deposits

8,707,553



0.17 %

8,531,822



0.21 %

8,395,229



0.56 %

8,620,173



0.19 %

7,993,010



0.71 % Borrowed funds







































Short-term borrowings

235,324



0.09 %

251,705



0.11 %

693,474



0.74 %

243,469



0.10 %

1,023,666



1.25 % Long-term debt

513,790



3.23 %

634,674



2.77 %

579,345



3.29 %

573,898



2.98 %

480,627



3.58 % Total borrowed funds

749,114



2.25 %

886,379



2.01 %

1,272,819



1.90 %

817,367



2.12 %

1,504,293



2.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,456,667



0.33 %

9,418,201



0.38 %

9,668,048



0.74 %

9,437,540



0.36 %

9,497,303



0.91 %









































Noninterest-bearing liabilities







































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

4,003,626







3,840,046







3,335,866







3,922,288







2,989,553





Other liabilities

491,489







511,658







520,425







501,518







432,658





Shareholders' equity

2,263,687







2,272,749







2,185,865







2,268,193







2,197,799





Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 16,215,469







$ 16,042,654







$ 15,710,204







$ 16,129,539







$ 15,117,313















































Net interest income

$ 114,026







$ 113,876







$ 111,576







$ 227,902







$ 225,858





Net interest spread





3.16 %





3.23 %





3.17 %





3.19 %





3.32 % Net interest margin





3.27 %





3.35 %





3.38 %





3.31 %





3.54 %









































Tax equivalent adjustment





0.04 %





0.05 %





0.06 %





0.04 %





0.06 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)





3.31 %





3.40 %





3.44 %





3.35 %





3.60 %



















































































(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.





FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (1) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)















































































Linked Qtr. Income Variance

Comparable Qtr. Income Variance

Year-to-Date Income Variance



Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total Earning assets



































Investment securities

$ (1,551)



$ 2,296



$ 745



$ (4,723)



$ 5,705



$ 982



$ (8,880)



$ 9,925



$ 1,045

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

(3)



0



(3)



3



(25)



(22)



(114)



(22)



(136)

Gross loans (2)

(1,333)



(104)



(1,437)



(6,716)



(1,690)



(8,406)



(30,812)



5,562



(25,250)

Total earning assets

(2,887)



2,192



(695)



(11,436)



3,990



(7,446)



(39,806)



15,465



(24,341)







































Interest-bearing liabilities



































Total interest-bearing deposits

$ (754)



$ 114



$ (640)



$ (8,190)



$ 132



$ (8,058)



$ (20,674)



$ 584



$ (20,090)

Borrowed funds



































Short-term borrowings

(11)



(3)



(14)



(1,118)



(103)



(1,221)



(5,856)



(385)



(6,241)

Long-term debt

727



(918)



(191)



(89)



(528)



(617)



(1,431)



1,377



(54)

Total borrowed funds

716



(921)



(205)



(1,207)



(631)



(1,838)



(7,287)



992



(6,295)

Total interest-bearing liabilities

(38)



(807)



(845)



(9,397)



(499)



(9,896)



(27,961)



1,576



(26,385)

Net interest income (1)

$ (2,849)



$ 2,999



$ 150



$ (2,039)



$ 4,489



$ 2,450



$ (11,845)



$ 13,889



$ 2,044













































































(1) Not tax equivalent.



































(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.









FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CREDIT QUALITY (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Six months ended

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY



















Balance at beginning of period $ 169,923



$ 175,679



$ 168,544



$ 158,661



$ 143,885



$ 175,679



$ 57,650

Day one adoption impact of ASC 326 0



0



0



0



0



0



61,505

Provision for credit losses (4,756)



3,450



13,758



15,299



17,859



(1,306)



41,739

Gross charge-offs

























Commercial and industrial 3,729



7,910



1,505



1,467



1,282



11,639



2,373

Lease financing 0



0



0



852



0



0



0

Construction real estate 0



2



0



0



0



2



0

Commercial real estate 2,041



1,250



6,270



3,789



2,037



3,291



2,041

Residential real estate 46



1



203



22



148



47



263

Home equity 240



611



386



460



428



851



695

Installment 77



36



21



59



7



113



68

Credit card 179



222



169



171



234



401



545

Total gross charge-offs 6,312



10,032



8,554



6,820



4,136



16,344



5,985

Recoveries

























Commercial and industrial 205



337



367



265



275



542



2,275

Lease financing 0



0



(6)



6



0



0



0

Construction real estate 3



0



3



0



14



3



14

Commercial real estate 75



195



844



760



424



270



658

Residential real estate 54



44



145



91



93



98



145

Home equity 317



177



428



209



156



494



495

Installment 37



34



65



35



27



71



58

Credit card 44



39



85



38



64



83



107

Total recoveries 735



826



1,931



1,404



1,053



1,561



3,752

Total net charge-offs 5,577



9,206



6,623



5,416



3,083



14,783



2,233

Ending allowance for credit losses $ 159,590



$ 169,923



$ 175,679



$ 168,544



$ 158,661



$ 159,590



$ 158,661





























NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)



















Commercial and industrial 0.48 %

1.01 %

0.14 %

0.14 %

0.13 %

0.75 %

0.01 % Lease financing 0.00 %

0.00 %

0.03 %

4.29 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 % Construction real estate 0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

(0.01) %

0.00 %

(0.01) % Commercial real estate 0.18 %

0.10 %

0.50 %

0.28 %

0.15 %

0.14 %

0.06 % Residential real estate 0.00 %

(0.02) %

0.02 %

(0.03) %

0.02 %

(0.01) %

0.02 % Home equity (0.04) %

0.24 %

(0.02) %

0.13 %

0.14 %

0.10 %

0.05 % Installment 0.19 %

0.01 %

(0.21) %

0.12 %

(0.10) %

0.10 %

0.03 % Credit card 1.12 %

1.59 %

0.69 %

1.16 %

1.54 %

1.35 %

1.86 % Total net charge-offs 0.23 %

0.38 %

0.26 %

0.21 %

0.12 %

0.30 %

0.05 %



























COMPONENTS OF NONPERFORMING LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS



Nonaccrual loans (1)

























Commercial and industrial $ 27,426



$ 24,941



$ 29,230



$ 34,686



$ 33,906



$ 27,426



$ 33,906

Lease financing 16



0



0



1,092



1,353



16



1,353

Construction real estate 0



0



0



0



0



0



0

Commercial real estate 45,957



44,514



34,682



24,521



14,002



45,957



14,002

Residential real estate 9,480



11,359



11,601



12,104



12,813



9,480



12,813

Home equity 3,376



4,286



5,076



5,374



5,604



3,376



5,604

Installment 115



146



163



153



201



115



201

Nonaccrual loans 86,370



85,246



80,752



77,930



67,879



86,370



67,879

Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) 12,070



11,608



7,099



7,759



8,377



12,070



8,377

Total nonperforming loans 98,440



96,854



87,851



85,689



76,256



98,440



76,256

Other real estate owned (OREO) 340



854



1,287



1,643



1,872



340



1,872

Total nonperforming assets 98,780



97,708



89,138



87,332



78,128



98,780



78,128

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 155



92



169



79



124



155



124

Total underperforming assets $ 98,935



$ 97,800



$ 89,307



$ 87,411



$ 78,252



$ 98,935



$ 78,252

Total classified assets $ 182,516



$ 196,782



$ 142,021



$ 134,002



$ 125,543



$ 182,516



$ 125,543





























CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS



















Allowance for credit losses to

























Nonaccrual loans 184.77 %

199.33 %

217.55 %

216.28 %

233.74 %

184.77 %

233.74 % Nonperforming loans 162.12 %

175.44 %

199.97 %

196.69 %

208.06 %

162.12 %

208.06 % Total ending loans 1.68 %

1.71 %

1.77 %

1.65 %

1.56 %

1.68 %

1.56 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.03 %

0.97 %

0.89 %

0.84 %

0.75 %

1.03 %

0.75 % Nonperforming assets to

























Ending loans, plus OREO 1.04 %

0.98 %

0.90 %

0.86 %

0.77 %

1.04 %

0.77 % Total assets 0.62 %

0.60 %

0.56 %

0.55 %

0.49 %

0.62 %

0.49 % Nonperforming assets, excluding accruing TDRs to

























Ending loans, plus OREO 0.91 %

0.87 %

0.83 %

0.78 %

0.68 %

0.91 %

0.68 % Total assets 0.54 %

0.53 %

0.51 %

0.50 %

0.44 %

0.54 %

0.44 % Classified assets to total assets 1.14 %

1.22 %

0.89 %

0.84 %

0.79 %

1.14 %

0.79 %





























(1) Nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual TDRs of $21.5 million, $20.9 million, $14.7 million, $29.3 million, and $32.7 million, as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020, respectively.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CAPITAL ADEQUACY (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















Six months ended,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020 PER COMMON SHARE

























Market Price

























High $ 26.02



$ 26.40



$ 17.77



$ 15.15



$ 16.38



$ 26.40



$ 25.52

Low $ 23.35



$ 17.62



$ 12.07



$ 11.40



$ 11.52



$ 17.62



$ 11.52

Close $ 23.63



$ 24.00



$ 17.53



$ 12.01



$ 13.89



$ 23.63



$ 13.89





























Average shares outstanding - basic 96,123,645



96,873,940



97,253,787



97,247,080



97,220,748



96,496,720



97,478,719

Average shares outstanding - diluted 97,009,712



97,727,527



98,020,534



98,008,733



97,988,600



97,366,640



98,172,408

Ending shares outstanding 96,199,509



97,517,693



98,021,929



97,999,763



98,018,858



96,199,509



98,018,858





























Total shareholders' equity $ 2,269,507



$ 2,258,942



$ 2,282,070



$ 2,247,815



$ 2,221,019



$ 2,269,507



$ 2,221,019





























REGULATORY CAPITAL Preliminary

















Preliminary



Common equity tier 1 capital $ 1,333,209



$ 1,334,882



$ 1,325,922



$ 1,293,716



$ 1,267,609



$ 1,333,209



$ 1,267,609

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.78 %

11.81 %

11.82 %

11.63 %

11.49 %

11.78 %

11.49 % Tier 1 capital $ 1,376,333



$ 1,377,892



$ 1,368,818



$ 1,336,497



$ 1,310,276



$ 1,376,333



$ 1,310,276

Tier 1 ratio 12.16 %

12.19 %

12.20 %

12.02 %

11.87 %

12.16 %

11.87 % Total capital $ 1,732,930



$ 1,741,755



$ 1,744,802



$ 1,708,817



$ 1,676,532



$ 1,732,930



$ 1,676,532

Total capital ratio 15.31 %

15.41 %

15.55 %

15.37 %

15.19 %

15.31 %

15.19 % Total capital in excess of minimum requirement $ 544,478



$ 554,834



$ 566,795



$ 541,263



$ 517,902



$ 544,478



$ 517,902

Total risk-weighted assets $ 11,318,590



$ 11,304,012



$ 11,219,114



$ 11,119,560



$ 11,034,570



$ 11,318,590



$ 11,034,570

Leverage ratio 9.14 %

9.34 %

9.55 %

9.55 %

8.98 %

9.14 %

8.98 %



























OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS

























Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets 14.15 %

13.97 %

14.29 %

14.11 %

13.99 %

14.15 %

13.99 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets (1) 8.37 %

8.22 %

8.47 %

8.25 %

8.09 %

8.37 %

8.09 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 13.96 %

14.17 %

14.07 %

14.08 %

13.91 %

14.06 %

14.54 % Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets (1) 8.23 %

8.38 %

8.26 %

8.18 %

7.94 %

8.30 %

8.34 %



























REPURCHASE PROGRAM (2)

























Shares repurchased 1,308,945



840,115



0



0



0



2,149,060



880,000

Average share repurchase price $ 25.11



$ 21.40



N/A



N/A



N/A



$ 23.66



$ 18.96

Total cost of shares repurchased $ 32,864



$ 17.982



N/A



N/A



N/A



$ 50,846



$ 16,686































(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation. (2) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.









































N/A = Not applicable



























